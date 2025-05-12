Prior to 2021, I was pretty well-programmed by the system and believed that the following things were true about the world:



1) Governments exist to insure that citizens’ freedoms are protected, good laws are enforced and the infrastructure of the countries are maintained. There may be corruption here and there in our government, but the checks and balances engraved in our founding documents ensure that this corruption is kept under control.



2) We are free because we can choose between two or more different political parties in elections every couple of years.

3) Wars are utterly horrible but completely necessary endeavors to protect the citizens’ safety and freedom.



4) Vaccines are medical miracles that protect people from dangerous diseases.



5) The News Media have strict ethical standards that ensure that journalists report events accurately and fairly, mostly.



6) The entertainment industry’s only real goal is to create interesting, exciting and enjoyable content in order to make profits.



7) jews have been discriminated against and persecuted for centuries for no legitimate reason. (cue laugh-track)



After becoming very curious about what was wrong with the world in 2021 after the U.S. Election shenanigans and the COVID-19 tyranny and doing a little bit of research, this is what I now believe:



1) The government is the friendly face and often not-so-friendly face of a criminal cabal that has enslaved us with usury, poisoning and mind control. Through governments and other organizations, this cabal creates fear events (fake terrorist attacks, fake pandemics, fake climate disasters) to manipulate and control the population and to increase its wealth and power. People have been conditioned through 12 years of government schooling to accept the authority of their governments, to see them as legitimate organizations.



Mind Control Expert Jason Christoff describes this cabal that runs our governments as an ancient group that has been controlling the world for a long time, and I think that he is probably correct. Christoff claims that this group engages in child ritual sacrifice, and I think that he is probably correct about this too.



2) Elections are fake because the politicians of all political parties are ultimately controlled by this cabal, and many candidates were likely groomed from a young age to be put into positions of power. If politicians are not already card-carrying members of this group, they are bribed or coerced to do its bidding, and are usually coerced through sexual blackmail, and worse. If they still don’t play along for some reason, they or their family members are killed.

3) All wars are bankers’ wars. Wars are not fought to protect countries, citizens and their freedoms, but to advance the nefarious plans and increase the profits of this cabal that is actually running the world. For example, the casus belli for the the Global War on Terror was the fake 9/11 terrorist attack and it can easily be seen that the GWOT was designed to destroy the enemies of Israel in the Middle East and Africa, to generate huge profits for the Military Industrial Complex and to establish more surveillance and control over citizens.

Related: The Real History of WWII?

4) Vaccines are part of the cabal’s poisoning program to weaken and control the herd on this people farm that we were born into. Many people can now see that the COVID-19 pandemic was fake and that the C-19 “vaccines” are injuring and killing millions. Children are clearly targeted with vaccines. So-called “Sudden Infant Death Syndrome” is closely associated with so-called doctor “Well Visits” that involve so-called “vaccinations.” Child vaccines include large amounts of aluminum and mercury which are known nuero-toxins. Why?

Since the passing of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act in 1986, vaccine manufacturers in the United States have had no liability for injuries or deaths from their childhood vaccines and the number of vaccines on the American childhood vaccine schedule has skyrocketed from just 5 shots in the 1960s to 73 today. The childhood vaccine schedule now includes, incredibly, a COVID-19 mRNA “vaccine.” Why?



Maybe this is why.

Related: Letter to Dads



5) The News Media are not objective truth-tellers but are part of the cabal’s control matrix and they regularly pump out lies and fear propaganda to make the population act in the manner that the cabal wants. This satanic cabal wanted everyone to inject a mystery serum into their arms, so they locked down the world for a year and their News Media buddies barraged citizens with endless fear propaganda. After this massive PSYOP, many people were begging to be injected with the mRNA clot shots…to get their lives back. When the “vaccine” mandates were instituted, the controlled Media pretended that this was a perfectly normal and legitimate thing for the governments to do.



6) The entertainment industry is used by the cabal to mind control the population too. Years prior to the COVID-19 plandemic, Hollywood was cranking out virus and zombie movies to program people to accept the legitimacy of a worldwide virus crisis and the necessity for draconian measures like lock-downs and vaccine mandates to save lives in such a crisis. At this point, I doubt that worldwide pandemics are even possible and am questioning the idea of viruses.



Related:

9/11 Predictive Programming Binky LaRue · September 11, 2024 Because of the research I have done over the last 4 years, I am becoming increasingly convinced that the world is run at the top by some sort of Satanic, judaic cult that relies heavily on propaganda and mind control to bend us to their will. I believe that this cabal creates fake events to manipulate and control us. Read full story

This world-controlling cabal also uses the entertainment industry to promote transgenderism and satanism. Satanism seems to be the religion of this child-sacrificing cabal.

Do you know who (else) really enjoys ritual child sacrifice? jews. Do you know which group controls the entertainment industry? jews. I wonder if there is a connection?

Jewish Ritual Sacrifice of Children (ARTICLES):



1) Child Sacrifice in Ancient Israel

2) Moloch the Jewish God of child sacrifice

3) A Child Sacrifice Cult Walking In Plain Sight

4) The Jewish Blood-Obsession

5) SATANIC RITUAL MASS HUMAN SACRIFICE

6) Talmudic Judaism is Satanism, basis for the current Satanic "New World Order”

7) Jewish Ritual Murder Revisited (documentary)

8) July 3, 1933. Over 100,000 Jews worship a fire-breathing statue of Moloch

Jewish Ritual Sacrifice of Children (BOOKS):



1) Jewish Ritual Murder, by Arnold Leese

2) Jewish Occult Murder, by Dr. Matt Hale

3) The History of Jewish Human Sacrifice, by Willie Martin

4) Jewish Ritual Murder – Chicago, 1955, by Ed Baumann and John O'Brien

5) Jewish Ritual Murder, by Dr. Hellmut Schramm

6) Blood Passover, by Ariel Toaf

7) Jewish Confessions of Ritual Murder

8) The Jews and Ritual Murders of Christian Babies, by Ippolit Iosifovich Lyutostansky



Lists taken from here.

Related: The Jewish Occult Origins of Transgenderism & Androgynous Edification

7) jews are not the most unjustly persecuted and worst-suffering victims in the history of the world but actually appear to be the world’s greatest persecutors. At this time, supremacist, satanic jews seem to be at the top of world’s power pyramid and have been responsible for a huge amount of suffering and death over the centuries. This group has an extremely ugly history of enslaving, torturing and murdering millions of Gentiles, and are currently genociding the Palestinians in front of the whole world. jews, as a group, are not hated because of blind bigotry or because of envy (as they like to claim), but because of the evil behavior of so many, too many jews.



I always like to mention that when I call out the evil-doing of jews, I am not ascribing the evil-doing to all jews, but this point I am really wondering how any kind, compassionate, caring, good person would still want to be part of this tribe.

Conclusion



So this is a brief outline of how my understanding of the world has changed over the last couple of years. I think that I am right about what I have explained above, but I was blind to all this corruption and evil for most of my life, so I certainly don’t think that I have it all figured out yet. What I do know for certain is that lots of things make a whole lot more sense to me now. For example, the jewish genocide of the Palestinians which has continued pretty much unabated and unimpeded for the last 80 years is completely understandable if the world is run by supremacist jews/satanists. Injecting babies with toxic heavy metals as government policy is perfectly comprehensible if the governments are actually controlled by a child-sacrifice cult. Joe Biden’s fake election, illegitimate administration and four years of ritual humiliation and demoralization of the American people is exactly what you would expect if there was a criminal cabal hiding behind the government waging a psychological war on the citizens.



So if the world is really run by psychopaths, what can we do about it? I believe that informing others about this is very important, though of course it is very difficult for many people to wrap their heads around this idea, even now. But if most of the population understood how the world was really run, I am guessing that the controllers would be put at a severe disadvantage. It seems like most of their power comes from the ignorant compliance of brainwashed citizens. I don’t think that most people would continue complying with a system that they understood was actively working to kill them and enslave their children. I believe most people would be quite angry at the system and would work together very diligently to create a new system. I think that at some point they would be quite keen to find the controllers and their lackeys and tear them limb from limb.



But they have to wake up first.



