I was compelled to do a little research into the COVID-19 genetic “vaccines” in 2021 because their introduction seemed, well, a little bit sketchy. This led me down a whole bunch of rabbit holes and I began to see all sorts of jewish influence and power directing the system that we are living in. I realized that this jewish control of the system was tied into a war against non-jews, and I understood that the world was run very differently than I had believed. I had finally discovered “The Jewish Question.”



Related: My Awakening to the Jewish Question



One of the things that I have been struggling to understand is the mindset of the jews who are waging this war on us. Where did their supremacism and murderous psychopathy come from? These jews clearly relish inflicting pain, suffering and death on the Goyim-please research their Armenian Genocide, the Red Terror, the Holodomor, and their genocide of Germans after WWII. Protected by their political, media and financial power, they are actually genociding the Palestinians now, in real time, to the horror and utter disgust of the entire world. Jews are behind the COVID-19 vaccine genocide as well. Jews are also responsible for most if not all of our wars, and so much more.



Related: Israel and elements of the U.S. government did 9/11

"...in per capita terms Jews were the greatest mass-murderers of the twentieth century, holding that unfortunate distinction by an enormous margin and with no other nationality coming even remotely close. And yet, by the astonishing alchemy of Hollywood, the greatest killers of the last one hundred years have somehow been transmuted into being seen as the greatest victims, a transformation so seemingly implausible that future generations will surely be left gasping in awe"

Ron Unz, American Pravda: Holocaust Denial



These people are real-life monsters. I suspect that that they are the products of trauma-based conditioning and many probably suffer from brain diseases that are related to jewish genetics. There are certainly other explanations for their derangement as well. I plan to explore this topic in a future post.



A book that I am reading now is “The Riddle of the Jew’s Success,” written by Capal Pownall and published in 1927. The author has a chapter entitled “The peculiar Morality of Jewdom” which provides the religious explanation for the jewish war on humanity. The author shows, among other things, that jewish religious teachings depict non-jews as beasts, promotes their abuse and enslavement and sanctifies a war against them. When you tie this religious programming in with the other factors I mentioned above, you start to get a clearer picture of where these monsters came from:

“We Jews, we are the destroyers and will remain the destroyers. Nothing you can do will meet our demands and needs. We will forever destroy because we want a world of our own.”

Maurice Samuel

RELATED INFORMATION:



The Holocaust, at the Heart of the Gaza Genocide



Former Green Beret Talks About His Experiences in Israel. September 7th, 2024.



The State of Israel as "Cartoonishly Evil"?



Why are Israelis and Zionists so psychotic?



The Real History of WWII?



The jewish Supremacist Way of War



The jewish Supremacists' War on the White Population



Is this a jewish Supremacist War on the World?



The jewish War on the Gentiles



Terrorism: A jewish Tradition



The jewish Supremacist War on Humanity Meme Page I



The jewish Supremacist War on Humanity Meme Page II



The jewish Supremacist War on Humanity Meme Page III



Jeff Berwick's commentary about jews



Donald Trump is Controlled Opposition



Super Trump the Zionist Vows to Crush "Antisemitism"



A Rebuttal To Media Praises On Trump



DEATHVAX™ SWAMP RISING: Trump Appoints Pro-Vax & Anti-Free Speech "Experts"



Some Commentary from Hervé Ryssen, author of "The Jewish Mafia"



The Red Terror, the Holodomor, and the "Globalists"



Israel and elements of the U.S. government did 9/11



jewish Supremacists Speak



jewish Supremacist Quotes



Short videos about jewish Power

Kim Dotcom and The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion



Ending Antisemitism



END





