I discovered this provocative substack post entitled Are Jews Behind Socialism and Communism?: A critique of antisemites by “PraxBen” and decided to leave a comment because although the post is well-written and the author cites a lot of (selective) evidence and provides a plethora of footnotes, I don’t quite happen to believe that his conclusion-that jews are NOT responsible for Communism-is true. In his comment section I shared a link to my post jews Created Communism along with lots of commentary (allegedly) from jews linking judaism to Communism. These authors, many writing in the 1920s and 1930s, celebrated and cheered on the jewish creation of Communism and the jewish conquest of Russia in 1917, which is otherwise known as the Bolshevik Revolution.



PraxBen responded by claiming that three of my quotes were fake and that therefore he assumed that all of them were fake, though he didn’t inform me which ones were fake and why he thought they were fake. And he dismissed my next comment as well, saying that a Solzhenitsyn quote I cited was fake, which certainly is possible, though if it is fake, the quote is not out of character with what Solzhenitsyn wrote in his book 200 Years Together, which includes the following:



”And what should we say about the genocide on the river Don, when hundreds of thousands of the flower of Don Cossacks were murdered? What should we expect from the Cossack memories when we take into consideration all those unsettled accounts between a revolutionary Jew and a Don Cossack?”

“In August 1919, the Volunteer Army took Kiev and opened several Chekas and found the bodies of those recently executed; Shulgin composed nominal lists of victims using funeral announcements published in the reopened Kievlyanin; one can’t help noticing that almost all names were Slavic … it was the “chosen Russians” who were shot. Materials produced by the Special Investigative Commission in the South of Russia provide insights into the Kiev Cheka and its command personnel (based on the testimony of a captured Cheka interrogator): ‘The headcount of the `Cheka´ staff varied between 150 and 300 … percentage-wise, there was 75% Jews and 25% others, and those in charge were almost exclusively Jews.’ Out of twenty members of the Commission, i.e., the top brass who determined people’s destinies, fourteen were Jews. ‘All detained were kept either in the `Cheka´ building or in the Lukyanov’s prison…. A special shed was fitted for executions in the building on Institutskaya St. 40, on the corner with Levashovskaya St., where the main `Cheka´ office of the guberniya had moved from Ekaterininskaya St. An executioner (and sometimes `amateur´ Chekists) escorted a completely naked victim into a shed and ordered the victim to fall facedown on the ground. Then he finished the victim with a shot in the back of the head. Executions were performed using revolvers (typically Colts). Usually because of the short distance, the skull of the executed person exploded into fragments…. The next victim was similarly escorted inside and laid down nearby…. When number of victims was exceeding … the capacity of the shed, new victims were laid down right upon the dead or were shot at the entrance of the shed…. Usually thevictims went to their execution without resistance.’”

“This is what the ‘people were whispering about.’ Or take another incident, witnessed by Remizov (whom it is hard to suspect of anti-Semitism given his revolutionary-democratic past): ‘Recently there was a military training nearby, at the Academy, and one Red Army soldier said: `Comrades, lets not go to the front, it is all because of Yids that we fight!´ And someone with a brief-case asked him: `Which regiment are you from?´ And the soldier again: `Comrades, let’s not go to the front, it is all because of Yids!´ And that one with a briefcase ordered: `Shoot him!´ Then two other Red Army soldiers came out and the first one tried to flee. But he didn’t make it to the corner as others got him and shot him — his brain spilled over and there was a pool of blood.’”



(snip)



”Only it is forgotten, that the real Russians were killed, slaughtered and suppressed, and the rest were stupefied, embittered, and driven to the extremes by Bolshevik thugs and not without the zealous participation of the fathers of today’s young Jewish intellectuals. Modern day Jews are irritated by those mugs who have become the Soviet leadership since the 1940s – but they irritate us as well. However, the best among us were killed, not spared.”



Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, a world-renown Russian author and a WWII veteran who was imprisoned by the Soviets for years, understood the connection between judaism and Communism very well and wrote about it extensively. How would PraxBen explain Solzhenitsyn’s detailed descriptions of jewish control over Communist Russia’s political system, its secret police and its military? How would PraxBen fit Solzhenitsyn’s observations into his thesis that jews had next to nothing to do with Communism? Sadly, it looks like we will never know.

Stephen Paul Foster

FosterSpeak Substack

I couldn't help but notice that there was no mention of the cultural Marxism of the Frankfurt School, an entirely ethnically Jewish group of intellectuals who came to the U.S. and had an enormous impact in radicalizing American universities.

https://substack.com/home/post/p-152233165

Binky LaRue

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

Lots of jews disagree with your claim that jews did not create communism.

EXCERPT: In the collection of quotes below, note how the Jewish supremacists’ brutal, murderous takeover of Russia was being proudly cheered on and celebrated by their coreligionists in the West. What is wrong with these people?:



“Some call it Marxism, I call it Judaism.”

Rabbi Stephen S. Wise, in the American Bulletin of May 15, 1935



“The Bolshevist revolution in Russia was the work of Jewish brains, of Jewish dissatisfaction, of Jewish planning, whose goal is to create a new order in the world. What was performed in so excellent a way in Russia, thanks to Jewish brains, and because of Jewish dissatisfaction, and by Jewish planning, shall also, through the same Jewish mental and physical forces, become a reality all over the world.”

September 10, 1920, edition of American Hebrew Magazine



“The revolution in Russia is a Jewish revolution”

The Maccabean (New York), Nov. 1905, p, 250



“Jewry is the mother of Marxism.”

Le Droit de Vivre, May 12, 1936



“Judaism is Marxism, communism”

Harry Waton, A Program for the Jews and an Answer to All Anti-Semites (New York: Committee for the Preservation of the Jews, 1939), p. 64



“We must turn Russia into a desert populated by white negroes upon whom we shall impose a tyranny such as the most terrible Eastern despots never dreamt of. The only difference is that this will be a left-wing tyranny, not a right-wing tyranny. It will be a red tyranny and not a white one. We mean the word ‘red’ literally, because we shall shed such floods of blood as will make all the human losses suffered in the capitalist wars pale by comparison. The biggest bankers across the ocean will work in the closest possible contact with us. If we win the revolution, we shall establish the power of Zionism upon the wreckage of the revolution’s funeral, and we shall became a power before which the whole world will sink to its knees. We shall show what real power is. By means of terror and bloodbaths, we shall reduce the Russian intelligentsia to a state of complete stupefaction and idiocy and to an animal existence.”

Leon Trotsky (1917)



“The communist soul is the soul of Judaism.”

Harry Waton, A Program for the Jews and an Answer to All Anti-Semites (New York: Committee for the Preservation of the Jews, 1939), p. 143



“We Jews cannot be called upon to denounce Communism.”

The American Hebrew (New York), February 3, 1939, p. 11



“The picture which the Soviet Union presents today is one that should bring rejoicing to world Jewry.”

The Youngstown Jewish Times, Sept. 18, 1936, page 51



“It would be absurd to deny the intensity of the Jewish participation in the Russian revolutionary movement.”

Leon Dennen, in The Menorah Journal (New York) July-September 1932, p. 106



“That achievement - the Russian-Jewish revolution - destined to figure in history as the overshadowing result of World War, was largely the outcome of Jewish thinking, of Jewish discontent, of Jewish effort to reconstruct.”

The American Hebrew, September 10, 1920



“The Bolshevik Government of Russia is the key-stone of the arch of the proof of the Jewish conspiracy for radicalism and world-domination.”

William Hard, The Great Jewish Conspiracy (New York: American Jewish Book Company, 1920), p. 31



“The Jewish elements provide the driving forces for communism”

Dr. Oscar Levy, in George Pitt-Rivers, The World Significance of the Russian Revolution (Oxford, 1920), p. ix



“The Jews [have been] furnishing for the Bolsheviks the majority of their leaders”

The Jewish World (London), April 16, 1919, p. 11



“Russian Jews have taken a prominent part in the Bolshevist movement”

The American Hebrew (New York), November 18, 1927, p. 20



“Jewry has come to wield a considerable power in the Communist Party.”

Dr. Avrahm Yarmolinsky, in The Menorah Journal (New York), July 1928, p. 37



“The East-Side Jew [Trotsky] that Conquered Europe”

The liberator (New York), March 1920, pp. 26-27



“The real East Sider [New York Jew Trotsky] is at the head of things in Russia.”

M. L. Larkin, in The Public (New York), November 23, 1918, p. 1433



“It is not an accident that Judaism gave birth to Marxism, and it is not an accident that the Jews readily took up Marxism; all this is in perfect accord with the progress of Judaism and the Jews.”

Harry Waton, A Program for the Jews and an Answer to All Anti-Semites (New York: Committee for the Preservation of the Jews, 1939), p. 148



“Karl Marx, who came from an old family of rabbis and brilliant Talmudic scholars, was to point the path of victory for the proletariat.”

L. Rennap, Anti-Semitism and the Jewish Question (London, 1942), p. 31



“Among his [Karl Marx’s] ancestors were Rabbis and Talmudists, men of learning and keen intellect.”

Henry Wickham Steed, in The American Hebrew (New York), December 9, 1927, p. 206



“The peculiarly Jewish logic of his [Karl Marx’s] mind”

Henry Wickham Steed, in The American Hebrew (New York), December 9, 1927, p. 206



“Mr. Wickham Steed lays the rise of Bolshevism at the doors of Jewry.”

The Jewish Guardian (London), November 28, 1924, p. 4



“The Bolshevik Revolution has emancipated the Jews as individuals”

Dr. Avrahm Yarmolinsky, in The Menorah Journal (New York), July 1928, p. 33



“There are many Bolshevik leaders of Jewish extraction”

D. L. Sandelsan, in The Jewish Chronicle (London), February 20, 1920, p. 22



“There is no Jew who does not hope with all his heart that the Soviet Union will survive and be victorious”

Zionist Review (London: Zionist Federation of Great Britain and Ireland), September 26, 1941, p. 7



“Communism and internationalism are in truth and in fact great virtues. Judaism may be justly proud of these virtues”

Harry Watan, A Program for the Jews and an Answer to All Anti-Semites (New York: Committee for the Preservation of the Jews, 1939), p. 80



“If the tide of history does not turn toward Communist internationalism … then the Jewish race is doomed.”

George Marlen, Stalin, Trotsky, or Lenin (New York, 1937), p. 414

PraxBen

I looked up three different quotes from this poorly written wall of text and all three of them were fake. I’m going to assume the rest are fake as well.

Binky LaRue

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

It would be nice if you could provide the 3 quotes that are disputed and tell us who disputed them (jews?), but in any case that is only three out of about 20 or more quotes.

If the Bolsheviks were not mostly jewish, can you explain why it was that one of the first things that they did was make "antisemitism" a crime, (and then) destroyed the churches, and shot, starved and tortured to death tens of millions of Christians and Muslims? Who WERE the Bolsheviks if not jews? What was behind the Bolsheviks' sadistic hatred of the Christians and Muslims?

Here is what Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn had to say:

"You must understand, the leading Bolsheviks who took over Russia were not Russians. They hated Russians. They hated Christians. Driven by ethnic hatred they tortured and slaughtered millions of Russians without a shred of human remorse. It cannot be overstated. Bolshevism committed the greatest human slaughter of all time. The fact that most of the world is ignorant and uncaring about this enormous crime is proof that the global media is in the hands of the perpetrators."

Are you going to dispute that quote?

Do you acknowledge that there has been a war between jews and Gentiles for literally thousands of years? Jews have been kicked out of 109 countries over the centuries, and I don't think it was always because the natives were ignorant, bigoted "antisemites." Can you admit that maybe the Bolshevik takeover of Russia might have had something to do with this ongoing, millennia-long conflict between jews and Gentiles?

PraxBen

Solzhenitsyn never said that. Sorry, I don’t engage with pathological liars who get all of their arguments from Twitter memes. Grow up.

Binky LaRue

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

Okay, I really hoped you would support your claims and interact with what I was trying to show you, but I guess that is not going to happen. To reiterate, there has been a war going on between jews and Gentiles for thousands of years. That is indisputable and undeniable. It is fairly easy to demonstrate that the Bolshevik Revolution was tied into this war between jews and Gentiles. The Bolsheviks were mostly jewish or were led by jews, and these Bolsheviks tortured and slaughtered tens of millions of Christians and Muslims. It was a genocide fueled by ethnic hatred.

I will leave you with some more jewish quotes to dispute and deny-mainly contemporary jews expressing their ethnic hatred of Gentiles and encouraging the massacre of women and children. Enjoy!:

Jewish Supremacists Speak

https://binkylarue.substack.com/p/jewish-supremacists-speak

Kenneth Schmidt

Jewish hatred of gentiles, enshirined in their Talmud and culture, is the centerpiece of the current American far-left. Modern gentile Leftists are mostly sub-par morons, led by smart but evil jews.

PraxBen

You made that up.

END