Zionism & Star of David/Remphan (Moloch)



Below is an extended excerpt from a 2023 book titled “Covert Covid Culprits,” by Karl Haemers. In the book, the author examines Jewish involvement in the COVID-19 plandemic. He shows that Jews occupy most of the leadership positions of the health agencies, the pharmaceutical companies, the Media and the NGOs that are at the epicenter of the C-19 scamdemic/”vaccine” genocide program. He points out that the CDC has been led almost exclusively by Jews since the 1990s, and in a section titled “Rochelle Walensky, Baby Killer,” he writes about the Jewish CDC director’s plea in 2021 for pregnant women to get injected with the gene therapy shots. Walensky assured pregnant women as well as breast-feeding mothers that “we now have data that demonstrates that (COVID) vaccines - in whatever time in pregnancy or lactating that they’re given - are actually safe and effective and have no adverse events to mom or to baby.” Of course this claim was never true. Rachel Walensky knew that the mRNA “vaccines” were harming and killing pregnant women, nursing mothers and their babies (see here, here, here, here, here and here). So why did she promote these dangerous injections to pregnant and nursing women?

CDC director Walensky pushing the clot shots on kids. This seems…Satanic.



The Biden administration had the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting (VAERS) data in 2021 that showed that the COVID “vaccines” were injuring and killing hundreds of thousands of people, and yet the administration still instituted the draconian COVID “vaccine” mandates. Why?



It seems as if the U.S. government and many other governments waging a war on their citizens. If these governments are actively trying to harm and kill citizens, why are they doing it?



In Chapter 12 of his book, Haemers describes several different aspects of the fake pandemic that involve Satanic symbolism. These include the U.S. government’s TRACE Act for disease tracking, a suspiciously-numbered Microsoft patent application from March 2020 for “a cryptocurrency system using body activity data,” and the supposed genomic sequence of the COVID-19 virus. Depopulation aficionado Bill Gates played a central role in the COVID-19 crimes against humanity and Haemers cites him for his funding of the Satanist-created Lucis Trust and for his close ties to Jewish Mossad agent and child rapist Jeffrey Epstein, whose Lolita Island was filled with occult symbolism.



In addition to the repeated use of the Satanic number “666” during the COVID “crisis,” there was other Satanic symbolism that became common, such as the obligatory mask-wearing (which is associated with occult rituals), and the very odd TikTok videos of nurses dancing in empty hospitals-something which has been described as Satanic mockery. Haemer doesn’t mention these specific examples, but they support his point.



By the way, do you think that this video represents Satanic mockery?

Since Haemer’s book is about Jewish involvement in the COVID plandemic, why does he devote a chapter to the Satanic symbolism used during the COVID PSYOP? Is there a connection between Judaism and the evils of Satanism? Haemer outlines a connection, and a little bit of additional research also reveals that there is a link:

“We are a chosen people. Most Jews do not like to admit it but our god is Lucifer and we Jews are his chosen people. Lucifer is very much alive.”



Harold Wallace Rosenthal

The people heading the institutions that control our society seem to be mostly Jewish, and it appears that there is a link between Judaism and Satanism. More and more of the public are coming to the conclusion that the so-called “elites” who run the world from the top are Satanists. I understand that if you have never heard of this before, it can be very hard to believe.

This writer thinks that the COVID PSYOP—that was orchestrated in large part by powerful Jewish folks—was a Satanic initiation ritual/Satanic sacrifice ritual:



Operation Coronavirus is a worldwide ritual, and its many elements are highly symbolic. People are being led along as unwitting participants without a clue as to how they are unconsciously supporting the deeper agenda (e.g. by cooperating with their own enslavement, acquiescing to ridiculous restrictions and even actively policing their fellow citizens). The fact that this fake coronavirus pandemic is a ritual is not surprising, given that the inner core of the NWO are Satanists who practice black magic. As surviving whistleblowers attest, some of their Satanic rituals involve rape, hunting humans like animals, mass orgies, drinking human blood, cannibalism and child sacrifice. We must remain vigilant to the deeper symbolic aspects of this agenda if we are to truly retain our rights and our freedom in the face of this darkness.

Again: if this is the first time you have read about these claims, they seem crazy. However, if you understand that the COVID-19 pandemic was a hoax and that the COVID-19 “vaccines” that were pushed on the world are maiming and killing millions of people, it is not that difficult to believe that the powerful people who planned and coordinated this crime are actually Satanists.



Of course no matter how deeply Judaism and Satanism are tied together, this connection does not mean that all or even most Jews are Satanists. Most Jews could be just as brainwashed about Judaism as most Gentiles seem to be. However, Jews really need to fully educate themselves about their religion and decide if they are comfortable being members of what seems to be an ancient, demonic, child-sacrificing, genocidal cult. This cult or tribe appears to be a big part of—if not the leaders of—the ongoing war on humanity.



Below is chapter 12 of Covert Covid Culprits by Karl Haemer, which details some of the occult and Satanic symbolism of the COVID-19 plandemic:

Satanic References in the Coronavirus Scamdemic



The Coronavirus pandemic is largely a scam driven not by simple greed, stupidity and incompetence, but by shrewd and sophisticated evil. Politicians and elected ofﬁcials of both US major parties but especially among Democrats may be infected by naivety covered by a sincere but twisted virtue, but the master plan is imposed by highly intelligent, grotesquely evil, megalomaniacal sociopaths. Most low-level politicians and bureaucrats may be unknowing pawns, though I suspect some may have been installed as devoted agents, and others somewhat converted afterwards. Aberrants and corruptible people, even if due to over-moralistic motivations, are favorites of the Satanic Cabal for installation into public ofﬁce.

HR 6666

As proof of the extent of the evil, the most obvious is HR 6666. (498) This ‘TRACE’ Test, Reach and Contact Everyone Act (499) introduced in the US House of Representatives would instruct the Department of Health and Human Services guided by the CDC to give out $100 Billion in 2020 alone—and more if needed—to pay various local hospitals, health clinics, universities, high schools, and non-profit organizations including churches, and any other entity determined eligible, to hire locals to track down and identify people who might have “the virus.” From there, these new plague sniffers would trace those they determine are infected to ﬁnd those they came into “contact” with in their various travels. This tracking and tracing hunt could include visits to our doors. The Act specifically states, “at individuals’ residences.” People could be confined to their homes, children conﬁscated for their and our “safety,” other family members confined in separate housing, and extreme measures no one would consider good. The Act pays for training and salary of these US agents hunting unknowing human plague carriers among us, and “to purchase personal protective equipment and other supplies.” (tasers?)

Well-meaning but overly moralistic people with a deep sense of inadequacy eager to compensate by doing good and helping others are likely to take their share of this enormous funding (also motivated by an unconscious lust for power and importance). They could be showing up at our doors with a righteous sense of benevolence, people we might know from our own neighborhoods and communities. People thrown out of work and solvency by the lockdown of the economy will also be motivated to take the jobs TRACE will offer, just to have income again. The Satanic cult knows how to manipulate people’s emotions and morality. It gets good people to do evil, and gloats about it.

If asked by TRACErs, I will report that I have made visits without a mask to the offices of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the State Health Authority, the Oregon Governor’s Mansion (or wherever she hides), Microsoft home office, and NIAID for a personal meeting with Dr. Fauci. I also sent letters I sealed with my infected spit to every Congressperson who has sponsored HR 6666, especially main sponsor Bobby Rush, Cohen (J), Wasserman Schultz (J), Raskin (J), Tlaib . . .

I should have no need to explain the Satanic significance of the number 666(6). This is well known as the Number of the Beast declared in Revelations Chapter 13 Verses 16-18. (500)

“And the second beast required all people small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hand or on their forehead, so that no one could buy or sell unless he had the mark—the name of the beast or the number of its name. Here is a call for wisdom: Let the one who has insight calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man, and that number is 666 . . . .”

Here we see 666 is also the number of a man. Who? Those with wisdom can figure it out. Bill Gates? The number of the beast 666 is depicted in the Star of Remphan, ancient demon god associated with the planet Saturn, as the six-pointed star, which the Hebrews in their desert migrations adopted as an idol to worship. It is now on the Israeli flag, transferred there from the symbol used by the first Rothschild (red shield) the Jew Amschel Bauer, who displayed a red Star of Remphan outside his gold and lending shop in Frankfurt Germany. The world’s wealthiest family, the Rothschilds, established the nation of Israel through the Balfour Declaration, and put the symbol of an ancient demon god on its ﬂag.

Today, even a casual scan of such corporate logos as Google Chrome and the World Economic Forum will reveal the 666 number in plain sight.



Of all the bill numbers, why did the US House of _Representatives choose 6666 for the TRACE Act? In early May, the Congress presented a number of bills from the 6650s through the 6660s. Is it coincidence that the most appalling and intrusive—and lucrative—of them received the number of the beast? Evil is now in full view. It is openly exercising its control of the US Congress, and it is visibly on the march across the world. The contract tracers who sign up for the money will be the foot soldiers as “Satan summons his legions” (explained soon), though most know it not yet.

The Mark of the Beast is also entangled here. The Gates-funded “quantum dot digital tattoo,” formally Human Implantable Quantum Dot Microneedle Vaccination Delivery System, implanted under the skin (of the right hand?) to allow scanning that determines proof of having received a vaccine could be seen to fulﬁll the Mark. (501) This becomes especially true if vaccine status is linked with a digital ID that confers access to global digital currency transactions. The Quantum Dot system has been said especially by Christian commentators to contain a substance known as Luciferase, an enzyme that glows under inspection of a special mobile app. (502) However, the quantum dots used in the Quantum Dot Delivery System “are said to be composed of nanocrystals, which emit near-infrared (NIR) light that can be detected by a specially equipped smartphone.” This looks to be a different emission mechanism than Luciferase. The ill-named enzyme has been used by researchers at UPenn and others to test modified messenger RNA for use in vaccines. (503) One of the UPenn researchers was the Jewish Dr. Drew Weissman, who we now know claimed to have invented mRNA technology for vaccine use.

A Microsoft patent application for “cryptocurrency system using body activity data,” which may include bio-sensors implanted in the body, published in March 2020, bears the publication number 060606. (504) If the vaccine Gates and the Cabal want to inject into “the entire global population” makes genetic modifications to the human genome, known and unknown, and carries a light emitting tracer substance, then according to some views, those who get this vaccine Become the Beast. The Mark reveals it.

“SPIRIT COOKING” WITCH PROMOTES MICROSOFT

In this examination of evil we must include the Microsoft ad for virtual realty goggles released on Good Friday 2020 featuring the satanic human ﬂesh eating ghoul Marina Abramovic. (505) She is notorious for hosting parties at which human blood is drunk and human bodies are eaten in ritual cannibalism.

The ad was quickly ﬂooded with 25,000 thumbs-down and outraged comments, and was withdrawn to be placed on “private only” status. The ad tried to feature the witch as an “artist,” and developed the theme of immortality (in a cyber world, obviously). Abramovic is Serbian, but appeared with Jewish ultra wealthy banker Jacob Rothschild, before a painting titled “Satan Summons His Legions.” (506)

While the Microsoft ad featuring a known Satanic witch may not seem directly associated with covid evil, founder and former Board Chair of Microsoft Bill Gates is well-known through extensive research by many analysts to be one near the center of the coronavirus scamdemic, as we will see in subsequent chapters.

GATES AND LITERAL SATANISTS

Tight connections existed between Gates and the serial child rapist Jew and Mossad blackmail ringleader Jeffrey Epstein and his satanic Cabal which includes Ghislaine Maxwell (Hoch), and main ﬁnancier Leslie Wexner, all Jews. Former Microsoft executive Nathan Myhrvold also had connections with Epstein et al. (All presented further in Chapter Fourteen.)

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation funded the Lucis Trust (507), which also had leadership by known Satanists. Alice Bailey, mentored by the Jewess occultist Madame Blavatsky was a founder of Lucis and operated a publishing outlet called more obviously the Lucifer Publishing Company. The Gates Foundation is listed in the “financial group” of another affiliate considered a subsidiary of Lucis Trust, the New Group of World Servers. (508) It is working to implement “the Plan,” which is not Christian, but includes “building the new world order.”

Anyone making stage speeches and media interviews such as Gates though is likely to be just another front man, however rich and powerful. The Servers are arranged in a hierarchy. Out front are people like Gates, Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum, Al Gore, and many others.

The leaders of the New Group of World Servers are those who initiate and carry forward activities which beneﬁt humanity as a whole. These leaders are known by their harmless, constructive and inclusive qualities. They provide the vision and mould public opinion.

Another hidden group lies perhaps at the top of the human hierarchy (a purely energetic presence is also mentioned): “Behind these leaders and the co-operating men of goodwill are the Custodians of the Plan, ‘the inner spiritual Government of the Planet.”’ These are the true World Controllers behind visible public figures such as Gates et al. who “mould public opinion.” They are not mentioned by name or described any further, so we cannot verify if they are Jewish.

It need not be said that no word of this “goodwill” is trustworthy and most likely is a complete inversion of the truth. Ill will is their “Plan.”

GENOME SEQUENCE AS SATANIC JOKE

The following is a compelling point that the entire coronavirus scamdemic is truly evil. I followed some links from a Children’s Health Defense article (509) from Robert F Kennedy Jr’s site. The timeline showed in January Chinese researchers had identified the genomic sequence of the “novel” COVID-19 virus. Now I was interested, because I had been hearing excellent analysts such as ]on Rappaport (510), Our Interesting Times (511) and David lcke (512) saying there is no “novel” coronavirus, it’s all a made up hoax. So here was a path to finding out. I moved through a couple websites, and followed a footnote which showed the submission the Chinese researchers-along with one Westerner, E C Holmes—had made to Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center & School of Public Health, Fudan University, Shanghai, China. From there it was listed at the National Center for Biotechnology Information, part of the US NIH, a database known as GenBank where such genetic sequencing identification for organisms is archived. That’s where I found it. (513)

I scrolled down the page, noting many preliminary details, such as the names of the authors (all Chinese except Holmes EC), the fact that the research was published in the prestigious and popular—but founded in corruption and manipulation of science (514)—journal Nature, the “sequencing technology” was provided by Illumina, and more details. Then I came to the genetic sequence. It is a long listing of variations of the letters A, C, G, T. Remembering basic science, these are called base pairs, and they represent the amino acids Adenine, Cytosine, Guanine and Thymine. The listing is presented as groupings of 10, with gaps between, 6 groupings per line, and line after line going down the page. I didn’t count them up. With hundreds of lines, the sequence is hugely long. It is said to contain roughly 30,000 letters.

As I was scrolling down casually, disinterested in these groupings of letters except to verify that yes, researchers had in fact identified a “novel” coronavirus, I suddenly remembered something. Over a month prior, Joseph Atwill had said on one of the Powers and Principalities podcasts he does with Tim Kelly that the final genomic sequence of this “virus” ended with 33 A’s. He and Tim chuckled, part astonished, part knowing, since they see through to the evil at the core. At ﬁrst upon hearing this, I was astonished and outraged, but then skeptical. In talking with my friend, who also listens to Kelly/Atwill, he was excited to tell me about it. When I scoffed and said that sounds like propaganda, he laughed and seemed to agree. I had dismissed it since then.

Now I was interested. I swiftly scrolled down past all the lines of letters and found the very end of the sequence. It was the very end of the page as well. And there, on the second to last line, the final grouping of 10 letters were all A’s. On the next line, two more groupings of 10 were all A’s. And completing the sequence, 3 more A’s. 33 A’s in a row completed the genomic sequence of the “novel” coronavirus, known as SARS-Cov-2, as identified by Communist Chinese—and E C Holmes—researchers.

To confirm, I scanned back up through the sequence. Nowhere did I see more than five of the same letters in a row together in the sequence, and that rarely.

Is this a hidden signal? Rappaport, Atwill/Kelly, Icke and a few others may be right: There is no “novel” coronavirus. Not only is the genome sequence as submitted by the Chinese researchers and their colleague E C Holmes a fraud, it is evil. It has the appearance of a Satanic joke. 33 is a Freemasonic signal number. The Freemasons are said to have 33 levels of membership, with only Jews and a very few special Gentiles achieving the pinnacle of Satanic initiation to the top of the pyramid, where the all-seeing eye is enshrined.

Many analysts have noted the subtle display of the number 33, or 3 alone, in Hollywood movies and other media. The 2011 movie Contagion, (515) which depicts our current public health dilemma almost exactly, is particularly ﬂagrant in displaying 3 and 33. Other numerology is also signaled, such as 11, but 33 has emerged as the primary Satanic symbolism lurking in our public consciousness, implanted by the Luciferian overlords. They are signaling again to us with their phony genomic sequence, ending in 33 A’s.

I double-checked and was fascinated to see that the January 17 posting of the genome sequence was a “replacement” of an earlier one posted on January 14 (516) to the Department of Zoonoses, National Institute of Communicable Disease Control and Prevention, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Beijing. I went to that posting and saw that Holmes E C was not among the authors, only Chinese authors, the original whom Holmes replaced being a Doctor She. The end of that genome sequence displayed no 33 A’s, only the usual random sequence of letters. But this posting was also a “replacement” of an earlier one, on January 12. (517) It too had only Chinese authors and no sequence of A’s at the end. It too was submitted originally to the Chinese CDC in Beijing.

With each “replacement,” the title changed:





January 12—Wuhan Seafood Market Coronavirus Isolate (this now appears the same as 1/14 listing)

January 14—Wuhan Seafood Market Pneumonia Virus Isolate.

January 17—Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 Isolate.





Why did they switch the 1/17 submission from the Chinese CDC in Beijing to the University in Shanghai? Why the change in titles, ﬁnally settling on the most popular name, SARS-Cov2? Who is E C Holmes?

E C HOLMES AND THE CORONA CONVERSION TO EVIL

Edward C Holmes is an evolutionary biologist and virologist, a Professor at the University of Sydney Australia. (518) In 2012 he became a National Health and Medical Research Council Fellow. Funding for Holmes’ work has come from: Royal Society, (519) the UK Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council, (520) Canadian Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council, (521) Rhodes Trust (522) Wellcome Trust (523) United States National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation, Australian Research Council, and Australian National Health and Medical Research Council.

Of these, the Royal Society stands out as an epicenter of world control. The Royal Society began to form around 1660 in England in association with The Invisible College, and was formally recognized by King Charles II in 1662. Most of the founders and early leaders were Freemasons, including Christopher Wren, Isaac Newton, and King Charles II. (524) This is not the place to present the history of the Royal Society, but we should know “The Royal Society is a Fellowship of many of the world’s most eminent scientists and is the oldest scientific academy in continuous existence.” (525)

Let us look at the role it is playing today in the Coronavirus Scamdemic. The Royal Society displays its mission as: “recognise, promote, and support excellence in science and to encourage the development and use of science for the benefit of humanity.” (526) Of course, “Fellows of the Royal Society and people that we fund are contributing to the UK and global effort to tackle Coronavirus COVID-19.” All the standard bio-war propaganda is presented: the quest for a miracle vaccine, control of the narrative and suppression of dissent, and attempts to drive the prediction panic through control of computer modeling. (527) This last control point is essential, as we will see the role of computer modeling in later chapters about Bill Gates. The Royal Society developed Rapid Assistance in Modeling the Pandemic (RAMP), and got 1800 offers to “help” on its initial “call for volunteers.” The goal of RAMP is “to enhance modelling capacity in time to create a clearer understanding of different exit strategies from the current lockdown.” They hope “RAMP will allow more robust and comprehensive prediction than would otherwise be possible.” Count on it, the numbers will be apocalyptic. (528)

Should we have any doubt of Royal Society affiliations, it has given out Microsoft, Esso (oil company) and Glaxo-Smith- Klein awards, among others.



The Royal Society convenes the G-Science Academies every year since 2005, bringing together the science academies of the “G7 nations, (USA, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and japan), Russia (G8) and other nations.” This year they released “The Critical Need For International Cooperation During COVID-19 Pandemic,” (529) emphasizing “URGENCY OF INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION” (caps original). This is one way the World Controllers at the Royal Society coordinate the international scam.

The Royal Society is active in making Artificial Intelligence acceptable to global populations. (530) It has modules and papers on “AI, Society and Social Good,” “You and AI,” “AI Narratives” and others. Its cutesy cartoon video called “What Is Artificial Intelligence” (531) explains for the lay person and children, and includes “assisting unhappy motorists” in challenging parking tickets using an app. The blessings of AI…

E C Holmes was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society in 2017. His picture featured on his Wikipedia pages (532) was taken at his admissions day to the Royal Society. Holmes’ research into virus evolution and how they can jump species is very supportive of the current theory being used to lock down the world’s populations. His particular focus in the past on such lucrative diseases as Hepatitis C, inﬂuenza and HIV makes him quite valuable to the international medical profiteers. He also makes predictions for what new diseases will afflict humanity in the future and how they will spread. He helps indoctrinate future “virus hunters” with textbooks he has authored, and mentors impressionable young researchers to keep their focus on viruses and ignore other health factors.

The following is a listing of grants (533) the Gates Foundation declared it gave to those who funded Holmes’ research:



Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council

- $8 Million—2010-3rd world agriculture studies

Wellcome Trust

- $450k—2016—“to bring the bioethics community, both international and developing world, together and shift it towards a more practical, enabling community for global health technologies and interventions” (Providing grants to subvert bio-ethics in favor of lucrative medical technologies and vaccines must be considered evil.)

- almost $200k—2010 — 2015—disease and global health studies

National Institute of Health (and NIAID)

- over $23 million—2019—malaria studies of “genetic vector control tools”

- over $15 million—2019 alone—various including NIAID grants (Fauci’s agency) for vaccine development, “global health,” population studies, “innovative technology solutions,” etc.



On March 17th 2020, in a sub-journal of the science journal Nature magazine known as Nature Medicine, ﬁve authors published a scientific article titled “The Proximal Origin of SARS-Cov-2.” (534) Its purpose was to reject the growing suspicion and evidence that “the virus” was bio-engineered. Using scientific language too complex for anyone but an evolutionary virologist, the conclusion became clear: “(There) is strong evidence that SARS-CoV-2 is not the product of purposeful manipulation.”

“. . . we do not believe that any type of laboratory-based scenario is plausible.”

Among the five authors? E C Holmes.

This paper’s elaborate and detailed analysis of the COVID-19 genomic sequence contained no explanation nor even mention of the extraordinary 33 A’s that complete the sequence. This is strong evidence that the genome sequence listing in the NCBI is the product of purposeful manipulation. A highly likely conclusion is that Holmes tacked on the 33 A’s as commanded by his masters behind the Royal Society to convey their Luciferian hoodwink, the hidden joke. The fact that the Royal Society was founded by Freemasons, and that the number 33 is paramount in Freemasonic numerology, supports this view.

CONCLUSION

The further conclusion is inescapable: The entire coronavirus scenario is not just a hoax and scam, it is the blatant projection of evil into our world. So when progressive do-gooders—and anyone else—proclaim their virtue in trying to keep us “safe,” in eagerness to help the elderly and the “immune compromised” and “the most vulnerable,” let us help them understand they are colluding with evil. We the People must have no compliance with masks, distancing, tests, vaccines or lockdowns. Any cooperation with the entire coronavirus phenomenon is cooperation with evil. We must reject it wholesale.

For Good.



