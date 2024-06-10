It is clear to me now that the official history of WWII is false in many important ways. And I believe that the war never actually ended, it just changed—we are in the same war now. Many people see that what is being done to Western countries today is very similar to what was done to Germany after WWI, by the same people.

I have collected together a few resources linked below which provide what I am convinced are more accurate descriptions and explanations of the war than what we see in standard history books or what we are taught in school. The victors write the history books and I no longer believe that the good guys actually won WWII.



Among many other “revelations,” these sources provide compelling evidence that:



1) Germany repeatedly tried to prevent WWII but the leadership of the Allied countries forced war on Germany.



2) The Holocaust story is almost entirely false.



3) There was a genocide waged on the German population during and after WWII. More Germans were killed after the war than during the war.



4) Powerful Jewish interests played an oversized role in starting both WWI and WWII.



If any of this is hard for you to believe, then I encourage you to study the information I have provided, look at similar resources, and examine official histories. Compare and contrast. Look at all sides before making up your mind. And consider this: It should be glaringly obvious by now that the Media and the governments lie to us constantly…so how fake do you think our “official” history is?



After seeing this information, a lot of the insanity of today’s world started to make sense to me. Maybe it will be the same for you.



Here is a quick list of the links to these free resources that provide a revisionist history of WWII. Further below I have copied the links and added some additional information, such as descriptions and reviews.



1) The Falsehoods of World War II (online book by Ron Unz)



2) Benjamin H. Freedman, Germany and the Jews: The Role of the Jews in WWI and WWII (speech)



3) Europa: The Last Battle (documentary)



4) Hellstorm (documentary)



5) The Myth of German Villainy (book)



6) The Bad War (book)



7) Committee for Open Debate on the Holocaust (website)



2) Benjamin H. Freedman, Germany and the Jews: The Role of the Jews in WWI and WWII (speech)

DESCRIPTION: Benjamin H. Freedman was one of the most intriguing and amazing individuals of the 20th century.

Mr. Freedman, born in 1890, was a successful Jewish businessman of New York City who was at one time the principal owner of the Woodbury Soap Company. He broke with organized Jewry after the Judeo-Communist victory of 1945, and spent the remainder of his life and the great preponderance of his considerable fortune, at least 2.5 million dollars, exposing the Jewish tyranny which has enveloped the United States.

Mr. Freedman knew what he was talking about because he had been an insider at the highest levels of Jewish organizations and Jewish machinations to gain power over our nation. Mr. Freedman was personally acquainted with Bernard Baruch, Samuel Untermyer, Woodrow Wilson, Franklin Roosevelt, Joseph Kennedy, and John F. Kennedy, and many more movers and shakers of our times. This speech was given before a patriotic audience in 1961 at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., on behalf of Conde McGinley's patriotic newspaper of that time, Common Sense. Though in some minor ways this wide-ranging and extemporaneous speech has become dated, Mr. Freedman's essential message to us -- his warning to the West -- is more urgent than ever before. -- K.A.S. ---

3) Europa: The Last Battle (documentary)



REVIEW: Internal sabotage at the end of World War 1 has devastated Germany, and its new Weimar government is riddled with corrupt men plundering what is left, all while overseeing the destruction of German culture and its social order. After it all collapses, one man manages to turn it all around in just a few short years. When Germany's people begin to prosper and start to live happily, the enemy declares war and seeks to destroy the German people once and for all. The true events surrounding World War 2 that you were never taught in history class, read about in your school's history books, saw on your television, or ever stumbled upon in a social media feed. And yet, it all happened. Scrubbed from the historical record and lost... until now. And if you try to mention it to anyone, you'll be immediately silenced or thrown in prison. - Apu Apujasta

4) Hellstorm (documentary)



REVIEW: Hellstorm - The Death of Nazi Germany (1944-1947)



Rating: 5 stars

In June 2010, independent author Thomas Goodrich published a book called “Hellstorm,” which told the tale of what really happened to innocent German men, women, and children both during and after World War II. After several years of going mostly unnoticed, Hellstorm was turned into a documentary movie thanks to the efforts of Kyle Hunt.

Released on May 1, 2015, the documentary hasn’t yet been covered by mainstream media sources, but it’s rustled enough feathers that the BBC, the Daily Mail (twice), and NBC have all published reports in the last two months chronicling just a small taste of what the German people were subjected to by the Allies. The documentary covers the full extent of the horrors in seven different DVD chapters: Terror bombing, rape, the Baltic Massacre, defeat in the west, death camps, purges, and ethnic cleansing. Here is a summary of each of those seven chapters.

Terror bombing

Pearl Harbor was like a random drone strike compared to this. After Soviet and British pilots leveled the infrastructure of civilian, non-military cities such as Dresden, American pilots dropped incendiary bombs on the already-leveled buildings, which created a firestorm that spread like a hurricane across the entire city. Anyone who tried to flee or hide was melted into the concrete or was liquefied in the walls of their bunkers. (As a side note, the reason why the lie of only 25,000 dead is thrown around is because most of the bodies could not be identified).

Rape

Par for the course? Perhaps. But in an age when “rape culture” is supposedly a huge problem on college campuses, and when Rolling Stone can publish a complete hoax and get away with it, the fact that nobody cares about the rape of German women and young girls because “they deserved it” certainly proves that rape itself is not what people have a problem with.

Baltic Massacre

The Baltic Massacre was an assault by Allied forces against German refugees who were trying to flee their towns in the dead cold of winter. As German families took flight on the crowded refugee ships across the icy waters, Allied bombers and submarines sunk those ships to the bottom of the sea. As Hunt explained, the sinking of the Wilhelm Gustloff was the most prominent, as it resulted in the deaths of an estimated 8,000-10,000 refugees, dwarfing the tragedies of the Titanic or Lusitania. Again, in an era where crocodile tears are shed over sunken refugee ships from Africa and the Middle East, it is telling that everyone thinks German families fleeing their own homelands in the dead of winter somehow “deserved” to sink to the bottom of the icy sea.

Defeat in the West

This covers the outrageous treatment of surrendered German civilians and soldiers at the hands of American and British forces on Germany’s western front. At this point in the documentary, the savagery of the Soviet forces on Germany’s eastern front has already been exposed. This part focuses on the behavior of the “good guys,” the supposed liberators, the soldiers and leaders that are praised as heroes by the same people who wonder why America and Britain have become so darn “degenerate.” The surrendered Germans thought that they would be treated humanely by the Americans and the British. Instead, the Americans and British troops treated them as though they weren’t human.

Death camps

Starvation despite an abundance of food, dehydration despite plenty of water, being forced to stand in crowded out door camps for hours, the Red Cross being denied access to those camps – it’s all documented in this section. Perhaps the cruelest action of them all was when American troops burned excess supplies of food in full view of the starving, emaciated Germans, who had to watch as their hopes of being relieved from hunger went up in smoke (literally).

All of this was sanctioned by American General Dwight D. Eisenhower, the same guy who led the D-Day invasion of Normandy Beach on June 6, 1944, and the same guy who armed the National Guard and forcefully integrated the Southern schools at the point of a gun in 1957. Much criticism has been aimed at the current U.S. President, Barack Obama, who is often contrasted with American war leaders. But clearly, Obama cannot touch Eisenhower’s record.

The Purge

Also known as “de-nazification,” this was the process by which Allied soldiers “interrogated” German soldiers and civilians alike about their Nazi sympathies. To be “interrogated” was to be tortured and beaten until you confessed that you were a Nazi, because as everyone knows, no German was truly innocent. The Puritans in the 1692 Salem Witch Trials displayed restraint compared to Allied soldiers under “de-Nazification.”

This part of the documentary also covers the Morgenthau Plan, named after U.S. Treasury Secretary Henry Morgenthau. Under his plan, Germany was to be deindustrialized and returned to agricultural, subsistence level existence, which would result in the extinction of two-thirds of the German population. This plan was never put into effect for geopolitical reasons: Starting in 1947, America and Britain turned on Joseph Stalin and the Soviet Union for reasons which quite frankly are mysterious. In any case, the beginning of the “Cold War” prevented the Morgenthau plan from ever being fully enacted.

Ethnic cleansing

British Prime Minister Winston Churchill made a deal with Stalin to split up German land after the end of the war. The result was that about nine million Germans were evicted from their homes, since the land they lived on no longer belonged to Germany. They were then marched across the conquered land to Eisenhower’s death camps or the Soviet gulags or God knows where. Churchill would later pretend that he was “surprised” by the cleaning of the Germans from their homes.

Conclusion

The horrors exposed in this documentary are real and undeniable. The same people who deny that they happened are the same people who pretend that “White Privilege” exists and that Whites are somehow uniquely “oppressive” towards colored people. The question, then, isn’t whether these horrors happened. The question is whether they matter.

After all, even for those who don’t believe in myths like “White Privilege,” the consensus in the United States, Britain, France, and indeed, modern-day Germany itself, is that the German people of the 1930s and 40s “deserved” every bad thing that happened to them. No tears are shed for them, and no hearts are moved for them. For they have been stripped of their humanity by the descendants of the British (1689), American (1776), French (1789), and Bolshevik (1917) Revolutions. Four horses of the apocalypse, indeed. But for those who are not mentally and spiritually enslaved by such things as "liberty" and "equality," Hellstorm has the potential to flip the historical narrative on its head, and to provide catharsis and reconciliation among the European people, including European-Americans.





ARTICLE: Hellstorm at The Myrtle Beach International Film Festival

April 26, 2016 2 Comments

Report by Shield Maiden

On a nice, warm Saturday afternoon a good crowd had gathered at Broadway Cinemas in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. We were there to watch Hellstorm, a documentary by Kyle Hunt and Tom Goodrich, illustrating the horrific and oftentimes unimaginable treatment of the German people after World War II. As well done as the film is, it is certainly not for the faint-hearted, but nonetheless it is still imperative for every person of European descent to see this for it gives us a glimpse of what could happen if the Jews have their way and do successfully implement their New World Order.

Narrated by Renegade Tribune’s own Sinead McCarthy, it was almost surreal to hear her voice coming out of big theater speakers instead of my computer. It felt like a big moment, to have a film that presents the other side of the story, the side we never get to hear because it’s been silenced by Jewish opposition, was actually playing in a large movie theater and even drew a good crowd considering the subject matter. It was not easy to sit through an hour and a half of rape, torture, and genocide of millions of innocent men, women, and children. The most stomach churning part pointed out that some German women were forced at gun point to have sex with dead, rotting corpses. This seemed to be the breaking point for some audience members because after that a few got up and walked out. Most stayed however, and to my pleasant surprise they did not all walk out when the Jewish element was brought into the picture, although this was a point which unnerved some, as I would later find out.

Once the film was over, most of the audience applauded. The lights came up and Kyle Hunt was then brought out for Q & A. Sporting a ponytail and a nice blazer, Kyle reminded me of the hipster guys I used to see when I hung out at the local liberal coffee shops back in my twenties, certainly not an evil “Nazi” type of guy.

The first comment he received was from a young man who was upset with the Jewish element of the film. It was something along the lines of, “Oy vey! Why did you have to point out these guys were Jews? What does that have to do with anything?”

Kyle pointed out to him that the Jewish element had everything to do with it and then moved on because the guy’s kvetching was irritating him as well as taking time away from other people’s questions. Kyle also took the opportunity to point out to the audience that in many countries a person can be put in jail not just for questioning the validity of the Holocaust, but simply for questioning the six million number, even though at Auschwitz the plaque with the number of people killed has changed from originally claiming four million to now just 1.5 million. I was never good at math, but I’m pretty sure that changes the six million number just a little bit.

This triggered another audience member, a young man who argued that you couldn’t go to jail for questioning the Holocaust. Something tells me Ernest Zündel and Silvia Stolz might disagree (they have both been thrown in jail numerous times for questioning the Holocaust). Clearly, this man is unaware that questioning the Holocaust is a punishable crime in Germany and many other European countries.

A few other audience members commented that they felt the film was “one-sided” even though Kyle explicitly says that in the beginning of the documentary that they only wanted to focus on the German side. I can’t help but find these people’s opinion of one-sidedness patently absurd since we have heard ONLY one side for seven decades. There have been thousands of books, films, and TV series dedicated to the Holocaust. Impressionable children in middle school are instructed to read The Diary of Ann Frank, a book which should be flushed down the toilet for how full of shit it is, but not once did we ever learn about what the Germans suffered through. Indeed, all we have ever heard is, “OMG! Those evil Nazi’s!” I would wager that every single one of us had a history teacher who referred to Hitler as the devil incarnate; one of my history teacher’s actually told us the story of the lampshades and soap as if it was real even though it’s been proven to be a hoax.

After the brief Q & A, we all filed out into the theater hallway. I asked a few audience members what their thoughts were on the film. One middle aged woman named Cindy commented that she felt the film was one-sided and was very unhappy with Kyle for using the word “alleged” to describe the atrocities of the Holocaust, which was very real in her mind since she had been to the Holocaust Museum and saw the shoes of the little Jewish children that were killed. I asked Cindy’s mom what she thought of the film and got a more direct answer: “I hated it.”

I will give them credit for at least being willing to watch Hellstorm and to sit through the whole thing, but it saddened me that even after learning about the truly horrific, evil, and barbaric treatment the Germans were subjected to, they still could not shake their Jewish programming. To them the Jews are the biggest victims of all time and always will be.

I’m going to assume that most, if not all, the people reading this know that the Holocaust is a made up Jewish lie, but let’s suspend reality for a moment and say that it actually did happen as they claim. Although that would have been horrific, it would still be nothing compared to what the Germans suffered after the war. The narrative is that the Jews starved to death in concentration camps or executed. Meanwhile, German women were raped to death, literally crucified with nails hammered into their hands, and as I mentioned earlier, sometimes forced at gun point to have sex with the corpses of dead men on the streets of what was left of Germany. German men had their testicles crushed and some were forced to eat their own excrement. Which would you rather suffer? At least starving to death you could die with some type of dignity.

In conclusion, Kyle made an excellent point at the end of Q & A; he pointed out that no one on Earth should ever have to suffer anything like this ever again and that is the point of watching a film like Hellstorm, to know what happened and what could happen if we don’t put a stop to it now. What I wish some of the more critical audience members could understand is that the Jews want Hellstorm for the entire world. We don’t have to go down that road. If enough people would wake up to world Jewry and understand how much damage the Jews have done and how intent they are on creating far more than what the Germans experienced, we can prevent another Hellstorm, and if we have to use violence to defend ourselves, so be it. Every white person, and even non-white for that matter, should be ready to do whatever it takes to defeat the Jews so that future generations can thrive, live happily among their own, and never suffer anything like this ever again.

I want to personally thank Kyle and Tom Goodrich for being brave enough to take on this subject matter and to spend the time, money, and tremendous effort it took to make this film. Most people simply parrot whatever is fashionable or “politically correct” so it takes some guts to show a film like Hellstorm at a film festival and be willing to stand there and take criticism from brainwashed people without flinching once. Hellstorm made me realize how much we’ve lost and how much we still stand to lose.

5) The Myth of German Villainy (book)



DESCRIPTION: As the title The Myth of German Villainy indicates, this book is about the mischaracterization of Germany as history’s ultimate “villain.” The “official” story of Western Civilization in the twentieth century casts Germany as the disturber of the peace in Europe, and the cause of both World War I and World War II, though the facts don’t bear that out.

During both wars, fantastic atrocity stories were invented by Allied propaganda to create hatred of the German people for the purpose of bringing public opinion around to support the wars. The “Holocaust” propaganda which emerged after World War II further solidified this image of Germany as history’s ultimate villain. But how true is this “official” story? Was Germany really history’s ultimate villain?



EXCERPT: The Red Terror

6) The Bad War (book)



DESCRIPTION: During the 75 years that have now passed since the end of the grand history-altering event known as World War II, only a single narrative of the great conflict has been heard. It is a story which the architects of the New World Order have implanted, no, POUNDED into the minds of three subsequent generations.



Every medium of mass indoctrination has been harnessed to the task of training the obedient masses as to what the proper view of this event should be. Academia, news media, public education, book publishing, TV documentaries, Hollywood films, clergymen and politicians of every stripe all sing the same song.



You know the familiar lyrics: “Led by Adolf Hitler; Germany, Italy and Japan tried to enslave the planet. The “good guys” of the “world community,” led by Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) and Winston Churchill, banded together and stopped them.



Literally, not a day seems to pass without some sort of media reference to this incomplete and simplistic narrative; a story which oh-so-conveniently ignores the previous decades of critical history leading up to World War II, omits vital information from the actual war years, and outright fabricates lie after lie after lie.



Indeed, the “official story” amounts to a manufactured mendacity of such mountainous dimensions that the human mind will have a hard time processing the actual truth of the grand event, no matter how compelling the case may be.



Isn’t it time you heard a different tune; at least for your consideration? Haven't you ever at least been curious as to what "the other side of the World War II story" was?



If so, you ought to have a look at 'The Bad War', a heavily illustrated epic timeline that will transport you back to the mid 1800's; and then lead you on an exciting "you are there" journey right up through both World War I and World War II.



Well-written, entertaining, and meticulously documented, 'The Bad War' is unique for its ability to condense so much real history into just 245 attention-riveting, illustration-rich pages.



But do be forewarned. Your worldview may never be the same.

7) Committee for Open Debate on the Holocaust



DESCRIPTION: The aim of the Committee for Open Debate on the Holocaust is to promote intellectual freedom permitting an uncensored and unimpeded, yet always civil discourse on the “Holocaust” narrative, and to offer a forum to those who contest the orthodox Holocaust narrative. As an introduction, we recommend:



