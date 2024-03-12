

I was thinking of writing a post detailing how Jewish supremacists are waging war on the rest of humanity. Then I saw a related comment on a Unz Review essay and decided to post it. Why reinvent the wheel?



I wanted to start out by explaining my awakening to all of this. Maybe my experience mirrors the experiences of other people. Up until a few months ago I had no interest in Jewish power/Jewish supremacy, otherwise known as the Jewish Question. I didn’t even know what it was. My programming was successful I guess. But I woke up from a lifetime of slumber in 2021 to see that the world was in some kind of strange, unconventional, unrestricted war and that our system has been corrupt for a long time.



Since then I have been trying to identify who was waging this war on us and why. I have seen the enemy variously described as the Globalists, the Bankers, the Freemasons and the Illuminati. These groups are sort of amorphous, indistinct boogieman and it might be that their names are thrown around to sow confusion and to hide the real enemy. Or maybe they are just different names of the same enemy. In any case, in the last couple of months I have come to the conclusion that this war on the world is being waged by Jewish supremacists. If I am substantially wrong about this, I would welcome a better explanation about what is going on.



I had been vaguely aware that Jews had been kicked out of some countries over the course of history, but I had never seriously investigated why this happened. I had thought that it was because the natives were ignorant religious bigots who held an irrational fear of “the other”. Most of the Jews I know, including relatives, are great people and I didn’t really, fully understand where “antisemitism” came from, though of course I was familiar with various negative Jewish stereotypes. I had been a huge supporter of Israel and I believed that the country was our best ally in the fight against “Muslim extremism”. Since 9/11 I had been railing against Islam fairly regularly. My conditioning was successful!



A few months ago, however, I learned a number of things. I found out that, actually, Israel did 9/11. I discovered that Communism came from Judaism. I saw that the official narrative about WWII is false and that the war seemed to be a conflict between Jews and Gentiles. I realized that Jews and Gentiles have been at war for several millennia. And then I finally understood, for the first time in my life, that Jewish supremacists do not consider themselves White and absolutely hate Whites. A whole bunch of puzzle pieces fell into place then—the insanity of the world started to make sense to me.

Racial/ethnic/religious conflict is as old as civilization but I had thought that our modern, enlightened society was beginning to transition past all of that. I had been taught that we should judge people solely on their merits rather than their immutable characteristics-like skin color-and I thought that this was an excellent rule to live by. However, I guess now we are supposed to constantly obsess about ethnicity. And religious differences. And historical grudges. Apparently this is the world that Jewish supremacists want. If that is so, they should not complain when everyone finally realizes that they are waging war on the rest of humanity, and the rest of humanity finally turns to face them together to fight back.



I really don’t want to spend my time talking/arguing/thinking about religion or race, but when I am targeted for destruction because of my skin color/religious beliefs, I cannot help but focus back on the people who are targeting me. Like most people, I just want to live my life and be left TF alone, but unfortunately there are certain folks in the world who cannot abide by this live and let live idea. It’s a damn shame.

QUESTION: Where does “antisemitism” really come from? Perhaps these resources provide some clues…



Antisemitism Is a Logical and Rational Reaction to Jewish Behaviour, by Pierre Simon

Conquest of the World by the Jews, by Major Osman

The International Jew, by Henry Ford

The Myth of German Villainy, by Benton L. Bradberry

The Architect-documentary

Oddities of the Jewish Religion, by Ron Unz

Benjamin H Freedman – Speech at the Willard Hotel (audio here)

Jewish Ritual Murder, by Arnold Leese

Jewish Occult Murder, by Dr. Matt Hale

The History of Jewish Human Sacrifice, by Willie Martin

Jewish Ritual Murder – Chicago, 1955, by Ed Baumann and John O'Brien

Jewish Ritual Murder, by Dr. Hellmut Schramm

Jewish Ritual Murder Revisited (documentary)

Blood Passover, by Ariel Toaf

The Jews and Ritual Murders of Christian Babies, by Ippolit Iosifovich Lyutostansky

The Jews and Their Lies, by Martin Luther

New Light on the Protocols, by W. Creutz

The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion, by ?

The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews, by The Nation of Islam

The Complete List Of The 1030 Jewish Expulsions In Human History, by “Lord Molyneaux”

The Jewish War Against Gentiles, by Zion Crime Factory

So, anyway, I have been shocked by everything that I have learned in the last several months, and this knowledge has totally changed my understanding of the world.

Importantly, I have discovered that Jewish supremacists use a quiet, slow but effective strategy of waging war, which consists of infiltrating targeted countries, gradually taking over the levers of power and control (especially finance, the Media and politics), and then subverting or fundamentally transforming the countries in such a way that the host population is rendered powerless and is enslaved. Infiltration and subversion. Of course the communist takeovers of Russia and other countries were quick, violent conquests by Jewish supremacists, enabled by growing Jewish power in the world. Jewish supremacists will of course use different strategies depending on the situation. In any case, the infiltration and subversion strategy has clearly been used on Western countries. This has been going on for centuries. Now that Jewish supremacists have taken over all the necessary control points in our societies, they have carried out a bio-weapon attack with the mRNA “vaccines” and they have opened our borders to an invasion from the Third World, similar to what they did to Spain in 711:

Since waking up to all of this, my hope now is that all Gentiles wake up too, and that all non-supremacist Jews join together with the rest of the world in fighting against the Jewish supremacists.



Here is the Unz Review comment from the essay Will "Redemption Through Genocide" End the Golden Age of American Jews? which details this Jewish supremacist way of war (comment #32):

The Jews want to enslave and/or exterminate all of mankind apart from themselves. This is obvious once you begin to look into the matter.

Let’s pretend we are Jews and are laying out our plans to accomplish this task as quickly and efficiently as possible. What would be required?

1. Infiltrate the goyim nations, especially the richest and most powerful ones.

2. Act in such a way as to be thought indistinguishable — with few exceptions — from the dominant group.

3. Work as a team across international borders to acquire a large percentage of the world’s wealth.

4. Use that wealth to ingratiate ourselves to — and corrupt — the leaders of the host nations.

5. Concentrate on gaining disproportionate control of the levers of power and influence by becoming lawyers, doctors, bankers, college professors, philanthropists, journalists and high-level government bureaucrats.

6. Use our power and influence to destroy the strength and solidarity of the host population.

7. Promote dysgenic policies to reduce the host population’s growth: birth control, abortion, sexual deviancy, divorce and breakup of the family, feminism, the state intervening in child raising, failure to punish crime, etc. Use any plausible excuse to get the host population to have fewer babies (e.g., “climate change”; “overpopulation”).

8. Demoralize the host population by promoting degeneracy and antisocial behavior. Art should become ugly. Music unlistenable. Literature gibberish. Replace serious books with garbage. Transform schools from intellectual establishments into social indoctrination centers. Have the schools usurp the authority of parents.

9. Undermine the religion of the host population. Drive it out of the public square. Mock it. Ridicule it. Promote atheism. Deny the transcendent and promote relative value.

10. Seek to disarm the population.

11. Impoverish the population through usury, market rigging, Ponzi schemes and by inflating the currency.

12. Replace a sufficient number of the host population such that there is no dominant group with which the nation identifies itself. Encourage rivalries and resentments between the different groups.

13. Turn the health industry into a disease and death industry.

14. Deindustrialize the host nation, making it dependent on other nations.

15. Promote the nation spending itself into bankruptcy.

16. Promote endless war, both to obtain profit and to reduce the goyim population.

17. Clothe the above activities as liberalism, open-mindedness, science and rationality.

18. What purports to be democracy that serves the interests and well-being of the population will in fact be an oligarchy where power and money are concentrated in our hands.

19. Promote globalism and one-world government and discourage national self-determination.

20. Smear opponents and, if necessary, assassinate them.

21. Make the words “Jew” and “Jews” unmentionable except in the most laudatory sense.

22. Have a fortress nation of our own to retreat to in case of trouble.

Why would it be difficult to believe that this is going on? Not because it is obscure and complicated, but rather because it is so crude and simple. One small group can only feel comfortable if all other people are killed or enslaved.

It seems preposterous that they think they could accomplish this. It is appalling that they would want to carry it out. But they are accomplishing it. And they are that appalling.

This page from this site supports the points made above.



The following excerpt from the book The Myth of German Villainy is a description of how Jewish supremacists waged war on the Russians, once they conquered Russia in a violent takeover.

EXCERPT: While Hitler and the Nazis were busy resurrecting Germany on the basis of the national myth of the German Volk whom they considered the foundation of Western, Christian civilization — in Russia, the Jews were busy destroying the traditional Russian, Christian culture. Moreover, the very first program initiated whenever Jewish-led Communists took over a country, i.e., Russia, Hungary and Spain, was to try to eradicate the Christian church. They rounded up the priests, nuns and monks by the thousands and shot them, and then burned down the churches and cathedrals. Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jewish Communists as the destroyers of Western, Christian civilization, and they dedicated themselves to Communism’s eventual destruction.

The “Communism” which these Marxist Jews who now controlled Russia dreamed of, and intended to impose on Russia — and the rest of the world, if they could — was a strictly theoretical (and completely unproven) system imagined by Karl Marx in which all of society, all of economics and all politics would be combined into one perfect, classless, culture-less, government-less system based on common ownership of all economic means of production (meaning government ownership), with complete social and economic equality, which would, in the end, run itself without the necessity of having a government. Karl Marx and Frederich Engels (both Jews) wrote the “Communist Manifesto” for the purpose of inspiring violent revolution everywhere in order to bring about this Utopian dream. Marxist theory called for the revolutionary overthrow of the bourgeoisie, followed by a preparatory stage of socialism, alternatively called “The Dictatorship of the Proletariat.” Pure Communism, the end goal of Marxist Socialism, would then follow, and would be the theoretical state of “statelessness” in which an un-governed, classless society would live in perfect order.

The remarkable thing about this ideology from the perspective of today, or perhaps any day, is that it was so clearly and obviously stupid that it simply astounds the imagination that intelligent, educated people could have believed in it. But belief in Communism was not limited to these so-called “intellectuals.” Marxist Communism became the Jewish secular religion. Communism was a Jewish invention, which sprang naturally out of the collectivist Jewish culture, and was generally accepted at some level by almost all Jews worldwide. Obviously there were non-Jewish adherents to Communism, but Communism was a Jewish movement, created by Jews, led by Jews and propagated by Jews. It would be inaccurate to aver that all Jews accepted Communism as a belief system, but surely the vast majority did.

The obvious flaw in Communist ideology was that it defied human nature. Moreover, it defied common sense. Man simply does not behave in the way required for Communism to work. Yet, Lenin, Trotsky, and all the other Jewish, Marxist revolutionary thinkers and leaders were convinced that they could implement it. The key to doing so, they said, was to kill off the bourgeoisie (Bourgeoisie, for their purposes, was an all inclusive term meaning all those above the peasant and proletariat, or working, class). In the actual application of Communism, they never got beyond the “socialism” stage, or the dictatorship of a Jewish elite. The “dictatorship of the proletariat” never occurred.

Jews considered themselves to be God’s chosen people, and innately superior to the Gentiles they lived amongst, yet, over the centuries, they had long been held down, or even expelled by the Gentiles. For that reason, among others, they nourished an intense burning sense of injustice and against Gentiles of all classes, but in particular, the bourgeoisie who had lorded over them. They also despised the ignorant, superstitious, fervently religious Russian peasants, who despised them in return, and who had carried out repeated pogroms against Jews. But now in control of the state, the Jews treated the ethnic Russians as a conquered people, against whom they intended to take their revenge. Vengeance seeking is a basic imperative of Jewish culture. “You kill my cousin; I’ll kill your cousin!”

Their goal was to remake Russia into the Marxist Utopia they had long dreamed about. These ideological Bolshevik Jews saw the vast population of Russian peasants and proletarians as a malleable, culture-less mass who could be molded into a “New Soviet Man,” through which they could bring about their dream of a communist “heaven on earth,” provided, that is, that those wherein the traditional Russian culture resided — the monarchy, the aristocracy, the educated, the Orthodox Church (collectively, the bourgeoisie) — could be eliminated. The Jews were not Russians, but an alien people, and they felt no kinship nor compassion for the Russians they intended to kill. They felt only hatred.

In order to create their Utopia in Russia, their first task was to destroy the culture that already existed, including Christianity. To do this, these Bolshevik Jews unleashed the greatest bloodbath in history, far exceeding anything the Mongols did, and a thousand times worse than anything the notorious Nazis did. As an illustration of the bloody mindedness of these Bolshevik Jews, Grigory Zinoviev (real name Hirsch Apfelbaum), as head of the Communist International, wrote in an article in the “Drasnaya Gazeta” in Moscow, September 1, 1918: “We will make our hearts cruel, hard and immovable, so that no mercy will enter them, and so that they will not quiver at the sight of a sea of enemy blood. We will let loose the floodgates of that sea. Without mercy, without sparing, we will kill our enemies in scores of hundreds. Let them be thousands; let them drown themselves in their own blood! For the blood of Lenin [shot but survived in 1918] and Uritsky [shot and killed in 1918], Zinoviev [shot but lived in 1919] and Voladarsky [shot and killed in 1918], let there be floods of blood of the bourgeois — more blood! As much as possible.”

These Bolshevik Jews murdered upwards of 40 million ethnic, Christian Russians. The precise number will never be known. This was so horrific that it terrified the traditional ruling classes in the rest of Europe, as they saw the possibility of the same thing happening in their own countries. This was especially true in Germany, still unstable as the result of losing the war, but also with the Communist party outside of Russia. The German Communist party was 78% Jewish. Is there any wonder that Hitler and the National Socialists saw Jews and Communism as the mortal enemy of Germany and Western, Christian civilization?

The wonder is that Britain and the United States did not. By allying themselves with the Jewish led anti-Christian, atheistic, Communist Soviet Union to destroy Christian Germany, Britain and the United States must bear the burden of responsibility for the decline of Western Civilization following World War II.

