VAERS is the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. It was created by an act of the U.S. Congress in 1986 and began collecting reports of vaccine adverse events and deaths in 1990. According to the HHS, VAERS “is a national early warning system to detect possible safety problems in U.S.-licensed vaccines”. VAERS is managed by the CDC and FDA. Europe has a similar program called EudraVigilance.



From 1990 through 2020, the VAERS reports for deaths from ALL U.S. vaccines never rose above 500 per year. However, in 2021 the number of VAERS death reports for just the COVID-19 mRNA “vaccines” shot over 20,000.

A study commissioned by Health and Human Services found that the VAERS system actually captures only a small percentage of the adverse reactions and deaths from vaccines:



Only One Percent of Vaccine Reactions Reported to VAERS



EXCERPT: Although 25% of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1-13% of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported. Low reporting rates preclude or slow the identification of “problem” drugs and vaccines that endanger public health. New surveillance methods for drug and vaccine adverse effects are needed.



That figure seems preposterous and I have seen a range of 1%-10% mentioned elsewhere. Whatever the real under-reporting percentage is, it is safe to say that the actual number of deaths and injuries from the COVID-19 “vaccines” is several orders of magnitude larger than whatever is found in VAERS.



Furthermore, we have evidence now that the government has been removing VAERS reports, undoubtedly to hide the dangers of these mRNA injections.



As of May 2024, VAERS listed a total of 37,544 COVID-19 “vaccine” death reports, and had 1,637,441 adverse event reports. You can do the math on what the real numbers of injuries and deaths are based on what you think the under-reporting figure is, and how many reports you believe the government has redacted. If we go with the 1% figure, then the real number of deaths from the American COVID-19 mRNA “vaccines” is 3.7 million.



As you recall, we were repeatedly assured by our trusted authorities that these mRNA “vaccines” were “safe and effective,” but these numbers show that they definitely are not safe. They only seem to be “effective” in maiming and killing us. You may well ask why the Media have never reported on these frightening VAERS statistics. Part of the answer is that Broadcast Media get 75% of their advertising revenue from the pharmaceutical industry. But it goes deeper than that. The Media are part of the system, and the system is at war with us. Many people are coming to the conclusion that all vaccines are silent weapons in a quiet war on humanity.



There are claims now that up to 17 million people have been killed by these mRNA injections. It is hard to know whether that figure is high or low. What is often lost in a discussion of numbers and statistics is the human pain and suffering caused by these injections. We hear of young, otherwise healthy people “dying suddenly” after being jabbed with these so-called “vaccines,” but that is usually all we get to know about their deaths. To understand the evil of the people running our system, it is important to see exactly how they have murdered millions of innocent people with their poisons. This can help to make the war we are in real to those who are still living in denial.



I have selected 60 VAERS COVID-19 “vaccine” mortality reports of victims ranging from <1 to 41 years of age (one report is from a woman who was pregnant and who lost her baby after getting a COVID-19 “vaccine”). Most of the reports I have copied below involve deaths that occurred within a day of two of the injection. In searching through the reports, I came across several suicides that followed the injections. I am guessing that people reported these deaths to VAERS because they understood that the suicides were linked to the COVID-19 “vaccines.” I suspect that these victims were suffering so much from adverse effects from the jabs that they saw no way out of their pain other than by taking their own lives, which would tie in to what this medical worker describes:

It is my hope that the deaths of these unfortunate people will not be forgotten and papered over, and can help to wake up those who still do not understand that we are in a war for our lives and the lives of our children.



If you would like to search through the VAERS reports database, I would recommend going to the openVAERS seach page. The search page will show snapshots of the specified VAERS reports, but often the more detailed reports are missing. To overcome this problem, you can plug the report numbers into the MedAlerts search page here to find the full VAERS reports.



Here is some more information from this substack about the fake COVID-19 pandemic and the deadly injections they are using to kill us:



VAERS Mortality Reports

1) VAERS ID: 1037207 (history) Age: 39.0 Sex: Female Location: Utah

Vaccinated: 2021-02-01 Onset: 2021-02-02 Days after vaccination: 1 Entered: 2021-02-17

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA- / 2- / -

Write-up: She had pain in the injection site Tuesday night and then during Tuesday she got worse with nausea and some fever. By Wednesday she was complaining that she could not pee even though she was drinking a lot of fluids. She continued to complain it was the worst she ever felt and then at 0600 Thursday morning she woke us up and said she needed to go to the hospital. We arrived at the hospital just before 0700 and she immediately threw up in the trash can. We went into a treatment room and they took blood and started fluids as she became incoherent. She said she had taken Tylenol so they started a drug to counter that but her liver function was all wrong and they started to look for a hospital that could transplant a liver. She was air evade about 0930 to Medical center and just over 30 hours latter she was dead. There is a pending autopsy. She was a healthy 39 year old mother

2) VAERS ID: 1046447 (history) Age: 38.0 Sex: Female Location: New Mexico

Vaccinated: 2021-02-12 Onset: 2021-02-13 Days after vaccination: 1 Entered: 2021-02-22

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECHEM9809 / 2LA / IM

Write-up: 2/12/2021 Vaccine 2/13/2021 Weakness, oral ulcers 2/17/2021 Brought to ER for loss of consciousness, altered mental status, rectal bleeding; work up showed sepsis, UTI, anemia, pneumonia, pleural effusion, pancytopenia, hypotension; persistent hypotension and respiratory failure 2/18/2021 Passed away at 5:54AM



3) VAERS ID: 1078352 (history) Age: 18.0 Sex: Male Location: Illinois

Vaccinated: 2021-03-02 Onset: 2021-03-05 Days after vaccination: 3 Entered: 2021-03-06

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA010A21A / 1LA / IM

Write-up: Developed fatigue, body aches, headache 1 day after vaccination on 3/3. The morning of 3/5 complained of chest pain. Took Tylenol at 8:30 am. At 10:30 am his family found him unresponsive. EMS was called and he was pronounced dead in the home.



4) VAERS ID: 1159535 (history) Age: 29.0 Sex: Female Location: Arizona

Vaccinated: 2021-03-31 Onset: 2021-03-31 Days after vaccination: 0 Entered: 2021-04-02

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECHEN6206 / 2LA / IM

Write-up: Patient described myalgias, headache and dyspnea at ER visit on 4/1/21 at 2:37 am. Patient was discharged. Patient returned the same day at 15:40 cyanotic, altered, hypoxic and hypotensive. The patient was found to have profound metabolic acidosis, liver failure, renal failure. She went into cardiopulmonary arrest, was revived, rearrested and died. Patient was treated for possible sepsis, shock, liver failure.



5) VAERS ID: 1104175 (history) Age: 35.0 Sex: Female Location: Maryland

Vaccinated: 2021-03-09 Onset: 2021-03-11 Days after vaccination: 2 Entered: 2021-03-16

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECHEN5318 / 1RA / -COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECHEN6201 / 2RA / -

Write-up: She received the 2nd Dose on 3/9/2021. On 3/10/2021 She complained of a headache. On the morning of 3/11/2021 she complained of abdominal pain and had no appetite. We then found her unresponsive, called 911 and the medics pronounced her at around 1300.



6) VAERS ID: 2050906 (history) Age: 19.0 Sex: Female Location: Nevada

Vaccinated: 2021-09-28 Onset: 2021-10-04 Days after vaccination: 6 Entered: 2022-01-20

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturer Lot / Dose Site / Route COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECH FF2588 / 2 - / IM

Write-up: Patient''s depression increased and degraded at a rapid rate which included a 72 hour hold at a psychiatric hospital followed by suicide on October 30, 2020. Her diaries turned increasingly dark immediately after the first injection on September 1, 2020 (?) (Pfizer FF 3592).



7) VAERS ID: 1054160 (history) Age: 36.0 Sex: Male Location: Illinois

Vaccinated: 2021-02-11 Onset: 2021-02-12 Days after vaccination: 1 Entered:2021-02-25

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA026L20A / 1LA / IM

Write-up: 2/12/2021 woke up with sore arm and back. 2/13/2021 woke up with headache around 1am. Headache and nausea all morning. Mid-late afternoon started having seizures. Admitted to Hospital 2/15/2021 expired. Reported per wife on 2/25/2021.



8) VAERS ID: 1040170 (history) Age: 37.0 Sex: Female Location: Oregon

Vaccinated: 2021-02-06 Onset: 2021-02-13 Days after vaccination: 7 Entered: 2021-02-18

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA- / 1- / IM

Write-up: Received vaccine on 2/6/2021. was a bit off all week per caregivers - low grade temp and reporting pain which they treated with Tylenol. She was pretty much herself on morning of 2/13/2021 - got up, had shower. caregivers noted her extremities were cool and face was red. temp was 97.4. She was placed in wheelchair with book in the living room. caregivers noted she was not turning pages of the book as she usually would. She was tracking, so they don't think she had a seizure. Caregiver moved her back to bed with blanket and noted that her lips were blue and at that point called 911. She was found with agonal breathing, CPR started, intubated by EMS, taken to the ER and diagnosed with cardiac arrest upon arrival. CPR was continued until family could be reached and decision was made to stop resuscitation.



9) VAERS ID: 1074788 (history) Age: 24.0 Sex: Female Location: Unknown

Vaccinated: 2021-02-01 Onset: 2021-03-04 Days after vaccination: 31 Entered: 2021-03-05

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECH- / UNK- / -

Write-up: At 8 weeks pregnancy (2 weeks after first shot) started bleeding and had a subchorionic hematoma. By 10 week subchorionic hematoma resolved. Received second shot and of Feb. 1 week later, at 12 weeks pregnancy , fetus had no heart beat! It measured normal size (as expected) and limited normal first trimester anatomy by ultrasound. But NO heart beat. Something insulted this placenta to lead to fetal demise.



10) VAERS ID: 1105146 (history) Age: 23.0 Sex: Male Location: Puerto Rico

Vaccinated: 2021-01-30 Onset: 2021-01-30 Days after vaccination: 0 Entered: 2021-03-16

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA- / 1UN / IM

Write-up: 1/19 began vomiting and was hospitalized. On 1/30 he was discharged and later received the vaccine. It begins with weakness and a lack of appetite. He started coughing up foul-smelling secretions. He makes the arrangements to take him to the emergency room again, he called 911 to be transported, when they are taking the information from the POC, he is under oxygenation to 44. They take him in the ambulance, he receives CPR, they transport him to the facility where he arrives lifeless.



11) VAERS ID: 1124794 (history) Age: 31.0 Sex: Male Location: New York

Vaccinated: 2021-03-17 Onset: 2021-03-17 Days after vaccination: 0 Entered: 2021-03-22

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECHEN6207 / 1RA / IM

Write-up: Extreme head ache, chest pain, fever 101 F. Gave 1000 mg Tylenol, albuterol via nebulizer Q4hr. Died 3/20/2021 approx 11:00 am from Cardiac Arrest.



12) VAERS ID: 1154639 (history) Age: 38.0 Sex: Male Location: Michigan

Vaccinated: 2021-03-27 Onset: 2021-03-27 Days after vaccination: 0 Entered: 2021-03-31

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (JANSSEN)) / JANSSEN1805020 / 1LA / IM

Write-up: Patient began having seizures about four hours post vaccine while at a friends house and passed away.



13) VAERS ID: 1160526 (history) Age: 27.0 Sex: Female Location: Pennsylvania

Vaccinated: 2021-04-01 Onset: 2021-04-01 Days after vaccination: 0 Submitted: 0000-00-00 Entered: 2021-04-02

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECHEP7533 / 2LA / IM

Write-up: Death 5 hours after second shot. Decedent contacted her mother around 3:30 c/o difficulty breathing. Died on 4/1/20



14) VAERS ID: 1145526 (history) Age: 38.0 Sex: Female Location: California

Vaccinated: 2021-03-13 Onset: 2021-03-14 Days after vaccination: 1 Entered: 2021-03-29

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNAUNKNOWN / 1AR / IM

Write-up: 3/13- First shot of Moderna vaccine received. 3/14- Sore arm, chills and a headache. 3/15- Shortness of breath and rapid heartbeat. 3/16- Went to ER because of more severe shortness of breath and rapid heartbeat. 3/17- COVID test with negative result. 3/19- Patient messaged her PCP explaining persisted symptoms. 3/23- Chest pain and shortness of breath developed and she died at ER in PEA. 3/25- Autopsy showed pulmonary embolism with no evidence of peripheral vascular disease. Double check COVID test with negative result.



15) VAERS ID: 1206323 (history) Age: 21.0 Sex: Male Location: Ohio

Vaccinated: 2021-04-10 Onset: 2021-04-11 Days after vaccination: 1 Entered: 2021-04-14

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (JANSSEN)) / JANSSEN1808982 / N/ALA / IM

Write-up: Pt received vaccine at 1130 on 4/10. Per report of others reported feeling fine at 2300 4/10. Went to bed. Awoke at approx 0100 4/11, reported not feeling well, vomited, returned to bed. Found by housemate at appox 2100 4/11 unresponsive. Declared deceased with rigor mortis by EMS. Pt in custody of the coroner for autopsy.



16) VAERS ID: 1246534 (history) Version 2.0 Age: 39.0 Sex: Female Location: New York

Vaccinated: 2021-04-09 Onset: 2021-04-09 Days after vaccination: 0 Entered:2021-04-23

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA032B21A / 1LA / IM

Write-up: Patient felt initially well, but later in that afternoon her arm started hurting and she felt increasingly nauseous and started vomiting at 10:49pm, two hours later she was pronounced dead at approximately 12:30am.



17) VAERS ID: 1247997 (history) Age: 26.0 Sex: Male Location: California

Vaccinated: 2021-04-16 Onset: 2021-04-16 Days after vaccination: 0 Entered: 2021-04-23

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECHEW0161 / 2UN / SYR

Write-up: Per his parents, patient started feeling nauseous an hour or two after the vaccine and at night around 10pm it worsened where he felt nauseous, had shivers and he vomited in the middle of the night. He then vomited again the next day and continued to not feel well the next couple of days. On 4/20/2021 at around 4:20pm he called his mother, his girlfriend and his mentor that he was not feeling well, was nauseous and dizzy and had shivers and was going to pull over on his car to get something to drink. He then stopped answering his phone and was found dead in his car later on that day. Police (are) investigating the case.



18) VAERS ID: 1257204 (history) Age: 39.0 Sex: Female Location: Missouri

Vaccinated: 2021-03-03 Onset:2021-03-23 Days after vaccination: 20 Entered: 2021-04-25

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA011A21A / UNK- / -

Write-up: Patient began experiencing pain and difficulty walking on Tuesday, March 23. Later that afternoon she was taken to an Urgent care, who sent her to the ER for evaluation. She was diagnosed with a very large blood clot in her leg, spanning from just above the knee to her groin area. They admitted her and began treating her with blood thinners. While undergoing that treatment, her heart stopped 3 times and she had to be resuscitated. They discovered a pulmonary embolism. While removing a large clot from her lungs, the doctor found that her lungs were riddled with hundreds of tiny blood clots. They also said that she was bleeding internally, very heavily, from an unknown location. In all, they gave her 20 units of blood, and none of it stayed in her veins. The doctor said it seemed to just disintegrate. At that point, her brain and organs had begun shutting down and family made the decision to remove her from life support. She passed away Thursday evening, March 25, 2021.



19) VAERS ID: 1259763 (history) Age: 41.0 Sex: Male Location: Michigan

Vaccinated: 2021-03-29 Onset: 2021-04-02 Days after vaccination: 4 Entered: 2021-04-26

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA010A21A / 1RA / IMCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA018B21A / 1RA / IM

Write-up: Fever, chills, headache, and tiredness (2nd day of receiving the 2nd dose) Feeling good on the 3rd day Headache, stomach burn, throwing up, and heart attack (4th day of receiving the 2nd dose) Passed away on April 2, 2021



20) VAERS ID: 1261766 (history) Age: 1.0 Sex: Male Location: Florida

Vaccinated: 2021-04-08 Onset: 2021-04-10 Days after vaccination:2 Entered: 2021-04-27

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA- / 1LA / IM

Write-up: increased body temperature, seizure, death



21) VAERS ID: 1281531 (history) Age: 35.0 Sex: Male Location: Texas

Vaccinated: 2021-04-05 Onset: 2021-04-12 Days after vaccination: 7 Entered: 2021-05-03

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA- / UNK- / -

Write-up: Received 2nd dose of vaccine, 5 days later his left leg started hurting and swelling. He had severe headache afterwards, dizzy and blurred vision. 04/24/2021 he complained of not feeling right, coughed and passed out. Had fever and chills when he came to. Wife called 911 and was talking and walking. Was awake and talking in ambulance, oxygen level was low. Once arrived at hospital, he became restless and passed away within 3 minutes. Autopsy was performed due to his age - 35 and no pre-existing illnesses - was determined he died of Pulmonary Thrumbo Embolism



22) VAERS ID: 1289723 (history) Age: 38.0 Sex: Female Location: California

Vaccinated: 2021-05-03 Onset: 2021-05-04 Days after vaccination: 1 Entered: 2021-05-05

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNAMODERNA 021C21A / UNK- / -

Write-up: Death. Approximately 12 hours after administering the vaccination shot, patient experienced a medical emergency and lost her pulse. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate her for about 80 minutes. Her heart was unable to be restarted. She was declared deceased at 3:00 AM locally.



23) VAERS ID: 1290128 (history) Age: 36.0 Sex: Male Location: Unknown

Vaccinated: 2021-04-01 Onset: 2021-04-01 Days after vaccination: 0 Entered: 2021-05-05

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECH- / UNK- / IM

Write-up: Patient collapsed at home with cardiopulmonary arrest. He had been complaining of shortness of breath 1 week prior to the event, starting when he received his covid vaccination. The differential diganosis was pulmonary embolism, myocardial infarction or arrythmia. CPR was started immediately and patient received tPA during ACLS without return of spontaneous circulation.



24) VAERS ID: 1302844 (history) Age: 29.0 Sex: Male Location: Texas

Vaccinated: 2021-05-06 Onset: 2021-05-07 Days after vaccination: 1 Entered: 2021-05-10

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA026C21A / 2- / SYR

Write-up: Lethargy began the day of vaccine and shortness of breath along with abdominal and chest pain followed the next day. Decedent was found deceased the next evening.



25) VAERS ID: 1334527 (history) Age: 28.0 Sex: Male Location: California

Vaccinated: 2021-05-04 Onset: 2021-05-10 Days after vaccination: 6 Entered: 2021-05-20

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECHEW0173 / 2- / -

Write-up: My brother got the Pfizer 5/4 and started getting sick with a cough on the 7th and by the 10th he was getting more and more sick and he was taken to the ER on the 14th and he started coughing up blood, he was out of it and pale and not able to move much. On 5/15 in the hospital he was having a hard time breathing and they were trying to give him meds to make him better, they gave him antibiotics because his blood work showed infection, and Precedex to help him rest, and he passed away the same day, he was in good health before. They also said his heart rate was 201/123 and the doctors said pulmonary anema. It escalated so quickly.



26) VAERS ID: 1358491 (history) Age: 40.0 Sex: Male Location: Ohio

Vaccinated: 2021-05-23 Onset: 2021-05-24 Days after vaccination: 1 Entered: 2021-05-28

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECH- / UNK- / -

Write-up: patient called 911 with shortness of breath and chest pain. When squad arrived, he was still oriented and awake and told squad he had Pfizer vaccine the previous day. Thought was a pulmonary embolism had occurred. Then he lost consciousness and pulses. EMS started CPR. Despite aggressive ACLS maneuvers, the patient ultimately died.



27) VAERS ID: 1394845 (history) Age: 36.0 Sex: Male Location: Georgia

Vaccinated: 2021-06-11 Onset: 2021-06-11 Days after vaccination: 0 Entered: 2021-06-13

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA038C21A / 2LA / IM

Write-up: Patient received 2nd Moderna shot on 6/11/21 at 10:32am. Went home after the shot and didn't feel well, so he laid down to rest. His wife checked on him and he was unconscious, so she called 911. Patient was taken to local hospital and died of Cardiac Arrest sometime between his vaccine and 7pm on 6/11/21



28) VAERS ID: 1421533 (history) Age: 37.0 Sex: Female Location: Texas

Vaccinated: 2021-06-21 Onset: 2021-06-22 Days after vaccination: 1 Entered: 2021-06-23

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA- / 1- / SYR

Write-up: Per report from patient's husband, the patient developed a fever to 103 on the evening of 6/21/21. She awoke in the morning and was "not herself". He describes her as having difficulty breathing and not being lucid. He took her to the hospital where she was hospitalized and then he got a call from the hospital in the evening reporting that she had walked to the restroom and then collapsed. Per his report, she had CPR performed for 30 minutes prior to being declared deceased. His phone number is the one included in this report.



29) VAERS ID: 1429713 (history) Age: 30.0 Sex: Male Location: New Hampshire

Vaccinated: 2021-06-13 Onset: 2021-06-18 Days after vaccination: 5 Entered: 2021-06-26

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA050C21A / 2RA / -

Write-up: My son had been complaining of racing heart and became a week after the first dose of Moderna then started vomiting once or twice a week thereafter I tried to get him to go the doctor but he kept saying he was ok. He said he feels like something was wrong but didn’t know what. He received his second dose of moderna 6/13/2021, 5 days later on 6/18/2021 he didn’t feel well laid down around 9 pm was checked on at 9:21 he was unresponsive no heart beat no breathing 911 was called. They resuscitated him after 45 minutes then he was transported to hospital then to medical center. he was in ICU on a ventilator unresponsive brain swollen , totally unresponsive and organs shutting down. He passed away 9:45 pm June 19



30) VAERS ID: 1440493 (history) Age: 40.0 Sex: Male Location: Michigan

Vaccinated: 2021-04-19 Onset: 2021-04-20 Days after vaccination: 1 Entered:2021-07-01

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECH- / UNK- / -

Write-up: Pt became severely sick with flu-like symptoms and could not work on April 20-22. He worked on April 23. He told people he was sick again on April 24. He was very anxious and committed suicide some time between April 27-28.



31) VAERS ID: 1458126 (history) Age: 29.0 Sex: Male Location: Texas

Vaccinated: 2021-06-13 Onset: 2021-06-18 Days after vaccination: 5 Entered: 2021-07-08

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA036C21A / 1LA / IM

Write-up: Father of patient came to store pharmacy to inform us of his son's passing. He stated patient died 5 days after receiving his Moderna vaccine on 6/13/2021 due to blood in the lungs. He stated the autopsy has not been done yet to confirm his death, however he was curious of the possibility. I contacted Moderna on July 8th at 4:30pm and spoke to a pharmaceutical representative of Moderna regarding possible side effects of the vaccine.



32) VAERS ID: 1450252 (history) Age: 30.0 Sex: Female Location: Unknown

Vaccinated: 2021-06-01 Onset: 2021-06-06 Days after vaccination: 5 Entered: 2021-07-06

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECH- / UNK- / -

Write-up: my wife died of a hart attack 4 days after her shot she was only 30 years old,. with no previous symtoms. please explain to me how this could happen.



33) VAERS ID: 1470249 (history) Age: 26.0 Sex: Female Location: Texas

Vaccinated: 2021-05-27 Onset: 2021-05-27 Days after vaccination: 0 Entered: 2021-07-14

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECHEW0186 / 2LA / SYR

Write-up: The first dose of vaccine (lot number EW0176) was taken on 05/06/2021, and the second dose of vaccine (lot number EW0186) was taken on 05/27/2021. within 12 hours of second does she had gotten severe headache, she couldn't eat for severe vomiting, she said she felt like she was hit by a truck, and had the chills. she would go from really cold to really hot. She couldn't keep anything down even water. On the third day after the vaccine she was very sick and we ( the family) thought she was sleeping but when we went to try and wake her up we discovered her dead.



34) VAERS ID:1478430 (history) Age: 39.0 Sex: Male Location: Tennessee

Vaccinated: 2021-04-25 Onset: 2021-04-29 Days after vaccination: 4 Entered: 2021-07-16

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECHEW0162 / 2AR / SYR

Write-up: The lot number for the first dose of vaccine was taken on 04/06/2021 is: EW0153, and the lot number for the second dose of vaccine that was taken on 04/25/2021 is: EW0162. He started swelling really bad, and the mortician said all of his organs were very swollen. He was in terrible mental condition, he couldn't think. He had so much swelling that his feet were blue. He was so swollen in his brain he couldn't make basic cognitive decisions. His chest was so swollen his chest was up to almost double his normal size. He was under severe mental strain to the point that it took him 14 hours to make a 10 hour drive. He was dealing with maratil strain and shot himself on 05/20/2021.



35) VAERS ID: 1485423 (history) Age: 38.0 Sex: Male Location: Colorado

Vaccinated: 2021-07-13 Onset: 2021-07-14 Days after vaccination: 1 Entered: 2021-07-19

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA- / 1UN / SYR

Write-up: After his office visit with me on Tuesday 7/13, the patient went to get the Moderna COVID vaccine. He received the vaccine on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, he developed new fevers as high as 104F (measured at home). Fevers improved with Tylenol. He did not report his symptoms, as per his wife, he assumed this was related to the COVID vaccine. By the following morning, his fevers had resolved. He took a nap midday, and shortly after waking, he reported to his wife that he was feeling short of breath. According to his wife, he appeared in respiratory distress and she heard wheezing. He asked to be helped to the ground, and she immediately called EMS. Unfortunately, before they could get him to a hospital, he died. At the hospital, his wife was told that because his death was outside the hospital, it was presumed to be due to "natural causes". She was told an autopsy would cost $5000, which she could not afford.



36) VAERS ID: 1458628 (history) Age: 35.0 Sex: Male Location: Illinois

Vaccinated: 2021-04-17 Onset: 2021-04-21 Days after vaccination: 4 Entered:2021-07-09

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECHEW0164 / 1RA / SYR

Write-up: My previously healthy brother received the Pfizer vaccine (1st dose) and 4 days after he was hospitalized with shortness of breath, heart failure, blood clots in his arm, lungs and leg along with a stroke and many medical conditions kept arising as he was hospitalized. He was in the CICU for a week and a half. Unfortunately, my brother passed away from the Pfizer vaccine. Until his last day the doctors still "didn''t know" what was wrong with him. A lot happened during his hospital stay, but this is just a brief statement. They have been keeping his medical records from me. They tested him repeatedly there from covid and he was always negative. They had no other explanation to what was happening and all along they wanted it to be COVID-19 and were so quick to say it was not the vaccine.



37) VAERS ID: 1518997 (history) Age: 37.0 Sex: Male Location: West Virginia

Vaccinated: 2021-02-12 Onset: 2021-02-12 Days after vaccination: 0 Entered: 2021-08-01

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA- / 1LA / IM

Write-up: After receiving vaccine he was with me (mom), visiting my grandkids, shopping and eating, for approximately 3 hours at which time I dropped him off at my ex husbands house where he lived. Within 30 minutes he walked to his dad and grabbed his chest and slumped to the ground. Emergency Ambulance was called and attempted unsuccessfully to revive him but transfer to hospital where they worked for an hour. He was placed on life support and transferred to one of their larger facilities. On 2-14-21 they did the brain activity test ad he was pronounced dead. Remain on live support until Core could harvest usable organs



38) VAERS ID: 1532154 (history) Age: 36.0 Sex: Female Location: New Mexico

Vaccinated: 2021-06-04 Onset: 2021-06-21 Days after vaccination: 17 Entered: 2021-08-06

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECHPFIZER ER8734 / 1LA / SYR

Write-up: On July 17, my baby passed away. I had been breastfeeding my 6 week old baby at the time that I received the first Pfizer vaccine on June 4, 2021. He became very sick with a high fever about 2 weeks after I got the first Pfizer vaccine on June 21. He was treated for 2 weeks with IV antibiotics for a supposed bacterial infection. However, they never found any specific bacteria, and called his diagnosis culture-negative sepsis. At the end of his hospital stay he tested positive for rhinovirus. After the 14 day course of antibiotics, he was home for one week, but exhibited strange symptoms (e.g. swollen eyelid, strange rashes, vomiting). I took him back to the hospital on July 15, where he presented with what they called an atypical Kawasaki disease. He passed away shortly thereafter from clots in his severely inflamed arteries. I am curious if the spike protein could have gone through the breast milk and caused an inflammatory response in my child. They say Kawasaki disease presents very similarly to the Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in children that they are seeing in post Covid infections. (My baby also had unusual birth circumstances, as he was born at 37 weeks, triggered by a maternal appendicitis.) However, if they know that antibodies go through the breastmilk as a good thing, then why wouldn't the spike protein also go through the breastmilk and potentially cause problems.



39) VAERS ID: 1636967 (history) Age: 21.0 Sex: Male Location: Oklahoma

Vaccinated: 2021-07-29 Onset: 2021-08-23 Days after vaccination: 25 Entered: 2021-08-26

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (JANSSEN)) / JANSSEN203A21A / 1- / IM

Write-up: Patient woke up 8/23 morning c/o dizziness, slurred speech and with ringing in his left ear. Shortly afterwards pt exhibited seizure-like activity. Family called 911. EMS witnessed seizure at home and was actively seizing on arrival of EMS. Pt was administered 5mg Versed w/o relief then was given Ketamine and intubated. After airway was secured pt was transported to the ED. Pt was admitted for treatment for status epilepticus. Pt sedated on Propofol gtt, Keppra and placed on cEEG. Initial CT Head w/o contrast negative for any acute findings. cEEG was negative for seizures. Pt treated prophylactically with Rocephin and Vancomycin for suspected aspiration. MRI brain w/o contrast obtained early today at the outside hospital and showed Bilateral cerebellar and thalamic AIS with possible basilar occlusion. Dr was contacted and accepted for transfer for acute stroke evaluation and treatment. Prior to transfer obtained CTA head/neck. Pt transported via helicopter. Upon arrival pt was met in ED CT for stat CT cerebral perfusion and CT Head w/o contrast. Pt arrived 8/24/2021 16:08. NIH 36 and GCS 3T. Pt arrived on Propofol and was stopped. Scans showed a large infarction and no intervention recommended. Of note: pt had just received this Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccination 2 weeks ago.



40) VAERS ID: 1700774 (history) Age: 26.0 Sex: Male Location: Alabama

Vaccinated: 2021-09-13 Onset: 2021-09-15 Days after vaccination: 2 Entered: 2021-09-15

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA- / 2- / IM

Write-up: Death. Presented to the emergency department with diffuse ST elevations concerning for myocarditis. His troponin was elevated at 113. His lactate was 14. He was in renal failure with a creatinine of 2.97, GFR 26. D-dimer was elevated at 1.25 without any obvious pulmonary embolism according to the CT. Upon presentation he was hyperventilating, not complaining of chest pain. Labs demonstrate a significant metabolic acidosis with a pH of 7.124, PCO2 of 15.4. O2 sat 96.8% on room air. Patient unfortunately went into cardiac arrest and was unable to be revived. Cause of death suspected to be myocarditis and cardiogenic shock In the setting of active COVID-19 infection.



41) VAERS ID: 1683324 (history) Age: 37.0 Sex: Female Location: Washington

Vaccinated: 2021-08-29 Onset: 2021-09-05 Days after vaccination: 7 Entered: 2021-09-08

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (JANSSEN)) / JANSSEN- / 1UN / SYR

Write-up: Patient presented to the ED around 10pm on 4/21, ~one week after her J&J COVID vaccine (exact date of initial vaccination not confirmed but was reportedly 1 week prior) with abdominal pain and headache. She was found to have thrombocytopenia (Plt 38) on presentation as well as renal and ovarian vein thrombosis. CT head showed a large right frontal intraparenchymal hemorrhage. She was taken for urgent craniotomy on 9/5 with EVD placement. Brain tissue was noted to have bleeding spots unresponsive to cautery and requiring local hemostatic agents. Repeat imaging showed worsening infarction. She had continued elevated intracranial pressures, so was taken back to the OR on the morning of 9/6 for bilateral EVD placement to help relieve pressure. Given her thrombocytopenia, thrombosis, significantly elevated D-dimer, low fibrinogen, and +HIT Ab test, she was diagnosed with vaccine-induced thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT). She was started on IVIG 1g/kg daily x 2 days, bivalirudin with supportive transfusions to maintain goal plts $g50K, fibrinogen $g 150. Despite this, her neurologic status deteriorated due to elevated pressures, clotting off of her EVDs, and ultimately was declared brain dead in the afternoon on 9/7. Family withdrew supportive care and patient passed at 3:57PM on 9/7/21.



42) VAERS ID: 1722510 (history) Age: 37.0 Sex: Male Location: Nevada

Vaccinated: 2021-09-15 Onset: 2021-09-18 Days after vaccination: 3 Entered: 2021-09-22

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECH- / UNK- / -

Write-up: The decedent received his initial Pfizer vaccine on 07/29/2021; and the second Pfizer vaccine on 09/14/2021. On 09/18/2021, the decedent reported to his mother that he was vomiting blood. On 09/19/2021, the decedent was found deceased in his residence.



43) VAERS ID: 1727253 (history) Age: 27.0 Sex: Male Location: Kentucky

Vaccinated: 2021-09-14 Onset: 2021-09-14 Days after vaccination: 0 Entered: 2021-09-23

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECHEW0179 / 1UN / IM

Write-up: Patient's grandmother found him dead in the bathroom 4 to 4:30 hours after his vaccine. She was not aware of him having complaints. He had vomited in the commode-that was the only comment that she had.



44) VAERS ID: 1732186 (history) Age: 23.0 Sex: Male Location: North Carolina

Vaccinated: 2021-09-01 Onset: 2021-09-01 Days after vaccination: 0 Entered: 2021-09-24

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA004C21A / 2RA / IM

Write-up: Patient began complaining about not feeling well. He was nauseated and began throwing up and going to the bathroom. That continued off and on all night. Around 6:30 - 6am the next morning he said he was feeling somewhat better but was very weak. H e went back to bed. We checked on him around lunch time lying on his bed with his phone in his hand. He appeared to be trying to text. I checked on him a few minutes later and he had not moved. I checked and saw he wasn't breathing. At that time he had a heart beat. We called 911 and I started CPR and continued for approx 25 until paramedics arrived. They bagged him and used defibrillator but could not bring him back.



45) VAERS ID: 1741146 (history) Age: 36.0 Sex: Male Location: Tennessee

Vaccinated: 2021-09-22 Onset: 2021-09-22 Days after vaccination: 0 Entered: 2021-09-28

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECH30145BA / 2LA / IM

Write-up: Parents reported to Death Investigator that patient complained of body aches, severe headache, and pain in his lower extremities on the evening of 9/22/21 (thee date he received the vaccine). He was taking Tylenol for his symptoms per his parents. On Thursday, 09/23/21, he continued with the above symptoms and felt worse per parents. Mother asked him if he needed to go to the doctor and he said no. On Friday, 09/24/21, he felt better than the day before but still had symptoms. Parents last talked with him around 2230 Friday night. They went to wake him up at 1100 on Saturday, 09/25/21 and found him deceased in the bed. EMS was called and he was transported to Hospital Emergency Department DOA.



46) VAERS ID: 1751568 (history) Age: 40.0 Sex: Female Location: Foreign

Vaccinated: 2021-06-30 Onset: 2021-07-01 Days after vaccination: 1 Entered: 2021-10-01

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECH- / UNK- / -

Write-up: Abdominal pain; Malaise; Diarrhoea; Fever; Headache; Appetite lost; Muscle pain; Nausea; Itching; Weakness; Paralysis; This is a spontaneous report from a contactable other hcp. This is a report received from the regulatory authority. Regulatory authority report number PH-PHFDA-300106148. A 40-year-old female patient received bnt162b2 (COMIRNATY), vaccinated at age of 40 years old, via an unspecified route of administration on 30Jun2021 as DOSE NUMBER UNKNOWN, SINGLE for covid-19 immunisation. The patient medical history and concomitant medications were not reported. The patient experienced abdominal pain, malaise, diarrhoea, fever, headache, appetite lost, muscle pain, nausea, itching, weakness, and paralysis and all on 01Jul2021 18:30 with outcome of fatal. The patient died on an unspecified date. It was unknown if an autopsy was performed. No follow-up attempts are possible; information about lot/batch number cannot be obtained. No further information is expected.; Reported Cause(s) of Death: Headache; Appetite lost; Muscle pain; Nausea; Itching; Weakness; Paralysis; Abdominal pain; Malaise; Diarrhoea; Fever



47) VAERS ID: 1771697 (history) Age: 36.0 Sex: Male Location: Florida

Vaccinated: 2021-08-24 Onset: 2021-08-24 Days after vaccination: 0 Entered: 2021-10-08

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECH- / 1RA / IM

Write-up: Stomachache pain, vomiting, diarrhea, chest pain, headache, confusion and death



48) VAERS ID: 1780517 (history) Age: 20.0 Sex: Female Location: Florida

Vaccinated: 2021-09-10 Onset: 2021-09-11 Days after vaccination: 1 Entered: 2021-10-13

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA- / 2LA / SYR

Write-up: Had a heart attack and was gasping for air



49) VAERS ID: 1810629 (history) Age: 38.0 Sex: Male Location: California

Vaccinated: 2021-09-22 Onset: 2021-10-01 Days after vaccination: 9 Entered: 2021-10-23

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECH- / 2RA / -

Write-up: committed suicide/gun shot went to the head; Parkinson; He couldn''t turn his head; nausea; never the same; This is a spontaneous report from a contactable consumer. A 38-year-old male patient (reporter''s husband) received of BNT162B2 (PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE), dose 2 via an unspecified route of administration (Batch/Lot number was not reported) Arm Right on 22Sep2021 at age of 38-year-old as DOSE 2, SINGLE for covid-19 immunisation. Medical history included Asthma. Concomitant drugs included Montelukast, fluticasone propionate (FLOVENT) for Asthma, salbutamol (ALBUTEROL HFA) allergies (Not Clarified) his Montelukast. No Prior vaccination within 4 weeks. The patient previously received first dose of BNT162B2 (PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE) for covid-19 immunisation. After the first shot he could not see for three days. He received the COVID vaccine his second dose on 22Sep2021 and he was never the same. He started having what look like Parkinson. He couldn''t turn his head, took him to the hospital they gave him three shot (Treatment)one to sedate him, a Benadryl shot (Treatment) and one to stop nausea (further not clarified) He was never the same and he just committed suicide. He had a gun shot went to the head and it appears to be some inflicting but they are going to check. Events were in 2021 and Hospitalized and death. No Autopsy performed. Death date: Reporter stated, "We don''t know if it was 8Oct or 9Oct2021,we are still waiting on the coroner." Outcome of the events was fatal. The lot number for the vaccine, [BNT162B2], was not provided and will be requested during follow up.; Reported Cause(s) of Death: Parkinson; He couldn''t turn his head; nausea; never the same; He was never the same and he just committed suicide



50) VAERS ID: 1830620 (history) Age: 34.0 Sex: Male Location: California

Vaccinated: 2021-08-07 Onset: 2021-08-07 Days after vaccination: 0 Entered: 2021-10-30

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECHFA6780 / 1RA / SYR

Write-up: From the date of his vaccine til the date he went to the hospital (August 22, 2021) he felt these symptoms more and more. Soar arm, chills, body aches, fatigue, fever, lost of taste, cough, shortness of breath, excessive sweating, heavy chest, couldn’t walk or use legs, couldn’t urinate after drinking water. He took Advil(red pill). He died August 23, 2021



51) VAERS ID: 1833098 (history) Age: 27.0 Sex: Male Location: Florida

Vaccinated: 2021-08-02 Onset:2021-08-04 Days after vaccination: 2 Entered: 2021-11-01

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA046B21A / 1AR / IMCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA009D21A / 2AR / IM

Write-up: According to his mother, Pt received his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on August 2, 2021. Two days later, on August 4, 2021, he complained of not feeling well. He could not provide specific symptoms, but said that it involved his entire body and was not like anything he had ever experienced before. The following day, on August 5, 2021 he was found unresponsive on a train. He was subsequently hospitalized and pronounced deceased on 08/09/2021.



52) VAERS ID: 1841836 (history) Age: 34.0 Sex: Male Location: Foreign

Vaccinated: 2021-10-05 Onset: 2021-10-06 Days after vaccination: 1 Entered: 2021-11-04

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (UNKNOWN)) / UNKNOWN MANUFACTURER- / 2- / -

Write-up: Cardio-respiratory arrest; suspected myocarditis; suspected myocardial infarction; pyrexia; This is a spontaneous report from a contactable pharmacist received from the regulatory authority authority report number is v21130331. A 34-year-old male patient received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine (manufacturer unknown, Lot number and Expiration date were not reported) via an unspecified route of administration on 05Oct2021 at age of 34 years old as a single dose for COVID-19 immunization. Body temperature before vaccination was not provided. There were no points to be considered on the vaccine screening questionnaire (primary diseases, allergies, vaccinations and illnesses within the last one month, medications the patient was taking, past adverse effect history, growth status). Family history included sudden death in the patient''s father (details unknown). On an unspecified date, the patient previously received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine (manufacturer unknown, Lot number and Expiration date were not reported) via an unspecified route of administration as a single dose for COVID-19 immunization. On 06Oct2021 (next day after the vaccination), the patient experienced pyrexia. On 08Oct2021 (reported as "at 07:00", 3 days after the vaccination), the patient experienced suspected myocarditis, suspected myocardial infarction and cardio-respiratory arrest. On 08Oct2021, the patient died. Autopsy was performed (imaging). The course of the events was as follows: The patient had no past medical history in particular. On 05Oct2021, the patient received the second dose of the vaccination. On 06Oct2021, he had pyrexia. The last time the patient was confirmed to be alive was 07Oct2021 at 22:00. On 08Oct2021 at 07:00, the patient was found in cardio-respiratory arrest. Therefore, it was assumed that he developed cardio-respiratory arrest during that time. On arrival at the hospital, the electrocardiographic waveform showed asystole. Tracheal intubation was performed, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation was attempted. At 07:49, however, the patient's death was confirmed without recovery of spontaneous circulation. The results of autopsy imaging included no findings of aortic dissection or aortic rupture. Diffuse ground glass opacity was noted in the entire bilateral lungs, but this was considered a state of pulmonary oedema associated with cardiac arrest, and assessment of pneumonia was not possible even if present. No significant change was noted in the liver, gallbladder, pancreas, spleen or kidney. No acute haemorrhage was seen in the brain. On arrival at the hospital, high sensitive troponin I was high at 1559.5 pg/mL. Since no definitive cause of death was identified, an autopsy was suggested to the family but refused. At a later date, the result of the COVID-19 PCR test performed on arrival at the hospital showed negative. The reporting pharmacist classified the events as serious (fatal outcome) and assessed the causality between the events and COVID-19 vaccine as unassessable. A possibility of myocardial infarction was reported as another possible cause. The reporting pharmacist commented as follows: As far as judging from the result of autopsy imaging, no obvious organic disease was present. Troponin I on arrival at hospital was high at over 1000, which was unlikely due to postmortem change alone and was suggestive of myocarditis or myocardial infarction. The patient was young and had no risk factors of cardiovascular disease. Also, a possibility of myocarditis due to COVID-19 infection was deniable because PCR test for COVID-19 showed a negative result. Given those, causal relationship between the novel coronavirus vaccine and this case could not be ruled out. Outcome of the events suspected myocarditis, suspected myocardial infarction and cardio-respiratory arrest was fatal, of the event pyrexia was unknown. The lot number for [bnt162b2], was not provided and will be requested during follow up. ; Reported Cause(s) of Death: suspected myocardial infarction; Cardio-respiratory arrest; suspected myocarditis



53) VAERS ID: 1380716 (history) Age: 22.0 Sex: Male Location: Michigan

Vaccinated: 2021-04-21 Onset: 2021-05-01 Days after vaccination: 10 Entered: 2021-06-08

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (UNKNOWN)) / UNKNOWN MANUFACTURER025B21A / 1LA / OT

Write-up: Missed second dose; Heart attack; heart was racing; stomach bothering him; 101.4 degrees fever; chills; some headaches; This spontaneous case was reported by a consumer and describes the occurrence of MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION (Heart attack) in a 22-year-old male patient who received mRNA-1273 (batch no. 025B21A) for COVID-19 vaccination. The occurrence of additional non-serious events is detailed below. The patient''s past medical history included Flu in February 2020. Concurrent medical conditions included Muscular dystrophy. On 21-Apr-2021, the patient received first dose of mRNA-1273 (unknown route) 1 dosage form. On 01-May-2021, the patient experienced TACHYCARDIA (heart was racing), ABDOMINAL DISCOMFORT (stomach bothering him), PYREXIA (101.4 degrees fever), CHILLS (chills) and HEADACHE (some headaches). On 16-May-2021, the patient experienced MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION (Heart attack) (seriousness criteria death and medically significant). On an unknown date, the patient experienced PRODUCT DOSE OMISSION ISSUE (Missed second dose). The patient was treated with PARACETAMOL (TYLENOL) at an unspecified dose and frequency. The patient died on 16-May-2021. The reported cause of death was Heart attack. It is unknown if an autopsy was performed. At the time of death, PRODUCT DOSE OMISSION ISSUE (Missed second dose), TACHYCARDIA (heart was racing), ABDOMINAL DISCOMFORT (stomach bothering him), PYREXIA (101.4 degrees fever), CHILLS (chills) and HEADACHE (some headaches) outcome was unknown. No Concomitant product use was provided This is a case of product dose omission issue. Very limited information regarding this patient''s death has been provided at this time. Based on the current available information and temporal association between the use of the product and the start date of the rest of the events, a causal relationship cannot be excluded. Most recent FOLLOW-UP information incorporated above includes: On 01-Jun-2021: Significant follow up received :- Patient died, Reporter email and phone number added, patient''s medical history added,events updated; Sender''s Comments: This is a case of product dose omission issue. Very limited information regarding this patient''s death has been provided at this time. Based on the current available information and temporal association between the use of the product and the start date of the rest of the events, a causal relationship cannot be excluded.; Reported Cause(s) of Death: Heart Attack



54) VAERS ID: 1466009 (history) Age:16.0 Sex: Male Location: California

Vaccinated: 2021-04-03 Onset: 2021-04-30 Days after vaccination: 27 Entered:2021-07-13

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECHEN6207 / 1LA / SYRCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECHER8734 / 1LA / SYR

Write-up: My son died, while taking his math class on Zoom. We are waiting for the autopsy because the doctors did not find anything. He was a healthy boy, he had a good academic index, he wanted to be a civil engineer. He was the best thing in my life.



55) VAERS ID: 1759168 (history) Age: 39.0 Sex: Male Location: Ohio

Vaccinated: 2021-09-22 Onset:2021-09-27 Days after vaccination: 5 Entered: 2021-10-04

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECH- / 2AR / I

Write-up: Pt.'s Sister states that after her brother received the 2nd dose of Phizer 09/22/2021, Pt. started experiencing shortness of breath and pain in the chest, Urgent Care visit 09/27/2021. Ultrasound preformed, treated with Updraft. Died 09/27/2021 2 Blood Clots located.



56) VAERS ID: 1946421 (history) Age: 29.0 Sex: Female Location: Foreign

Vaccinated: 2021-06-29 Onset: 2021-06-29 Days after vaccination: 0 Entered:2021-12-14

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECH- / 1- / -

Write-up: Myocarditis; Giddiness; Shaking of hands; Giddiness and shaking of hands worsened; headache/headache aggravated/the possibility of Migraine was high; General malaise; This is a spontaneous report received from a contactable reporter(s) (Pharmacist) from Regulatory Authority. Regulatory number: v21131940. A 29-year and 3-month-old female patient received first single dose of bnt162b2 (COMIRNATY, Solution for injection), administration date 29Jun2021 15:00 (the day of vaccination), (Batch/Lot number: unknown) via an unspecified route of administration at the age of 29-year and 3-month-old as dose 1, single for covid-19 immunisation. Relevant medical history included: "had allergies to chicken, pork" (unspecified if ongoing); "had allergies alcohol" (unspecified if ongoing), notes: The patient had allergies to chicken, pork and alcohol. The patient''s concomitant medications were not reported. The following information was reported: MYOCARDITIS (death, hospitalization, medically significant) with onset 03Jul2021, outcome "fatal", described as "Myocarditis"; MALAISE (non-serious) with onset 29Jun2021 15:00, outcome "unknown", described as "General malaise"; HEADACHE (non-serious) with onset 30Jun2021, outcome "recovered", described as "headache/headache aggravated/the possibility of Migraine was high"; DIZZINESS (non-serious), outcome "unknown", described as "Giddiness"; TREMOR (non-serious), outcome "unknown", described as "Shaking of hands"; CONDITION AGGRAVATED (non-serious) with onset 05Jul2021, outcome "unknown", described as "Giddiness and shaking of hands worsened". The patient was hospitalized for myocarditis (start date: 25Sep2021). The events "myocarditis", "general malaise", "headache/headache aggravated/the possibility of migraine was high", "giddiness", "shaking of hands" and "giddiness and shaking of hands worsened" were evaluated at the emergency room visit. Therapeutic measures were taken as a result of malaise, headache, dizziness, tremor, condition aggravated. The patient date of death was unknown. The reported cause of death was myocarditis. It was not reported if an autopsy was performed. On 25Sep2021 (88 days after the vaccination), the patient was admitted to the hospital. On an unspecified date, the outcome of the event, myocarditis, was fatal. The course of the event was as follows: On 29Jun2021 at 15:00, the patient had general malaise. From 30Jun2021 in the morning, headache occurred, from 01Jul2021, the headache aggravated. The headache worsened due to body motion, then the patient rested quietly in her bed, but symptom did not improve. Since the patient had giddiness, general malaise, and shaking of hands, so she went to the emergency department of the reporting hospital. From the medical record, the possibility of migraine was high. The patient was prescribed medicines (TRIPTAN medicine, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), antiemetic and peptic ulcer medicine), and went to home. After taking the medicines, the headache disappeared, but the other symptoms persisted. On 05Jul2021, giddiness and shaking of hands worsened, then the patient went to the emergency department of the reporting hospital on 06Jul2021. There was a denial of benign paroxysmal positional vertigo, orthostatic hypotension or cerebellar lesion. Considering that the symptoms were form the existing pain, the patient was prescribed medicines (NSAIDs and peptic ulcer medicine), and she was scheduled to revisit the doctor on 12Jul2021, then went to home. Outcome of the event, myocarditis, was fatal. It was unknown if an autopsy was performed. The reporting pharmacist classified the event as serious (hospitalization from 25Sep2021) and assessed that the event was related to BNT162b2. The lot number for bnt162b2 was not provided and will be requested during follow up.; Reported Cause(s) of Death: Myocarditis



57) VAERS ID: 1960942 (history) Age: 15.0 Sex: Male Location: Foreign

Vaccinated: 2021-11-15 Onset: 2021-11-16 Days after vaccination: 1 Entered: 2021-12-18

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECHPCB0002 / UNK- / OT

Write-up: vomiting non projectile/Vomiting x10 episodes; undocumented low grade fever; loss of appetite; generalized abdominal pain; difficulty of breathing; LBM watery non mucoid, non bloody/LBM x3 episodes; generalized body weakness; This is a spontaneous report received from a contactable reporter(s) (Other HCP) from Regulatory Authority. Regulatory number: PH-PHFDA-300122591. A 15 year-old male patient received bnt162b2 (COMIRNATY), intramuscular, administration date 15Nov2021 (Lot number: PCB0002) at the age of 15 years as dose number unknown, single for covid-19 immunisation. The patient''s relevant medical history and concomitant medications were not reported. The following information was reported: ASTHENIA (death, hospitalization) with onset 16Nov2021, outcome "fatal", described as "generalized body weakness"; VOMITING (death, hospitalization) with onset 18Nov2021, outcome "fatal", described as "vomiting non projectile/Vomiting x10 episodes"; PYREXIA (death, hospitalization) with onset 18Nov2021, outcome "fatal", described as "undocumented low grade fever"; DECREASED APPETITE (death, hospitalization) with onset 18Nov2021, outcome "fatal", described as "loss of appetite"; ABDOMINAL PAIN (death, hospitalization) with onset 18Nov2021, outcome "fatal", described as "generalized abdominal pain"; DYSPNOEA (death, hospitalization) with onset 18Nov2021, outcome "fatal", described as "difficulty of breathing"; DIARRHOEA (death, hospitalization) with onset 18Nov2021, outcome "fatal", described as "LBM watery non mucoid, non bloody/LBM x3 episodes". On 19Nov2021, Persistence vomiting, (+) abdominal pain, (+) DOB. The patient date of death was unknown. The reported cause of death was asthenia, vomiting, pyrexia, decreased appetite, abdominal pain, dyspnoea, diarrhoea. It was not reported if an autopsy was performed. No follow-up attempts are possible. No further information is expected.; Reported Cause(s) of Death: generalized abdominal pain; LBM watery non mucoid, non bloody; difficulty of breathing; generalized body weakness; vomiting non projectile; undocumented low grade fever; loss of appetite



58) VAERS ID: 1961682 (history) Age:17.0 Sex: Female Location: Foreign

Vaccinated: 2021-12-02 Onset: 2021-12-01 (?) Entered: 2021-12-18

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECH- / UNK- / -

Write-up: rashes; felt dizzy; signs of anaphylatic shock; blood clotting disorders; This is a spontaneous report received from a non-contactable reporter(s) (Consumer or other non HCP). This information was obtained from the online news. A 17 year-old female patient (unknown if pregnant) received bnt162b2 (COMIRNATY), administration date 02Dec2021 (Batch/Lot number: unknown) at the age of 17 years as dose number unknown, single for covid-19 immunisation. Relevant medical history included: "allergy to vaccine" (unspecified if ongoing). The patient''s concomitant medications were not reported. The following information was reported: RASH (death, hospitalization) with onset 02Dec2021, outcome "fatal", described as "rashes"; DIZZINESS (death, hospitalization) with onset 02Dec2021, outcome "fatal", described as "felt dizzy"; ANAPHYLACTIC SHOCK (death, hospitalization) with onset 02Dec2021, outcome "fatal", described as "signs of anaphylatic shock"; COAGULOPATHY (death) with onset Dec2021, outcome "fatal", described as "blood clotting disorders". On 02Dec2021, the girl had visited the [PRIVACY] District medical center to get her Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine shot. She said she has had a history of allergy to vaccines, but the family decided to sign the required agreement to allow her vaccination. About 25 minutes after vaccination, she developed rashes, felt dizzy and showed signs of anaphylactic shock. Doctors at the center rushed to help her, but her condition did not improve and she was transferred to the [PRIVACY] Hospital. At the hospital, she suffered blood clotting disorders and she died 09Dec2021 (reported as Thursday). The patient date of death was 09Dec2021. The reported cause of death was coagulopathy, anaphylactic shock, rash, dizziness. It was not reported if an autopsy was performed. The 12th grader died at the [PRIVACY] Hospital following a week in intensive care. The cause of death is being investigated, the committee added. No follow-up attempts are possible; information about lot/batch number cannot be obtained. No further information is expected. ; Reported Cause(s) of Death: blood clotting disorders; signs of anaphylactic shock; rashes; felt dizzy



59) VAERS ID: 1997540 (history) Age: 34.0 Sex: Male Location: Illinois

Vaccinated: 2021-09-09 Onset: 2021-09-11 Days after vaccination: 2 Entered: 2022-01-02

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECHEW0169 / 1LA / IM

Write-up: Unprecedented and unexplained tumor growth throughout chest cavity. Liver 3 times normal size. Quotes from oncologist, thoracic surgeon, ICU doctor and cardiologist "I''ve never seen anything like this" "We thought we were looking at someone else''s scans" Vaccine given 9/9/2021, patient death 10/4/2021, less than 30 days post vaccine.



60) VAERS ID: 1997432 (history) Age: 29.0 Sex: Male Location: Pennsylvania

Vaccinated: 2021-12-02 Onset: 2021-12-06 Days after vaccination: 4 Entered:2022-01-01

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturerLot / DoseSite / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (JANSSEN)) / JANSSEN213D21A / 1UN / UN

Write-up: Soon after getting J&J Booster, Patient started complaining about shortness of breath that would come and go. On 12/22/2021 he was feeling like "crap" and thought it was COVID and was waiting to get tested. We found him dead in his apartment, and the autopsy revealed pulmonary thrombo embolism.



END