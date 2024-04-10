What is the truth about the Holocaust? I believed the official Holocaust story my whole life, up until just recently. I never had any reason to doubt it. Why would our government, and our government schools, and the Media lie about it?



I saw the Holocaust as an absolutely horrifying, monstrous evil and was sickened that an advanced country such as Germany could have committed this crime against humanity. I felt terrible for the Jews who had been persecuted, abused and then murdered in the death camps. I remember becoming angry reading that certain Muslim schools would not teach about the Holocaust in their classes.



My opinion about the Holocaust story has changed though.



In the last couple of months, I finally realized that this war on the world is a Jewish war, and it is a very old war. I really wanted to understand what I was seeing—I wanted to understand the story behind it. I read alternative Media and historical books. I read revisionist history about WWII. Prior to this research, I had thought that Germany was mainly responsible for WWII. I believed that Hitler had somehow convinced Germans that they were the master race and that they must fight and die to take over the world. I now see this as an utterly ridiculous idea, but that is the explanation I had gotten for how WWII started. My current view is that the war was forced on Germany. I see that prior to WWII, Germany was attempting to recover some of its territory that was stolen after WWI, and Hitler was trying to protect German citizens who were being slaughtered by the thousands in Poland. I believe that Germany was also taking prudent actions to save itself from the German (Jewish) communists and the Jewish Bolsheviks, who had just tortured and murdered tens of millions of Christians in Russia and Ukraine. Apparently Germany was working with Zionists to move Jews and their belongings out of Germany and into Palestine—which is something we never hear about. I wonder why?

It seems to me now that Jews had targeted Germany for destruction decades prior to WWII, and had finally managed to get Western countries to ally with one another to fight against Germany—and that is the real reason for WWII. In 1933, world Jewry actually declared war on Germany.

This comment (#37) below from an article on The Unz Review seems to describe the real reason for WWII. Is it accurate? Too intemperate? You decide:

Anonymous44 says:

April 13, 2024 at 10:21 am GMT • 5.6 hours ago • 300 Words ↑

Historically speaking, the only wars that this country fought that were arguably ethically justified were…World War II. All the others were unjustified imperialist adventures or other forms of waste or unnecessary nonsense. Furthermore, I do not honor veterans or consider them “heroes.” Other than the WWII vets, none of them fought for “freedom” or “democracy.”

Talk about someone completely brainwashed by the Establishment’s narrative. WWII was not about “freedom” and “democracy” it was about destroying a power that challenged international finance (ie Germany) and indebting the English and Europe and transferring their wealth to America so that international finance could set up an empire that was better strategically located. “Democracy” was chosen because it is an easy way for oligarchs to shape the naive public mind and socially engineer a passive society via the media and entertainment industries they own, the NGOs they own, the politicians they finance and cabinet members they install, the academy they finance, etc. If you own the sources of information and define what is true then you direct the public and each side of the political and cultural divide and they know well how to dialectically shape opposites, harness the resulting energy and direct it towards their will.

You literally know less than nothing about WWII.

To say that WWII was the good war is an inversion of reality that has been planted into your mind by the winning side’s propaganda. The winning side was international finance, the Jewish Establishment and their Shabbos goy who are selling out mankind so that they can serve the most misanthropic, gaslighting, psychopathic tribal elites on the planet.

The Western European peoples have been their dupes for a long, long time—fighting their wars and now destroying their own progeny and futures because the Synagogue of Satan and their whores have decided their breed of cattle is no longer useful to their hegemonic global governance aims.

True? False? You decide:

If you find these ideas hard to accept—which would be understandable—there is lots of supporting evidence for them here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here here, and here. Research this for yourself, look at other sources, make up your own mind about it. I could be wrong about all of this, but the evidence seems to show that Germany was not the real instigator of WWII. And maybe WWII never really ended…

My WWII research led to doubts about the official Holocaust story. The narrative we are given is that Germany developed an industrial-scale program to exterminate all the Jews in Europe, and had constructed death camps to carry out this program. These camps supposedly had gas chambers to kill Jews and ovens to burn their bodies. And maybe Jews were actually burned alive in the ovens? By the end of the war, Germany had succeeded in murdering 6 million Jews. That’s what we are told at least. That’s what I believed.



Jews were clearly persecuted in Germany and many were put into camps and many died in these camps, but I now question the idea that 6 million Jews were purposely and systematically killed in these camps. Does the fact that I have doubts about this aspect of the story make me “anti-Semitic”? A bigot? A hater?



Here are some of the reasons why I am questioning this narrative now:



1. Germany apparently worked with Zionists to move Jews and their belongings out of Germany to Palestine based on what is known as the Haavara Agreement. This program was apparently in place up until 1942:



The Nazi and the Zionists Actually Work Together for Jewish Emigration Out of Germany



EXCERPT: Benton Bradberry’s 2012 book, “The Myth of German Villainy” is a superb, must-read, revisionist look at how the German people have been systematically, relentlessly and most importantly, unjustly vilified as the arch criminal of the 20th century. Bradberry sets out, coolly and calmly as befits a former US-Navy officer and pilot, to show why and how the German people have been falsely accused of massive crimes and that their chief accuser and tormentor, organized jewry, is in fact the real party guilty of monstrous crimes against Germans and the rest of the world.

In Part 12, the myth of jews having to “flee” for their lives from Germany when the National Socialists took power is debunked. In fact, NS officials and jewish groups worked as partners in assisting jews leave Germany for Palestine through the officially sanctioned and organized program called the Haavara Agreement, or Transfer Agreement, that got started in 1933 and continued functioning until well into 1942. As part of that process about 40 zionist retraining camps were set up throughout Germany where prospective settlers were trained for their new lives in Palestine.

In September of 1935 the Nuremberg Laws were introduced that consisted of; (1) “The Law of the Reich Citizen,” and (2) “The Law for the Protection of German Blood and German Honor.” With this, jews were no longer considered citizens of Germany but rather “subjects” of the Reich with limited rights, such as being no longer able to vote or hold public office. Jews and Germans were also restricted in being able to marry, something that many zionists supported as it kept jewish identity and culture intact.

The chapter ends with this:

“With the help of the Transfer Agreement, hundreds of thousands of Jews emigrated from Europe to Palestine. In September 1940 the Jews news agency in Palestine, “Palcor,” reported that 500,000 Jewish emigrants had already arrived from the German Reich, including Austria, the Sudetenland, Bohemia-Moravia, and German ruled Poland. Nevertheless, after 1950 it was claimed that the total number of Jewish emigrants to Palestine from all European countries was only about 80,000. What happened to the other 420,000 Jews? In 1940 they probably had no idea that later on they would be reported to have been ‘gassed’!”



2. From what I have read, there were no concentration camp “gas chambers” that were used to kill anyone, and facilities that were said to be gas chambers were actually used to de-louse clothing, to prevent typhus. The few crematorium ovens were not used to kill people, and could not have been employed to dispose of millions of bodies. If the bodies were not destroyed in these ovens, where are they located?

While many Jews died in the camps from various causes, there doesn’t appear to be any evidence for 6 million Jewish “Holocaust” deaths. Official Jewish population counts before and after the war do not show a deficit of 6 million people. In fact there seems to be increase in the Jewish population.

More numbers from other sources…

We cannot find the bodies of the six million Jews who were supposedly murdered. Maybe the Germans developed some method to completely eradicate all traces of the 6 million bodies, but no one has yet provided an explanation of how the Germans could have utterly destroyed this many corpses.



TEN PROOFS 6 MILLION JEWS DID NOT DIE IN WORLD WAR II



EXCERPT (edited): Where are the hundreds of mass graves with thousands Jewish corpses, the thousands of mass graves with hundreds of Jewish corpses or the ten thousand mass graves with hundreds of Jewish corpses? Virtually nothing is found, despite intensive searches for bodies. Numerous studies were conducted with advanced radar systems, including places like Treblinka, where 850,000 Jews were supposedly ‘gassed’, then buried, then dug up again and burned to ashes. No mass graves, no trace of them can forensically be proved. This is despite all of the ‘witnesses’. In the Czech Republic and Yugoslavia mass graves containing hundreds of bodies of Germans and others were discovered, but hardly any from Jews. Thousand-year old graves and ashes are found by archaeologists—the tomb of Tutankhamen, the grave of the murdered Czar and his family, tens of thousands of corpses of the Eisenhower Rheinwiesenlager, etc., etc. Sooner or later most graves, ash-depots and crime scenes from history are exposed and forensically described. But after 65 years the “Six Million” Jewish corpses are still missing. It is for Holocaust-proponents to indicate where the remains of six million murdered Jews can be found. So far they have given no sensible explanation for the phenomenon of the missing bodies. And although they bring us all the crime-scenes, dates, murder methods and the most gruesome personal details, they ask us to believe that tens of thousands of tons of human ashes and remains, millions of teeth were blowing in the wind into a miraculous Nowhere. Even on the few acres where they stated millions of people were killed (Auschwitz, Treblinka, Sobibor, Belzec, Chelmno, etc.) nobody succeeded in the past 65 years to show any forensic truth of it, let alone substantial mass graves or ashes. 3 Million gassed corpses, which are equivalent to 300 mass graves for 10,000 corpses each (most were buried first according to the JHV), or 3,000 mass graves with 1,000 corpses each or 30,000 mass graves, with 100 corpses each. None of it, only the opposite (no ground surface disturbances) is forensically demonstrated (Krege, et al.) As long as convincing traces are not to be found, there is no ground for “6 million murdered Jews.”



Holocaust Museum Head Explains How The Complete Lack of Physical Evidence Of The Holocaust Is Proof It Happened



3. Decades prior to WWII, Jewish-controlled publications kept printing articles about “6 million Jews” suffering in this country or “6 million Jews” facing threats in that country. It was always the same number. It seems as if this number was part of a religious prophecy, or represents some type of predictive programming. The repetition of this number makes the claim of 6 million Jewish deaths in WWII concentration camps very suspicious. Why is it the exact same number?

We see the Holocaust narrative invoked during the build-up to Operation Desert Storm in 1991, and the 6 million number is used again by Netanyahu in 2018:

4. Right now there are around 20 countries that have made questioning the Holocaust story a crime. Yes, a crime. In some countries people have been put in prison for years for critically examining the Holocaust story, for expressing doubts about some aspects of it. That is tyrannical and it screams that the Holocaust story is fraudulent. The truth does not need to be protected from investigation by the threat of punishment.



89-Year-Old Grandma (Ursula Haverback) Sentenced to Prison for Questioning the Holocaust



Here’s what Ursula Haverbeck had to say in 2015:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1782914653284163946

Testing the Limits of Freedom of Speech: Ernst Zundel Speaks Out



EXCERPT: Ernst Zundel is a German author and historian who has spent seven years of his life behind bars as a result of expressing his controversial viewpoints and opinions. He is a revisionist who has denied the Holocaust as described by most historians. He has been one of the most prominent political prisoners in Europe and has been jailed in three countries on two continents.

After his arrest in the U.S. in 2003, he was deported to Canada, where he was kept in prison as “a threat to the national security” for two years. After deportation to Germany in March 2005, he was convicted and sentenced in 2007 to five additional years of imprisonment on charges of holocaust denial. He was finally released on March 1, 2010.

5. The Nuremberg Trials after WWII which produced “confessions” about the “death camps” were apparently rigged show trials, and the “confessions” were coerced through torture.



The Nuremberg Trials



EXCERPT: No evidence supports the Holocaust hoax more than the statements or "confessions" of Rudolf Hoess, the former camp commander of Auschwitz-Birkenau. The reasons why this "confession" was not only important but essential to the Allied prosecutors was that they had no real evidence for their monstrous claims; they had no autopsies, no documents, or even a credible theory of how crimes of such magnitude could have been committed. In comparison, getting a confession was childishly easy.

In his memoirs written in the last months of his life, while in captivity in Poland awaiting execution, former Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Hoess wrote that he was severely mistreated by his British captors just after the war ended.

"I was treated terribly by the [British] field security police. ... During the first interrogation, they beat me to get evidence. I don't know what's in the transcript, or what I said, even though I signed it, because they gave me alcohol and beat me with a whip. It was too much to bear, even for me. ... Minden on the Weser River ... there they treated me even worse, especially the first British prosecutor, who was a major. ... I was for all intents and purposes psychologically dissected. ... They also left me in no doubt as to what would happen to me."

Rudolf Hoess, pictured in his Nuremberg prison uniform, was subjected to violent torture for days and nights on end by his British Army captors. When his "confession" was presented in court as "proof of the Holocaust," he admitted that he would have confessed to anything to stop the relentless torture. The book "Legions of Death", written by Rupert Butler and published by Hamlyn Books, London, UK, 1983; pages 234-238, deals with this subject.

Germar Rudolf continues:

"The American investigators in charge of the interrogations (and who later acted as prosecutors in the trials) were: lieutenant colonel Burton F. Ellis (head of the War Crimes Committee) and his assistants, Captain Raphael Shumacker, lieutenant Robert E. Byrne, lieutenant William R. Perl, Mr. Morris Ellowitz, Mr. Harry Thon and Mr. Kirschbaum. The legal adviser to the court was Colonel A. H. Rosenfeld. The reader will immediately understand from their names that the majority of these people were "racially biased," in the words of Judge Wenersturm - that is, they were Jewish, and therefore should never have been involved in such an investigation.

When General Taylor, the Attorney General, was asked where he got the "six million" figure, he replied that it was based on the confession of S.S. General Otto Ohlendorf. He too was tortured. But as to these "confessions" in general, we can do no better than to quote the British Sunday Pictorial in reviewing Judge van Roden's report: "Strong men were reduced to broken wrecks ready to mumble any confession demanded by their prosecutors."

Virtually all of the American investigators who brought cases before the U.S. military tribunals at Dachau were "Jewish refugees from Germany" who "hated the Germans," recalled Joseph Halow, a U.S. Army court reporter at the Dachau trials in 1947. "Many of the investigators gave vent to their hatred by trying to force the Germans to confess by treating them brutally," including "beating them severely."

6. The Jewish Bolsheviks shot, starved and tortured to death 20-30 million Russian and Ukrainian Christians prior to WWII. The fact that this horrific genocide is not discussed in school, or memorialized, or honored with museums around the world—as the Holocaust is—is very telling. To me, it shows who controls our Media and who writes our history books, among other things. I suspect that all of the hysteria about the Holocaust story is used as a smokescreen to obscure this massive genocide carried out by the Jewish Bolsheviks. If the Holocaust story of a planned, organized, industrial scale murder of six million Jews is a lie, it is not hard to see the motivation for Jewish supremacists to create this story to draw attention away from their planned, organized, industrial-scale genocide of tens of millions of Christians in Russia and Ukraine. I suspect that this is what actually happened and it explains why the Holocaust story falls apart once you start digging into it.



From Yahweh to Zion, by Laurent Guyénot

EXCERPT: “It is often forgotten that in 1933, when Hitler came to power, the Soviets had just committed genocidal massacres followed by organized famine in Ukraine, at the gates of Germany, killing nearly eight million people, or one-third of the population. This crime against humanity carried out by a predominantly Jewish NKVD, would never be mentioned in the Nuremberg trials, and still today is hardly ever discussed. (When in 2009, Ukraine opened a tribunal to prosecute the crime, Aleksandr Feldman, the chairman of the Ukrainian Jewish Committee, forced the cancellation of the proceedings on the pretext that it would constitute an incitement to hatred, since the names of almost all the Soviet officers charged were Jewish.)”

7. Apparently there is no mention of the Holocaust in the 1968 Encyclopedia Britannica. This fits in with the idea that the Holocaust story really wasn’t being discussed or written about or portrayed in movies till the 1970s, and it fits it with the next point, #8:

8. There never was a Jewish Holocaust even by the writings of: Churchill, De Gaulle & Eisenhower



EXCERPT: Three of the best known works on the Second World War are General Eisenhower’s "Crusade in Europe" (559 pages), Winston Churchill’s "The Second World War" ( 6 volumes; 4,448 pages), and the "Mémoires de guerre" by General de Gaulle (3 volumes; 2,054 pages). There is absolutely no mention whatsoever of any "Holocaust", genocide of the Jews, or gas chambers in these works, or by any other lesser luminaries who wrote about the Second World War.

Winston Churchill: “You must understand that this war is not against Hitler or National Socialism, but against the strength of the German people, which is to be smashed once and for all, regardless of whether it is in the hands of Hitler or a Jesuit priest.” Emrys Hughes, Winston Churchill – His Career in War and Peace, p. 145



Today the so-called Holocaust is often portrayed as the greatest evil of WWII, so it is rather odd that these WWII leaders failed to mention it.



One issue I am still trying to sort out, though, is this: If the Nuremberg Trials established in public opinion that the Holocaust story was true, how could these important WWII figures ignore it, why was it not a topic of discussion for 25 years, and why was it not deemed important enough to include in the 1968 Encyclopedia Britannica? I don’t know. Maybe most people didn’t actually believe that the German “confessions” about the supposed Holocaust were genuine. Maybe most people were just trying to move on from the war and get on with their lives and weren’t paying attention to the Nuremberg Trials. I will have to dig deeper into this issue.

9. The Holocaust narrative appears to be based primarily on very questionable testimony instead of hard evidence. The fact is, there does not appear to be any hard evidence for the Holocaust story: No evidence of 6 million bodies, no evidence of deadly gas chambers, no evidence of extermination orders, no evidence of or plans for “death” camps, no records of 6 million Jews disappearing from the census, etc., etc. This lack of evidence for the Holocaust is probably why they have criminalized critical examination of the story in so many countries. If you are not actually thrown in jail for questioning the Holocaust narrative, you are demonized as a heartless, hate-filled anti-semite. And maybe you get severely beaten for spreading doubts about it.



When you really start digging into the Holocaust narrative, you see that “evidence” for it are just stories about it, and stories are easy to make up.

Holocaust “Survivor” Who Claimed to Have Escaped Auschwitz Admits He Lied for Years



10. There is no paper trail showing any orders or any plan to murder millions of Jews in the camps. Of course it could be argued that the Germans destroyed all of this paperwork before Germany fell, but that is very difficult to believe, and interestingly none of the allies were able to gather any copies of this paperwork during the war from spies and sympathizers within Germany.

This is a good summation of Holocaust story…



The Jewish Plot to Enslave Humanity



EXCERPT: Contrary to Jewish claims, as conclusively shown in both Zundel trials [5] and in a huge number of contradictory books and articles,[6] there are no documents, no signed order by Hitler or anyone else for that matter, no plans for the construction of gas chambers, no pictures of a homicidal gas chamber, no traces of gas in the alleged gas chambers presented to the public, no bills for the hundreds of tons of coal needed to incinerate millions of bodies, no mass graves, no ashes anywhere, just witness accounts and Hollywood fictions that don’t prove a thing.[7]

I am still researching the “Holocaust” but at this point I believe the story about it is extremely and exceedingly dubious. It seems to be a huge PSYOP. What is very clear is that the Holocaust story is used as a bludgeon against those who challenge Jewish power and those who protest against Jewish wrong-doing. It has been weaponized against nationalism—if you protest the fact that your country is being invaded by the Third World, you are labeled a Nazi. The story is used to create sympathy for Jews and to extract cash from Gentiles. But more people are noticing Jewish power and Jewish control over their lives, and the Holocaust narrative is attracting greater scrutiny and criticism. Finally.

Is this a more accurate description of the Holocaust than the official narrative? That is something that you will have to decide for your yourself:



How the “Holocaust” was Faked



EXCERPT: THE ALLEGED “Holocaust” of “6 million Jews” at the hands of Adolf Hitler and National Socialist Germany during WWII is the biggest lie ever foisted upon humanity. The very idea that the Germans organized and executed a complex conspiracy involving “homicidal gas chambers” and other barbaric, sadistic forms of mass murder designed to exterminate European Jewry during WWII is laughable on its face when you stop and objectively think about it.

National Socialist Germany and her allies were fighting a multi-front war against some of the most powerful nations in the world at the time, including the United States, the British Empire, and the Soviet Union. The idea that they would divert their precious and extremely scarce resources and manpower towards implementing a systematic campaign of mass murder specifically designed to annihilate European Jewry is absurd.

There was no German conspiracy to systematically genocide and destroy European Jewry during WWII. There were no “homicidal gas chambers” utilized to murder Jews and other “undesirables”. The system of concentration camps throughout much of Europe developed and administered by the Germans and their allies during WWII was simply a network of labor, transit, industrial and detention facilities — not “death camps”. Jews, political prisoners and Communist subversives (many of whom were in fact Jewish), homosexuals and many others were detained and either put to work or imprisoned in German-administered concentration camps and industrial facilities throughout Europe.

These forced laborers and prisoners were well-cared for, at least until the end of the war when Germany’s supply lines broke down and chaos ensued as a result of the Soviet and Anglo-American invasion of German territory. They were well-fed, well-provided for, and given medical treatment and entertainment. They were allowed to attend concerts, organize plays, make music and play sports. If the Germans were hell bent on murdering these people, why would they provide medical care for them and allow them to entertain themselves?

The entire WWII narrative, especially the fake “Holocaust” story, is basically the exact opposite from what we’ve been told and taught.

The Jewish Bolshevik terrorists who overthrew the Russian monarchy during WWI and their allies — the USA and the UK, primarily — committed the real atrocities and genocides against the German people and their sympathizers during and after WWII. The British and Americans engaged in a systematic fire-bombing campaign specifically targeting German industrial and urban areas for destruction. Major cities all throughout Germany were fire-bombed on a regular basis, resulting in the horrific death for millions of innocent German civilians — men, women and children.

The Allies sunk German civilian ships escaping the rampaging Soviet Red Army towards the end of the war, ending the lives of countless innocent civilians including, ironically enough, many Eastern European Jews fleeing from the advancing Red Army. The barbaric, out-of-control Red Army was encouraged to rape, pillage, torture and murder Germans as they advanced into German territory, and they did. Hundreds of thousands of German POWs and civilians were starved and murdered after the war, often suffering gruesome deaths from exposure, thirst and torture at the hands of the victorious and ruthless Allies. The National Socialist political, cultural and educational establishment was systematically dismantled and destroyed, with many top officials and leaders murdered, tortured, robbed, imprisoned and otherwise mistreated.Jewish propagandists have entirely reversed the reality of the situation using their control of the media, and have blamed the Germans for starting the war and committing all the alleged atrocities, when in reality the Germans and their allies were the most disciplined, honorable and righteous forces fighting in that fratricidal Jewish-instigated war. The German people and their allies were the ones who experienced a genuine holocaust — a real genocide — during WWII, not the Jewish population of Europe.

The simple fact of the matter is that the “Holocaust” narrative — 6 million Jews persecuted, abused, and systematically exterminated by “those evil Nazis” during WWII — endlessly promoted and perpetuated by the Jewish-owned mass media, Hollywood and “entertainment” complex, and educational and political establishment is 100% bogus in virtually all respects. The Germans simply wanted the Jews out of Germany, clearly and correctly recognizing them as an alien, hostile and treacherous force working to subvert, pollute and destroy the German nation and Western civilization.

Jews were encouraged to leave Germany, and many did. Others were imprisoned or detained in the various labor and concentration camps established and administered by National Socialist Germany, and were well provided for. They were certainly not killed using “homicidal gas chambers” and other sadistic forms of murder in a systematic campaign to eliminate European Jewry.

Since it is sometimes difficult to locate Holocaust revisionist information, I am providing some resources below for further research on this contentious topic.



1) The Holocaust ~ Shifting the Blame {Parts 1 & 2}



2) Did Six Million Really Die?



3) Ernst Zündel replies to the 66-point “Nizkor Rebuttal”



4) Truth Bombers-Hidden History, Jewish Criminal Power and the Holocaust Fraud Exposed



5) Holocaust Handbooks & Documentaries



6) The “Holocaust” in a nutshell



7) Committee for Open Debate on the Holocaust



8) 20 Questions and Answer about Holocaust Revisionism



9) Why the Holocaust Story Was Invented



10) Breaking the Spell: Holocaust Myth and Reality



11) How the Holocaust was faked



12) Holocaust Revisionism in 10 Minutes



13) The Holocaust Truth



14) The Hoax of the Twentieth Century: The Case Against the Presumed Extermination of European Jewry



15) Holocaust Deprogramming Course



16) Ten Proofs 6 Million Jews Did Not Die in World War II



17) Judea Declares War on Germany: A Critical Look at WWII - Part 1 of 2



18) Judea Declares War on Germany: A Critical Look at WWII - Part 2 of 2



19) The Greatest Story Never Told



20) Holocaust of Six Millions Jews a Hoax



21) Europa: The Last Battle



22) The Myth of German Villainy



This Jewish woman explains that we have been lied to about WWI and WWII and that history is repeating. I am not sure I agree with her about everything, but that’s okay:



END









.













