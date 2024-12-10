It has been calculated that during the last 100 years communist regimes have shot, starved and tortured to death nearly 150 million people worldwide. It is believed that in Russia alone, the communist rulers murdered up to 66 million Christians and Muslims. The Chinese communist government slaughtered an estimated 80 million citizens. There were also communist genocides in Mozambique, Angola, Ethiopia, Cambodia, North Korea, Afghanistan, Yugoslavia and Vietnam.



After all of this communist-inflicted suffering and death, you would think that there would be an intense worldwide effort to thoroughly examine the origins of this cruel, Satanic ideology and to educate everyone about how it was forced on so many countries. You would imagine that the world would be filled with memorials to the tens of millions of innocent men, women and children tortured and murdered by communists, and that governments around the planet would create and generously fund museums dedicated to educating the public about this horrific evil-kind of like what they do for the claimed genocide of six million jews in WWII. Never again, right?



But for some reason, the governments of the world don’t do this. Jews get the memorials and the museums and the Hollywood movies and the Holocaust school curriculum and endless reparations for the Holohoax, but the tens of millions of Gentile victims of actual genocides do not get any recognition. Why not?



The answer is that 1) jews created and forced communism on the world, directly or indirectly genociding these tens of million of Gentiles in the process, 2) jews are working now to impose communism 2.0, otherwise known as globalism, on the entire planet, and 3) jews know that widespread knowledge of their culpability for the horrors of communism would be a bit of an impediment to their goal of world conquest. So, therefore, 4) jews are using their nearly monolithic control of politics, the financial system, the education system, the publishing industry and the Media to censor and block information linking judaism to communism. If you want to see how effective they have been in hiding their crimes against humanity from humanity, ask the average person on the street where communism really came from—which ethno-religious group actually created it. Based on my own very late awakening to this truth about communism and based on my interactions with “well-educated” family members and friends, I am guessing that less than one in ten people would know the answer. I would like to think that I am wrong about this though.



The Myth of German Villainy, by Benton L. Bradberry



“Proof of the Jewish nature of the Russian Revolution and of the preponderance of Jews in the Bolshevik government, as well as their role in the Communist revolutions which swept Europe afterwards, is irrefutable. Nevertheless, one will not find this information in modern text books in either American or European universities. No scholar may state these facts or write them in a book if he hopes to have his book published and promoted in the mainstream publishing industry, or if he hopes to have a career as a scholar. No politician dares utter these facts if he hopes to remain a politician. The only permissible story is that the Jews are now and always have been Western Christian Civilization’s blameless victims. To say otherwise makes one an anti-Semite, worthy only to be cast out of civilized society. This is the nature of Jewish power.”

I want to do my small part in educating people about the connection between judaism and communism because I believe that this knowledge opens up people’s eyes to what jewish supremacists are doing to the world today and what they are attempting to create, which is a vastly depopulated, dystopian slave-world with them in charge. If a large portion of the population understood the nature of these psychopaths and what they have planned for us, I don’t think that these freaks could achieve their goals.

However, right now these neo-communists do seem to be making a lot of progress toward their goals. The fact that President-elect Trump is packing his administration with jewish supremacists while promising to wage a war against “anti-semites” shows how much power these self-described “destroyers” have today. They have so much power now that they can genocide the Palestinians with impunity. It’s horrifying.

Below I have compiled a collection of book, article and report excerpts, as well as quotes, memes, videos and articles that show that jews created communism and continue working diligently today to conquer and rule the entire world. Everyone on the planet needs to understand all of this.



How much more misery, suffering and death will these monsters inflict on humanity before humanity fights back?



SECTIONS

1) Letter to Karl Marx and The Spirit of Militarism

2) Book, Article and Report Excerpts

3) Quotes

4) Memes

5) Videos

6) Articles

7) Related Information

Letter to Karl Marx and The Spirit of Militarism

“The Jewish people as a whole will be its own Messiah. It will attain world dominion by the dissolution of other races, by the abolition of frontiers, the annihilation of monarchy, and by the establishment of a world republic in which the Jews will everywhere exercise the privilege of citizenship. In this new world order the Children of Israel will furnish all the leaders without encountering opposition. The Governments of the different peoples forming the world republic will fall without difficulty into the hands of the Jews. It will then be possible for the Jewish rulers to abolish private property, and everywhere to make use of the resources of the state. Thus will the promise of the Talmud be fulfilled, in which is said that when the Messianic time is come the Jews will have all the property of the whole world in their hands.”



— Baruch Levy, Letter to Karl Marx, La Revue de Paris, p. 54, June 1, 1928

Book, Article and Report Excerpts

Karl Marx Was Rothschilds’ Third Cousin



EXCERPT: Karl Heinrich Marx (5 May 1818 – 14 March 1883), was a 19th century Jewish political ideologue who presented himself to the world as a journalist and economist. He is best known for subverting the nascent Socialist movement, likely as an agent of his cousin Rothschild; and on instructions from his mentor Moses Hess, creating a supposedly “scientific” theory known as Marxism.

Marx came from a long line of Jewish rabbis. He lived in Dean Street, London in squalor. He used to visit the Red Lion Pub at Great Windmill Street, Soho where he and Friedrich Engels were asked to write what became the Communist Manifesto. His best known work is the book Das Kapital, which fails to mention that money is printed out of thin air and by his cousins, the Rothschilds.

BACKGROUND

Karl Heinrich Marx was born in Trier, Kingdom of Prussia on 5 May 1818, an Ashkenazi Jew, to Hirschel Mordechai and Henriette Pressburg. Marx’s Jewish name is Chaim Hirschel Mordechai. Marx descended from Talmudic rabbis; his paternal ancestors had provided rabbis to Trier since 1723, a post last held by his grandfather.



(snip)



Perhaps the most pronounced and consistent aspect of Marx’s ideology was his extreme and radical hatred of Russia [the last bastion of Christian civilization]. He and Engels regarded Russians and Slavs in general as subhuman (völkerabfall) barbarians. Had he lived to see his ideological heirs Vladimir Lenin, Leon Trotsky, Grigory Zinoviev butcher them by the millions, he would no doubt have cackled in orgasmic joy at the horrors visited upon them; men, women and children.



(snip)



“The Jew has emancipated himself in a Jewish manner not only by gaining financial power, but because through him and without him money has become a world power and the practical Jewish spirit has become the practical spirit of the Christian nations. The self-emancipation of the Jews has gone so far that the Christians have become Jews. Yes, the practical dominion of Judaism over the Christian world has reached its normal, unambiguous expression in North America. “

”What was the real basis of the Jewish religion? Practical need, egotism. The God of practical need and egotism is money. Money is the jealous God of Israel before whom no other God may endure. Money debases all gods of men and transforms them into commodities. The God of the Jews has become the God of the universe. The real God of the Jews is money. Their God is only an illusory bill of exchange.”

“We recognize therefore in Judaism a generally present anti-social element which has been raised to its present peak by historical development, in which the Jews eagerly assisted, and now it has of necessity to dissolve itself. In its final meaning, the emancipation of the Jews is the emancipation of humanity from Judaism.”

” The classes and the races too weak to master the new conditions of life must give way…. They must perish in the revolutionary holocaust.“



–Karl Marx, Marx People’s Paper, April 16, 1856, Journal﻿ of the History of Idea, 1981

” The chief mission of all other races and peoples, large and small, is to perish in the revolutionary holocaust.“



–Karl Marx Die Neue Rheinische Zeitung NZR January 1849

The Longest Hatred: An Examination of Anti-Gentilism:



EXCERPT: We have all been led to believe that the Communists are the implacable enemies of the Capitalists, especially the super-wealthy, and seek to rob them of their fortunes. The truth is very different. In his book Zionism Rules the World Henry Klein, a Jewish New York lawyer, wrote: “In 1917, Schiff, Warburg and their associates (super-rich New York Jewish Bankers) financed Trotsky [Bronstein] and Lenin [Ulyanov] who overthrew the Russian government. Their revolutionary followers murdered the Czar and his family and millions of persons in the Ukraine ... Communism is no menace to money control—it is an instrument of money power.”



An official American Intelligence Report at the time of the ‘Russian’ Revolution revealed: “In February 1916, we learned for the first time that a revolution was being fomented in Russia. We discovered that the persons and concerns given below were engaged in this work of destruction:



”Jacob Schiff, Felix Warburg, Otto Kahn, Mortimer Schiff, Jerome Hanauer, Charles Guggenheim and Max Breitung—Jewish Directors of Kuhn Loeb & Co (Jewish Bank, Rothschild subsidiary, New York). There is scarcely any doubt that the Russian Revolution, which broke out a year after the above information reached us, was worked up and launched by distinctly Jewish influences.”



The Report listed all of the people who came into prominence in the first Soviet Government from Zinovieff [real name Apfelbaum] to Zibar [real name Martinow]. ‘A’ to ‘Z’, they were all Jews. (A full text of the report appears in the book Plans of the Synagogue of Satan.)



The Russian General Arsene de Goulevitch in Czarism and Revolution confirms that it was Jewish Bankers who financed the Revolution. Later on, (according to F. J. Irsigler in Who Makes Our Money?) the financing was handled by a syndicate of international Bankers which included J.P. Morgan and Rockefeller interests and Lord Rothschild. Rothschild “spent over 21 million roubles in financing the ‘Russian’ (sic) Revolution.



The financiers’ participation in the Communist take-over of Russia was well known among Allied Intelligence services, but not a finger was lifted to stop them because they are the real masters of the world.”



In a letter published in The Times on 14th November 1919, a British Army officer in Southern Russia—an eye-witness of the Bolshevik Revolution wrote: “The Bolshevists form about 5% of the population of Russia—Jews. (80-90% of the Commissaries are Jews). In towns captured by the Bolshevists the only unviolated sacred buildings are the synagogues, while churches are used for anything from movie shows to slaughter-houses. If a commissary, steeped in murder and rape, with mutilation, happens to be a Jew, as most of them are, should he receive exceptional treatment?” His letter goes on to describe in horrific detail the bestial tortures and mass killings inflicted on the Russian people by the Jewish Bolsheviks.

AMERICAN INTELLIGENCE REPORT CONFIRMS COMMUNISM IS JEWISH



EXCERPT: Some extracts from Official Report of the U.S.A. Army Intelligence as transmitted by the U.S.A. Army Staff, 2nd Bureau: – “Bolshevism and Judaism”

(Compiled by the Official American Services; transmitted to the United States of America by the U.S. Ambassador to the French Republic.)

“(1) In February, 1916, we learned for the first time that a Revolution was being fomented in Russia. We discovered that the persons and concerns given below were engaged in this work of destruction:-

(1) Jacob Schiff…………………………Jew (Zionist)

(2) Kuhn, Loeb & Coe………………..Jewish Bank

(Zionist, Rothschild subsidiary, New York

Directorate:

Jacob Schiff……………………….Jew (Zionist)

Felix Warburg…………………..Jew (Zionist)

Otto Kahn………………………….Jew (Zionist)

Mortimer Schiff………………..Jew (Zionist)

Serome H. Hanauer………….Jew (Zionist)

(3) Guggenheim…………………Jew (Zionist)

(4) Max Breitung……………….Jew (Zionist)

“There is then scarcely any doubt that the Russian Revolution, which broke out a year after the above information reached us, was worked up and launched by distinctly Jewish influences.”

“In fact in April, 1922, Jacob Schiff made a public declaration that it was thanks to his financial support that the Russian Revolution was a success.”

“(II) In the Spring of 1917, Jacob Schiff began to commission Trotsky (Jew Zionist) to bring about the actual Social Revolution in Russia, the New York journal, ‘Forward,’ a Bolshevik daily gazette added also its own contribution to the same source.”

“From Stockholm the Jews, Max Warburg in the same way commissioned Trotsky & Coe: they were also commissioned by the Rheinish West-Phalian Syndicate, an important Jewish concern as also by another Jew. Olaf Aschberg and the Nye Banken of Stockholm, and also by Jovotovsky a Jew, whose daughter married Trotsky. Thus established the relations between the Jewish multi-millionaires and the Jewish proletarians.”

“(III) In October, 1917, the Social Revolution took place in Russia, thanks to which certain Soviet organizations took over the government of the Russian people. In these Soviets the individuals named below became conspicuous:

War name………………….True Name……………………….Nationality



Lenin…………………………Goldman…………………………..Jew

Trotsky……………………..Bronstein………………………….Jew

Steckloff……………………Nachamkee………………………Jew

Martoff……………………..Zederbaum……………………….Jew

Zionvieff…………………..Apfelbaum………………………..Jew

Kameneff………………….Rosenfeld………………………….Jew

Souchanoff……………….Gimel………………………………..Jew

Sagerski……………………Silberstein…………………………Jew

Boganoff…………………..Krochmal …………………………Jew

Utitsky………………………Radomisisky……………………..Jew

Larin………………………….Lurie………………………………….Jew

Kamkow……………………Katz…………………………………..Jew

Ganetzky…………………..Furstenburg……………………..Jew

Dan……………………………Gourevitch………………………..Jew

Menchkowsky…………..Goldberg…………………………..Jew

Parvus………………………..Helpfand …………………………Jew

Riasanow……………………Goldenbauch…………………..Jew

Martinow……………………Zibar………………………………..Jew

Chernomorsky……………Chernomordik………………..Jew

Solntcew……………………..Bleichmann…………………….Jew

Platnisky…………………….Zivin………………………………..Jew

Abramovitch………………Rein………………………………….Jew

Zvesdin……………………….Voinstein…………………………Jew

Maklakowsky……………..Rosenlium………………………Jew

Lapinsky……………………..Loevenschein…………………Jew

Bobrow………………………..Natansohn……………………..Jew

Exelrod……………………….Orthodox…………………………Jew

Garin…………………………..Garfield…………………………..Jew

Glasounow………………….Schiltze……………………………Jew

Ioffe…………………………….Schickelgrueber………………Jew

Stalin (Steel)……………….Djugashvilli…………………….Jew

Space will not permit printing the detailed lists of the Russian Politburo, Diplomatic Corps, Soviet military Establishment and the Soviet Secret Police (KGB) showing them to be filled overwhelmingly (over 90%) by Jews. These lists were put together a few years ago by A.F. Karlow-Dalimilov a Russian patriot. The names of prominent “Russians” appearing in the public eye are nearly all phony, like Andrey Andreyevich Gromyko, onetime Foreign Minister, real name Katz and Kruschev, real name Pearl-Mutter. A Russian living in exile in Britain wrote; “Every corrosive and pernicious influence on society can be traced to these same people. The Talmud is a blueprint for paedophilia. May God preserve the Russian nation and the British (long our natural allies) from these devils. The Zionist Jew orchestrated the murder of Our Imperial Family and the crucifixion of Russia from 1918 to 1991. Now we have rule by Capitalist Jews as opposed to Communist Jews but we can be sure whoever the “Government” (and I use this term loosely) is that it will dance to the tune of the Jew World Order.” Major General Count Cherep Spiridovitch, a member of the old Russian aristocracy, wrote “Evil is enthroned in Moscow. The promoters are not Russians; they are Jews….” All the Jews changed their names into Russian. The Secret World Government or Hidden Hands first published in 1926. The Russian General, Arsene de Goulevitch, in his book Czarism and Revolution confirmed that it was Jewish Bankers who financed the “Russian” Revolution. The financing was handled by a syndicate of International Bankers which included J .P. Morgan and Rockefeller interests, and Lord Rothschild spent over 21 million rubles in financing the “Russian Revolution.”

“The financiers’ participation in the Communist take-over of Russia was well known among Allied Intelligence Services, but not a finger was lifted to stop them because they are the real masters of the world.”



F. J. Irsigler, Who Makes Our Money.

The (Jewish) “Controllers” And Their Destructive Mission

EXCERPT: I have come to the conclusion that Jews are the world’s “controllers” independently, thrice, in three separate empirical investigations. I am not predisposed to this conclusion through racial or religious prejudice. In fact, I am saddened and surprised by this conclusion. But an honest researcher must follow the truth wherever it leads. In the first case, my research into the origins of 9/11 produced overwhelming evidence that 9/11 was one in a long series of false-flag, synthetic terror attacks that were orchestrated and covered up at least, in large part, by “International Jewry,” aka the “shadow government” (see Fuerza’s Masters of Deception; Zionism, 9/11, and the War on Terror Hoax, 2013 and my website, www.911nwo.com). Secondly, this investigation into the New Age/New World Religion leads me again to identify the same perpetrators (“perpeTRAITORS”). Thirdly, my investigations into global organized gang stalking (this website; gangstalkingmindcontrolcults.com) points to the same perpetraitors.

In fact, this conclusion has real historical “legs.” If one is willing to wade through old, obscure, and hard to obtain books, one finds that this war of Jew against Gentile (i.e., all non-Jews), and particularly the war between Jew and Catholic (Jones, 2008) has waged on for over 2000 years. Historically, Jews have always and everywhere formed a “state-within-a-state” in each country they have inhabited. And they inhabit all countries. As Henry Ford (1920) stated: “The Protocols (of Zion) do not regard the dispersal of the Jews abroad upon the face of the earth as a calamity, but as a providential arrangement by which the World Plan can be more certainly executed, as we see in these words of the Eleventh Protocol:

“God gave to us, His Chosen People, as a blessing, the dispersal, and this which has appeared to all to be our weakness has been our whole strength. It has now brought us to the threshold of universal rule.”

History also shows that Jews have always and everywhere sought to bring about the destruction of their host countries. In 1902, some 46 years before the creation of the state of Israel, Zionist leader, Dr. Theordor Herzl, stated:

“A nation is, in my mind, an historical group of men of a recognizable cohesion held together by a common enemy….. If you add the word ‘Jewish’ you have what I understand to be the Jewish nation.”

Who is the common enemy of the Jews? All non-Jews… aka gentiles, heathens, infidels, “goyim” (human cattle), and beasts. Jews have historically worked to overthrow the established governments of the nations they inhabit through their control of finance, the media, and other sectors of society, and by employing countless gentile fronts and covert webs of influence, including most secret societies. They have not always succeeded. Indeed, since 250 AD, Jews have been expelled from at least 78 (probably more) different countries on over 100 different occasions (Figure 1; Hitchcock, 2005).

Quotes

In the collection of quotes below, note how the Jewish supremacists’ brutal, murderous takeover of Russia was being proudly cheered on and celebrated by their coreligionists in the West. What is wrong with these people?

“Some call it Marxism, I call it Judaism.”



Rabbi Stephen S. Wise, in the American Bulletin of May 15, 1935

“The Bolshevist revolution in Russia was the work of Jewish brains, of Jewish dissatisfaction, of Jewish planning, whose goal is to create a new order in the world. What was performed in so excellent a way in Russia, thanks to Jewish brains, and because of Jewish dissatisfaction, and by Jewish planning, shall also, through the same Jewish mental and physical forces, become a reality all over the world.”



September 10, 1920, edition of American Hebrew Magazine

“The revolution in Russia is a Jewish revolution”

The Maccabean (New York), Nov. 1905, p, 250

“Jewry is the mother of Marxism.”

Le Droit de Vivre, May 12, 1936

“Judaism is Marxism, communism”

Harry Waton, A Program for the Jews and an Answer to All Anti-Semites (New York: Committee for the Preservation of the Jews, 1939), p. 64

“The communist soul is the soul of Judaism.”

Harry Waton, A Program for the Jews and an Answer to All Anti-Semites (New York: Committee for the Preservation of the Jews, 1939), p. 143

“We Jews cannot be called upon to denounce Communism.”

The American Hebrew (New York), February 3, 1939, p. 11

“The picture which the Soviet Union presents today is one that should bring rejoicing to world Jewry.”

The Youngstown Jewish Times, Sept. 18, 1936, page 51

“It would be absurd to deny the intensity of the Jewish participation in the Russian revolutionary movement.”

Leon Dennen, in The Menorah Journal (New York) July-September 1932, p. 106

“That achievement - the Russian-Jewish revolution - destined to figure in history as the overshadowing result of World War, was largely the outcome of Jewish thinking, of Jewish discontent, of Jewish effort to reconstruct.”

The American Hebrew, September 10, 1920

“The Bolshevik Government of Russia is the key-stone of the arch of the proof of the Jewish conspiracy for radicalism and world-domination.”

William Hard, The Great Jewish Conspiracy (New York: American Jewish Book Company, 1920), p. 31

“The Jewish elements provide the driving forces for communism”

Dr. Oscar Levy, in George Pitt-Rivers, The World Significance of the Russian Revolution (Oxford, 1920), p. ix

“The Jews [have been] furnishing for the Bolsheviks the majority of their leaders”

The Jewish World (London), April 16, 1919, p. 11

“Russian Jews have taken a prominent part in the Bolshevist movement”

The American Hebrew (New York), November 18, 1927, p. 20

“Jewry has come to wield a considerable power in the Communist Party.”

Dr. Avrahm Yarmolinsky, in The Menorah Journal (New York), July 1928, p. 37

“The East-Side Jew [Trotsky] that Conquered Europe”

The liberator (New York), March 1920, pp. 26-27

“The real East Sider [New York Jew Trotsky] is at the head of things in Russia.”

M. L. Larkin, in The Public (New York), November 23, 1918, p. 1433

“It is not an accident that Judaism gave birth to Marxism, and it is not an accident that the Jews readily took up Marxism; all this is in perfect accord with the progress of Judaism and the Jews.”

Harry Waton, A Program for the Jews and an Answer to All Anti-Semites (New York: Committee for the Preservation of the Jews, 1939), p. 148

“Karl Marx, who came from an old family of rabbis and brilliant Talmudic scholars, was to point the path of victory for the proletariat.”

L. Rennap, Anti-Semitism and the Jewish Question (London, 1942), p. 31

“Among his [Karl Marx’s] ancestors were Rabbis and Talmudists, men of learning and keen intellect.”

Henry Wickham Steed, in The American Hebrew (New York), December 9, 1927, p. 206

“The peculiarly Jewish logic of his [Karl Marx’s] mind”

Henry Wickham Steed, in The American Hebrew (New York), December 9, 1927, p. 206

“Mr. Wickham Steed lays the rise of Bolshevism at the doors of Jewry.”

The Jewish Guardian (London), November 28, 1924, p. 4

“The Bolshevik Revolution has emancipated the Jews as individuals”

Dr. Avrahm Yarmolinsky, in The Menorah Journal (New York), July 1928, p. 33

“There are many Bolshevik leaders of Jewish extraction”

D. L. Sandelsan, in The Jewish Chronicle (London), February 20, 1920, p. 22

“There is no Jew who does not hope with all his heart that the Soviet Union will survive and be victorious”

Zionist Review (London: Zionist Federation of Great Britain and Ireland), September 26, 1941, p. 7

“Communism and internationalism are in truth and in fact great virtues. Judaism may be justly proud of these virtues”

Harry Watan, A Program for the Jews and an Answer to All Anti-Semites (New York: Committee for the Preservation of the Jews, 1939), p. 80

“If the tide of history does not turn toward Communist internationalism … then the Jewish race is doomed.”

George Marlen, Stalin, Trotsky, or Lenin (New York, 1937), p. 414

Memes

The Bad War: The Truth Never Taught About WWII, by M.S. King



EXCERPT: SEPTEMBER 2, 1918: THE ‘RED TERROR’ IS ANNOUNCED IN RUSSIA

The Russian Communists plan to strategically use terror to intimidate their White adversaries into submission. On orders from Lenin and Trotsky, the "Red Terror" is announced by the Jewish Red Yakov Sverdlov. The Red Terror is marked by mass arrests in the middle of the night, executions, and hideously creative tactics of torture. As many as 100,000 Russians are murdered in the Red Terror, carried out by Jewish-run Cheka (secret police).

Among the atrocities committed, often in view of victim’s family members, are:

• 40,000 White prisoners publicly hanged in the Ukraine

• Burning coals inserted into women's vaginas

• Crucifixions

• Rapes of women of all ages

• Victims submerged in boiling oil or tar

• Victims doused with petrol and burned alive

• Victims placed in coffins filled with hungry rats

• Victims soaked with water, and turned into human ice-cubes in winter weather.

• Priests, monks, and nuns have molten lead poured down their throats (19)

The demoralizing terror takes a heavy psychological toll on the frightened Russian people.

“It is often forgotten that in 1933, when Hitler came to power, the Soviets had just committed genocidal massacres followed by organized famine in Ukraine, at the gates of Germany, killing nearly eight million people, or one-third of the population. This crime against humanity carried out by a predominantly Jewish NKVD, would never be mentioned in the Nuremberg trials, and still today is hardly ever discussed. (When in 2009, Ukraine opened a tribunal to prosecute the crime, Aleksandr Feldman, the chairman of the Ukrainian Jewish Committee, forced the cancellation of the proceedings on the pretext that it would constitute an incitement to hatred, since the names of almost all the Soviet officers charged were Jewish.)”

From Yahweh to Zion, by Laurent Guyénot

The Red Terror And The Holodomor

How Jews took over China and created Chinese Communism

Communist jews train Pol Pot and his Khmer Rouge regime

Videos

1) jewish religious roots of Communism:



19 seconds

2) How the Rothschilds Created Communism and Zionism Out of England:



14:24 minutes

3) The Origin of Communism in Russia:



5:30 minutes



4) Military report about the jewish involvement in the Bolshevik Revolution:



32 seconds

5) The Secret Behind Communism:



29:44 minutes

6) Communist Crimes of WWII and the Early 20th Century (GRAPHIC):



3:39 minutes

7) Communist Plan to Take Over America:



8:04 minutes

Articles

Communism Was Created by Jews and Serves Only Their Interests



Judaism and Bolshevism



Jews and Communism



The Secret Origins of Bolshevism: 1879 Letter to Karl Marx from Baruch Levy



The Jewish Role in the Bolshevik Revolution and Russia's Early Soviet Regime



A Brief History of Jewish Communism

Jews Created Communist China



Communist China was created by Jewish infiltrators working for the International Banking Cartel



Eustace Mullins: Communism is Jewish Cabalism



How the Specter of Communism Is Ruling Our World

Related Information



The Peculiar Morality of Jewdom



The Holocaust, at the Heart of the Gaza Genocide



Former Green Beret Talks About His Experiences in Israel. September 7th, 2024.



The State of Israel as "Cartoonishly Evil"?



Why are Israelis and Zionists so psychotic?



The Real History of WWII?



The jewish Supremacist Way of War



The jewish Supremacists' War on the White Population



Is this a jewish Supremacist War on the World?



The jewish War on the Gentiles



Terrorism: A jewish Tradition



The jewish Supremacist War on Humanity Meme Page I



The jewish Supremacist War on Humanity Meme Page II



The jewish Supremacist War on Humanity Meme Page III



Jeff Berwick's commentary about jews



Donald Trump is Controlled Opposition



Super Trump the Zionist Vows to Crush "Antisemitism"



A Rebuttal To Media Praises On Trump



DEATHVAX™ SWAMP RISING: Trump Appoints Pro-Vax & Anti-Free Speech "Experts"



Some Commentary from Hervé Ryssen, author of "The Jewish Mafia"



The Red Terror, the Holodomor, and the "Globalists"



Israel and elements of the U.S. government did 9/11



jewish Supremacists Speak



jewish Supremacist Quotes



Short videos about jewish Power

Kim Dotcom and The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion



Ending Antisemitism



END