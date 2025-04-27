Jeff Berwick is a cryptocurrency advisor, an “Anarcho-Capitalist,” an author and a speaker. He wrote a book titled “Controlled Demolition of the American Empire” in 2020. Here is blurb about him from his website:



”Anarcho-Capitalist. Libertarian. Freedom fighter against mankind’s two biggest enemies, the State and the Central Banks. Jeff Berwick is the founder of The Dollar Vigilante and creator of the popular video podcast, Anarchast. Jeff is a prominent speaker at many of the world’s freedom, investment and cryptocurrency conferences including his own, the world's largest anarcho-capitalist conference, Anarchapulco, as well he has been embarrassed to have appeared in the fake mainstream media including CNBC, Fox Business and Bloomberg. Jeff also posts video content daily to Vigilante.tv, Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee and 153News.”



In this interview that was posted on April 26, 2025, Jeff Berwick describes the slave system that we were born into, the nature of the people who run this system, the fakery, trickery and mind control that is used to keep people blind to the system, the movie The Jones Plantation that exposes how our political system actually works, the idea that politicians are just actors, the COVAIDS scamdemic, energy vampires and so on. Is everything Berwick talks about true? I don’t know, some of it seems kind of out there, but it is all pretty interesting.

