Is this an accurate depiction of the world’s power hierarchy? It kind of seems like it is.



It is pretty clear to a lot of people now that there is something fundamentally wrong with the world. What we see is that the system that we are living in, the system we were born into, keeps us weak, sick, distracted, ignorant and terrified of various boogiemen-like terrorism, viruses and “climate change.” It seems that these things are all done to us to make it easier to manipulate and control us.



Jason Christoff is an expert in psychology and mind control who claims that an ancient group of people is secretly running the world from the shadows and is using poison and brainwashing to keep us essentially in a state of slavery. Christoff believes that this group is now attempting to reduce its slave population-us-to a more manageable level with a cull. Does that sound crazy? After the CONVID-19 tyranny and the death jab mandates, it really shouldn’t. Christoff’s claims make an awful lot of sense in light of everything that has happened in the last five years.

Below I have copied two articles from Mr. Christoff in which he provides lots of evidence for these ideas. Christoff presents some pretty disturbing information about the world but I think it is critical for people to see this information. The monsters who run the system are counting on people remaining ignorant so that they can continue to get away with their crimes against us.



Christoff links to several videos, some of which I have put directly on this page for convenience. Note that there is a brief sales pitch for one of his classes at the end of the second article. Below Christoff’s articles, I have included two videos from “Remarque88” which I believe provide more insight into the nature of this system and some ways to defeat it.



If you want to see more of Christoff’s articles, go here. I also have posted some of his commentary here.



Mar 08, 2025

Mind control is pretty simple and it's always best to start such articles with a good video, which demonstrates mind control in real time. Here below is just such a video. We have 3 teenagers who believe they're too intelligent and too worldly wise to have their thoughts, beliefs and behaviors controlled by someone else. Such a belief makes it easier to place all people under said control of course, because they would be painfully unaware that all humans are hardwired in a way....that makes this sort of behavioral control very easy.

Mind control is basically a hardwired and genetic adaptation all humans have, to react to the repetitive cuing in the environment. It's a survival mechanism and this survival mechanism is engineered into each and every one of us. When an uninformed populace runs into a mind control expert (who's casting mind control spells from their platform), the mind control expert will always win. This is also confirmed by a game called "Werewolf". This game also proves that a small group of informed controllers, will always dominate and win out over a much larger group of uninformed citizens. Watch closely as these 3 teenagers are put under very simple (yet highly effective) forms of mind control in only 3 minutes.......

This is entertainment-based mind control of course but please be aware that the mind control tactics media and government use against the public daily, are all based on the exact same basic psychological principles.

The next couple paragraphs are going to proceed very quickly, so hang on. There's an ancient ruling group, which you can learn about here, who have a very particular set of secret society rules they follow in their day-to-day operations. Let's just say they know how a grocery store works. When you enter a grocery store (regardless if you're aware of these basic principles or not), you're given a selection of recently killed dead things, which were once alive not too long ago. You as a human need to eat and consume the life force of other organisms, in order to survive. In order to live on this planet, you must take the life of another.

There's a food chain hierarchy on this planet, regarding the idea of what each animal has to consume and eat, in order that they survive another day. You're one of those animals of course. You eat the cow and the fish (instead of the lion and the shark) because weaker animals are usually prey for stronger animals. The animals at the very top, who eat other strong animals to survive, are often referred to as apex predators. The letter X is known as a historical symbol for death, so APEX (ape-x) predator simply means......the ape that kills.

To this ruling group, you are the weaker animal they prey on, and they have organized themselves for thousands of years inside something called government. What you know as government is the primary operations platform, by which they use you as a food source for them and their families. They see themselves as the apex predator. They don't even see you as the same species, as compared to them and their family bloodlines. They often refer to you as slaves, useful idiots or the moron class. They believe that the average person's draw to mindless routines, creature comforts, addictions and to the meaningless lazy day proves that you are indeed a lesser/weaker animal inside this food hierarchy. Everything this ruling group organizes in government is to either harvest your energy directly or to weaken you, so that harvesting your energy is easier for them.... sometime in the future. Simple stuff.

It's really all about energy for this ruling group. They either use your energy to build their homes or they steal your money via their various financial scams (money is also energy) or they simply kill you at times (as they did to lots of folks from 2020 to present day) because they don't want mass numbers of people understanding this ongoing con and using that rebellion energy against the ruling group. To them you are the zebra, and they are the lion. They see their domination and consumption of you as completely natural and completely in alignment with the rules of this planet.

They will consume you and your kids with as much forethought as the average person puts forward when they're picking up groceries at the supermarket. You consume veal at times, which is a baby cow. They consume your kids at times, which of course are baby humans. You have to eat, so you kill things to survive. It doesn't matter if it's beef or a carrot, you're killing living organisms and stealing their life force. They have to eat too, so they kill you and your kids to survive as well. To them, they're not breaking any natural rules when they hunt and consume you and others like you. If you could defend yourself, they would back away, as the lion backs away from the porcupine but when you willingly line up for injections of poison and can't defend yourself (due to various strength deficits).....they refuse to yield and they can't help themselves. If you're too weak to survive, then you deserve to die via one of their inverted and devilish schemes. That's how they look at you and the world. Their schemes are really easy to figure out, so they also factor that in as well. They always give you a way out, if you can break their code and hack their riddles.

Most humans today are too dumb and too weak to defend themselves from such consumption, but of course the ruling group engineered that lack of intelligence and weakness in the first place......in order to make this energy harvesting that much easier. A human's natural state, before all the government and media social engineering, is strength.......not weakness.

As I already mentioned, from 2020 to present day, this group's COVID psy-op based killing spree, has injured and murdered nearly 1 billion people worldwide. To be honest, this ancient cult didn't kill or injury anyone directly, by their own hand. This ancient group used mind control and propaganda to trick people to murder and injure themselves. That's an important point to remember, regarding their schemes. According to the government's own data, regarding excess mortality and injury statistics, yes near 1 billion have passed or been injured by the fake COVID vaccine etc. Financial expert Ed Dowd reviews said statistics in this interview. The reason this ancient group wants to cull the existing farm population of human cattle is because this group now has a new AI system of ultimate control that they want to install, where less humans are required to build the houses of the controllers and tend to their needs. It's actually a little worse than that but I want to keep this article short enough to get my point across efficiently.

Now, during this COVID psy-op killing spree........lots of people started to head for the exits, literally walking out on the concept of government altogether. Billions of people started to see government for what it really was. Government is a predatory animal that uses the people as its food source and more people than ever before were cluing in to this fact. And then the mind control experts entered stage left, playing their game of werewolf once again, with an uninformed population. Before you knew it, a very large group of people who were running for the exits (because they were realizing what government really was) were boomeranged back into loving government.......via this ruling group presenting a rebranded hero to the people, who had been saved by the hand of God. Please remember that DJT's ear was completely healed from a 223 round (AR-15), in only 8 days. God sent a new savior, or so the ruling group organized anyway. But don't tell any of "the food" for the elite that story, because they don't like it of course.

The traumatized masses, who were heading for the exits, had a very hard decision to make. They could either take the harder road to true independence and freedom or they could re-engage with an illusionary fantasy that offered a much easier road to travel. When an uninformed public faces down a mind control expert, the mind control expert will always win. And that's why today, the same belief and blind faith in government has now risen to the highest levels in recent times, within the United States. Similar psy-ops are now underway in most other countries, so that the ruling group can organize their next human energy buffet and harvest. All the countries use the same human farming manual of course, because they're all separate human farming operations, run by the same for-profit corporation.....owned by the same small group of ancient ruling families. Until you challenge the animal hunting you, that animal will continue to eat you. It's just a basic rule of this planet. If you don't want to be eaten anymore, all you need to do is figure out a way to scare or kill the other animal, who's trying to kill you and your cubs.

The flow of belief away from vaccination is being dealt with in the same way by this ancient ruling group....or so it appears. The public were running for the exits, away from vaccination and away from the conventional medical system in general.....and for good reason, as these documentaries can explain. We had a key figure in the health and freedom movement placed into a position of power, within the US government. The idea was that this key figure was going to expose vaccination to the light of day. But all of a sudden, this hero's first step onto the stage was to declare that a measles outbreak in Texas required some solutions, including the MMR vaccine. Some other very positive things were also said publicly by this same figure, so it's a mixed bag absolutely.

Many say, "we need to take the truth of vaccines slowly". A true leader never takes the death or injury of children slowly but that's only my opinion on leadership. My response to anyone speaking in such terms is simple.........."you have to consider the ancient ruling group behind the government, to attain a firm footing, regarding what's really happening here." We are all government food. Changing that fact is going to take a lot more than outsourcing all our power to government, which many people have decided once again, that this is still their best option. To those people all I can say is.......enjoy being food energy for the ruling group. Sorry, it's true.

We also have another trusted personality in the same movement coming out to say that maybe RFK Jr is endorsing the MMR vaccine because the previous vaccinations have destroyed our natural immunity and because of that we need to keep vaccinating or lots of people will get sick. Click here to see the man in question saying this.

I'm not yet completely convinced that this represents a full boomerang psy-op at this time but I can tell you one thing: if I see 1 more key player with a large platform try to endorse vaccination in similar ways, I'll be left no choice but to declare that a full vaccination boomerang psy-op is underway. The declaration of natural immunity being wrecked due to past vaccination campaigns, which calls for more vaccines to help us stay immune, is more than a little bizarre to say the least. If you watch the entire video, you can also see that some positive things were indeed said as well. At this point, time is the only oracle that can tell where this is really going.

I would also like to bring your attention to my article regarding the existence of viruses as well and what this virus psy-op is being used for by this ruling group. If viruses aren't real (and that's where the evidence will bring most who looks into this subject) all this talk about viruses, viral infection, viral spread and the need to attain protection from viruses.....is all part of the same con job.

So, although you may have missed the DJT mind control operation that boomeranged the public back into honoring government as religion, you may be able to watch the vaccine boomerang in real time........if you so wish, because it may be happening. Again, I'll be watching this development over the next while, to see the true lay of the land here. One thing is clear unfortunately. If this is the goal that the ruling group wants to accomplish (having the public fall back in love with vaccinations), mind control is absolutely powerful enough to get it done.....but only if the population stays uninformed about what's happening.

There are extreme dangers regarding these boomerang psy-ops, which can trigger rabid pit bull like loyalties in the public, to the mind control dogma of the day. A traumatized public are very easy to psychologically manipulate, as they simply want some sort of safe haven and relief from their 5 previous years of perpetual PTSD, at the hands of their human farmers. At this point, it may be a good idea to step away from the truth and freedom movement (in these 2 key areas), in order to see how tyrannical the mind controllers intend to get with dissenters and free thinkers. There are other psy-ops markers in play (which I will discuss in future articles) that indicate our human farmers will unleash their violent fan base upon anyone not caught up in the "government is my savior" or the "vaccines will save us" hypnosis.

Vaccines are essential human farming supplies of course, because they keep the human cattle overweight, dumb, brain damaged, sick and helpless. The FARMacy acts as a primary human farming outlet or depot, for the ruling group. In Europe, it's still spelled FARMACY because it means, "to see the farm, the farming of humans". Vaccines are mandatory inputs within all effective human farming operations, as vaccines are the most powerful poisons this group has developed, which makes the once powerful human lion....an easily consumed and slaughtered lamb. Anyone saying that we need to inject poison into ourselves for any reason, smells foul to me. Call me old fashioned but I don't think injecting poison into kids is moral, ethical or reflecting the mission God has asked us to execute on this planet.

One solution is rejecting their poisons and dedicating to build your personal strength daily. Another solution is to become a reporter of sorts. Become a blogger, a vlogger, a podcaster, a video producer or a documentary film maker etc. Get the word out and warn the others. This ancient group hates when people shine the light on their evil and devilish cult belief system.....so shine that light bright and do your part to save humanity.

Apr 21, 2024

I can't really say that this is a top 10 list, simply because this list will just get you started regarding what's going on in our world today. These videos are all about pulling back the veil slightly, to show what's happening right in front of our eyes today. It's looking pretty ugly and dark out there currently. Saying that, I have great hope that pain itself will save us, as pain is needed to transform a child into a fully functional and empowered adult. Many people today unfortunately are adult by age alone, as an infantilization agenda has been upon us for quite some time. The overall power in the collective has been diminished substantially, which provides the evil doers a very wide selection of death centric applications they can apply at any time.....without too much resistance or question from the TV trance induced collective.

The videos below will provide you some deeper insights into "the evil doers" and exactly who they are.......and what sort of historical shenanigans they've coordinated recently plus how far into our ancient past their influence goes. I've been studying this group for over a decade at this point and have been documenting the works of this evil group for 25 years.

Due to this research, I can tell you that this group does have a weakness and that they can be defeated with a weapon that every single person has in their possession right now. I educate on the use of this weapon once per year. Click here to learn about my offering in this regard for adults. Click here to learn about my offering for youth, ages 13-22. On with the list and a short description of each video......

1. This new video, I just found last week. I got sent it twice by two different people.....and thank God I watched it. It's from 2015 and it's from a professor at The University of California Davis. She lays down the truth of this world and the evil doers behind what we're seeing today, with extreme precision. Click here.

What she says about Fidel Castro will certainly gain the ear of many Canadians, who have heard of the connection between Fidel Castro and Justin Trudeau. (titled Ancient Bloodlines/Contemporary Power.....Professor Hamamoto Interviews Leuren Moret)

2. Here we have a Canadian scholar explaining nearly the exact same as the professor above, but he goes on record at least a decade earlier. This Canadian scholar explains exactly what's happening today and why it's happening as well. Click here.

3. This video is also new to me, although it's a 1-year-old interview with Dr. Lorraine Day and Sasha Stone. Dr. Day and Sasha Stone absolutely cut loose about the ancient group in power, who are now murdering citizens in about 194 countries at will, with every death centric modality under the sun. Click here.

As a side note, we hear the mention of the Sabbatian Cult in video #1 and #3 above. What is that, you may ask. Click here to find out. And if you click here, there's more from the same man. Don't let the title of the second video push you away, just listen.

4. Now if you think the first 3 videos are telling, here's a medical doctor inside a private meeting in 1969 (with close friends only) warning of what's happening today. This doctor spills the beans about his insider secrets, regarding the evil groups at the controls of our society. How did this medical doctor know what would happen today in 2024, all the way back in 1969? Click here.

5. How is all this being done, to convince people to destroy themselves, all by their own hand... basically making each person demand they be destroyed? And not only are many people waiting in line patiently to destroy themselves, their own children, their own economies and their own communities.......the same people attack anyone who warns against it. Well, it's all based on the mind control exposed in this one-of-a-kind documentary. The mind control discussed in this film (designed to control individuals) has now been implemented planet wide, to cause a mass formation death centric hypnotic trance in large populations. Click here.

6. How about an entire documentary on this ancient group, who's tricking people to destroy themselves in our society right now. Where does this ancient group come from? Click here to find out.

7. How about another documentary about this ancient cult that grows humans and kills those humans on the planet (as a repetitive historic cycle), in order to steal their wealth...........similar to how milking cattle are eventually promoted to beef cattle? Click here.

8. Let's get into some of the ancient origins of this group. This group goes back very far into our ancient past, but just how far? You may be surprised what some of the oldest writings on earth have to say about this dark and evil group. Why do some of the most ancient texts on the planet talk about a very old group of social engineers who can change the DNA of humans (their creations)...thousands of years ago? And then today we have DNA altering vaccines? Is this genetic manipulation old tech or new tech? What's really going on here? What else do these ancient texts say? Click here.

9. This same group in question organized and planned 9/11. Yes, this group has no issues killing the humans under their management for profit......as was explained in video #1 above. This group are murder experts, as an ongoing theme throughout all these videos. They create these fear/terrorism attacks and then pass legislation that increases their control over the human cattle. Once a certain level of control is embedded throughout our cultural systems, they attack with the intent to kill and steal. You're in the attack, kill and steal portion of this cycle unfortunately. It's a cycle that doesn't end under their rule. They need to be charged, jailed and removed....but that means our entire society of child adults need to grow up into real fully functional/powerful adults. A pretty tall order considering that growing up involves leaving childhood fantasies and infantile behaviors/beliefs in the past. Click here to learn what you're not told about 9/11.

10. Oklahoma City Bombing, same thing. Click here. It was the current group in charge who again organized this attack, in order to pass legislation, which further enslaved and controlled the human cattle. Before the 2020 attack could begin, certain freedom removing legislation had to be in place....and that's what these 2 attacks (and many more just like them) were all about.

You can also click here for over 100 documentaries, shining light onto the COVID fraud. The COVID crisis never existed anywhere other than on the TV screen and inside the fertile minds of the TV watching drone bot army. If you want to understand the highlights of the COVID fraud, clicking here will provide you an excellent article.

Two videos from Remarque88:



gOD-CORP - TORCH THEIR CHARTERS, SAVE OUR WORLD (SHARE) (REBOOT)



CALLING OUT CORPORATE FICTION IS GLOBALISM'S WORST NIGHTMARE

