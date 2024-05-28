In the last year, I have discovered that Jewish supremacists…



1) Want to control the entire world, believe that they have a religious mandate to do so, and have been at war with the rest of the humanity for several millenia.



2) Created Communism (Globalism) as a mechanism to achieve their goal of world conquest.



3) Absolutely hate Whites, believe that Whites are their worst enemy, and see Whites as the greatest obstacle to them conquering the world.



The narrator of the video below describes how Jewish supremacists have used various types of population control (including mass immigration) in their quest to divide and conquer White majority countries. As you watch this video, think about the amount of planning, coordination, and the level of control of the institutions that these strategies would require. And reflect for a bit on the mindset and morality of the people who would do this.

If you believe that a conspiracy this deep and this vast is impossible and absurd, I would recommend researching the COVID-19 PSYOP and listening to the commentary of Dr. Day on the globalists’ depopulation agenda, located here and here. Consider the possibility that your understanding of how the world is run is mistaken. I would also suggest that you take a look at this page, which outlines the many different ways that Jewish supremacists are waging a war on Whites and on the rest of humanity.



TRIGGER WARNING: Some people might find the imagery used in this video to be demeaning to Jewish supremacists, who are zealously striving to destroy our freedoms and our lives. Sorry not sorry.



VIDEO: Who created the conditions for low birthrates in the West? (25:28 minutes)



High resolution version of the video is available on Telegram here.

Related: We Must Dismantle jewish Supremacy: Silence Is Not an Option



Related: The Camp of the Saints is the here and now



END