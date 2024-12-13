This is an interesting interview with Navy veteran Phil Tourney, who was working on the USS Liberty when it was attacked by Israel on June 8th, 1967. This Israeli/U.S. government false flag attack on the USS Liberty has been all but memory-holed by the Media and the government. The U.S government did not even bother to recognize the 50th anniversary of the event. As Tourney explains, military officials quickly worked to cover up the true nature of this attack by threatening the Sailors if they spoke out about it, by splitting up the crew members and sending them to the four corners of the earth, and by feeding the public the lie that the attack was a case of mistaken identity. Tourney says that an investigation of the attack-an investigation that should have lasted at least a year-was finished in just one week with the conclusion that the attack was all one big mistake. Case closed!-nothing to see here folks, move along.



Lots of related topics are discussed in this interview, including the JFK assassination, the Gulf of Tonkin Incident, President Johnson’s loyalty to Israel rather than America, and the Israelis’ control of current U.S. politicians. The video includes a clip of lying, treasonous Israeli asset Ben Shapiro regurgitating the Hasbara “mistaken-identity” narrative and implying that only “antisemites” claim that the Israeli attack on the U.S. Navy ship was intentional.

The cover-up surrounding the USS Liberty attack fits a pattern of cover-ups and silence about jewish wrongdoing. I do not recall ever learning about this jewish attack on the American military in school or hearing about it from the Media. Similarly, I was never educated about the jewish origin of Communism in any classroom and was not informed about this troubling fact by the newspapers or by news programs or TV documentaries. Until only recently I did not know that the Bolsheviks who genocided tens of millions of Gentiles in the last century were almost all jewish. That should be part of every school’s curriculum. But it is not.



And look at how they lie about this fact and try to dismiss it:

Pathetic. The truth is “antisemitic.” It always is.



Of course we were never told about the jewish/Israeli involvement in 9/11 by the jewish-controlled Media or the jewish-controlled government either. They lied about it and convinced most of the public that Muslims did it. And Americans and their Western allies ended up in the Middle East destroying Israel’s enemies because of this lie.

All of this information about the jewish hatred of and violence against non-jews is kept under wraps and lied about because it is easier for the jews to wage war on a people who don’t know that they are under attack or don’t know who the real enemy is.



Mossad Motto: “For by deception thou shalt do war.”



