

“For by deception thou shalt do war.” Mossad’s motto



“We are benefiting from one thing, and that is the attack on the Twin Towers and Pentagon, and the American struggle in Iraq… [these events] swung American public opinion in our favor.” – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 2008





The COVID-19 plandemic finally woke me up. I should have been woken up by 9/11, but I bought into the official narrative for 9/11 hook, line and sinker. I even thought that the Iraq WMD story was legitimate and I defended it for years. I have finally woken up from the lies about 9/11 and Iraqi WMDs and I see that the world is a matrix of lies.



It was the insanity of the “experimental” COVID-19 mRNA injections and the mandates that finally broke my programming. Since then I have done a lot of research and have come to the conclusion that we are living on a giant tax farm run by psychopaths and these psychopaths are waging a war on us.



Who exactly are these psychopaths waging this war on us? It appears that they are Jewish supremacists whose goal is to create a totalitarian one-world government.

The documentary below provides some insights into what compels these people to do what they are doing:



The Architect (2023 documentary)



The 9/11 attack was done as part of this drive to create a one-world government. The information below shows that Israel did the 9/11 attack with the cooperation of the Bush administration and the U.S. Deep State, all just different tentacles of the same evil cabal. The 9/11 false flag attack was just one battle in the ongoing war on humanity.



By the way, this wasn’t Israel’s first false flag attack on another country, nor its first false flag attack on the United States. Israel has a long history of creating false flag attacks to achieve geopolitical goals. In 1967 Israel launched a brutal assault on the USS Liberty using unmarked planes and three torpedo boats. Apparently the goal of the attack was to trick America into fighting on Israel’s side in the Six Day War. Israel failed in this mission but it did manage to kill 34 American Sailors and injure 171. Israel had better luck with its September 11, 2001 false flag attack on America and succeeded in tricking the United States into waging a devastating war on Israel’s enemies in the Middle East. Mission accomplished.



This video somehow seems relevant:

FYI the extended descriptions with the links below are from the original sources.



Obviously some of the information out there that is critical of the official 9/11 narrative is disinformation designed to confuse and mislead people. I have tried to be discerning in selecting the links below, but caveat emptor.

1) Solving 9-11: The Deception That Changed The World by Christopher Bollyn (BOOK)



2) "9-11/ Israel did it" (wikispooks)



3) The Physical Evidence Says Israel Did 911



4) American Pravda: Mossad Assassinations: The JFK Assassination and the 9/11 Attacks?



A lengthy Ron Unz article detailing a chilling history of Israeli political assassinations and false flag attacks, including 9/11. Highly recommended.



5) 9/11 Was an Israeli Job: How America was neoconned into World War IV



6) Resurrecting Israel Did 911. All The Proof In The World



7) Israel and 9/11

8) Why The Military Knows Israel Did 9/11--Dr. Alan Sabrosky, former Director of Studies at the U.S. Army War College, on audio:

9) For updated (April 2015) information about why researchers are 100% certain that Israel did 9/11 and the official story is a pack of lies, see:



http://www.takeourworldback.com/911mythdemolished.htm



10) For the longer version, which details how the WTC1 demolition was carried out, how James Millette and the "debunkers" were right about Steven Jones' red/gray chips being primer paint on rusty steel, and how those chips still provided incontrovertible proof of demolitions in the form of iron spheres generated from active accelerants in the fireproofing that was adjacent to the red primer paint film and mill scale as they cracked and spalled off from the steel substrate in the excessive heat, see:

http://www.takeourworldback.com/millettepaintchips.htm

But be warned; that's not intended for people with the attention span of a goldfish :-)



11) See this page for 100% proof that the "Dancing Israelis" (known to the FBI as the "High Fivers") knew in advance that the Twin Towers were going to be destroyed:

http://www.takeourworldback.com/dancingisraelisfbireport.htm



12) When interviewed by John Miller in May 1998, Osama bin Laden stated: "Our religion forbids us from killing innocent people such as women and children."

This is perfectly consistent with his September 28, 2001 denial of responsibility for 9/11: "Neither I had any knowledge of these attacks nor I consider the killing of innocent women, children, and other humans as an appreciable act. Islam strictly forbids causing harm to innocent women, children, and other people."

The loony official conspiracy theory has a guy who doesn't believe in killing innocent civilians yet kills 3,000 innocent civilians, a guy who can't fly a Cessna yet steers a Boeing 757 on his debut flight like an ace fighter pilot, devout Muslims who cavort with hookers and strippers, snort cocaine, eat pork, drink alcohol and gamble, three steel-framed high-rises that collapse from office fires for the first time in history, Jews who can see into the future, suicide hijackers who return from the dead, etc. The OCT is believable only by those with an IQ in the bottom quartile and those who are dumbed down by hate and bigotry.

The audio within this video may be downloaded from:

https://archive.org/details/TheLibertyHour-WithDr.AlanSabrosky



13) Treason, Betrayal and Deceit: The Road to 9/11 and Beyond



14) Zionism Unmasked: The Dark Face of Jewish Nationalism, discussed in the audio with Mark Glenn and Phil Tourney



15) Israel was prime force behind 9/11 attacks: American scholar



16) The Five Dancing Israelis (Mossad):

17) Christopher Bollyn | The War on Terror | The Plot to Rule the Middle East:

18) The Five Dancing Israelis & 9/11



19) The Key Zionist Control Points of 9/11



20) False Flags: Template for Terror



Extensive evidence for Israel’s involvement in false flag attacks, including 9/11



21) What Does the 9-11 Cover-up Tell Us About Who Runs the U.S.?



22) Christopher Bollyn: Solving 9-11, the Deception That Changed The World:

23) Larry Silverstein and Planning for 9/11



24) Zion and the 9/11 Events (lots of information)



25) Operation 9/11: Articles & Interviews



26) The Truth about 9/11



27) September 10th, 2011: U.S. Army Officers Say: ‘Mossad May Blame Arabs’



Related video located here.

28) “Greater Israel”: The Zionist Plan for the Middle East — DISSOLUTION of all existing Arab states: Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, Syria, Iran, Turkey, Somalia, Pakistan, Egypt, Sudan & Libya — USING US, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and NATO



29) Israel's Role In 9/11



30) An Abridged History of Israel’s False Flag Operations against the U.S.A.



31) 911 Missing Links Documentary



Details Israel’s responsibility for the 9/11 attack.

32) The September 11th Attack



33) ORDER OUT OF CHAOS | VOL. 1: THE B-THING 9/11/2001



Highly suspicious “art project” at the WTC just prior to the September 11th false flag attack. According to this article, the “art students” were Israelis.



These “booms” sound like explosions and it appears that the building is being taken down in a controlled demolition. What do you think?

34) The New Pearl Harbor



David Ray Griffin takes apart the official 9/11 narrative in a very detailed way, but he stays away from discussing Israel’s involvement.



35) 9/11 In A Nutshell:

36) USS Liberty – Tragic Blunder or Mass Murder?



Another Israeli false flag attack on the United States.



37) Evidence that a plane did not hit the second WTC tower. If this is true, then maybe a plane didn’t hit the first building either? It is important to note that on 9/11 Israeli security companies were in charge of the WTC as well as the airports that the weaponized planes supposedly took off from.

38) When they say that Israel did 9/11, they really mean it



ADDENDUM: I have no way of verifying if this is real-it could be fake. However, I am fairly certain that a Boeing 757 did not hit the Pentagon and this object does resemble the object shown hitting the building in an official video that was released of the Pentagon “attack”. Feel free to read the “fact checks” on this video here. My feeling now is that whenever a claim is “fact-checked” and said to be false, it is probably true.

Major General Albert N. Stubblebine: “I can prove that it was NOT an airplane” that Hit the Pentagon

There is a lot that is confusing about the world right now, but Israel’s involvement in 9/11 and the Jewish supremacist (communist) aspect of the war on humanity are pretty easy to see. And just as the official narrative about 9/11 is fake, so too is the narrative about WWII—and that is also is tied into Jewish supremacism:

So much about what we have been told is wrong. I feel as though I am just peering into the entrance of the cave and the truth about our world goes much deeper and is much darker than I fear.



