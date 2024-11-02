DISCLAIMER: It goes without saying, but the following does not represent professional medical advice. Please do your own research and come to your own conclusions about the information in this post.

Below I have posted a “Letter to Dads” from a father who woke up too late to the dangers of childhood vaccines after his daughter was crippled by them. He warns other fathers against vaccinating their children.



The COVID-19 tyranny led me to investigate the whole idea of vaccination. Now I am starting to believe that all vaccines are poisons. I certainly don’t plan on ever getting another one, not after everything that I have learned.

It seems that vaccines are not the miracle drugs that they are touted as. The success of vaccines against diseases like smallpox and polio appears to be a lie, with the vaccines being introduced after these diseases had declined dramatically, the decrease most likely due to improvements in water cleanliness and public hygiene. Interestingly, the polio vaccine actually caused polio and the smallpox vaccine infected people with smallpox.

Polio, smallpox and diphtheria were in decline before the introduction of vaccinations. Mandatory smallpox vaccination in England and Wales resulted in a huge increase in the disease. Typhoid fever died out with no vaccination program.



The “adjuvants” in vaccines, like mercury and aluminum, are neurotoxins and there is plenty of scientific evidence linking childhood vaccines to autism. Autism in children has risen dramatically, directly in line with the absurd increase in the number of injections that have been added to the American childhood vaccine schedule. In 1962, children received just five vaccine doses. In 2023, children up to age 18 receive 73 doses of 16 different vaccines. That’s crazy.

And, as noted, the autism rate among children is taking off:



”Since vaccine manufacturers were granted liability protection in 1986, childhood autism rates have skyrocketed by an incredible 2678%. Despite this alarming increase, regulators and vaccine makers continue to deny that there any connection to vaccinations.”

“In the 1980s, autism affected roughly 1 in 1,000 children; today, CDC estimates place that figure at around 1 in 36, with a new study suggesting the true rate may be closer to 1 in 33 among US children aged 5 to 8.”



Source

This heart-breaking story of a couple’s burbling, smiling, happy and healthy triplet babies all getting vaccinated on the same day and all shutting down and developing autism within hours of being vaccinated is pretty compelling evidence for the link between autism and vaccines:

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) is clearly associated with vaccines. Anecdotal evidence for this connection includes the findings of a police officer who investigated 300 SIDS cases over a 7 year period (about 3 to 4 cases per month), and observed that 75 percent of the cases happened within 48 hours after a vaccine. Ironically, the vaccine link to SIDS was shown during the the COVID-19 scamdemic when lock-downs prevented parents from from vaccinating their babies and SIDS deaths plummeted:



”When the COVID lockdowns happened, vaccine safety activists predicted the lockdowns would lead to an unprecedented drop in infant deaths since children were skipping their vaccines. This ended up being exactly what happened, and it was reconfirmed by infant deaths dropping in Florida after the pandemic prompted many parents to begin not vaccinating their children.”



Source



The childhood vaccine schedule really seems to be part of a secret war on children.

If you haven’t looked into the history of vaccinations I would highly recommend that you do so. Several times over the last 200+ years vaccines have been made mandatory by governments (parents were actually jailed for refusing to get their children injected) and many people were injured and killed from these shots, leading to widespread, angry public resistance to vaccination.

Here are a few free books that explore this history of government vaccination and resistance, a history that you probably never learned about in government schools:



Murder by Injection, by Eustace Mullins



The Poisoned Needle, by Eleanor McBean



Dissolving Illusions, by Suzanne Humphries



Below is the letter from a father to other fathers urging them to protect their children FROM vaccines. I can’t imagine the amount of guilt and regret that he feels for insisting on getting his daughter vaccinated and having her permanently injured as a result.

October, 2024.

I am writing this to my fellow dads for one reason: to convince you to stop pushing for your children to be injected with vaccines. Whatever you think you are doing, the tragic truth is that you are maiming, sterilizing and killing your kids. You are decimating your family line. Please stop before it is too late.

Stop pushing “immunization” and “vaccination” shots on your kids. There are no “good shots.” They are all bad. Please do not dismiss that last sentence; let it sink in. None of the “vaccine” or “immunization” shots are beneficial. All that they present to your child is risk of physical harm, possibly serious or even life-threatening, with no therapeutic or health-supporting benefits.

The agencies that were supposed to be overseeing these products have not been. The entire history of U.S. federal “regulation” of “biological products” (including “vaccines”) has been a massive fraud.[1] This history has been meticulously documented by Katherine Watt, recently joined by Lydia Hazel, on the Substack blog, “Bailiwick News.”[2]

As for the science, it turns out that there are no – zero – objective studies or data supporting any claims of “safety” or “effectiveness” for any of the “vaccines” or “immunization” shots approved for use in the United States.[3] All of the real-world, objective, uncorrupted data that we do have – all of it – is unequivocal: every “vaccine” and “immunization” shot is dangerous and deleterious to human health – some extremely more so than others – and none of them provide any real benefits.[4] Please peruse the links in the footnotes. Your kid’s life might depend on it.

I write this as the father of a vaccine-injured child. Her being injured is largely my fault. I own this. I pushed against her mother’s wishes to insist that our kid get multiple shots when she was very young. It does not matter what “reason” I had or how “rational” I thought I was being. My daughter’s mother was right. She had the correct protective instinct. Mothers generally do.

I only stopped pushing for the continued poisoning of my kid when she was two, after the severity of her reactions to the shots became too extreme to ignore and after my wife threatened to leave. It should not take that.

Some years have passed and my wife and I do everything possible to heal our kid. But she is still injured and has an extreme auto-immune response to various environmental triggers. The government scientists call this an “enhanced immune response” but it’s not; it’s an extreme auto-immune/allergy response. Again, read the links in the footnotes.

For myself and my family, we are still to this day engaged in an ongoing process of education aimed at fully understanding and figuring out how to address the chronic adverse effects of these injections. If you are at the beginning of this journey, you need to understand a few things.

First, no matter how “reasonable” a particular doctor or health care professional may seem to you, if that person works inside the mainstream health care system, they are almost certainly compromised in some way. They may not even realize it. And if they do realize that there are dangerous risks with shots, they still may not want to readily admit or discuss it.

Most mainstream doctors have very little understanding of even the most common adverse internal physical responses associated with vaccine shots. They have a strong incentive to not look into it: doctors get paid extra by insurance and also receive, in some cases, bonuses from the government and pharmaceutical companies for meeting benchmarks for patient vaccination rates, based on the federal immunization schedule and other federal and state guidelines. Doctors’ offices – particularly pediatrician’s offices – that fail to keep all or almost all their patients on “the schedule” lose large amounts of money and often find it difficult to stay in business.[5]

Second, vaccine injuries are tragically common and very expensive, as they are chronic in nature. If not dealt with (or if compounded by further injections), vaccine injuries can lead to severe lifelong challenges. You – dads – will bear the burden of caring for your sick kids over the years. If your wife leaves you because you did not listen to her and your kids get injured, then you will have to bear all of that separation and divorce cost burden too.

There is nobody else liable or on the hook to help out. Since 1986, the federal government has granted full immunity to pharma and the doctors for all harms, including death, caused by any shots on the schedule. Try to name another product that maims and kills thousands of children every year for decades yet for which all responsible parties are granted full immunity.[6]

Third, since my own kid’s injury, I have witnessed and heard of seemingly endless cases of dads pushing shots on their kids against mom’s wishes. Then the kids get hurt. I frequently see this in the context of marital separation or divorce (I’m an attorney but not a family law practitioner). In these cases, it often appears as if the dads are pushing the shots on their kids in some sort of twisted way of “getting back at” their ex-wife or “getting in with” their new wife or wife-to-be (stepmom to the kids).

Dads, you must swallow your pride long enough to see that your thinking has been dangerously wrong; your thinking has been corrupted. Stop obeying people urging you to hurt your own children. What you are doing is so much worse than just abdicating your proper role as their father; you are actively participating in their destruction.

We should trust the mothers of our kids to know when something is going to be bad for our kids. This is one of many things mothers are almost magically good at. Definitely not the state. And not doctors who get bonuses for patient vaccine uptake rates. When your kids’ mom tells you that she is questioning the shots, listen to her. Follow her lead.

The horrible fact that I participated in the chronic harming of my child is the greatest regret of my life. I will spend the rest of my days working to make this right and also working to stop the great poisoning of our kids. If I can help stop even just one more dad from pushing this dangerous madness and hurting the people we are supposed to protect, then I will sleep better.

I implore you, man-to-man, father-to-father, please stop poisoning your kids.

--

Graham Brownstein

Something that I wanted to add to this post is “The Secret Convent.” Some people claim that this screed was written by the secret society members who supposedly run the world. I don’t know if there is anything to this, but it seems to me now-after all that I have learned about the harms of vaccines and about the history of vaccination-that the vaccination program fits in perfectly with the evil agenda that is described in this letter.

The Secret Covenant

An illusion it will be, so large, so vast, it will escape their perception.

Those who will see it will be thought of as insane.

We will create separate fronts to prevent them from seeing the connection between us.

We will behave as if we are not connected to keep the illusion alive.

Our goal will be accomplished one drop at a time, so as to never bring suspicion upon ourselves. This will also prevent them from seeing the changes as they occur.

We will always stand above the relative field of their experience for we know the secrets of the absolute.

We will work together always and will remain bound by blood and secrecy.

Death will come to he who speaks.

We will keep their lifespan short and their minds weak while pretending to do the opposite.

We will use our knowledge of science and technology in subtle ways so that they will never see what is happening.

We will use soft metals, aging accelerators and sedatives in food and water, also in the air.

They will be blanketed in poison everywhere they turn.

The soft metals will cause them to lose their minds. We will promise to find a cure from our many fronts, yet we will feed them more poison.

The poisons will be absorbed through their skin and mouths. They will destroy their minds and reproductive systems.

From all this, their children will be born dead, and we will conceal this information.

The poisons will be hidden in everything that surrounds them; in what they drink, eat, breathe, and wear.

We must be ingenious in dispensing the poisons for they can see far.

We will teach them that the poisons are good with fun images and musical tones

Those they look up to will help. We will enlist them to push our poisons.

They will see our products being used in film and will grow accustomed to them and will never know their true effect.

When they give birth we will inject poisons into the blood of their children and convince them it is for their help.

We will start early on, when their minds are young. We will target their children with what children love most, sweet things.

When their teeth decay, we will fill them with metals that will kill their mind and steal their future.

When their ability to learn has been affected, we will create medicine that will make them sicker and cause other diseases for which we will create yet more medicine.

We will render them docile and weak before us by our power.

They will grow depressed, slow, and obese, and when they come to us for help, we will give them more poison.

We will focus their attention towards money and material goods so that the many never connect with their inner self.

We will distract them with fornication, external pleasures, and games, so that they may never be one with the oneness of it all.

Their minds will belong to us and they will do as we say. If they refuse, we shall find ways to implement mind-altering technology into their lives. We will use FEAR as our weapon.

We will establish their governments and establish opposites within. We will own both sides.

We will always hide our objective but carry out our plan.

They will perform the labour for us and we shall prosper from their toil.

Our families will never mix with theirs. Our blood must be pure always, for it is the way.

We will make them kill each other when it suits us.

We will keep them separated from the oneness by dogma and religion.

We will control all aspects of their lives and tell them what to think and how.

We will guide them kindly and let them think they are guiding themselves.

We will foment animosity between them through our factions.

When a Light shall shine among them, we shall extinguish it by ridicule, or death, whichever suits us best.

We will make them rip each other’s hearts apart and kill their own children. We will accomplish this by using hate as our ally, anger as our friend.

The hate will blind them totally, and never shall they see that from their conflicts we emerge as their rulers. They will be busy killing each other.

They will bathe in their own blood and kill their neighbors for as long as we see fit. We will benefit greatly from this, for they will not see us, for they cannot see us.

We will continue to prosper from their wars and their deaths.

We shall repeat this over and over until our ultimate goal is accomplished.

We will continue to make them live in fear and anger though images and sounds. We will use all the tools we have to accomplish this. The tools will be provided by their labor. We will make them hate themselves and their neighbors.

We will always hide the divine truth from them, that we are all one. This they must never know! They must never know that color is an illusion, they must always think they are not equal.

Drop by drop, drop by drop we will advance our goal.

We will take over their land, resources and wealth to exercise total control over them.

We will deceive them into accepting laws that will steal the little freedom they will have.

We will establish a money system that will imprison them forever, keeping them and their children in debt.

When they shall band together, we shall accuse them of crimes and present a different story to the world for we shall own all the media.

We will use our media to control the flow of information and their sentiment in our favor.

When they shall rise up against us we will crush them like insects, for they are less than that. They will be helpless to do anything for they will have no weapons.

We will recruit some of their own to carry out our plans, we will promise them eternal life, but eternal life they will never have for they are not of us.

The recruits will be called “initiates” and will be indoctrinated to believe false rites of passage to higher realms. Members of these groups will think they are one with us never knowing the truth.

They must never learn this truth for they will turn against us.

For their work, they will be rewarded with earthly things and great titles, but never will they become immortal and join us, never will they receive the light and travel the stars.

They will never reach the higher realms, for the killing of their own kind will prevent passage to the realm of enlightenment. This they will never know.

The truth will be hidden in their face, so close they will not be able to focus on it until its too late.

Oh yes, so grand the illusion of freedom will be, that they will never know they are our slaves.

When all is in place, the reality we will have created for them will own them. This reality will be their prison.

They will live in self-delusion. When our goal is accomplished, a new era of domination will begin.

Their minds will be bound by their beliefs, the beliefs we have established from time immemorial.

But if they ever find out they are our equal, we shall perish then. THIS THEY MUST NEVER KNOW. If they ever find out that together they can vanquish us, they will take action.

They must never, ever find out what we have done, for if they do, we shall have no place to run, for it will be easy to see who we are once the veil has fallen.

Our actions will have revealed who we are and they will hunt us down and no person shall give us shelter.

This is the secret covenant by which we shall live the rest of our present and future lives, for this reality will transcend many generations and life spans.

This covenant is sealed by blood, our blood. We, the ones who from heaven to earth came.”

This covenant must NEVER, EVER be known to exist.

It must NEVER, EVER be written or spoken of for if it is, the consciousness it will spawn will release the fury of the PRIME CREATOR upon us and we shall be cast to the depths from whence we came and remain there until the end time of infinity itself.

