Throughout my life I was unaware of how much power Jews held over the world. I saw Jews as a small group of benign people with a few odd religious practices, people who seemed to have suffered a lot of unjust persecution at the hands of religious bigots over the centuries. I thought of them as victims. I believed in the horrific Holocaust story, saw it as the greatest evil of the modern era, and I championed Israel as America’s scrappy and valiant ally in our war of survival against “Muslim extremism.” I bought into all of the propaganda—ALL of it. Because of research I have done over the last couple of years, though, my views have changed a bit. I no longer see the Jews as the eternal victims but pretty much as the relentless victimizers. It is clear to me now that supremacist Jews have actually been waging a war against the rest of humanity for a very long time. I am frankly amazed that I never knew this until recently. Among other things, their war against us involves financial enslavement, lots of deceit, cultural subversion, terror and mass murder.



This excerpt below from the free online book Masters of Deception: Zionism, 9/11 and the War on Terror Hoax by Zander C. Fuerza details several examples of Jewish deceit, terror and mass murder in this war on humanity.

Chapter 2—Terrorism: A Jewish Tradition



Jewish extremists have, many times in the past, committed violent acts of terrorism and even genocide to further their political ambitions. When engaging in these monstrous criminal activities Jews have often cunningly cloaked themselves as members of other ethnic and religious groups. It is necessary to establish some historical precedents in order to demonstrate to the reader that Jews are indeed capable of heinous acts of terrorism and mass murder. In this section I will give a brief overview of some of the atrocities that Jewish extremists have inflicted

upon the various nations and peoples of the world. To attain certain political ends, Jewish extremists have engineered a plethora of “false flag” attacks as a means of deceptively disguising their crimes as the work of others. I would first like to point out that the Jewish program of terror, deception and myth-making is outlined in The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion, which states:



“It must be noted that men with bad instincts are more in number than the good,

and therefore the best results in governing them are attained by violence and

terrorisation, and not by academic discussions. [...] Our State, marching along the

path of peaceful conquest, has the right to replace the horrors of war by less

noticeable and more satisfactory sentences of death, necessary to maintain the

terror which tends to produce blind submission. Just but merciless severity is the

greatest factor of strength in the State: not only for the sake of gain but also in the

name of duty, for the sake of victory, we must keep to the programme of violence

and make-believe. … IT IS FROM US THAT THE ALL-ENGULFING TERROR

PROCEEDS.” (Protocols of Zion 1:3; 1:23; 9:4)



This type of pathological criminal madness was first transcribed in the Jewish Bible, the Tanakh, thousands of years ago. The genocidal declarations of the Jewish ‘God’ appear frequently in the books of Deuteronomy, Genesis, Exodus, Isaiah, Psalms, Samuel, Numbers, Moses, Joshua and other Jewish Old Testament texts. For instance, take note of these psychopathic, abhorrent passages:



“And when the LORD thy God shall deliver them before thee; thou shalt smite them, and utterly destroy them; thou shalt make no covenant with them, nor show mercy unto them.”— Deuteronomy 7:2



“But of the cities of these people, which the LORD thy God doth give thee for an

inheritance, thou shalt save alive nothing that breatheth.” — Deuteronomy 20:16-18



“You shall wipe out the memory of Amalek from under the heavens; you shall not forget.”— Deuteronomy 25:19



“… And now, go and smite Amalek and destroy everything that is theirs; do not have



mercy on them, but kill every man and woman, child and infant, ox, sheep, camel and donkey.” — Samuel I 15:3



“He will judge nations, heaping up the dead and crushing the rulers of the whole earth.” —Psalms 110:6



“I will make your oppressors eat their own flesh; they will be drunk on their own blood, as with wine.” — Isaiah 49:26



“For the nation or kingdom that will not serve you will perish; it will be utterly ruined.” —Isaiah 60:12



“Their children shall be dashed to pieces before their eyes! Their houses spoiled, and their wives raped…Dash the young men to pieces…have no pity on the fruit of the womb, the children shall not be spared.” — Isaiah 13:16-18



“… They shall fall by the sword: their infants shall be dashed in pieces, and their women with child (pregnant) shall be ripped up!” – Hosea 13:16



To elucidate the Jewish penchant for bloodlust, violence and terrorism, one merely has to consult the historical record. Here are a few examples:



1) Author Juri Lina, in his book, Under the Sign of the Scorpion (pp. 66-68), describes a few of the bloody and savage massacres committed by Jews in ancient times:



“The Greek historian Dio Cassius described in detail how the Jews in the eastern

provinces of the Roman Empire, in the year 116 A.D., during a rebellion began to

murder various races they lived among. Judaists killed both women and children, at

times using terrible torture. The most infamous bloodbaths were committed in the

city of Cyrene and the province Cyrenaica (in the eastern part of present-day Libya)

and on Cyprus and above all in its capital Salamis. The Greek historian Eusebius

confirmed this. Mass murders were also perpetrated in Mesopotamia and Palestine. In Cyrenaica alone, the Jews killed 220 000 Romans and Greeks. On in Cyprus,

their victims were estimated at 240 000. The Roman Emperor Marcus Ulpius

Traianus (53-117 A.D.) sent troops to stop the killing. It took Rome a year to rein in

the bloodlust of the Jews. Dio Cassius tells us how the Jews even ate their victims

and smeared themselves with their blood. (William Douglas Morrison, “The Jews

Under Roman Rule”, London and New York, 1890, pp. 191-193.) The most brutal

murders were committed in Egypt. Dio Cassius describes how the Jews even

attacked the ships in which fear-stricken people tried to escape.”



2) During and just after World War One, the Young Turks — an organization comprised of crypto-Jews and Freemasons who had seized power in Ottoman Turkey — led and facilitated the butchery of nearly two million Armenian, Greek and Assyrian Christians in a brutal campaign of mass murder in the Ottoman Empire. This largely unknown attempted genocide is brought under a microscope in a book titled The Jewish Genocide of Armenian Christians by Christopher Jon Bjerknes.



3) Jewish supremacists — under the guise of Bolshevism — carried out the greatest campaign of mass murder in human history, laying waste to over 40,000,000 human beings in the Soviet Union from 1917 to 1991. Using gulag slave labor and death camps, man-made famines, mass executions by hanging or shooting, and other cruel, barbaric and torturous methods of mass murder, the Jewish communists slaughtered millions to satisfy their lust for gentile blood and quest for world power. The truly horrifying, tragic and depressing history of the communist destruction of Russia and its people is fully documented by the Estonian author Juri Lina in his wonderful book entitled “Under the Sign of the Scorpion.” Other books like “Behind Communism” by Frank L. Britton and “The Rulers of Russia” by Denis Fahey do the subject justice, revealing the Jewish origins and agenda of Communism and the Soviet experiment.



4) Jewish Zionists, in their perilous quest to chase all non-Jews from the soil of Palestine to establish a state of their own, have systematically carried out a genocidal policy of ethnic cleansing against the indigenous Arabs which, according to the official Al Nakba website, entailed the “mass deportation of a million Palestinians from their cities and villages, massacres of civilians, and the razing to the ground of hundreds of Palestinian villages.” In Palestine during the 1930s and 1940s, Zionist Jews mobilized murderous terror brigades such as the Irgun, Stern Gang, Haganah and Lehi, who committed scores of bombings and assassinations, ransacked entire villages, slaughtered women and children, and even attacked British Mandate forces in a carnivorous campaign to drive all non-Jews from the land of Palestine. The Israeli historian Ilan Pappe uncovers the full story of the Zionist rape of Palestine in his text “The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine”. Ralph Schoenman also covers the issue of the

grotesque injustice that has befallen the Palestinians in his book “The Hidden History of Zionism.”



5) On July 22, 1946, a group of Jewish terrorists from the Irgun — commanded and led by Menachem Begin who would later become the Prime Minister of Israel — disguised themselves as Arabs and bombed the King David Hotel in Jerusalem, which was serving as the headquarters for the British Military and Administrative Command at the time. The Information Clearing House website provided this brief but potent synopsis of the attack:



“The King David Hotel explosion of July 22, 1946 (Palestine), which resulted in the

deaths of 92 Britons, Arabs and Jews, and in the wounding of 58, was not just an act

of “Jewish extremists,” but a premeditated massacre conducted by the Irgun in

agreement with the highest Jewish political authorities in Palestine — the Jewish

Agency and its head David-Ben-Gurion. According to Yitshaq Ben-Ami, a

Palestinian Jew who spent 30 years in exile after the establishment of Israel

investigating the crimes of the “ruthless clique heading the internal Zionist

movement,” the Irgun had conceived a plan for the King David attack early in 1946,

but the green light was given only on July first. According to Dr. Sneh, the operation

was personally approved by Ben-Gurion, from his self-exile in Europe. … The

Jewish Agency’s motive was to destroy all evidence the British had gathered proving

that the terrorist crime waves in Palestine were not merely the actions of “fringe”

groups such as the Irgun and Stern Gang, but were committed in collusion with the

Haganah and Palmach groups and under the direction of the highest political body

of the Zionist establishment itself, namely the Jewish Agency.”



The BBC produced and aired a documentary featuring a play-by-play re-enactment of the King David Hotel bombing in which Izahk Zadok, a Jewish Irgunist who took part in the bombing, is showing the camera crew how he carried the bomb into the hotel hidden in a milk crate. Grinning at the camera, Zadok proudly confessed: “I wasn’t dressed as a civilian or a soldier. I was dressed as an Arab with a gilaba and a keffiyeh with that ring on your head like. . .Arafat.” (“Zionist Bombing In Jerusalem 1946.” YouTube)



6) On November 6, 1944, Lord Moyne, the British Minister resident in Egypt, was assassinated by members of the Jewish Stern Gang. On September 17, 1948, Jewish terrorists of the Lehi group assassinated Swedish diplomat and nobleman Count Folke Bernadotte, the U.N.’s mediator in Palestine.



7) In 1954, in what has been dubbed the “Lavon Affair,” a group of Egyptian Jews recruited by the Israeli AMAN (military intelligence) disguised themselves as Muslims and fire-bombed American and British installations in Egypt in a false-flag attack. Wikipedia, a Jewish controlled outlet, admitted the following regarding the Lavon Affair:



“The Lavon Affair refers to a failed Israeli covert operation, code named Operation

Susannah, conducted in Egypt in the Summer of 1954. As part of the false flag operation, a group of Egyptian Jews were recruited by Israeli military intelligence for plans to plant bombs inside Egyptian, American and British-owned targets. The attacks were to be blamed on the Muslim Brotherhood, Egyptian Communists, “unspecified malcontents” or “local nationalists” with the aim of creating a climate of sufficient violence and instability to induce the British government to retain its occupying troops in Egypt’s Suez Canal zone.… The operation became known as the Lavon Affair after the Israeli defense minister Pinhas Lavon, who was forced to resign because of the incident….”



The Mid East Web internet site covers the Lavon Affair in great detail in an article entitled “The Lavon Affair — Israel and Terror in Egypt.” The article explained that,



“In 1954, the Israeli secret service set up a spy ring in Egypt, with the purpose of blowing up US and British targets. The operation was code-named “Susanah.” The terrorist hits were to be blamed on the regime of Egyptian President Gamal Abdul Nasser, with the purpose of alienating the US and Britain from Egypt and Nasser and somehow preventing Egyptian nationalization of the Suez canal. The ring was discovered. [...] The group was activated in July of 1954. The first bombs were placed in post offices on July 15, followed by the USIA libraries in Cairo and Alexandria on July 14. On July 23, more bombs were exploded in two Cairo cinemas, in the railway terminal and central post office. The entire ring was soon rounded up, either because of information divulged under interrogation or because it had been betrayed. Ostensibly, they were caught when, by chance, incendiary bombs went off in the pocket of Phillip Nathanson while he was waiting in line outside the British owned Rio theater in Alexandria on July 23….”



For five decades the arrogant, eternally deceitful Jews refused to admit responsibility for the attack, claiming it was just an “anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.” In 2005, however, the Israeli government not only admitted responsibility, but held a ceremony honoring the Jewish terrorists who took part in the operation with medals of appreciation for their “service” to the Jewish state!



Reuters reported:



“Egypt is astonished at Israel’s tribute to nine Egyptian Jews recruited by the Jewish state to carry out “terrorist operations” in Cairo and Alexandria in the 1950s, the foreign minister said. Israeli President Moshe Katsav last week honored the Egyptian Jews recruited by Israel as agents to ruin Cairo’s rapprochement with the United States and Britain by firebombing sites frequented by foreigners visiting the cities. Israel hoped the attacks, which caused no casualties, would be blamed on local insurgents. But the young Zionist bombers were caught and confessed at public trials. Two were hanged and the rest served jail terms and immigrated to Israel….” (“Egypt questions Israel’s tribute to ‘spies’,” Ynet News, April 03, 2005.)



8) On June 8, 1967, while patrolling in international waters in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, an American surveillance ship called the USS Liberty (AGTR-5) was heinously attacked by the air and naval forces of Israel. Using unmarked fighter jets and torpedo boats, the Israelis pummeled the Liberty with machine-gun fire, napalm, torpedoes and rockets for over an hour. To ensure that no American aboard the ship escaped alive, the Israeli pilots fired on the life-rafts. The Israelis failed to sink the ship, as they had intended, but managed to cause a considerable amount

of damage and harm. When the Israeli terror forces finally ceased attacking the vessel,

American sailors were dead and 174 other crewmen were seriously wounded. The full story of what happened to the Liberty and its crew is described in a book by Liberty survivor James Ennes, Jr., called “Assault On The Liberty.” Writers Victor Thorn and Mark Glenn also delve into the subject in fine detail in their book “Ship Without a Country — Eyewitness Accounts of the USS Liberty Attack.” To cut through the Zionist spin about the event, people can go to GTR5.com, a website dedicated to telling the true story of the USS Liberty attack from the perspective of those who survived this deadly Israeli assault.



9) Mossad defector Victor Ostrovsky reported in his book “ByWay of Deception” (St. Martin’s Press, 1990) that Israel’s Mossad had foreknowledge of the bombing attacks on the U.S. and French marine barracks in Beirut, Lebanon in 1982 which killed 299 American and French servicemen. He says that the Mossad deliberately withheld the information they had about plans to bomb the barracks from their American and French “allies,” thus allowing the attack to proceed. (Joe Sobran, “Did Israel Deliberately Allow 241 American Marines to Die?”) Ostrovsky tends to tell partial truths in order to hide the larger, more sinister crimes of his Israeli brethren, which leads me to believe he is still working for Israel. Mossad not only had foreknowledge of the Beirut barracks bombings, they most likely perpetrated the act. By reporting that Israel only had “foreknowledge” of these attacks Ostrovsky is trying to conceal a

more disturbing truth, which is that Israel planned and carried out the attack. An article titled “The Myth of the Suicide Bomber” (Liberty Forum, July 19, 2005.) succinctly explicates the Zionist strategy of camouflaging their covert terrorist operations by inventing and perpetuating propaganda about “suicide bombings.” The author of the article opined:



“[Israel uses the suicide bomber myth as a cover] to attack those who think themselves to be allies, but are not, e.g. America, Spain, Britain.



In 1983 Israel invaded and occupied Lebanon. The US and France had peacekeeping

forces in place near the Beirut airport. The US had a naval presence off the coast. Early one Sunday morning, simultaneously, both the French and American Marine barracks were bombed. The story was that a truck had come at high speed through a gate and exploded, killing hundreds of Marines. As the two bombings were simultaneous one wonders why so little is said about the French barracks especially if we are to think there were simultaneous “truck bombs”; it would have been a neat trick.



Suicide was not mentioned in the original reports, in 1983, but in the twentieth

anniversary reports the bombing of the US Marine barracks was said to have been done by a “suicide bomber”, and elsewhere the words “terrorist suicide bombing” were used.



So by 2003 a simple bombing had become a suicide bombing. I think that change is

significant.



Using Professor Pape’s logic of suicide terrorism applied to the situation in Lebanon

we should wonder why the occupying Israeli force was not targeted rather than the

French and Americans who were on the periphery as peacekeepers. Just because a

target is handy does not make it strategically worthwhile. If the planning was so tight that simultaneous truck bombs could hit these two marginal targets, why not use that expertise and tonnage to hit the one perfect target?



The Israelis had prior knowledge of a truck being outfitted to carry a very large bomb but did not warn the Americans.(déjà vu) This was reported by Mossad operative, Victor Ostrovsky in his book By Way of Deception. The odd thing about this story is not that the Israelis neglected to warn the Americans, but that they could even imagine that the Americans would be the target rather than themselves. Why would they think that? The Israelis use the deception of admitting some knowledge as a way of deflecting suspicion away from themselves as perpetrators. In this case the admission of prior knowledge reveals more than disregard, it reveals an inconsistency that makes me believe they were the bombers.



… If Israel did invent the suicide bomb [myth], why did they wait so long to use the

tactic at home? The invention of a myth does not happen in a meeting of the Knesset, nor does it come out of the imagination of one person or a think tank. It is an organic process that is a mix of reality, fantasy, and purpose.



A good example of this organic process is the example I gave earlier of the bombings in 1983 of the US and French military barracks at the Beirut airport. I believe it was Israel that carried out the attacks. The Israelis did not want the US and France to intermeddle in Israel’s attack on the Palestinians who had fled to Lebanon. The US and France were their allies, so an attack could not be seen to come from the Israelis. The bombing was done under the pretense that two truck bombs were detonated simultaneously as they ran into the barracks. Of course the trucks, if there were any, were demolished, and the drivers, if there were any, were blown up. The story of who did the bombing was in the hands of the Israelis who fabricated the whole thing to cover themselves.



So the Israelis had the purpose to make their meddlesome allies leave. The reality was the bombing, and the fantasy was the fabrication that hid the truth. Today this would be called a “suicide bombing” in 1983 it was not. You can see that it is only the characterization that has changed, not the action.”



10) In 1986 Israel’s Mossad, and its pro-Zionist allies in the CIA, orchestrated a deadly bomb attack at La Belle discothèque in West Berlin, Germany, an entertainment venue that was commonly frequented by U.S. soldiers stationed in the area. (“German TV exposes CIA, Mossad links to 1986 Berlin disco bombing,” Lebanon Wire, Aug. 27, 1998.) A bomb placed under a table near the disk jockey’s booth exploded at 1:45 am on April 5, 1986, killing three people and injuring around 230 others, including 79 American servicemen. U.S. President Ronald Reagan immediately blamed Libya for the terrorist bombing and ten days later dispatched U.S. war planes that dropped over sixty tons of bombs on the Libyan cities of Tripoli and Benghazi. They destroyed the home of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and killed at least 30 civilians, including many children. Gaddafi himself, the main target of the air strike, was not hurt.



Just prior to the bombing in Germany, the Mossad planted a “Trojan” device in a Libyan apartment building in Tripoli. In his book “The Other Side of Deception,” Victor Ostrovsky explained that a Trojan is a special communication device that could be planted by naval commandos deep inside enemy territory. The device would act as a relay station for misleading transmissions made by the disinformation unit in the Mossad called LAP, which was intended to be received by American and British listening stations. Using this device, the Mossad made it appear that the Libyan leadership was transmitting terrorist directives from Tripoli to their embassies worldwide. This treacherous Jewish ploy successfully induced the Americans to bomb

Libya after the Mossad’s false-flag attack at the West Berlin disco in 1986.



11) The first bombing of the World Trade Center occurred on February 26, 1993, when a truck bomb was detonated below the North Tower of the WTC in New York City, killing six people and injuring more than a thousand others. A group of Islamist dupes supposedly led by Ramzi Yousef and the so-called ‘blind sheik’ Omar Abdel-Rahman were blamed for the attack, but all of the evidence points to an orchestrated false-flag event stage-managed by the Israeli Mossad as well as pro-Zionist elements in the American FBI. (See: George Pumphrey, “Types of Terrorism and 9/11,” Global Research, June 19, 2003 / M. Amir Ali, “World Trade Center Bombing — Who Did It And Why?,” Ilaam, Feb. 26, 1993)



This terrorist attack was initiated by a female Mossad operative posing as an Islamic radical named Josie — or Guzie — Hadas. She had hired two Arabs, who were later arrested, Mohammed Salameh, a Palestinian, and Nidal Ayyad, and then framed them for the bombing of the WTC. Salameh was directed by Hadas to rent a transport van. The telephone number and apartment listed on the rental contract were those belonging to Hadas. After the bombing, investigators found incriminating bomb-making materials inside Hadas’ apartment but she had already disappeared, most likely back to Israel. It was revealed by investigative reporter Robert Friedman that Ahmad Ajaj, a Palestinian who was indicted as one of the “masterminds” of the 1993 WTC bombing, was a Mossad asset who was recruited in an Israeli prison. (Michael



Collins Piper, “Mossad Link To 1st WTC Bombing Raises Eyebrows,” American Free Press, Sept. 16 2001.) The Zionist-controlled FBI was using an informant named Emad Ali Salem (a former Egyptian army officer) to recruit and provocateur Islamists to commit attacks on the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the WTC, the UN and other targets. Salem recorded all of the conversations he had with his FBI handlers which reveal that they deliberately allowed the attack on the WTC to take place, and prevented Salem from exchanging the real explosives with a harmless powder in what he thought would be a sting operation. (Ralph Blumenthal, “Tapes Depict Proposal to Thwart Bomb Used in Trade Center Blast,” New York Times, Oct. 28, 1993.)

Jewish writer Ralph Schoenman exposed the role of Mossad agent Guzie Hadas and FBI asset Emad Salem in organizing this false-flag attack and revealed that Israeli Intelligence had prior and advanced knowledge of the bombing. The Israelis did not attempt to share the information they had with U.S. authorities, which could have prevented the attack, because the bombing was their handiwork all along. Schoenman writes:



“Both the telephone number and the apartment were listed (on the rental agreement for the Ryder Truck alleged to have contained the explosives), and indeed, the apartment had been rented by “a woman identified as Josie Hadas” (Ibid.). Her name was flaunted, almost as a signal, “the latest name on the mailbox was Josie Hadas… who moved into the apartment before Christmas” (Los Angeles Times, March 7, 1993).



It was during her occupancy of this apartment that the chemicals and bomb components were supposedly stored there. Salameh, moreover, was being “handled” by mysterious others whose relationship to the crucial evidence would become important. “The authorities say several associates of Mr. Salameh who may have been involved in the bombing have dropped out of sight. … One of the people being sought for questioning is an unidentified man who accompanied Mr. Salameh on two visits to the rental agency.



Another is Josie Hadas, whose name was listed for a telephone at an apartment at 34

Kensington Avenue in Jersey City” (New York Times, March 8, 1993). The name placed on the rental agreement as a reference was Josie Hadas. [...]



ISRAELIS’ ADVANCE KNOWLEDGE



Who then was the woman in whose name the telephone and apartment were listed and where the incriminating evidence was “found?” Josie or Guzie Hadas was not unknown.



The International Herald Tribune (March 8, 1993) quoted FBI spokesman Joe

Valiquette’s familiar response to their reporter’s query about the role of Hadas in the

Israeli secret service, Mossad: “Even if it were true, we wouldn’t tell you anyway.”



The London Periodical Impact (march 12, 1993 and April 8, 1993) revealed, in an

article titled “Who Bombed the World Trade Center,” that on February 26, the day

the bomb exploded, an Israeli intelligence group sent an urgent communiqué over a

telephone access computer network about the event. The communiqué was picked

up when it was discovered accidentally on a confidential government “information

base” known in the Israeli intelligence community as “Matara,” an official source of

classified data pertaining to intelligence and security matters.



Either leaked or accessed by news sources, the communiqué states that Israeli

Intelligence had advance knowledge of the timing and target of the World Trade

Center bombing and that it would be attributed to “known activists from the

Occupied Territories.” Three days after the bombing, “Anne,” an Israeli operative

of the Shin Bet, Israel’s FBI, was cited by journalists in Israel “boasting of Israeli

Intelligence capabilities.” She stated that Israel had advance knowledge of the

bombing, confirming the communiqué disclosed on Matara.



The next day, an Israeli Defense Force spokesperson responded to a direct question from a Jerusalem reporter concerning Israeli governmental involvement in the bombing of the world Trade Center. The Jerusalem journalist (whose name will be protected here) told Irfan Mirza, the author of the Impact articles, how he had confirmed that “Israeli intelligence knows more about the bombings than they are ever going to disclose at this time.” This author discussed the data with journalist Lorraine Mirza, who confirmed that Irfan Mirza’s investigation led to bomb threats which were taped. He has left London. On March 6, an article in the London Times confirmed that “Israeli intelligence has detailed information” about the World Trade Center bombing, adding that “the FBI has given no explanation as to why Israel has not come forward to the U.S. authorities with information.”



Zafar Bangas, editor of Crescent International, an Ontario, Canada-based journal

conversant in Islamic politics and one of the most widely read newspapers in the

Muslim world, confirmed to this author that Guzie (Josie) Hadas was longestablished as a Mossad operative. She had penetrated Islamic circles in New York, as had another intelligence operative, Emad Ali Salem, a colonel in Egyptian

intelligence.



Bangas confirmed investigative work of Irfan Mirza concerning the role of Emad Ali

Salem. It was he who rented the van in the name of Mohammad Salameh, purchased and disseminated chemical and bomb materials in various apartments and who tipped his employers, the FBI, as to his handiwork.



The serial number released by the ATF after, supposedly, coming upon a metal fragment, nominally buried under five stories and tons of debris, came from “undercover operative, Emad Ali Salem” (Ibid.). Salameh had attempted to report the theft of the van rented in his name previous to the bombing of the World Trade Center. Despite the public impact of the explosion, Salameh, unaware of the significance of the van, showed up asking for the return of the deposit.” (Ralph Schoenman, “Who Bombed the U.S. World Trade Center? — 1993 Growing Evidence Points to Role of FBI Operative,” Prevailing Winds Magazine, Number 3, 1993.)



In 1991, two years prior to the bombing, Israeli security officials inspected the garage of Zim American Israeli Shipping Co., which was located underneath the Twin Towers, and concluded that it was vulnerable to a car bomb. (“EarlyWarning,” Time Magazine, Mar. 22, 1993.) This suspiciously coincidental ‘inspection’ of the WTC’s basement shortly before it was bombed in 1993 is another significant indication of malevolent Israeli planning and orchestration of this false-flag provocation.



12) In 1994, on the day of the Jewish hate-festival of Purim, an orthodox Jew named Baruch Goldstein walked into a crowded mosque in Hebron, West Bank, with an automatic assault rifle, locked the door behind him and opened fire. As they were kneeling in prayer, Goldstein shot his victims in the back with his army assault rifle until he was finally subdued and killed by survivors. When the murderous rampage was finished, 29 Palestinian Muslims had succumbed to Goldstein’s bullets; 125 others were seriously wounded. Israeli soldiers — possibly possessing foreknowledge of the attack — quickly amassed outside the mosque and shot dead a number of

Palestinians fleeing Goldstein’s onslaught. Rioting ensued shortly thereafter, and another 19 Palestinians were murdered by Israeli soldiers within 48 hours. (“Baruch Goldstein,” Wikipedia /“Cave of the Patriarchs Massacre,” Wikipedia)



Astonishingly, the mass murderer Baruch Goldstein is hailed as a hero by many Jews in Israel and abroad to this very day. (“Graveside Party Celebrates Hebron Massacre,” BBC News, Mar. 21, 2000.) Before Goldstein’s funeral procession commenced, well-known rabbis eulogized Goldstein and commended his murderous deed. Rabbi Dov Lior of Kiryat Arba stated, “since Goldstein did what he did in God’s own name, he is to be regarded as a Righteous Man,” asserting that Goldstein was “a martyr of God.” (Auerbach, Jerold S. Hebron Jews. 2009, p.128) Rabbi Yisrael Ariel expressed similar sentiments, proclaiming:



“The holy martyr, Baruch Goldstein, is from now on our intercessor in heaven.

Goldstein did not act as an individual; he heard the cry of the land of Israel, which

is being stolen from us day after day by the Muslims. He acted to relieve that cry of

the land! The Jews will inherit the land not by any peace agreement but only by

shedding blood!” (Israël Shahak, Norton Mezvinsky. Jewish Fundamentalism in Israel. Pluto Press, 1999, p. 102)



Hundreds of rabid Jewish settlers were recorded on video celebrating and praising Goldstein’s massacre of Arabs. (“Goldstein’s Massacre At The Mosque,” YouTube) One particular Jew, Leonard Goldberg, was asked to comment on the incident and said that Goldstein “did a tremendous deed, an act of self-sacrifice to try to save the Jewish people.” (Ibid.) In the weeks following the massacre, thousands of Israelis traveled to Goldstein’s grave to venerate his devilish deed. Some Hasidim danced and sang around his grave. Other visitors kissed and hugged the gravestone, or even kissed the earth under which Goldstein was buried, declaring him a “saint” and “hero of Israel.” (“Hundreds Gather to Honor Hebron Killer,” New York Times, April 01, 1994.)



13) The U.S. embassy bombings were a series of attacks that occurred on August 7, 1998, in which hundreds of people were killed, and thousands more wounded, in what is claimed to be simultaneous truck bomb explosions at the U.S. embassies in the East African capitals of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya. Officially, the U.S. government accused Osama bin Laden and Al-Qaeda of having directed and facilitated the attacks, but no solid proof has ever been offered to support this allegation. On the other hand, several interesting facts have come to light which strongly point to Israeli involvement in these vicious twin assaults.



The Spotlight reported that weeks before the bombings the Israeli secret service had persuaded U.S. authorities to ignore intelligence reports that warned of an imminent attack against the embassies. As a result, there had been no follow-up precautions taken to protect the embassies from an attack. Thanks to the Mossad’s ill-boding “advice” to ignore raw intelligence that spoke of impending danger, hundreds of innocent people were murdered in two terrorist bombings.



Here is a portion of The Spotlight’s interesting report:



“‘We don’t know yet who was at the wheel of those car bombs; but we do know that the long fuse leading to these terrorist flare-ups was lit in Israel,’ asserted Capt.

Aurelio dell Acqua, a retired Italian Carabinieri officer. Previously specializing in

diplomatic security, he is now a loss prevention consultant for a group of European

corporations on Wall Street.



The Mossad, Israel’s secret service, literally set up the U.S. embassy in Nairobi,

Kenya, for the August 7 truck bombing by persuading the CIA and the White

House to disregard American intelligence reports. Those reports warned that a

terrorist raid against this facility was imminent, it was learned as this issue of The

SPOTLIGHT went to press.



Four months worth of tips and alert signals that the Nairobi embassy was facing a

potential disastrous explosives attack were sent to Washington last month by the

U.S. ambassador in Kenya, Florence Bushnell, and by intelligence controllers of the

U.S. Central Command. But nothing was done to protect this poorly shielded facility

because, on the standard operating procedure inaugurated in the Reagan era, the

FBI had to turn to the Israelis for a definite evaluation of these early warnings.



“Ignore them,” the Mossad reassured the U.S. government, “it’s just another false

alarm.” This information, delivered to Washington just weeks before the monstrous

explosion, was the key factor in persuading the U.S. to let its guard down, resulting

in the loss of life of at least 250 victims including 11 Americans, angry Washington

intelligence sources told The SPOTLIGHT.



Interviewed in the immediate aftermath of the huge explosions that shattered the U.S. embassies in Nairobi, Kenya and Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, on August 7, causing horrendous devastation and tragic loss of life, dell Acqua was expressing conclusions widely shared by counterterrorist specialists, diplomatic sources and other expert observers, an exclusive SPOTLIGHT survey has found.



“At this point in time, Israel is the only country that can expect to benefit from such

an atrocious act of political warfare,” commented a senior national security official

from a leading Gulf nation, who asked not to be identified by name. ‘For the first time in history, the [Israeli] government finds itself embroiled in simultaneous hostilities with the White House, the CIA, the entire European community of nations and the Arab League as well as the Vatican – even with NASA, (the American space agency). It is desperately trying to get out of this quandary by staging a new regional crisis.’” (Warren Hough, “Zionists Target Iran,” The Spotlight)



Moreover, the U.S. embassy building in Dar es Salaam had once been an Israeli compound and the first soldiers to arrive at the site of the bombings to ‘control’ and ‘handle’ the crime scene were special units of the Israeli armed forces and high level agents of the Mossad. (“Rescue Gives Hope To Those Still Trapped,” Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Aug 10, 1998 / “Bombing Toll Rises As Rescue Effort In Nairobi Intensifies,” New York Times, Aug. 9, 1998 / Ralph Schoenman, “Resist US Aggression! Who are the Real Terrorists?”) Michael Ross, a Canadian traitor who joined Israel’s Mossad, serving the terrorist institution for nearly a decade, admitted

on page 209 of his trashy book, “The Volunteer: The Incredible True Story of an Israeli Spy on the Trail of International Terrorists”, that officials of the Israeli Shin Bet were first on the scene in the aftermath of the U.S. embassy bombing in Nairobi and had taken a video of the devastating carnage. Other suspicious occurrences surrounding the bombings were noted by George Pumphrey:



“The US ambassador [symbol of US presence abroad] in Kenya was not on the

premises at the time, and the ambassador to Tanzania had been absent for months.

(“An Ordinary Day, Then Horror” Washington Post, Aug. 10, 1998) The building in

Dar Es Salaam had once been an Israeli compound (diplomatic relations had been

suspended after the 1973 war). The truck carrying the bomb had been the Embassy’s water truck used to deliver fresh water to embassy staff around town, and had been actually parked on the Embassy compound. (“149 Confirmed Dead in Embassy Blasts” Washington Post Aug. 9, 1998) Neither the surveillance cameras in Dar Es Salaam nor in Nairobi were set to film. Who planted the bomb in the truck?



Who shut down the cameras? Bin Laden? Hardly.” (“US Embassy Bombings In East

Africa (1998),” Global Research, Dec. 21, 2002.)



This brief and compact list of terrorist atrocities and false-flags committed by Jews and their helpers is by no means complete, but it plainly demonstrates that Jews have historically lived up to the Mossad’s sick motto, “By Way of Deception Thou Shalt Do War.” All of these salient facts establish the grim historical reality of Jewish terrorism and violence, vividly illustrating the extreme lengths that they will go to in order to frame their enemies. Taken together, these examples of Jewish trickery and deceit are a warning sign to the world, not only showing what Jews are capable of, but also what they are capable of getting away with. Failing to recognize the significance of these historical facts would be a catastrophic mistake, and will only embolden Jews to increase their subversive schemes, believing that gentiles are too ignorant or apathetic to uncover the truth about these events.



Jewish extremists have routinely threatened to mass murder millions of people in order to get their way in the world. For example, the savage Jewish-Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin staunchly advocated terrorism and the wholesale slaughter of entire populations as a means to fulfill the sinister aims of Communism, which was the enforcement of international Jewish dominion over gentiles. Lenin once stated that he didn’t care if ninety percent of the Russian people perished during his reign of terror so long as the remaining ten percent would help him bring about a “world revolution.” (“Foreign News: The Trail of Lenin,” Time Magazine, Feb. 11, 1924.) In 1918, another Jewish communist leader named Grigory Zinoviev (born Radomyslsky) called for the annihilation of ten million Slavs to ensure the victory of Bolshevism in Russia,

stating:



“To overcome our enemies we must have our own Socialist Militarism. We must win

over to our side, 90 millions out of the 100 millions of population of Russia under the Soviets. As for the rest, we have nothing to say to them; they must be annihilated.” (Russia No. 1: A Collection of Reports on Bolshevism in Russia. Great Britain: Foreign Office, (1919), p. 99)



In 1941, a twisted Jewish zealot from New Jersey, USA named Theodore Kaufman, penned and published a hate-filled text outlining a bloodcurdling plan for the complete extermination and extinction of Germany and its people. Writing in his genocidal book “Germany Must Perish!”, Kaufman called for a "final solution" of sterilization of all German gentiles as well as the territorial breakup of the German nation. He forcefully exclaimed:



“A final solution…Thus we find that there is no middle course; no act of mediation,

no compromise to be compounded, no political or economic sharing to be

considered. There is, in fine, no other solution except one: That Germany must

perish forever from this earth!” (Germany Must Perish! Newark, NJ: Argyle Press,

1941.)



In 1986, the chief chaplain (spiritual leader) of the Israeli army in the occupied territories took a page out of Kaufman’s book when he commanded Israeli soldiers to exterminate all Germans as “enemies of Israel.” This hate-crazed rabbi exhorted the Israeli army to slay all Germans, even though there are no German gentiles in occupied Palestine. Journalist Christopher Hitchens was a witness to this affair and wrote about it in an article for Slate Magazine:



“I remember being in Israel in 1986 when the chief army “chaplain” in the occupied

territories, Rabbi Shmuel Derlich, issued his troops a 1,000-word pastoral letter

enjoining them to apply the biblical commandment to exterminate the Amalekites as“the enemies of Israel.” Nobody has recently encountered any Amalekites, so the

chief educational officer of the Israeli Defense Forces asked Rabbi Derlich whether

he would care to define his terms and say whom he meant. Rather evasively—if

rather alarmingly—the man of God replied, “Germans.” There are no Germans in

Judaea and Samaria or, indeed, in the Old Testament, so the rabbi’s exhortation to

slay all Germans as well as quite probably all Palestinians was referred to the Judge

Advocate General’s Office. Forty military rabbis publicly came to Derlich’s

support, and the rather spineless conclusion of the JAG was that he had committed

no legal offense but should perhaps refrain in the future from making political

statements on the army’s behalf.” (C. Hitchens, “An Army of Extremists: How some

military rabbis are trying to radicalize Israeli soldiers,” Slate Magazine, Mar. 23, 2009.)



Most recently, a Jewish professor of military history at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem enunciated his diabolical desire to neutralize all opposition to the Zionist aim to ethnically cleanse all Arabs from the land of Palestine by unleashing Israel’s nuclear arsenal against the capitals of Europe. Martin Van Creveld wickedly announced:



“We [Israel] possess several hundred atomic warheads and rockets and can launch

them at targets in all directions, perhaps even at Rome. Most European capitals are

targets for our air force. Let me quote General Moshe Dayan: “Israel must be like a

mad dog, too dangerous to bother.” I consider it all hopeless at this point. . . Our

armed forces, however, are not the thirtieth strongest in the world, but rather the

second or third. We have the capability to take the world down with us. And I can

assure you that that will happen before Israel goes under.” (Hirst, David. The Gun

and the Olive Branch: The Roots of Violence in the Middle East. London: Faber, 2003, p. 119.)



If those of us who are not Jewish are not compliant with the insane global aims and ambitions of these villainous eternal foes of humanity, then we are as good as dead in their eyes. In fact, they are willing and able to wipe out the entire planet if need be, including themselves. No appeals to reason will sway them from their deathly course of action in this world. Believing they have a divine right to dominate and control the riches and resources of this planet, the Jewish supremacists are on a war path of total global chaos and destruction. The outspoken world chess champion Bobby Fischer once said that supremacist Jews are driving the world toward extinction. (“Bobby Fischer on Jews,” Internet Archive)



The controlled mass media has deliberately ignored and worked to whitewash, downplay and distract from every last one of the aforesaid historical crimes. The seemingly endless instances of bloody Jewish transgressions have been consistently hidden from the public. The persistent suppression of these facts is made possible by the same forces behind all of this monstrous malfeasance. They control our media, run the publishing industry, and dominate the academic arena of the Western world. After digesting this incredible information about the truly astronomical level of Jewish misconduct and the deceptive tactics that they have frequently utilized to conceal their crimes, does it still come as a surprise that Jewish supremacists could be

ruthless and cunning enough to murder nearly three thousand civilians on 9/11 and have it blamed on their enemies to further their globalist agenda? If they butchered tens of millions of innocent Russians and others under Bolshevism, if they called for and endeavored to wipe out all Germans, do you honestly believe that they’d hesitate to kill thousands of Americans for political advantage?

RELATED INFORMATION FROM THIS SUBSTACK:



The Jewish Supremacist Way of War



The Jewish Supremacists' War on the White Population



Is this a Jewish Supremacist War on the World?



The Jewish War on the Gentiles



The Jewish Supremacist War on the World Meme Page



The Jewish Supremacist War on the World Meme Page II



The Red Terror, the Holodomor, and the "Globalists"



The Holocaust



Israel and elements of the U.S. government did 9/11



Jewish Supremacists Speak



Jewish Supremacist Quotes



Ending Antisemitism



END



