"We are benefiting from one thing, and that is the attacks on the twin towers and the pentagon and the American struggle in Iraq. These events swung American public opinion in our favor."—Benjamin Netanyahu



The commentary below is probably from around 2011 and comes from the Zion Crime Factory. The original ZCF site seems to have been nuked but Zion Crime Factory articles can be found elsewhere on the internet. In this short audio, the speaker describes how Jews have waged war on Gentiles for thousands of years through subversion, deceit and parasitism. The commentator explains how Jews have taken control of the United States and have used the country as a proxy to attack and destroy Israel’s enemies in the Middle East, which is similar to how Jews used the Allied Powers to destroy Germany in WWII. Instigating Gentile-on-Gentile wars is one of the Jews’ favorite strategies in their quest to establish total Jewish dominance over the world.



Some of the subjects the speaker touches on are communism, Palestine, Media control, neo-conservatism and 9/11. He refers listeners to his article “Israel did 9/11: All the Proof in the World” for more a more thorough explanation of Israel’s role in 9/11.



This audio below has been ever-so-slightly edited. The original audio file is located here.



1× 0:00 -16:32

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.





