This is a fascinating lecture by mind control expert and life coach Jason Christoff. In this speech he focuses heavily on how mind control was used during the fake COVID-19 “pandemic.” Since discovering that the world is run by murderous psychopaths who are on a mission to depopulate the planet, I’ve developed a keen interest in understanding how they are trying to weaken, injure and kill us, and Christoff connects a lot of dots. Here are some of my takeaways from Christoff’s lecture:



1. Humans are herd animals who seek safety in the group by mimicking what the majority of the other humans are doing or seem to be doing. The cabal that runs the world takes advantage of this and uses it against us-see the speech given by Canadian Crime Minister Justin Trudeau at 1:00:10.



2. Fear and stress shut down the brain’s prefrontal cortex, where complex logical thinking takes place, and shifts behavior decisions to a more primitive flight-or-fight part of the brain. This is why those in power constantly manufacture crises-using “viruses,” terrorism, “climate change” and other things-and bombard us with fear porn. It is to terrify us, shut down our rational thought and channel us into desired behaviors.

3. Predictive programming is a real thing. Christoff cites dozens of zombie/virus/pandemic movies that were pumped out in the years prior to the COVID-19 scamdemic. These movies familiarized the public with the idea of a global pandemic and helped make the draconian measures that were taken during the COVID-19 “crisis” seem normal.



It may be that massive pandemics are not even possible.



Related: 9/11 Predictive Programming



4. The Powers That Be also use poison to bring us under their control. The highly- processed, chemical and seed-oil infused, nutrient-deficient “food” that they pack the stores with makes us fat, weak and stupid. They add fluoride, a known neurotoxin, to our drinking water, claiming that this is done to prevent cavities. Sure… Christoff explains that alcohol and caffeine (coffee) are two substances that seriously debilitate our cognitive abilities and yet these are heavily promoted in movies, TV and print. That’s certainly not a coincidence-but it may be a cohencidence.



5. Mass confusion was used during the COVID-19 plandemic as part of the ruling cabal’s mind control strategy. Confusion mixed with fear causes people to stop thinking and turn to “the authorities” for guidance and instruction. Consider all of the absurd propaganda that we were subjected to during the COVID-19 PSYOP:



-You don’t need a mask, then you do need a mask, then you should wear two masks, then no mask.

-The hospitals were supposedly overwhelmed by horribly suffering COVID patients, but somehow the doctors and nurses found the time and the energy to choreograph and perform elaborate (and creepy) dance routines in what appear to be completely empty hospitals.

-You must take an experimental, “Warp-Speed,” mRNA injection or you will be fired from your job. This weird injection is for a supposed illness that the CDC says has the same recovery rate as the common flu.



-The “vaccines” provides full immunity from the virus, but the un-vaxed are still a threat to the vaxed for some reason.



-The “vaccines” give you full immunity from the dreaded virus, then later they are said to give limited protection, then later they are said to give NO protection from getting infected but maybe, perhaps, you get less sick than if you are unvaccinated, but of course there is no way to test this or know this.

-The mRNA “vaccines” are “safe and effective” but the manufacturers have zero liability for any harms and deaths caused by the shots.



-The mRNA “vaccines” are “safe and effective” but Pfizer wants to hide the safety studies for its COVID-19 “vaccine” from the public for 75 years.

-Etc., etc., etc.



5. Mind control can be done with just a few words, in just a few seconds-something that Christoff demonstrates with videos of mind control experts working their magic.



6. As difficult as it may be to believe, it appears that the people who orchestrated the COVID-19 plandemic/vax genocide are part of an ancient death cult, and have been poisoning and mind-controlling the population for a very long time.

Related: Satanic References in the Coronavirus Scamdemic



Without further adieu, here is Jason Cristoff’s lecture, in two parts:



10 Hidden Secrets of Government and Media Mind Control" Presentation, Part 1

10 Hidden Secrets of Government and Media Mind Control" Presentation, Part 2

NOTE: This video is from August 2024. You can see the latest version of this lecture here, but you have to sign up for Mr. Christoff’s mailing list. As far as I can tell the information in both videos is virtually identical but maybe the newer lecture is better presented.



Here is an interview with Jason Christoff, posted on March 21st, 2025:

