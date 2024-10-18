Jeff Berwick is a cryptocurrency advisor, an “Anarcho-Capitalist,” an author and a speaker. He wrote a book titled “The Controlled Demolition of the American Empire” in 2020. Here is blurb about him from his website:
”Anarcho-Capitalist. Libertarian. Freedom fighter against mankind’s two biggest enemies, the State and the Central Banks. Jeff Berwick is the founder of The Dollar Vigilante and creator of the popular video podcast, Anarchast. Jeff is a prominent speaker at many of the world’s freedom, investment and cryptocurrency conferences including his own, the world's largest anarcho-capitalist conference, Anarchapulco, as well he has been embarrassed to have appeared in the fake mainstream media including CNBC, Fox Business and Bloomberg. Jeff also posts video content daily to Vigilante.tv, Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee and 153News.”
Over the last couple of months I have been watching his interesting and entertaining walk-and-talk videos. Berwick devoted a sizable portion of his most recent video to explaining how jews (BUT NOT ALL JEWS) are behind an awful lot of the evil in the world today. Lots of people are starting to notice this, thankfully. I’ve excerpted this part of his video and posted it below.
45:29 minutes
RELATED INFORMATION:
The World's Shame: Israel, The Pariah State
Do you see how it may be a problem if a group of people feels sufficiently superior to other groups of people to murder their children?
How Gaza Has Changed Everything
The Holocaust, at the Heart of the Gaza Genocide
Why are Israelis and Zionists so psychotic?
On Spiritual Warfare
Former Green Beret Talks About His Experiences in Israel. September 7th, 2024.
The State of Israel as "Cartoonishly Evil"?
The jewish Supremacist Way of War
The jewish Supremacists' War on the White Population
Is this a jewish Supremacist War on the World?
The jewish War on the Gentiles
Terrorism: A jewish Tradition
The jewish Supremacist War on the World Meme Page
The jewish Supremacist War on the World Meme Page II
Some Commentary from Hervé Ryssen, author of "The Jewish Mafia"
The Red Terror, the Holodomor, and the "Globalists"
Israel and elements of the U.S. government did 9/11
jewish Supremacists Speak
jewish Supremacist Quotes
Short videos about jewish Power
Kim Dotcom and The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion
Ending Antisemitism
END
💥BOOM BOOM BOOM💥👏
I listen to almost all of Jeff Berwick’s walk-and-talk videos. He is extremely perceptive. There are only a very few things (mainly his opinions on cryptocurrencies) that I disagree with him on. Other than that he understands how the world works better than probably anyone I am aware of except possibly David Icke.