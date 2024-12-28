I came across two audio files for Thomas Dalton’s comprehensive essay “The Jewish Hand in the World Wars” and decided to make them into a post, even though I have a link to this essay in The Real History of WWII?. I wanted to make a post devoted specifically to jewish culpability for the World Wars since I think this is an issue that cannot be written or talked about enough. People have to understand that all our wars are jewish banker wars and are not fought for the reasons that we are taught in school or are told by the government and the Media talking heads.



Though I was fooled by the 9/11 false flag attack and believed the official narrative that Muslim terrorists were responsible for it, I finally figured out-after about 20 years-that Israel orchestrated the attack with American government help. The purpose of this false flag attack was to enrage Americans and maneuver the U.S. military and our allies’ armed forces into destroying Israel’s enemies in the Middle East-similar to the purpose of Israel’s USS Liberty false flag attack. I was a little bit quicker to recognize that the October 7th 2023 “Hamas” attack on Israel was an Israeli false flag attack, done this time to create a cover for Israel to genocide the Palestinians and steal all of their land.



If we look back at WWI and WWII, we find that jews also instigated those wars to achieve several jewish goals, not the least of which was traumatizing, maiming and killing tens of millions of the hated Goyim. The Talmud encourages jews to slaughter Gentiles, of course, and supremacist jews take great pleasure in the maiming and killing of Gentiles, especially when they trick Gentiles into massacring one another-which they did in WWI and WWII. And with the “Global War on Terror.”

Here are lists of jewish false flag attacks used to create wars to increase jewish power and control:



1) Add Al-Aqsa Storm to the Long List of Khazarian False Flag Attacks

2) Jewish/Israeli/Zionist Terrorism: History They Don’t Teach

3) An Abridged History of Israel’s False Flag Operations against the U.S.A.

4) Israel’s Use of False Flags in Global Terrorism

5) An Historical Look At Israeli False Flag Operations

6) 10 Jewish false flags operations that shaped our world

7) Terrorism 101 – How the Jews Do It – A Brief History of False Flags

8) The entire history of Zionist false flag attacks against the USA

9) Israel and parts of the U.S. Government did 9/11

Below is Thomas Dalton’s explanation of how jews instigated the world wars, which they started in order to establish Israel, to maim and kill Gentiles, and, of course, to fill jewish bank vaults with lots and lots of shekels.

(Thomas Dalton | 2019): “That Jews have long had a negative reputation is common knowledge. The causes for this are plentiful, ranging from their anti-Christian theology and social exclusivity to arrogance, conceit, greed, maliciousness, and even personal hygiene. Their belligerence and animosity are legendary. But less well known is their involvement in war.

When we examine the causal factors for war, we repeatedly find a prominent Jewish presence. Throughout history, Jews have played an exceptionally active role in promoting and inciting war. With their long-notorious influence in government, we find recurrent instances of Jews promoting hardline stances, being uncompromising, and actively inciting people to hatred. Jewish misanthropy has led them, time and again, to instigate warfare if it served their larger interests. This fact explains much about the present-day world.

This book examines in detail the Jewish hand in the two world wars. Along the way, it dissects Jewish motives and Jewish strategies for maximizing gain amidst warfare, reaching back centuries. It concludes with a brief analysis of more recent wars, and with a look to the future.

We cannot prevent war until we acknowledge its causes. Some of these causes are rooted in human nature, but others are very deliberate, very strategic actions by a malicious few. The Jewish Hand in the World Wars sheds some badly needed light on this entire question.”

