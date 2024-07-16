NOTE: I didn’t write this article but I thought it was important enough to share on my substack. If you believe that the claims made in this article are crazy, think about how crazy the last five years of government tyranny and Media propaganda have been. What explains this craziness and who are the people behind all of it? Maybe this author provides some answers. You decide.



Elsewhere on this substack I have described the occult symbolism of the COVID-19 plandemic, and in the Ending Antisemitism post I provided evidence that the people who seem to be running the world today have been kidnapping children and performing child ritual sacrifice for centuries. This evil practice was part of many ancient cultures and if this author is to be believed, this practice has never actually ended—and the nature of our world is darker than most people know.



If all of this is true, then waking people up to it is the first step in fighting back against the monsters running this system.



Binky LaRue



Jason Christoff

Nov 18, 2021

This is an ancient God called Molech. The effigy of Molech was always made of metal. The fire at the base of the statue was meant to heat the metal until it was red hot. The child was then placed on the red hot hands and immolated. Immolation is derived from Molech and means sacrifice by burning. The smoke that came from the child was deemed holy smoke and this is also why incense is thrown around in many similar ceremonies today. The phrase “holy moley” is also derived from Molech worship. The loud drumming, loud instruments and loud singing were meant to drown out the screams of the child.

This was done because this ceremony inserted a psychological fear based response in the public, which made the public easier to control, steal from, manipulate, govern and lie to. Fear as a weapon has always been used by ancient ruling groups, for controlling the public. Nothing scares the human more than death, fear and panic. Fear and panic changes human brain chemistry to make a human more compliant and reflexively obedient to authority. Fear and panic is important for running a human farm, where the cattle do exactly as they’re told……so the energy of the human cattle can be directed for the goals of the ruling group.

The bull cult would purposely target the children of the strongest parents, so real warriors never grew up in the society to challenge the psychopathic rule of the bull cult. The genetically weak were permitted to pass. The genetically strong were preemptively removed. This is where we get the biblical sacrifice of the first born son in the bible, yet people believe this is merely folklore and religious myth. Sacrificing the first born to Molech was heavily rewarded, to keep the human cattle weak, disempowered and trauma- bonded to the bull cult.

Let’s fast forward to today. Do we see any similar patterns or similar control based attempts by certain groups, which may be disguised well enough for most not to notice? Even today you can see the words “charity” and “Eucharist” both have the word “char” within them. Char meaning a burnt offering. Do you know what’s going on? Are you sure? Historical record and eyewitness testimony still document that this group is flourishing in our immoral society, still openly sacrificing children today, literally drinking their blood and eating their flesh. Such eyewitness testimony you can hear about here, here and here. Eating the flesh and drinking the blood is exactly what the Eucharist is all about, to this very day. Where do you think we get the phrase “bun in the oven” from, regarding a woman who’s with child? Why would anyone think it was sane to compare pregnancy with placing a child in an oven? Yes, something isn’t right with that and many other things as well……as you will clearly see.

This ceremony in the picture above was organized by this bull cult, from which we get the words bullet, bullion, bully, bulldozer, bull shitter and even the word “terrible”……which just means “terror-bull”. All negative words except for bullion. Bullion was named after the bull cult because it was the bull cult who originally smelted metal, to invent currency, which in turn has always been used to control the public in negative ways…..but only when the currency is under the control of the bull cult. Money, like everything else, can be used for good or evil. When the bull cult controls the money, only evil is conducted. Outside the NY stock exchange is a large bull, now housed on wall street. CLICK HERE This is why bull fighting (in many parts of Europe), the running of the bulls in Spain or jumping of the bulls in Greece are still with us today……..because everyone hated and wanted to metaphorically fight the bull cult.

If you would like to know more about the bull cult and its long history of child sacrifice, you can read the book at this added link. CLICK HERE To this day, many modern leaders attend ceremonies at Bohemian Grove in California, where ceremonies are conducted around an effigy of Molech. CLICK HERE Why do our political leaders gather here? Please also remember that there had to be a high priest during the child sacrifice ceremony, who conducted the ritual and docked the child into the bull's hands or into a trap door in the side of the bull......depending on how the metal bull was designed. The person who docked the children into the door was called the dock-tor or dock-taur or you guessed it.......the doctor. It's all right there in plain sight, same white robe today. Still sacrificing the kids today. Still under massive trauma based mind control today. Why do you think your "doctor" wears the modern white robe (the white butcher coat) before he or she docks you with the toro. Toro or taur means bull of course. But wait, like a bad informercial.....there more!

In Philadelphia at Thomas Jefferson University there’s a metal bull version of Molech, with the evident “trap door” on the side, so children can be immolated. CLICK HERE The metal bull is said to represent the patron saint of physicians St. Luke. Of course the metal bull to kill children is the patron saint of the physicians because the doctor is still docking children with the toro until this very day. Why do you think the conservative political party, in countries who still practice this ancient death cult rituals today, are called Tories. Do you see the Toro or Taur yet in some of our common words? Did you see them before? You will now.

How does a saint (St. Luke) become a bull that killed children? Thomas Jefferson University (where this bull cult Molech children sacrifice statue stands) includes both a hospital and a medical school. The cement post that holds up this metal bull (with the child sacrifice trap door) is adorned with the names of many physicians, who in turn invented medical applications that hurt and kill children every single day on this planet.

Thomas Jefferson University is very close to a child’s hospital called CHOP. (meaning Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia) At CHOP works a man called Dr. Paul Offit, CLICK HERE one of the world’s primary proponents of child vaccination. Why would you name a children’s hospital CHOP? The word Philadelphia is derived from the Greek Temple of Delphi, where live sacrifice used to occur. Goats were said to be used at the Greek Delphi sacrifice site but many scholars suspect humans were used as well. Baby goats are also known as “kids”. Why would they call baby goats “kids” and then sacrifice them at Delphi temple? The word Philadelphia translates to “fill the Delphi temple.”.

Dr. Paul Offit (a man that profits personally from vaccination) once said that a child “could safely receive 10,000 vaccines”. This statement is odd as vaccines include documented poisons as routine ingredients and no vaccine HAS EVER been proven to increase immunity or resistance to disease in real world populations, outside labs looking for antibody confirmation of immunity. Vaccines have only been proven to increase disease and accelerated death rates. CLICK HERE for over 60 documentaries and near 100 books that explain that exact fact.

The cult of Molech also sacrificed teen virgins (around the world) and the HPV cervical cancer vaccine (Gardasil) has been targeting younger females (and killing/injuring them) to the point where a documentary about this attack was made titled “Sacrificial Virgins” CLICK HERE Even the word Holocaust literally means a burnt animal sacrifice, completely consumed by fire. CLICK HERE And to add on top of that, in ancient Kabbalah, the killing of “the slaves” (goyim or gentiles) was considered a more optimal sacrifice because the slaves were lower or darker than even animals (or even rocks) and therefore slaves (us) were a preferred sacrifice because it helped remove “darkness” from this world and bring more of God’s light back to the planet. CLICK HERE. What's going on here?

In short, there’s a long history on this planet of a) the ruling group believing that they’re superior to most others and b) this ruling group has an even longer history of making up stories about us, to justify our killing, slavery and perpetual domination. In psychology this is called projection, where you project your evil and mental defects onto others because you can’t process your own darkness personally. Ladies and gentleman, we are being dominated by psychopathic mental defectives to this very day, as they are guided by ancient psychopathic narratives written down in our ancient past. We are now inside a worldwide holocaust offering, organized by this ancient group and they’re using a completely fraudulent COVID-19 narrative to trick people into poisoning and sacrificing themselves.

Why is a child’s hospital called CHOP and why is an ancient sacrificial mechanism that used to burn children alive outside a medical institution? Why is our current society attempting to de-evolve into a situation where the high priests of medicine are in full control of the collective? Do you know what’s going on? Are you sure? Are you not seeing that the entire world government structure is now trying to inject a known poison into all people, under the guise of “health and safety”. Tens of thousands of medical doctors and PhD scientists have come forward to warn that the COVID shot needs to be stopped immediately and that this injection IS NOT A VACCINE and has nothing to do with health on any measure.

As this article is written, the government is now trying to vaccinate the children, even though children were collapsing at mass vaccination clinics in Australia, where this mass child vaccination campaign was first rolled out officially. The other parts of the world are slated to follow. Child sacrifice again and not just with poisoning the children, also with sexualizing them and using children in bizarre ancient sexualization rituals.

The more things change, the more they stay the same because this mentally defective group of psychopathic murderers know how to dress their ancient evil cult up in modern disguises, in order to perpetually fool the heavily sedated and indoctrinated public throughout the ages. The clip below is about an Italian family who had 3 children. 2 children were killed and 1 cripped for life by vaccines. The Italian government admitted openly the deaths and permanent injury was from the toxic vaccination.

Molech knows how to disguise itself very well in our modern time. As the uninformed slaves administer the poison to the children voluntarily and protect the evil by calling anyone who questions the poisoning a conspiracy theorist or anti vaxxer, Molech sits back and knows his sacrifice is being carried out by the slave class AS USUAL. Under satanic doctrine, the high priests keep their hands clean by paying the slaves to kill each other. Many more children have died and were injured during this organized sacrificial ritual CLICK HERE, they were just out of camera view, as the paid slaves of Molech always scramble to protect the evil system from view, when the children are killed or injured.

Every person in this Australian vaccine clinic video is paid to conduct evil and they’re also programmed (via documented mind control tactics) to believe that they’re HEROES saving the day. Molech sells evil under the guise as altruism, health, safety and equality for all. In the backroom of politics, these people who poison the children for a wage are always referred to as “useful idiots”. The people in that video are dependent on the system for their survival and they are weaponized against the rest of us. They carry out the evil, so no karmic blow back impacts the high priests, who are giving the commands. In the spirit world and ancient religious doctrine, the people who carried out the evil go to hell, not the one giving the evil commands.

Again, this video below is about toxic vaccines killing 2 children and crippling a 3rd, in a family with 3 children. As I've said, it's a child sacrifice system, disguised........all in plain sight. If you have ever injected a vaccine into yourself or your own children, you as well have been tricked into participating in this ancient child sacrifice death cult. Sorry to say, but it's high time people dealt with the truth. There are no safe or effective vaccines because none of them have ever been designed to increase immunity or reduce disease. It's the exact opposite and the statistics prove this fact beyond the shadow of a doubt.

You may want to start connecting the dots because our current crisis is about the general public starting to find out what’s really going on. That means certain people in high places are scrambling to lock the public down permanently (physically and mentally), so more regular folks don’t understand where they live, who’s in control and what these institutions are really for.

Could you be living right in the middle of a child sacrifice cult and not know it? Do you believe what you see or do you see what you already believe? Because there’s a big difference. Protect your children. This ancient group is still here and they’re disguised as government, medicine, science and media. They’re coming hard at the children this fall again, as the fall in the Northern Hemisphere is the sacrifice season inside their ancient cult rituals. Be ready. They’re going to tie schooling to sacrificing your children via medical poisoning.

Get ready to step between evil and your children. Protect your children as the creator intended. Let Gandalf The Grey give you a little lesson on how to protect the children in this video. And to end, Gandalf is fighting something called the BALrog. The word Bal or Baal is….you guessed it…..a bull God, Molech. Please also notice the word BAL in KaBALlah as well, where KA is Egyptian for spirit. The spirit of Molech. Connect the dots. Something’s not right on this planet. CLICK HERE to explore Molech’s most clever disguise over the years….which is the medical system. Do you know what’s going on? Are you are sure?

