Because of the research I have done over the last 4 years, I am becoming increasingly convinced that the world is run at the top by some sort of Satanic, judaic cult that relies heavily on propaganda and mind control to excert their power over us. I believe that this cabal creates fake events to manipulate and control us. The 9/11 “terrorist attack” was one of these fake events-fake in the sense that it wasn’t really what we were told it was. Just like the COVID scamdemic. I also believe that this group used predictive programming to condition us in preparation for the 9/11 event, to help ensure that we passively accepted the official narrative about the event. So what is predictive programming?



Predictive Programming: Perception Management & Psychological Warfare

EXCERPT: Predictive programming is a form of perception management used to acquaint the public with planned societal changes to be implemented by the global elite. When these events occur, the public will already be acclimated and accept them as ‘natural progressions’ , lessening any possible public resistance, as to make it easier to swallow their blue pill. Predictive programming in the media -particularly in movies and tv shows- is a subtle form of mind control, perception management, and psychological warfare waged upon the sleeping and susceptible masses.



Here is a video showing over 50 examples of likely 9/11 predictive programming that were broadcast to the public in the decades leading up to 9/11:

Here a video featuring over 100 examples of what is said to be 9/11 predictive programming:

Here is more information about 9/11 predictive programming.



If there is something to this crazy, wacky 9/11 predictive programming idea, it is probably important to understand that just six jewish companies control 96% of the world's media. Hmmmm….



I think the world is a much stranger place than most people know.



