I posted a portion of an earlier video from Jeff Berwick here. In that video, Berwick talked about the evils of judaism. On this page I have included a portion of the walk and talk video that Berwick posted today-November 22nd. In this segment, Berwick discusses Donald “Operation Warp Speed” Trump’s loyalties and his picks for his administration. Berwick makes the case that Trump is just another globalist puppet, a subject that I have addressed with posts here, here and here. Trump is filling his administration with rabid zionists and World Economic Forum puppets, such as Elon Musk and Tulsi Gabbard. And he has selected TV celebrity Dr. Oz as administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. What many people may not know is that Dr. Oz is linked to the WEF, enthusiastically promoted the COVID-19 genocide jabs and is a good pal of “Spirit Cooking” enthusiast/Satanist freak Marina Abramović. That’s a bit strange, don’t you think?
Sorry to break it to any Trump loyalists who might be reading this, but Orangeman Bad is not going to rescue us from the globalists: He is working for them. Oh, and the Q nonsense is Operation Trust II. It is well past time for you to wake up.
29:33
Jeff Berwick is a cryptocurrency advisor, an “Anarcho-Capitalist,” an author and a speaker. He wrote a book titled “The Controlled Demolition of the American Empire” in 2020. Here is blurb about him from his website:
”Anarcho-Capitalist. Libertarian. Freedom fighter against mankind’s two biggest enemies, the State and the Central Banks. Jeff Berwick is the founder of The Dollar Vigilante and creator of the popular video podcast, Anarchast. Jeff is a prominent speaker at many of the world’s freedom, investment and cryptocurrency conferences including his own, the world's largest anarcho-capitalist conference, Anarchapulco, as well he has been embarrassed to have appeared in the fake mainstream media including CNBC, Fox Business and Bloomberg. Jeff also posts video content daily to Vigilante.tv, Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee and 153News.”
Lets not forget who created and spread satanic freemasonry and the many practitioners that control and influence the world.
Insider Exposes Freemasonry as World's Oldest Religion and Luciferian Plans for The New World Order
Altiyan Childs (aka Altiijan Juric)
https://rumble.com/vhgzmp-insider-exposes-freemasonry-as-worlds-oldest-religion-and-luciferian-plans-.html
Maxim of law: Ignorance of those things one is bound to know does not excuse.
Foundational Knowledge
What is a maxim of law? Maxim is an established principle or proposition.
1. A principle of law universally admitted as being just and consonant with reason.
2. Maxims in law are somewhat like axioms in geometry. They are principles and authorities, part of the general customs or common law of the land; and are of the same strength as acts of parliament, when the judges have determined what is a maxim; which belongs to the judges and not the jury. https://famguardian.org/Publications/BouvierMaximsOfLaw/BouviersMaxims.htm