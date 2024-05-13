During the last four years, humanity has been subjected to a massive attack in the form of the COVID-19 “pandemic.” The corrupt Media flooded the world with fear propaganda, countries were locked down, small businesses were bankrupted, and the governments became tyrannical as they tried to force dangerous and deadly “vaccines” on the population. Basic research reveals that this “pandemic” had been planned out long before 2020 and that it is part of a colossal push for a technocratic, totalitarian, one-world government. Supposedly the CDC determined in 2020 that the COVID-19 virus had the same recovery rate as the common flu, and apparently there were no excess deaths that year. The CDC finally downgraded COVID-19 to the status of the common flu in March 2024. At this point, I doubt there ever was a novel coronavirus. I suspect that all of the chatter about bio-labs and engineered viruses was a purposeful distraction from the real bio-weapons: the “vaccines.”



The videos below show medical corruption, government propaganda and crimes against humanity during the fake COVID-19 pandemic. Several of the videos contain descriptions of deaths from the “vaccines” and other videos detail the pain and suffering of COVID-19 “vaccine”-injury victims, who had thought that they were doing the right thing by getting injected. We were all lied to by very sick, evil people.



The monsters who waged the COVID-19 war on humanity are still free and are planning their next attack on us. An understanding of what they have done to the world since 2020 can motivate people to resist them and fight back. So if you think that this information is legitimate and important, then please share it with others.



DISCLAIMER: It is hard to check the veracity of many of these videos. Some of them could be fake and could be part of some sort of PSYOP. If you have reason to believe any of these videos are fake, please let me know.



1) COVID-19 “vaccine” victim:

2) COVID-19 “vaccine” victim:

3) COVID-19 “vaccine” victims:

4) COVID-19 “vaccine” victim:

5) A COVID-19 “vaccine” victim says that the Canadian government is ignoring citizens who have been injured by the jabs:

6) COVID-19 “vaccine” victim:

7) This is allegedly a victim of a COVID-19 “vaccine”:

8) COVID-19 “vaccine” victims, apparently:

9) Presumed COVID-19 “vaccine” victims:

EXCERPT: “I have never heard of an illness like this. It is unbearable. I am barely surviving … There are 1000’s of others like me. No one in this country knows what has happened to us. We have reached out to every expert across the country, including the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and the NIH. …

“It is ridiculous and criminal that no one is talking about these reactions or trying to help us. It is time that we get the help that we need. Please. Stop gaslighting us and help us. We are innocent Americans who took the vaccine willingly with no informed consent and our lives have been taken from us.

“You have abandoned us. Please. It is your duty to acknowledge and help us. We are tired of writing these letters to you and pleading for help. Do your job and help us. We beg of you.”

10) COVID-19 “vaccine” victim:

10) COVID-19 “vaccine” child victim. This is her VAERS report, which describes her symptoms: “Spiked a 103 fever, severe stomachache, has not had a bowel movement since the day before vaccination, which makes today 3 days without one. First vaccine caused severe nausea and vomiting from 5 minutes post injection and for the next 8-10 hours.”



Video:

11) COVID-19 “vaccine” victim (https.twitter.comHouseLyndseyRN):

Severely vaccine-injured 21-year-old man: “This is a full-body assault”

12) COVID-19 “vaccine” victim:

13) Another victim of the COVID-19 miracle “vaccines”:

14) COVID-19 “vaccine” victims’ social media posts:

15) COVID-19 “vaccine” victim:

16) Disgusting “Operation Homebound” video from 2021. This program is described by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department as “designed to vaccinate the most underrepresented, homebound, and underserved disabled residents in our communities, including those experiencing homelessness.” According to a French Media article about the program, the Sheriff’s Department used the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 “vaccine,” which was all but banned in 2022 due to a “severe risk of blood clots.”:

17) A mother describes her son dying suddenly from an aortic dissection 16 days after getting a COVID-19 “vaccine”:

18) Pfizer COVID-19 “vaccine” adverse effects list:

19) An angry nurse reacts to Pfizer’s nine-page list of the 1,291 adverse effects of its COVID-19 “vaccine”:

20) Some examples of COVID-19 “vaccine” adverse effects:

21) A nurse describes how COVID-19 “vaccine” injuries were being misdiagnosed and how patients were being murdered in the hospitals with Remdesivir injections and neglect:

22) A man claims his grandparents were killed with the Remdesivir “treatment” protocol:

23) A nurse sees a large number of “vaccinated” women losing their babies and ends up quitting her job:

24) An nurse says that the hospitals are not full of COVID patients but are instead full of vaccine-inured patients:

25) Another nurse describes treating COVID-19 vaccine injuries in the hospital and getting fired for trying to sound the alarm about what she was seeing:

26) A medical worker describes horrible deaths from the mRNA injections:

"I didn't know it was possible for a human to die so horrifically, so quickly, before they rolled out the mRNA injections...[For] days, patients would be seizing, and no medications would stop it, and eventually they...kinda had to be put down..."

27) A nurse details the corruption of the hospitals and the mistreatment and neglect of patients during the scamdemic. She understandably gets emotional towards the end of her speech:

Related: By late 2021 CDC officials already knew C19 jabs caused multiple deaths?



EXCERPT: Not only did CDC know by late 2021 that the jabs were killing people, they were actively hiding the carnage practically since the onset of the rollout. There was no backlog then and there definitely is no backlog now. There was/is throttling or a purposeful delay of published reports. How many of all these disappeared reports will ever be eventually published? How big is the inventory that the manufacturers are sitting on and haven’t submitted to VAERS yet? What’s the backlog of all the hospitals and SNF’s around the country that haven’t submitted to VAERS yet? There is purposefully delay inventory at every level I would imagine. I’m telling you this is collusion, this is fraud, this is murder, this is RICO.

28) Never forget what these traitors to humanity said and did during the COVID-19 “vaccine” PSYOP. Never forget how they vilified and demonized anyone who wouldn’t get the gene therapy genocide jabs:

29) These people should not be able to show their faces in public:

30) Edward Dowd: “Looking back a mere 29 months ago during Christmas 2021 the population was subjected to this surreal propaganda. It’s beyond cringe.”

31) CDC director Rachel Walensky urges kids to get the myocarditis injections:

32) Pharmacy worker bro says that although he injected people with COVID-19 “vaccines,” he made sure beforehand that he would not be liable for any injuries or deaths. We are in the situation we are in today because the world is filled with weak, ethically-challenged, brainless idiots like this:

33) Bayer executive Stefan Oelrich, speaking at the World Health Summit in October 2021, expresses his delight that the plandemic allowed them to inject lots of people with experimental genetic drugs:

34) A 21-minute video about Event 201, a pandemic preparedness exercise held on October 18th 2019, just a few short months before the COVID-19 “pandemic” hit the world. What great timing!:

35) Jeff Zuckerberg doesn’t seem too enthused about having his Facebook employees injected with the experimental COVID-19 gene therapy concoctions:

36) Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi explains how the COVID-19 “vaccines” can adversely affect blood vessels:

37) Creepy, utterly corrupt Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau describes the orgasmic joy he feels being injected with a COVID-19 mRNA “vaccine.” Of course I am quite sure that WEF puppet-boy Trudeau wasn’t actually injected with the clot shot:

38) Yet another corrupt politician—New York Mayor Bill Deblasio—plays his role in pushing the genocide jabs by touting the delights of the delicious free hamburger and fries citizens will get in exchange for becoming lab experiments. Ridiculous and disgusting:

39) CBS Late Show host and “funnyman” Steve Colbert participates in a satanic victim mocking ritual featuring dancing syringes:

40) This hasn’t aged well. Illegitimate president and child-fondler Joe Biden threatens unvaccinated citizens for not getting the death injections. I am still waiting for that “winter of death” of the unvaccinated, Joe:

41) If you are pregnant, ladies, then make sure to get the gene therapy jabs:

42) Clot shots for tots:

43) Depopulation enthusiast Bill Gates eagerly anticipates the next plandemic culling event:

44) Bill Gates informs the people that he is trying to kill that they have no choice but to get injected with the dangerous and deadly COVID-19 “vaccines”:

45) A Canadian Soldier exposes the take-it-or-fake-it scam:

46) Three former U.S. presidents join the chorus in promoting the stroke pokes, playing their part in the global depopulation scheme. Apparently this ad is from early 2021:

47) Manchurian Candidate, communist usurper, criminal, and thoroughly loathsome shitbag Barack Obama thinks it’s funny that billions of people have been injected with novel mRNA “vaccines”:

48) WEF Young Global Leader and controlled NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declares that her government will be the public’s single source of truth during the COVID-19 conjob:

49) A woman claiming to be a former Psychological Operations Soldier describes the COVID-19 pandemic as a giant psychological operation:

50) Comedian Jimmy Dore mocks the ridiculous and transparent “don’t do your own research!” messaging that we were bombarded with during the height of the COVID-19 scam:

51) The sick, evil people who are waging this war on humanity need to be exposed and held responsible for their crimes, and this video does a good job of at least exposing and ridiculing “vaccine” enthusiast and promoter Peter Hotez. Obviously he is just a bottom level minion, but it is still good to see him shamed for being the sick, corrupt clown that he is:

52) Pumping out confusing and contradictory information is done in many psychological operations, and maybe that is what we are seeing in this video. Maybe this contradictory messaging was also put out to mock and humiliate the public, which is something that The Powers That Be apparently enjoy doing:

53) Never forget the COVID-19 scamdemic clown-show:

54) A World Economic Forum sleazebag chortles with glee over the idea of depopulating the planet:

55) CDC Director Mandy Cohen keeps pushing the COVID-19 stroke pokes in March, 2024. Simply amazing. What booster number are we at—10?:

56) An Australian man responds to the announcement that AstraZeneca is withdrawing its COVID-19 “vaccine” after admitting that it can cause blood clots:

57) A woman named Lauri Aboli talks about the war on humanity:

