The planned, organized Third World invasion of Western countries is part of the jewish war on Whites, a subject covered in two of the posts below.



I wanted to share some other writers’ recent substack posts that I think are particularly interesting and informative and which are all relevant to the focus of this substack. Several of the subjects are similar and I thought it would be good to compile them on one page. I may not agree with absolutely everything in these posts of course.



Here is a quick list of the posts:



1. The Killing Joke - Chapter 24 of 25

2. Androgynopolis

3. What is Bioleninism?

4. A Message To Those Awake

5. Erased: The Final Invasion and Fall of the West

6. White Genocide - Mercenary Armies and the Rape of Britain

7. the West’s deadline for genocide

8. On The Accusation That Hitler Was Financed Revised



Below I have included some excerpts from the posts and commentary about them.

1. The Killing Joke - Chapter 24 of 25



One chapter from a series which details the slow-motion, generational war on humanity by The Powers That Be.

EXCERPT: So the new self-proclaimed gods got busy destroying the world with their Agenda 2030 and Net Zero nonsense. And the key to destroying the world was to finally garner up those last central banks, get every nation in the world beholden to the pretender king dollar, and then fire up the hyperinflation once the AI driven virtual economy and its guaranteed profits were up and running with everyone but a Chosen few locked out of the sick joke forever.

It wasn’t the climate crisis that was going to kill everyone. The Philosopher Kings were going to kill everyone with money.

And the Philosopher Kings grew hungry and impatient for the perpetual human blood sacrifice upon an altar of anthropogenic climate change. The new gods had developed a refined taste for the burnt offerings of long pig. And they wanted their long pig and wanted to eat it out in the open now.

The Climate Crisis Show is designed to give the Philosopher Kings their Trifecta of control over humanity so they can turn around and destroy it. Only with humanity maintained under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature can the Philosopher Kings eliminate the costs and risks embodied in all those people who jeopardize the AI driven virtual trading economy in the purely financialized world. So the Philosopher Kings set their sights on absolute control over absolutely everything – everything physical, everything moral, everything mental, and everything spiritual. And with absolute control, everything that mattered could be absolutely debased.

2. Androgynopolis



The Controllers have been waging a multifaceted war on testosterone and masculinity in White majority, Christian majority countries because weak males are less likely to fight back and are easier to control.



Related: Higher testosterone makes men do what they believe is right rather than what others believe is right. https://x.com/williameijer/status/1951997316233044471

EXCERPT: The men of yesterday are never coming back.

The transhuman agenda is not just one of species alteration at the DNA level, and iatrogenocide carnage at the reproductive level, it comprises a distinctive component of demolition through gender confusion and sex-specific trait destruction.

On the male side of the spectrum, this involves inducing effeminate and unnatural characteristics in men, to create passive, and submissive creatures who will consciously deny millennia of hard-wired psychology and biology so that the forces of global eugenics and depopulation can render their most adequate resistance impotent.

Socially and culturally this destruction has been engineered through movements like feminism and progressive education, with orthodoxies fabricated in faux academic departments to propagate terms like “toxic masculinity,” so that parents encourage their young men to actively question their innate dispositions and participate in denying their biology as something righteous and noble.

Strong, resilient, fearless men who can recognize that a war has been declared on their families, their countries, and their beliefs—denying their children a better life (not necessarily a peaceful and stable one as everything worthwhile must be constantly fought for) and the opportunity to evolve into their biological imperatives—would not so easily back down against the forces they recognize as culpable. So these men have to be, not just neutered and neutralized, but constantly humiliated and demoralized.

3. What is Biolenism?



While the ruling class is working on destroying strong males in the West, they are simultaneously weaponizing the “ethnic outsiders, failed intellectuals, radical ideologues, and social deviants” against whoever stands in the way of their New World Order. Further down in this page are posts which address the related Third World invasion of Western countries, an invasion which has been orchestrated by jewish NGOs and jew-controlled Western governments. This invasion is part of the same strategy to put an army in place to destroy Whites, who jews view as the greatest threat to their creation of a NWO slave planet.

EXCERPT: Coined by the writer “Spandrell,” Bioleninism describes a strategy of rule that emerges in times of civilizational decline. Unable to sustain themselves through the loyalty of the competent and independent, regimes in decay assemble a new ruling coalition from the biologically—and therefore, often socially—unfit. These are not men who ascend through merit, but men whose status, and in many cases their very existence, depends entirely on the system. Their loyalty is secured through dependency. Their resentment is weaponized against those more capable.

This is not a new phenomenon. Lenin perfected it in revolutionary Russia. He recruited from the embittered margins—what Dr. Edward Dutton calls the “spiteful mutants”: ethnic outsiders, failed intellectuals, radical ideologues, and social deviants. These were not men with a stake in the old order, nor any place in a just or natural hierarchy. But for a regime built upon destruction, they were the perfect instruments. Their failure bound them in loyalty. Their hatred made them merciless.



Bioleninism adapts this same logic to the postmodern West. It extends beyond socioeconomic class to encompass the full spectrum of biological dysfunction. Its favored instruments are the neurotic, the perverse, the embittered, and the malformed. The more broken the individual, the more easily he is controlled. The less capable he is of surviving on merit, the more tightly he clings to the regime that elevates him. In this perverse selection process, the ugliness of ineptitude and failure becomes power. Dependence is transfigured into virtue.

This is not a regime designed to elevate the noble or reward the capable. It exists to entrench itself through the destruction of those who might transcend it. What it cannot corrupt, it casts out. What it cannot cast out, it slanders or crushes. Its war on merit is not accidental but essential, for excellence threatens its command. Competence defies control. Beauty reveals the sublime indifference of nature, where nothing is owed and everything must be earned. Normalcy resists authoritarian domination, for it thrives on proportion and restraint. And so inversion becomes the law. The strong are treated as a threat, the virtuous as a danger, the noble as criminal. In their place rise the bitter, the weak, and the grotesque—men who could never have built a civilization, but who will burn one down to preserve their power.



Related: Under the Sign of the Scorpion

4. A Message To Those Awake



Some ideas on waking up others and helping them see the war that we are in.

EXCERPT: It is a difficult and laborious journey to discover that our entire society is plagued with incredible evil, deception and corruption — that just about everything we have believed in — is a big fat lie. Most people, it seems, prefer to wander this path alone, at least until the whole acceptance part is dealt with. Only then it becomes “the more the merrier”. But until someone chooses to burst their own bubble, it seems that nothing that you tell them will ever penetrate it.



(snip)



I have concluded, through my exhaustive years of research and attempts to share with others, that the mass awakening holds three groups or standpoints. Group one, the awakened — also the minority. These are the people who have taken the information for what it is. And after researching the subjects and carefully examining all the evidence, they come to the conclusion that indeed, we are the global victims of a massive, severe, manipulative, and downright evil conspiracy. The same evil conspiracy that the late JFK warned us about in his 1962 secret society speech. This evil conspiracy has been perpetrated over generations by a handful of elite people that we often refer to as the “ruling class”, or the “elites”.

These extremely wealthy families have been completely responsible for instigating and executing almost every major war, tragedy, attack, assassination, political overthrow, economical crisis, and worldwide strategic event throughout our entire history. These people control our financial systems, our governments, our foreign policy, our entire mainstream media, and therefore our world. And they control from behind the scenes through organizations like the Committee of 300, the Club of Rome, the Trilateral Commission, the CFR, and via secret societies and groups such as the Bilderberg Group, Skull and Bones, the Illuminati, and the Freemasons, just to name a few.

5. Erased: The Final Invasion and the Fall of the West



A description of the jewish immigration war on Whites in Great Britain, which is of course a major part of a full-spectrum demographic war on Whites.

EXCERPT: Who Is Behind Mass Uncontrolled Immigration—And Why?

The answer is both simple and uncomfortable for some: Ultra-wealthy jews. Uncontrolled mass immigration is not an accident of policy or compassion, it is a deliberate strategic plan driven by those jews either in power or covertly controlling governments in the shadows. But why?

Historically, jews have harboured hostility and hatred toward Christianity and Western civilisation (Christendom). This hatred is reflected in jewish religious and ideological texts of the Talmud and Torah spanning over two thousand years. At the core of this jewish supremacist worldview lies a long-standing goal: the dismantling of Christendom, particularly now in the West, where its cultural and moral foundations pose a threat to centralised jewish global control.

Communism, though often presented as a grassroots movement, is jewish, favouring top-down authority over free peoples. Today’s jews are pushing toward a Communist New World Order ruled by themselves, where traditional identities, national borders, and faith-based family values are erased, like in George Orwells novel 1984.

White men, because of their rich history of inventions, perseverance, fortitude, military prowess and strong association with Christian beliefs, are seen as the primary obstacle to the jews’ agenda. And thus, they have become the central target in a broader campaign of demographic transformation, cultural erosion, and societal restructuring to dissolve white national identity.



Related: jews Created Communism

6. White Genocide - Mercenary Armies & The Rape of Britain



This writer describes the millions of military-aged men invading Western countries as an army that our jewish overlords will use to implement their final destruction and takeover of these countries. Is this true? Well, there is a precedent. If you look back 100 years you can see that after the jews took control of Russia, they ended up shooting, starving and torturing to death tens of millions of Russian Christians and Muslims. The Nobel prize-winning novelist and historian Alexander Solzhenitsyn described the jewish genocide of the Russians this way:



“You must understand. The leading Bolsheviks who took over Russia were not Russians. They hated Russians! They hated Christians! Driven by ethnic hatred they tortured & slaughtered millions of Russians without a shred of human remorse.”



“The October Revolution was not what you call in America the ‘Russian Revolution’. It was an invasion & conquest over the Russian people. More of my countrymen suffered horrific crimes at the blood-stained hands than any people, or nation ever suffered in the entirety of human history. It cannot be understated! Bolshevism was the greatest human slaughter of all time.”



“The fact that most of the world is ignorant of this reality is proof that the global media itself is in the hands of the perpetrators. We cannot state that all Jews are Bolsheviks, but without Jews there would have been no Bolshevism. For a Jew, nothing is more insulting than the truth. The blood-maddened Jewish terrorists murdered 66 million in Russia from 1918 to 1957.”



Is this what is in store for British, French, Italian and German citizens at the hands of the jews’ imported Third World mercenary army?

EXCERPT: My goal here isn’t to cover every aspect of White Genocide. White genocide is by far the most complicated and multifaceted aspect of the Jewish plot to conquer the world.

Detailing the plot, from the curse of the descendants of Esau to Couldenhove-Kalergi, would be covering ground trodden many times before, especially in our ‘antisemitic’ online circles.

Instead, in this post, I aim to discuss the specific topic: mass migration of the mercenary armies (death squads) that have been smuggled into our nations under the cloak of night.

Related: The Jewish Supremacists' War on the White Population

7. the West’s deadline for genocide



This writer describes the recent messaging from governments about recognizing Palestine and stopping what they are now, finally, calling a genocide as a ruse, as a PR gambit and delaying tactic to give the israelis enough time to complete their slaughter of the Palestinians and take total control of Palestine.

EXCERPT: …I don’t think many of us here in the spectacle community are pretending the West's sudden interest in Palestinian statehood is progress. It's not. What we’re actually witnessing is a rogue, genocidal state being given a countdown timer. Israel is being given a sort of bureaucratic green light to rush its extermination campaign before the 'international community' pretends it’s shocked.

the recognition racket.

In the past month, we've witnessed an absolute masterclass in diplomatic sleight of hand. France promised to recognise Palestine…at the next UN session. A session which conveniently takes place after the summer recess. The UK floated a flaccid 'roadmap' which was tied to post-ceasefire talks (ie: never) and we saw Germany propose recognition only if Hamas is destroyed—a precondition they know is impossible.

The translation for all of this is:

'Finish your genocide by Q3, Netanyahu or else we'll pretend to be very cross in September!'

And the timing here isn't accidental either. These aren't genuine peace initiatives. I simply refuse to believe it. After all we’ve witnessed over the past two years, I am convinced our leaders are complicit in all of this. I believe they’re ‘in on the plan’ as it is geopolitically convenient.

8. On The Accusation That Hitler Was Financed Revised



There are many claims that Hitler was a puppet of the bankers and was put in power to play his part in creating WWII and ensuring the destruction of Germany. Maybe, possibly, there is something to this, maybe not. What is undeniable is that Hitler’s National Socialist Party developed a remarkable financial system which transformed Germany’s economy from ruin to the envy of the world in just three years, and this system appears to have seriously threatened jewish debt-based banking. The new German system did not rely on jewish banks. If Germany’s system was copied around the world, what would that do to jewish power, which is based on debt-based central banking? It’s too bad that we never found out.



This half-hour documentary details the National Socialists’ economic miracle and explores the claim that Hitler was a puppet of jewish bankers.

