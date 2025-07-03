WARNING: This post contains extremely graphic images of maimed, starved, mutilated and dead children--victims of jewish supremacists. I sent these pictures to a brother to try to break through his programming and help him start to understand where anti-judaism comes from. If you are squeamish, do not scroll down.

A few weeks ago a brother started an email discussion with me about Communism. He is a democrat/leftist. I think that politics are a joke at this point, but he likes arguing about politics. I asked him if he knew which ethnic group created Communism. I told him that jews created it and sent him my jews Created Communism post. He waved away all of the information in this post and explained that Stalin killed Trotsky and took over power in 1924, and then ruled with “an iron fist” until 1953. His implication was that Stalin wasn’t jewish so therefore I was wrong to believe that Communism came from judaism. He ignored all the evidence in my post that Communism was a jewish conspiracy, that jews dominated the top of the Russian government and the secret police during the 1920s and 1930s, and he doesn’t understand that Stalin himself actually appears to have been jewish.



My brother has no awareness of the Jewish Question/Jewish Problem and kept insinuating that I was a terrible, horrible “anti-semite.” So I asked him if he understood that israel was genociding the Palestinians. I should note that still trusts and is an avid consumer of the MSM “news.” He wrote back that the israelis and Arabs have been killing each other for years. He said that unfortunately civilians die in wars, and provided a list of the number of civilians estimated to have been killed by the United States during WWII. I could have pointed out that jews instigated WWII, but that was a whole other topic that he is completely ignorant about. In one of my next emails, I wrote this (I have changed the names):

Mike,



I am sorry you don't understand what I am trying to explain to you.



Here is more information if you want to understand what I see.

“Globalists” Versus Humanity



Love,



Binky

In one of his replies, my brother asked if I was ready to declare to the world that I had “gladly adopted the ideology of Adolph Hitler and the Nazis”. He just wasn’t getting it. In an effort to break through his deep programming and force him to see the ugly reality of jewish supremacism, I sent him the following graphic email showing him exactly what jews were doing to children. So far I haven’t heard back from him:

Mike,



>>In your deep antisemitism, are you ready to declare to the world you have gladly adopted the ideology of Adolph Hitler and the Nazis?



You are under mind control. I understand because I was under the same mind control for most of my life. So was Jim (another relative who has woken up to the Jewish Question). The fact that you do not recognize that what israel is doing is monstrously evil proves that you have been propagandized and are under mind control. I don't think that you will be able to overcome this mind control, unfortunately.



The israelis are currently genociding the Palestinians. They are bombing schools, apartment buildings, water plants, markets, hospitals and refugee tent camps. They are targeting journalists specifically to prevent reporting on their mass slaughter of the Palestinians, and have killed well over 200 journalists so far. They are killing medics, doctors and humanitarian aid workers. They are shooting dozens of Palestinians dead seemingly every day at food distribution centers. The latest estimate is that the israelis have killed up to 377,000 Palestinians in just the last year and a half: The grim arithmetic of 377, 000 missing Palestinians | MR Online. Of course countless other Palestinians have been maimed and disabled for life.



377,000 dead Palestinians. That is roughly the number of US service-members killed in WWII.

The jewish Genocide Of The Palestinians Binky LaRue · May 5 jews were attacking and killing Palestinians long before israel was even a country, and they have been imprisoning, raping, torturing and murdering the Palestinians in all of the time since the founding of israel (by jewish terrorists) in 1948. Read full story

The israelis are slaughtering innocent Palestinians en masse and obliterating their cities and infrastructure in order to steal their land. And most israelis are cheering it (all) on. The reason that this horrific slaughter continues is that israel/jews control Western politics, the financial system and the Media and are using their power and control to keep this crime against humanity going until they achieve their goals. At the same time, masses of outraged citizens around the world are protesting this evil and screaming for israel to stop the maiming and killing. But the israelis don't listen and the Western politicians do nothing. The Media whitewashes the genocide. Trump seems to be Netanyahu's good buddy and is sending him bombs and bullets to continue the genocide. All of this is jewish power in action.



Isn't it wonderful?

Love,



Binky

