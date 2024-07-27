This free, 2007 online book “The Synagogue of Satan” is very enlightening. I believe that it provides a good background explanation of the war we are in today—it shows how we got here. The author does not delve too deeply into any single subject, but covers a broad range of historical issues and events tied into Jewish supremacism. The book is written as a timeline and is organized by year, starting in 740 A.D. with the story of the Khazarians. The author cites the biblical reference to the “synagogue of Satan” but leaves out thousands of years of Jewish history. I guess he felt the last 1300 years provided enough material to make his point.



A broad range of subjects are covered. The author describes the link between the Illuminati, Freemasonry, Satanism and Judaism. He explains the rise of the Rothchilds and Central Banking. He also discusses the Jewish opium trade in China, president Jackson’s fight to keep central banking out of the United States, the Jewish involvement in the U.S. Civil War, the Jewish hatred of the Russian monarchs, the “Russian Revolution,” the Jewish takeover of the Media, Jewish responsibility for the Armenian genocide, Jewish banker wars, the genocide of millions of Germans AFTER WWII, the Jewish war on Palestine, 9/11, etc.



Most of the history outlined in the book is easy to find elsewhere from different sources, but what makes this book special is how the author ties together so many examples of cultural conflicts, cultural subversion, crimes, crises, economic disasters, wars and genocides that are all linked to Jewish supremacism. Jewish supremacists have been a problem for the world for thousands of years, but we have reached the point where Jewish Power actually threatens the life and freedom of every Gentile in the world. That is why people need to read books like this, to understand the danger they and their children face. The (Jewish) Media and the government certainly aren’t going to tell them about this threat.



This book grew out of a long article the author was writing, and unfortunately it lacks citations and a bibliography. I found one of the author’s claims hard to believe: He states that 40,000 U.S. service-members died from “Gulf War Syndrome” after the 1991 Gulf War. “Gulf War Syndrome” refers to a collection of illnesses which have been blamed on anthrax vaccines, oil fire smoke, burn pits, expended uranium rounds, etc. So is the claim of 40,000 deaths from GWS actually true? Maybe—you’ll have to research it for yourself. You can go here, here, here, here and here for related information. Of course now, after living through the COVID-19 scamdemic, most people know that even if this 40,000 death figure is accurate, the government and the Media certainly wouldn’t be reporting it anywhere. Of course not.



In 2012 the author published an updated and expanded version of this book, which can be ordered from here. Maybe the latest version of the book includes footnotes and a bibliography? The author details how his book has been restricted by publishers and sellers, like Amazon. To me, this repression is a ringing endorsement. The author has also produced a documentary based on the book, which can be viewed here.



The original version of the book is 304 pages long but the format and the type size make it a quick read. Below are some interesting, disturbing and quite sickening excerpts from the book.

Page 128



On October 30th, 1937, Rear Admiral Henry Hamilton Beamish, stated the following to an assembly in New York:

"In 1848 the word, "anti-Semitic," was invented by the Jews to prevent the use of the word, "Jew." The right word for them is, "Jew,"... I implore all of you to be accurate -call them Jews. There is no need to be delicate on this Jewish question.

You must face them in this country. The Jew should be satisfied here. I was here forty-seven years ago; your doors were thrown open to the Jews and they were free. Now he has got you absolutely by the throat - that is your reward."

Page 137



This year (1940) William Joyce, living in self-imposed exile in Germany publishes his book, "Twilight Over England," in which he states of the Jewish character,



"Adamantine materialism, a flair for assuming mysticism outwardly, a supreme contempt for other races, a complete disregard for other peoples' rights, cleverness in imitation and improvisation, contempt for all labour not associated with high profits, great energy in the cause of money-making, a hatred of all nationalism but their own, a high degree of loyalty to their own family and their own community, an implicit faith in the power to corrupt gentiles, a brilliant capacity for intrigue, and a pathetic inability to keep pace with any deeper thought or higher idealism are the chief characteristics of the Jewish race. On all these attributes, volumes could be written; but it should suffice to express the resultant of these forces very simply in the following tendencies:

1) An inability to avoid forming a state within a state.

2) Complete inability to view their Gentile hosts as possessing equal rights with their own.

3) Predetermined specialisation in all those processes which bring high profit. Hence, in capitalism, almost exclusive preoccupation with finance, distribution, and exchange as distinct from productive industry. Professional work undertaken either for profit or for the sake of social advancement.

4) A natural tendency to utilize social and economic advancement for the purpose of gaining political power.

5) An unholy dread of nationalism as a factor which would draw attention to their racial nature and expose their operations.

6) The deliberate debasement of the standards of culture in the land of their sojourn.

7) The elimination by competition of the Aryan who merely wants to get enough for himself and not more than anybody else.

These resultants seem to manifest themselves in every land that the Jew inhabits.”

Page 152



The Flag of Israel is unveiled. The emblem on the flag is a blue coloured version of the Rothschild, "Red Hexagram." It has a blue border at the top and the bottom which represents the Nile and Euphrates rivers. This is put there to make the Jewish territorial ambitions very clear, an Israel in accordance with its biblical borders. This would of course mean the inclusion into Israel of: Iraq; Syria; Jordan; Lebanon;and parts of Saudi Arabia.

This use of the Rothschild Hexagram is disguised as it is referred to in the Rothschild media as a, "Star Of David." However, it is clear to anyone with knowledge of esoteric symbolism that this Hexagram was used in the ancient mystery religions as the symbol of, "Molech," (described as a demon of unwilling sacrifice and is also interestingly the name of the stone owl, the elite worship at Bohemian Grove), and, "Astaroth," (described as the Lord Treasurer of Hell). Due to the fact it is made up of six lines, has six triangular sectors and six points, it is commonly regarded as a symbol of Satan.

Interestingly, the Hexagram is also used to represent Saturn, which has been identified as the esoteric name for, "Satan." Would this not indicate that anyone killed in the name of Israel is actually a sacrifice to their God, Satan? Furthermore, the Jewish Sabbath is on Saturday, which was originally known as Saturn's Day.

So, to recap, the hexagram on the Israeli flag represents the number of the beast 666, it is an ancient representation of Satan, also known as Saturn, and the Jewish weekly religious day is Saturn's Day.

Page 153



In the early hours of April 19th, 1948, 132 Jewish terrorists from the Irgun gang, led by future Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin, and the Stem gang, led by future Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir, brutally massacre 200 men, women and children as they are sleeping peacefully in the Arab village of Deir Yassin.

In an effort to prevent outside observers discovering the brutality of their war crimes, they try to burn some of the bodies, but when that proves unsatisfactory, they stuff some in a well to hide them from the Red Cross representatives who arrive on the scene the next day and would subsequently tell the world.

Indeed reports from survivors can be found in the "Report of the Criminal Investigation Division," a Palestine Government Document labelled, No. 179/110/17/GS dated April 13th, 15th, and 16th, 1948, in which British interrogating officer, Assistant Inspector General Richard Catling states,

"The recording of statements is hampered also by the hysterical state of the women who often break down many times, whilst the statement is being recorded. There is however, no doubt that many sexual atrocities were committed by the attacking Jews. Many young school girls were raped and later slaughtered. Old women were also molested.”

“One story is current concerning a case in which a young girl was literally torn in two. Many infants were butchered and killed.



I also saw one old woman who gave her age as 104, who had been severely beaten about the head with rifle butts. Women had bracelets torn from their arms and rings from their fingers, and parts of some women's ears were severed in order to remove earrings."

As a result of this the Jews go on to detest the Red Cross, which is why, in the future, they always block them entering any territory in which they are involved in conflict, for as long as possible, to give them time to clean up evidence of their criminal acts.

Following the United Nations transfer of Palestine to an independent Jewish state and an independent Arab state on May 15th, the Israelis launch another military assault on the Arabs (today known as Palestinians) with blaring loudspeakers on their trucks informing the Arabs that if they do not flee immediately, they will be slaughtered. 800,000 Arabs with the recent memory of the Deir Yassin massacre at the forefront of their minds, flee in panic. They ask for help from neighbouring Arab states, but those states do not get involved as they are no match for the Israelis whose up to date military hardware had been supplied by the Jewish Stalinist regime in Russia.

Following this series of Jewish genocidal war crimes, the Jews now control 78% of the former Palestine as opposed to the 57% that had already been given to them illegally by the Jewish controlled United Nations.

The Arabs, many of them Christians, would never be paid compensation for their homes, property and businesses stolen from them during this genocide, and as a result these people end up in slum refugee cities of tents. Furthermore at least half of the Arabs, in a desperate hurry to flee with their lives, leave their birth certificates behind. The State of Israel then pass a law that only those Arabs who are able to prove their citizenship are allowed to return to their land, now known as Israel, which meant these 400,000 Arabs could not return and lost all the property they had left there.

Page 178



1967: The treatment of the Palestinians by the Jews, finally ignites enough anger in the Arab world for Egypt, Jordan and Syria to mobilize on Israel's borders. All of these three countries are suddenly attacked by Israel and as a result the Sinai which included Gaza is stolen from Egypt, and the West Bank and the Jordan River stolen from Jordan.

As a result of this, on June 8th, the Israelis launch an attack on the U.S.S. Liberty with (unmarked) Israeli aircraft and motor torpedo boats, in an effort to blame it on Egypt, to bring America into the war on their side, and of course follow to the letter, their Mossad motto,

"By Way Of Deception, Thou Shalt Do War."

As a result of their attack, 34 American servicemen are killed and 174 wounded. Israel lies as usual, claiming it mistook this warship that was flying a large United States flag, for an ancient out-of-service Egyptian horse carrier El Quseir, that is incidentally 180 feet shorter.

They also claim the ship was in the war zone, when it was actually in international waters, far from any fighting. The Israelis' attack on this warship lasts for seventy-five minutes during which time they shoot up one of the United States flags, resulting in the sailors desperately raising another one. The Israelis' also machine gun the lifeboats the Americans deploy in order to prevent them escaping, yet another war crime.

In the aftermath of this attack, the American sailors who survived are warned by the United States military not to discuss the matter with anyone due to, "national security," a term which when translated into plain English, means, "Jewish Security." A naval tribunal is set up to investigate the incident but it is not allowed to investigate whether the attack was deliberate, a subject which is left off their remit, and United States Senators and Congressman are warned not to raise this subject for fear of inciting anti-Semitism.

The story of course receives no prominence in the Rothschild controlled mainstream media and as usual Israel is in no way even rebuked for their crimes by their subservient country of America.

Page 209



Historian, James Bacque's book, "Other Losses," which reveals the shocking Allied treatment of German prisoners of war, allies who were of course under the direct instructions of the Jew, Eisenhower then Supreme Commander of Allied forces, features shocking revelations from a former Lieutenant in the 101st Airborne Division. This Lieutenant, who would rise to the post of Senior Historian, United States Army and would retire as Colonel Ernest F. Fisher PhD, wrote the following in his foreword to Bacque's book,

"Starting in April 1945, the United States Army and the French Army casually annihilated about one million men, most of them in American camps...Eisenhower's hatred, passed through the lens of a compliant military bureaucracy, produced the horror of death camps un-equalled by anything in American military history...an enormous war crime."

It would later be revealed that more than nine million Germans, both soldiers and civilians, had died as a result of the policies of starvation and expulsion adopted by the allied forces in the first five years following the end of the Second World War. These would include the deaths of prisoners on the road and those in allied prison camps, where food parcels were barred and children were enslaved.

One can only assume that Eisenhower was following the edicts of his beloved Jewish Talmud which is the highest religious and ethical guide for observant Jews. In this book, which to the Jews far surpasses the bible, and alongside the Zohar and the Kabbalah, it is repeatedly stated that non-Jews are inherently bad, and Jews good, and furthermore, that the best among the non-Jews deserve to be killed.

Page 223



At the Bilderberg Conference on June 6th to 9th, 1991, in Baden-Baden, Germany, David Rockefeller (a Rothschild) makes the following statement,

"We are grateful to the Washington Post, the New York Times, Time Magazine, and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected their promises of discretion for almost 40 years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world, if we had been subjected to the lights of publicity during those years.

But the world is now more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government. The super-national sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national auto-determination practised in past centuries.



Page 231



Only two days after Goldstein's massacre, Rabbi Yaacov Perrin, states,

"One million Arabs are not worth a Jewish fingernail."

Page 255



On October 1st, "The Rome Observer," runs a story of how the Italian police have broken up a paedophile ring which had been kidnapping non-Jewish children aged between two and five from orphanages, and then raping and murdering them. The paedophile ring had filmed these rapes and murders for the benefit of the global,"snuff film," industry and had already sold copies to over 1,700 customers who had paid as much as $20,000 a time to see these two to five year old children being brutally raped and killed.

This is not the problem, however. The problem is that this paedophile ring consisted of eleven Jewish gangsters, and the Italian broadcast media had been so bold as to inform their more than eleven million viewers of such, and even go so far as to broadcast footage of these Jewish gangsters' arrests! Naturally, instead of maintaining a low profile or apologising for the crimes of their brethren, the Jewish community in Italy went mad claiming, "blood libel," and demanded that the Jewish elite who sat on the board of the TV network responsible, no surprise there, fire the news executives who allowed this story to broadcast. This was of course done, and incidentally, none of America's news networks carried any report of this Jewish paedophile network story.

One has to wonder whether, the Jews most holy book, the "Talmud," had any influence on these Jewish paedophiles. The Talmud clearly states that sex between a grown man and a girl under three years of age is, "permissible," and also, that the best among the non Jews, "deserve to be killed." It would appear the actions of these Jewish paedophiles satisfied both of these edicts.



Page 259



On September 11th, the attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon is orchestrated by Israel with the complicity of Britain and America, under the orders of the Rothschilds' which they in turn blame on so-called Muslim terrorists. This is Stage One of getting the Western World to go to war with the Arab World, on behalf of the Jews. Another textbook Mossad false flag operation, remember their motto,

"By Way Of Deception, Thou Shalt Do War."

They also will use the attacks to gain control of the few nations in the world who don't allow Rothschild central banks and so less than one month after these attacks, United States forces attack Afghanistan, one of only seven nations in the world who don't have a Rothschild controlled central bank. These nations are all predominantly populated by Muslims who, unlike the majority of White Christians (see Nehemiah 5:7), obey their scripture and refuse to partake in the lending or borrowing of money, "usury," something which has riled the Jews for hundreds of years.

The Jews are also most unhappy with Muslims throughout the world. This is because the plan to destroy the Muslim faith that worked so well for the Jews with regard to the Christian faith has largely failed.

The Jews worked hard to get Muslims to migrate into many Western nations, the plan being that they would forget their religious beliefs and become nothing but a consumer of Jewish owned products, services and governments, like the majority of the white Christian world.

Unfortunately the majority of Muslims maintained their religious faith and formed their own communities within these Western nations, failing to fall into the Jews trap, like the Christians. The Jews decide this means the Muslims have to be destroyed, and they decide they'll get the Christians to do the job for them.

Interestingly on the day after the attacks, in the Jerusalem Post, former Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, states,

"Regarding what took place on September 11th, well it's very good... it will generate immediate sympathy for Israel."

Interestingly Boston Logan airport from where UAL Flight 175 and AA Flight 11 originated from, which struck the twin towers and Newark airport where UAL 93 originated from and which supposedly crashed in Pennsylvania, both had their security outsourced to a private firm named Huntleigh USA. This firm in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of an Israeli company called International Consultants on Targeted Security (ICTS) International N.V., a Holland-based aviation and transportation security firm headed by former Israeli military commanding officers and veterans of government intelligence and security agencies.

The principals of ICTS are Menachem Atzmon (convicted in Israel in 1996 when he was treasurer of Ehud Olmert's Mayorial campaign, for campaign finance fraud unlike his fellow defendant Ehud Olmert who was acquitted and goes on to become Prime Minister of Israel in 2006), and Ezra Harel, who would go onto to die of a heart attack two years later at the age of 53 on his yacht off the coast of Palestine.

These two Israeli citizens, took over management of security at the Boston and Newark airports when ICTS bought Huntleigh USA in 1999.

Less than a week before the 9-11 attack on September 5th, the so-called lead hijacker Mohamed Atta and several other hijackers made a still-unexplained visit onboard one of pro-Israeli lobbyist, Ashkenazi Jew, Jack Abramoff's casino boats. No investigation is undertook as to what they were doing there.

Interestingly out of the nineteen so-called hijackers blamed for carrying out the attack on September 11th, seven would turn up still alive, some attending United States embassies in Arabic countries and asking why they are being named as hijackers. Does the United States or the Jewish media question this? No.

On 9-11, five Israelis disguised in Arab clothing are arrested for dancing and cheering while video-taping the World Trade Towers collapse. Supposedly employed by Urban Moving Systems, the Israelis are caught with multiple passports, a van which tested positive for explosives and a lot of cash. As a result of this arrest, the Mayor of Jerusalem (and future Prime Minister of Israel), Ehud Olmert, personally calls New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, with instructions for him to intervene in this matter.

Olmert offers the following assurances that these men had nothing to do with the terrorist attack, and were just having a bit of fun, which I guess, must be something Jews do when they see two giant buildings full of non-Jews collapse, when he states,

"That's why the five laughed at the collapse of the World Trade Center buildings, they were just being immature and irresponsible."

Two of these five Israelis are later revealed to be Mossad, negating Olmert's claims. The other three are strongly suspected of being Mossad also. As witness reports track the activity of the Israelis, it emerges that they were seen at Liberty Park at the time of the first impact, suggesting a foreknowledge of what was to come.

However, the Israelis are interrogated, and then eventually sent back to Israel and furthermore the arresting officers from New Jersey Police department are told not to discuss their arrest, so presumably if you ever want something done in New York, you're best off speaking to the Mayor of Jerusalem first.

Interestingly these five Israelis who were dancing and cheering the collapse of the World Trade Center, later appear on radio and television in Israel where they statethey were in New York City on September 11th to "document the event," as America had never suffered an attack like this on its shores. How did they know and attack was going to attack place?

The owner of a moving company used as a cover by these Mossad agents abandons his business and flees to Israel. The United States Government then classifies all of the evidence related to the Israeli agents and their connections to 9-11.

Much of this is reported to the public via a four part story on Fox News by Carl Cameron. Pressure from Jewish groups, primarily AIPAC, forces Fox News to remove the story from their website.

Two hours prior to the 9-11 attacks, Odigo, an Israeli company with offices just a few blocks from the World Trade Towers, receives an advance warning of the attack via an internet instant message. The manager of the New York Office provides the FBI with the IP address of the sender of the message, but the FBI does not follow this up.

The FBI is investigating five Israeli moving companies as possible fronts for Israeli intelligence.

Approximately two hundred Israelis with ties to these moving companies which were very active in the World Trade Center in the months prior to the attack, are subsequently arrested on suspicion of involvement when bomb residue is discovered in some of the removal vans they were using. However, under the direct orders of Michael Chertoff, they deported to Israel as a result of, "visa violations." Chertoff, a dual United States/Israeli citizen whose father is a Rabbi and mother was one of the first Mossad operatives, prefers to order the arrest of approximately nine hundred Muslims with no ties to the either the World Trade Center or explosive residue.

On September 12th, the Jerusalem Post, tipped off about possible exposure of Israel as the perpetrators of the 911 attacks runs a story claiming that two Israelis died on the hijacked airplanes and that 4,000 were missing at the WTC. One week later, a Beirut television station reports that 4,000 Israeli employees of the WTC were absent the day of the attack, which would appear to clarify the story in the Jerusalem Post.

Finally on September 22nd, the New York Times states the following, "There were, in fact, only three Israelis who had been confirmed as dead: two on the planes and another who had been visiting the towers on business and who was identified and buried."

RELATED INFORMATION:



The Jewish Supremacist Way of War



The Jewish Supremacists' War on the White Population



Is this a Jewish Supremacist War on the World?



Terrorism: A Jewish Tradition



The Jewish War on the Gentiles



The Jewish Supremacist War on the World Meme Page



The Jewish Supremacist War on the World Meme Page II



The Red Terror, the Holodomor, and the "Globalists"



The Holocaust



Israel and elements of the U.S. government did 9/11



The October 7, 2023 "Hamas" Attack was an Israeli False Flag Attack



Jewish Supremacists Speak



Jewish Supremacist Quotes



Ending Antisemitism



END