"Globalists" Versus Humanity

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alec's avatar
Alec
8h

Ron Unz "Jews have a reputation for fraud hardly surprising given their tendency to lie.."

Rev. Ted Pike"Kol Nidre - Judaism's License To Lie"

Matt Kennedy of Declassified UK "you can tell when an Israeli official is lying because their lips are moving"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jewell's avatar
Jewell
1h

Thanks. Just noticing some things here. The murder occurred on 4/26/1913. Easter that year was on 3/23/13 and Passover began on 4/21/13 and ended on 4/29/13, 7th and 8th concluding days of Passover are full feast. It would be interesting to investigate prior years during the time of these holidays to see if the Atlanta newspapers covered any missing persons or strange murders. The NAACP was created on 2/12/1909 and financed by Henry Moskowitz and other wealthy Jewish business owners and bankers. It has been stated that the actual purpose was to organized blacks to become revolutionaries and promote communism. You need people for a revolution and the Jews at that time were not in sufficient numbers and most were fairly new arrivals although greatly supported by Jewish welfare programs, so had tribal allegiance and could be controlled.

I believe the press coverage of this case probably had most of the population distracted and unaware of something more important which was the debate and final passaged of the Federal Reserve Act (12/23/1913). So one has to wonder - how many newspapers at the time even covered what was going on with the proposed legislation that would control not only the destiny of the US but all other nation states with the sole purpose of creating a one world government controlled by "Them".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Binky LaRue
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture