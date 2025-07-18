This movie below is what could be described as a mockumentary. It reveals ugly truths about the world using comedy and satire. It comes from the same people who created the film Jones Plantation, which ridiculed our corrupt political and banking system with a story about a fictional slave plantation. I think that this is a good movie to share with friends and family who need a little help seeing how the world is really run because it is not quite as disturbing as a real documentary would be. Topics that are covered include the voting system and politics, “Barnum Statements”, mind control, the Media, Hollywood, the Military Industrial Complex, the real reasons for wars, the transgender agenda, and The New World Order.



Some information about the film:



We're Living on the Jones Plantation-Interview with Andrew Treglia, producer of Barnum World



Another interview:

Here is a website about the film.

EXCERPT: About "Barnum World" We are living in Clown World. Clown World isn't just patently absurd, it's extremely dangerous. As the parasite ruling class destroys everything, we careen towards financial and societal collapse and/or a technocratic gulag. Revolution is not an option as the parasites would just quickly infiltrate it, and we'd end up in the same place again. We don't need a revolution, we need Evolution - An Evolution of consciousness. The ONLY chance we have is to wake people up, and get more people on our side. We have to have more people. "Many people are gullible, and we can expect this to continue." - PT Barnum Barnum World runs on polysemic Barnum Statements. Barnum Statements are words and expressions that sound meaningful, but they mean something different to everyone who hears them - so they don't really mean anything. They are nothing but empty slogans, and very effective word trickery. We've all heard them before - "We're going to bring the country back together" , "I will fight to save the country", "We need to save the soul of this nation" - and a million more. Not only are they non-falsifiable, but they also offer the person saying them (politicians, news anchors, etc.) the ability to avoid all accountability. Barnum Statements are the oil that lubricates the control system machine that enslaves us. Once you see them, you can't unsee them. When an individual is armed with the wisdom to identify Barnum Statements, the ability of our overseers to control the individual is exponentially diminished. At this point, this our ONLY hope. We have to arm as many people with the truth as we can before we can ever expect anything to change. "Give me a lever long enough and a place to stand, and I will move the world."

-Archimedes, 230 BC We believe that our film, "Barnum World", could act as an Archimedes Lever, and be an incredibly powerful and effective tool to wake millions of people with the truth.

“You know, it really bothers me sometimes, to see so many good people taken advantage of by the predators and parasites who lie to them. And use the things they love and care about against them. If I could snap my fingers and wake the people from this trance they've been under, I would. But I can't. So they'll continue to get screwed. Day after day, year after year, until they open their damn eyes and stop imagining they can vote their way out of this shit.”



— James "Natty" Jones [Lee Gaulman] in Barnum World (2025)



