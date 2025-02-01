Jason Christoff: The Psychological Manipulation of the Public During the COVID Scamdemic
the COVID-19 PSYOP never ended
Below is a recent speech given by mind control expert Jason Christoff about the COVID-19 Psychological Operation:
11:17 minutes
Of course the COVID-19 PSYOP started long before 2020, with vaccine propaganda in the schools and predictive programming in movies like Contagion preparing people to accept the lock-downs and the clot shot mandates. And the PSYOP is ongoing, with the COVID-19 booster shots still being pushed on the public today, in 2025. We are actually at booster #10. Unbelievable.
CDC Director (((Mandy Cohen))) pushing the COVID-19 depopulation jabs in March, 2024.
No one is facing jail time for what they have done to us and, incredibly, Vax Daddy Trump actually promoted mRNA “vaccines” for cancer just two days after his inaguration.
Related: Trump’s Stargate Sparks MAHA Pushback: mRNA Vaccine Expansion Under Fire.
Addtionally, Donald “Warp Speed” Trump apparently held a cordial three-hour meeting with “vaccine” pusher and depopulation enthusiast Bill Gates shortly after being sworn in as president again. Shouldn’t Gates be in jail for his crimes against humanity?
Related: Bill Gates Vaccine Crime Record-496,000 Paralyzed Children in India and More
You can’t make this stuff up.
It feels like we are living within an endless, massive humilation ritual.
In totally unrelated news, stroke-poke pusher Dr. Fauci was granted a premptive pardon by president Biden. Golly, I wonder why? Maybe because he is a mass-murdering criminal and our government is totally corrupt? Think about it. Why are the Media, the governments and the harmaceutical companies not sharing the following information with the public, but are instead continuing to push the death jabs on us?:
If the utter absurdity and insanity of the propanda push during the height of the COVID-19 scamdemic has faded a bit from your mind, here is a video to refresh your memory:
Here are some more COVID-19 videos showing the craziness and tyranny that was inflicted on us by our formerly-trusted “authorities”:
Here is a another video documenting the madness:
And here are more, related videos…
A woman mourning the loss of her colleague to a COVID-19 “vaccine” and blaming the “vaccine”-pushers for her death:
A terribly injured victim of the “safe and effective” COVID-19 bioweapons. What a nightmare:
Another victim of the “vaccines”:
The post below contains sad and disturbing death reports for some of the people who died within a day or two of their COVID-19 “vaccine” injections:
If you are getting the impression that The Powers That Be are waging a war against us and are trying to maim and kill us, it is because they are. They think that depopulating the earth is a great and wonderful thing. Don’t believe me? See here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.
YOU are the carbon they want to reduce. Though I have no way of confirming the number, there are claims that the COVID “vaccine” depopulation program has killed 17 million people so far. If that is true, how many more have been injured and disabled?1
Isn’t it surreal how the Media and the governments are silent about all of this?
Ultimately, it all seems very satanic, doesn’t it?
"Most jews do not like to admit it, but our god is Lucifer — so I wasn't lying — and we are his chosen people. Lucifer is very much alive." — Harold W. Rosenthal (1976)
A Harvard study has indicated that Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) statistics represent less than 1% of the actual numbers of adverse effects and deaths from vaccines.
