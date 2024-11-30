I am sharing this interview with a man named Jason Christoff because I think that his message is pretty important. Christoff is a “self-sabotage coach” with keen insights into human psychology and he has some very interesting things to say about how the world is run. In this interview, Christoff describes how there is an ancient cult that is ruling over the world and he says that this group has been using poison and mind control to maintain their power over us. Many people may think that this is a crazy idea-totally unbelievable-but it makes a lot of sense to me. It has become clear to me and to many others that the world is not run quite the way that we were taught in school or have been told by the Media, and that the system we were born into is very corrupt and very fake. Anyway, make up your own mind about what Mr. Christoff has to say. -Binky LaRue



Here is some more information about Jason Cristoff:

“Jason Christoff runs an international psychological reprogramming institute where he educates on the topics of mind control, behavior modification, psychological manipulation, propaganda and brainwashing. This information allows each graduate to review their own internal programming, which may be holding them back from expressing their full potential in life. If a graduate discovers that they carry self destructive and self abusive behaviors in their subconscious mind pathway, reprogramming options are explained and provided. With this knowledge, graduates of Jason's program have the capability to review the subconscious behaviors of their patients, clients etc, and reprogram in a similar fashion.”

Sascha Kalivoda:



Have you noticed lately that some people don’t seem to question anything? Like anything at all?

They listen to the news, and they take it for face value.

They listen to their doctor and do as they are told.

They let the teachers poison the minds of their children and support it.

What is it that leads to such blind obedience? And why are some people less susceptible to this conditioning than others? Why are some afraid to stand out of the crowd while others decide to walk their own path even if no one comes along?

Jason Christoff, self-sabotage coach and former fitness centre owner, has been educating on on these very questions and more for the last 25 years.

In this interview he teaches us some of the key facets of mind control, how to recognize them and why are some people seem to be so much more resistant to it than others.

Knowing these tactics are an unfortunate part of life if you are truly seeking to live a life of freedom, and Jason wants to help you recognize the traps and help you fortify yourself to be impervious to the influences that seek to control you.

In this interview, Jason talks about:

Jason’s beginnings in fitness clubs but not being healthy

Where Jason has been speaking around the world on mind control

His training with the Chek Institute and how his initial meager results with his clients led down the path of becoming a self-sabotage coach

How he got the attention of ‘truth’ doctors recently and began traveling and speaking with them

The history of the art of controlling people

“Media”, the country – the origin of studying human psychology

How humans tend to find safety in the group and how the media can falsify the impression of what the group is thinking

The impact of the car theft movie “Gone in Seconds”

The capacity of the controllers to take the pre-fontal cortex offline

The role of doctors in the plan

The history of Starbucks and who bought them when they were going bankrupt in the 80’s

The difference between people who see the mind controlling patterns and those who don’t

Who are ‘they’?

Dr. Richard Day tapes

How repetition breeds religious belief

“The Push”, a made for Netflix program

How seniors are being targeted

How immorality is being mainstreamed wholesomeness is under attack

Book: “The Indoctrinate Brain” by Dr. Michael Nehls

How v@x ingredients and other substances destroy the hippocampus

The role of the prefrontal cortex in morality

Essential watching: “The Jones Plantation” (on Tubi)

Jason’s opinion on Elon Musk

The strategic plot behind “X”

Jason’s thoughts on the concept of controlled opposition

Why it is so important to take control of your health and get it in order

Jason’s courses

Apple iPhone article

and more!

Connect with Jason:

Website:

https://www.jchristoff.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jason.christoff.12

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jasonchristoff1/

Email: info@jchristoff.com

Jason’s article on ‘They’:

Documentary “The Push”:

Dr. Richard Day tapes: https://drrichardday.wordpress.com/audio/

iPhone article: https://www.jchristoff.com/blog/is-your-apple-iphone-a-sci-fi-weapon



