In the video below, Max Lowen, a psychotherapist and a survivor of satanic ritual abuse, interviews Jason Christoff, a mind control expert. Jason describes the interview this way: “this interview isn't for the faint of heart. This interview is for people who want to know who's behind the green curtain at OZ, organizing all the death and darkness in our society today.” Topics discussed include trauma-based mind control, social engineering, poisoning the population, the Tavistock Institute, the Bull Cult, satanism, child sacrifice, the Day Tapes, infantilization of the public, programming through movies, television and music, etc. The basic takeaway from this interview is that the world is not run quite the way that they taught us in school and the folks running it are not good people.



Video taken from here.



1:37:44

