Picture of the 2012 Olympics Opening Ceremony, featuring a figure of death wielding what appears to be a hypodermic needle. Is this Predictive Programming/Revelation of the Method?



I was going to include this video below on my COVID-19 Videos page, but I thought I would post it on its own page so that it was more visible. Something about this video struck me so I wanted to talk about it and about the bigger picture. What struck me about the video was this: The behavior of the politicians, newscasters and celebrities shown in this video was very disturbing 3-4 years ago, and what they did only looks worse in hindsight. These people look crazy. This video was edited to be humorous, but it’s hard to laugh knowing how many lives these people helped destroy.

These control freaks were aggressively pushing us and coercing us to get novel “vaccines” (no jab, no job!) that are actually dangerous gene therapy injections, to “fight” an illness that the CDC reported, in 2020, to be no more deadly than the common flu. That’s insane. It is hard to believe that any of the people in this video were unaware of these facts.



It only takes a little bit of research and some logical thinking to understand that the COVID pandemic and the “vaccination” program are fake. They are PSYOPS. More investigation reveals that they are part of a long-planned, unconventional war on humanity.



We have plenty of evidence that the COVID-19 “vaccines” are bioweapons.

During the height of the COVID plandemic the “vaccine” pushers lied to about everything of importance. They are still lying to us. At this point I do not believe that there ever was a novel coronavirus. I think that they just rebranded the flu and faked the COVID “case” and “death” count by using bogus PCR test results, by relabeling deaths from accidents, cancer and old age as COVID-19 deaths (see here), and by actually murdering people in the hospitals with the Fauci Remdesivir “treatment” protocol-and then chalking up those deaths as COVID-19 deaths too.

Related: Dr Michael Yeadon: Why I Don’t Believe There Ever Was a Covid Virus



Don’t forget, also, that people who were jabbed were not officially “vaccinated” until two weeks after their second shot. So all of those COVID “vaccine” victims who succumbed to the shots within the first few weeks of getting jabbed could be added to the “unvaccinated” COVID-19 death count, and their deaths then used to scare more people into the getting the stroke pokes. A grotesque circle of murder.

Chart source: openvaers.com



Related: VAERS Mortality Reports



If there ever really was a pandemic, it was a pandemic of the “vaccinated,” a pandemic that is raging now.

Today the excess death rates in the most “vaccinated” countries are skyrocketing and millions are becoming disabled. A huge number of young, otherwise healthy people are dying suddenly from blood clots, heart attacks and “turbo cancers.” And the governments, Media, NGOs and pharmaceutical companies that pushed these dangerous and deadly injections on us are all silent about this carnage…because they are waging a silent war against us and must hide the evil they have inflicted on the world.



Video: Children dying suddenly after the rollout of the genocide jabs:

This Notice of Liability which was reportedly sent to the W.H.O. in May 2024 provides details about what is in these injections and what their effects on the body are.



EXCERPT: The long-term material risks of these ‘vaccines’ are unknown. The LNP-modRNA platform fulfils EU, UK, South African, Australian, and US legal definitions for being properly deemed a genetically modified organism (GMO), and a gene therapy, where material risks are identified over a period up to 15 years and perhaps into offspring. People were not advised as required by law that the so-called ‘vaccines’ are, in fact, GMOs.

Pfizer used one process to manufacture the products that they submitted for approval but a different process to manufacture the product supplied for injection into the world’s people. The latter product was manufactured using E.coli bacteria and plasmid DNA which has resulted in excessive synthetic DNA contamination confirmed as able to integrate with the human genome. Moderna’s use of plasmid DNA in manufacture has also led to excessive synthetic DNA contamination. Pfizer products includes a SV40 virus-derived enhancer gene sequence. This gene sequence is known to facilitate the transport of the synthetic DNA into cell nuclei, posing a real risk of chromosomal integration. This threatens permanent genetic modification of inoculated people without their knowledge or consent and can only be harmful. The contents of these genetic injections do not stay in the arm muscle. Spike proteins are produced for a prolonged and unknown period of time, possibly indefinitely. These spike proteins trigger extensive microvascular blood clotting as well as large vessel blood clots. Spike proteins are deposited in many tissues and organs including the heart, brain, testis, ovaries, liver and spleen, causing tissue degeneration and disease. The large quantity of spike proteins may overwhelm the immune system, causing immune system dysfunction and worsening risk of all infections and cancers. The spike protein is toxic in itself, but this foreign antigen also marks the victims’ own tissues as non-self, triggering autoimmune disease within these tissues. The antibodies generated are non-neutralizing and worsen Covid disease; this is “antibody dependent enhancement” of infection. Undeclared plasmid DNA in these products carries further dangers; especially in the case of Pfizer and the concealed SV40 enhancer and promotor sequences. This includes the disruption of tumour suppressor genes, and adds to the list of mechanisms by which these products increase cancer risk. The artificial modRNA in these products is hyper-persistent due to the substitution of N1-methylpsudouridine in place of uracil. This prolongs the production of the toxic spike proteins, but also causes ribosome frame shifting, such that a variety of unpredictable proteins and polypeptides are also generated. These pose serious risk for triggering a large spectrum of autoimmune diseases. Additionally the pegylated lipid nanoparticles, which deliver the genetic payload into the victims’ cells, are toxic in and of themselves.

5. Violation of informed consent

Based on your authority as the designated WHO Director General, the majority of people around the world trusted your words when you stated that Covid-19 GMOs and gene therapies were “safe and effective”. This claim cannot be substantiated and is further disproved by Covid-19 vaccine contracts. As such, the right to free and informed consent was violated for every human being who was injected with the experimental Covid-19 GMO gene therapy called ‘vaccines’.



This commentary from Sasha Latypova, a retired pharmaceutical industry, research and development executive, seems to describe the situation we are in:



Overall characterization of what is going on: the federal and most of the state governments are gone and captured. Whatever is running the federal gov agencies (e.g. HHS) really intends to kill you, or at least substantially injure you, damage your reproductive capacity and repossess your assets in the process. The aim is to reduce the population and terrorize the survivors enough to establish a totalitarian control over much of the world’s territory.



Nobody is coming to save you, your survival and that of your children is in your hands only. Do not comply.

We are living in a military dictatorship in a state of permanent, unannounced war. Both the citizens and the rank and file service members are the military targets. The Constitution has been effectively suspended. The US military deployed themselves onto US soil under false pretenses of “pandemic response” and fraudulent “Operation Warp Speed” producing biological weapons for mass killing marketed as “vaccines”. This is an act of treason. While this event had been slowly planned and prepared for decades, the “crossing of the Rubicon” happened via the 2020 “live exercise” of faking the pandemic via strategic poisoning and hospital murders, subsequent tyranny and then deployment of injected poisons marketed as “life saving vaccines” onto people who were scared and driven into panic by a massive campaign of lies.



Conclusion



There is plenty of evidence that the COVID-19 “pandemic” and “vaccine” program are part of a unconventional war on humanity that was planned out years in advance.



The talking heads who pushed the clot shots were in a position to know that what they were doing was morally wrong, yet they did what they did anyway, and by and large they have not apologized or asked for forgiveness in all the years since. They are part of this war against us.



The continued silence by all elements of the COVID “vaccine” jab-pusher coalition—governments, Media, pharmacutical companies, NGOs, celebrity influencers—about the tsunami of injuries and deaths from the COVID-19 “vaccines” is part of their effort to keep the mass of humanity in the dark about this worldwide war. How long the “vaccine” pushers can maintain this coverup is hard to say, but if the mass of humanity really understood the magnitude of what these monsters are doing to them, and to their children, and what they have planned for the world, I believe that this war would be over very quickly. I hope that people wake up.



Related:

39+ COVID-19 "Pandemic" Questions

VAERS Mortality Reports

COVID-19 Videos

Plandemic/Vax Genocide Shared Drive and Links





END





Leave a comment