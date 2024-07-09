Subjects that are covered in this documentary include usury and Central Banking, the (alleged) Satanic beliefs of the people who run the world, child ritual sacrifice, the Jewish-orchestrated invasions of White countries, Trump’s support for Israel, Jewish tribalism, Jewish supremacism, Jewish plans for world conquest, the war on Palestine, etc. Some subjects are only briefly touched on. The big thing that stood out to me was the hatred many of the Jewish supremacists in the film expressed for the filthy Goyim. These people seem psychopathic and it was disturbing to listen to them. They made me angry. I kept asking myself, “What the hell is wrong with these people?” For those who would say that these Jews don’t represent ALL JEWS, I would respond this way: Of course not, but these people seem to represent the Jews who are controlling most of the world, and who want to enlave the world—and that should concern you. Take a look at what Jewish supremacists did to the Russian and Ukrainian Christians once they had total control over them. Take a look at what they are doing to the Palestinians now. I am convinced that these are examples of what supremacist Jews would like to do to all of the Gentiles—once they have enough power over us.

“Extermination of the Christians is a necessary sacrifice.” (Zohar, Shemoth)

“Even the best of the gentiles should be killed.” (Abodah Zara 26b)



” The chief mission of all other races and peoples, large and small, is to perish in the revolutionary holocaust.“



–Karl Marx Die Neue Rheinische Zeitung NZR January 1849

This first half-hour of this movie consists of an outake from an interview with a Dutch banker named Ronald Bernard, who claims that he worked in the upper levels of the world’s financial system, near the top of the world’s power pyramid. He calls it a very dark place. Bernard describes having to put his conscience in a freezer in order to do his work. He says that the people he worked with laughed at the suffering and deaths of the innocents caught up in their machinations. He alleges that the shadowy figures running the world are luciferians who kill children in sacrifice rituals.



”Most Jews do not like to admit it, but our god is Lucifer... and we are his chosen people.”

Harold Wallace Rosenthal

This documentary is very informative and enlightening but be forwarned: it might make you a bit, well…“antisemitic.”



Who Rules The World, How They Do It, and What They Believe (1 hr 47 min)



