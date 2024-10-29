Oct 29, 2024

NOTE: I believe that what Jason Christoff describes in this article that I’ve copied below is pretty much true. I do think that we are highly manipulated and mind-controlled by the people running the system. I think that elections are fake, that U.S. presidents (and top political leaders around the world) are essentially just actors, and that we are subjected to fake, false flag events-like 9/11 and the COVID-19 plandemic-to make us think and behave in the ways that the controllers want. I have also been seeing lots of information supporting the idea that the United States is actually a corporation.



These claims are highly disturbing and many people find them too psychologically difficult to accept. No one wants to believe that he or she lives on a human farm. However, I don’t think that we can live any longer being ignorant of how the world is really run. I believe that what Jason Christoff outlines below regarding how the world is run is a bit closer to the truth than what we are taught in school. I agree with his prediction that the upcoming U.S. election will be accompanied by chaos.



Mind control can be extremely powerful. Let's first establish this fact. 4 choice examples are below......

At this link, we have a mind control expert brainwash 3 out of 4 people to commit murder LIVE on camera. It took the behavioral expert 2 hours to get his mind control victims to kill another human LIVE on camera. It's a made for Netflix special that's 1 hour long. You can also watch the short trailer here.

At this link, we have a mind control expert brainwash a man to forget his own name and the name of his dog. It took the mind control expert 30 seconds to cause this complete lapse in the victim's long-term memory.

At this link, we have a mind control expert completely dominate the future behaviors of 3 mind control victims simultaneously, while each mind control victim states openly for the record that they believe they could never be "influenced" or placed under mind control. It took the behavioral expert 3 minutes to get all 3 of his mind control victims to execute the behaviors he programmed into them.

At this link, we have a mind control expert, engage with a lady who believes she can't be placed under mind control. It took the behavior expert 2 minutes to take full control of his victim's thoughts and mind, making her believe that she was a guy named Bob......when she is really a lady named Carol.

Now, I wanted to list all these examples first (and I could list many more) because each voter in the upcoming US election believes that they can't be placed under mind control. This is the exact same mental position taken by each mind control victim, in all the videos above. Before I give my predictions regarding the US election, let me review the real-life mind control operation, which has been blanketing the country of the United States for over 100 years. The ancient techniques that can put people under mind control as individuals, have been applied to the entire population of the United States........and no one has really noticed.

My name is Jason Christoff and I've given speeches on mind control, brainwashing, propaganda and behavior modification in the European Parliament, the US Senate, The Romanian Palace of the Parliament and at the Japanese Parliament. To see some of those talks click here, in order to visit my page where some of those talks are housed.

Mind control tactics (and the use of those tactics against the general public) are documented and well researched. Some modalities of mind control work really well, others are moderately effective, and yet others fare poorly in real world operations. What the entire US population has been subjected to over the last 100 years, is the most effective mind control operation ever rolled out on any mass public body in recorded history. This multi-generational psy-op is having a devastating effect on the US population, on all levels, including how the US public is thinking and interacting with their political system. What most people in the US don't know is that the entire well researched playbook for the famous German MK ULTRA mind control program has been applied to the entire US population. Here's how it was done. Let me explain 5 major pillars of the famous MK ULTRA mind control program and how those 5 pillars have been applied to all US citizens, outside their conscious awareness.

1. In the documentary TRANCE - MIND CONTROL AND SLAVERY - THE CATHY O'BRIEN STORY, it's easy to conclude that intense fear, panic and trauma (play a huge role in the) official MK ULTRA mind control operation. A terrorized and fearful mind is more compliant to command and perceived authority. This aspect of MK-ULTRA was brought into the minds of all US citizens through Netflix, TV shows, government backed operations (like 9/11, The Oklahoma City Bombing, The JFK assassination etc.) plus fear-based Hollywood movie productions. In real life, MK UTRA research proves conclusively that fear is extremely effective at making a person compliant and to do as they're told. This research was rolled out country-wide in the US, via screen productions that drowned the public in perpetual fear. This has been going on for a very long time.

2. Psychological research proves that poisoning a mind control victim increases their compliance. The US is the most poisoned population in the world hands down, regardless if you tally toxic medical drug consumption or poisonous food additives that are illegal in most other countries on earth. This poisoning, in order to increase mind control compliance, also includes narcotics. The US government has been consistently caught smuggling in narcotics to the US and organizing the domestic drug trade for decades. In MK ULTRA research, the more drugged and poisoned a person was, the easier they were to mind control. This research was rolled out country wide in the US, via an extremely toxic food, drink, medicine and narcotic supply. This is not an accident, chance happening or a random series of unrelated events. This is all by design, as no other country in the world is poisoned to this degree......not even close.

3. In extremely illegal MK ULTRA mind control experimentation, wiping a mind control victim's memory, proved highly effective for the controller's ability to reprogram the memoryless mind control victim. Without a memory, the mind control victim loses all points of reference and can be programmed at will. Chemicals have also been found to wipe memory. Dr. Michael Nehls has discovered that some of the mystery ingredients in the COVID injection also wipes memory. Alcohol, caffeine and smoking marijuana appear to also wipe memory. In MK ULTRA research, wiping the memory was often violent and would obviously be resisted by the mass population if applied en masse. A chemical removing said public memory, via ingredients in the fake COVID vaccines or via caffeine, alcohol and marijuana products.....is something most of the public walks happily into daily. Yes, the US public has been immensely brain damaged and dumbed down, outside their conscious awareness.

4. The most basic mind control techniques place people into what's called alpha brainwave state, which makes them hyper suggestible and compliant to command. This is also called trance or hypnosis. The TV is a hypnosis, trance and alpha brain wave state generating machine....which makes each TV watcher extremely compliant to suggestion during the time they're fixing their gaze on their TV screen. In MK ULTRA research, a mind control expert would be required to put forth direct and focused effort, in order to place a mind control victim into trance. The TV does this almost instantly. To say that the US public knows nothing about why their society exists in the way it does (a TV in every house, coffee shops on every corner, marijuana legalization ripping across the country, the most poisoned version of everything for sale at every store etc) could be the understatement of the century. The US is literally a coast-to-coast MK ULTRA mind control experiment, which is bearing immense fruit and trillions in profit for the forces organizing said mind control. This is also why there's TV's now on every piece of gym cardio equipment, on the back of each airplane seat and of course we're carrying screens with us everywhere we go. Each additional screen up-regulates mind control potential exponentially.

5. Repetition is key to all mind control operations. The most repetitive messages get up-regulated into TRUTH and FACT inside the human nervous system. The US media system and the US education system has controlled the repetitive content of the US public, with a mind control iron fist, for a very long time. The government school system is a mind control conveyor belt of repetitive (yet false ideas) that takes hold inside the fertile minds of US students. These brainwashed, poisoned, memory damaged and traumatized children grow up to be the adults navigating the US 4-year election cycles.

What makes the US public the most mind controlled population in the world (even though there are close runner ups like Canada, Australia, the UK etc) is the sheer amount of medical poisons consumed in the US, the extremely toxic US food supply (which is by far the most poisoned in the world), the time US citizens submit themselves to voluntary hypnosis in front of their TV or movies screens and their excessive consumption of chemicals that wipe memory.

This is the population going to vote on Nov 5th. Obviously, there's some problems on both sides of the blue and red spectrum......because of this very specific US multi-generational mind control operation.

Given the 5 major mind control modalities recounted above and given how powerful mind control can be, the average person reading this will have a hard time understanding what I'm about to write next. The United States is a corporation, which has owners, as any corporation does. Washington DC is a district inside that corporation, where the legal restrictions that apply to regular US citizens, do not apply to the corporate executives running the US country as a registered business. The people heading both parties (who are running for the office of President) are hired actors who have no power to do anything other than what the corporate owners want them to. The owners of the US corporation run these elections, in order to trigger the mind control programming placed into the public, which exists to make the public believe that they have a say in the operation of the company. This format of employee control is instituted at most corporations, as the vast majority of employees work harder if they believe that they're being treated fairly and that their opinions count. If you actually want to know who "the owners and controllers" of the United States corporation are, you can click here to start your research.

If you don't know any of this or how this really works, I suggest you watch the movie called The Jones Plantation (available here on TubiTV too). It's a brilliant movie (not a documentary) that explains exactly what's happening with the US election right now. If you're a US citizen, this is mandatory viewing. It will be the best $10 you ever spend in your life, hands down, no exceptions, end of story, watch it, you'll be glad you did! Find out what's really happening.

So, what's my prediction, as to what will happen in the upcoming US election? It will be whatever the owners of the US corporation want to happen, in order to keep the public under the deepest forms of mind control and in order to keep this fabricated two-party/actor relay race running down the road. Regardless of any other factor, the owners of the US corporation benefit directly from extreme chaos. Let's make that the first and only prediction.......extreme chaos in and around the election. Extreme chaos permits the owners of the US corporation to trigger very specific laws (that they paid/bribed US officials to place into the legal system), which remove all human rights from the US population....one at a time or all at once.

The owners of the US corporation want to continue with a handful of their long-term goals. They can't accomplish any of those ancient goals unless they strip US citizens of all their basic human rights. Some of those agendas include a) stealing all excess US citizen wealth and transferring it to various ancient agendas occurring in the middle east and in the Ukraine b) digital ID's that will more effectively steal money from the US population and increase the efficiency of the state backed depopulation operations c) forced vaccination/forced euthanasia (again depopulation related) d) the marking of truth as hate speech and illegally jailing any citizen who points out this ancient crime syndicate hiding behind the facade of government and e) the continued poisoning and mind controlling of the US population, so that everyone stays unconscious and asleep to what they're actually participating in.

In short, regardless of what actor gets in, chaos is coming in order to trigger the legal removal of most/all basic human rights. This two-party/actor led relay race, which ends in the controlled demolition of US empire, will always pass the exact same laws. The democrats (if selected by the owners to win) will push through the same evil and tyrannical laws, simply because the public have been mind controlled to expect pure evil from that political party. That's their role in the political drama.....pure unbridled evil, led by actors who are clearly clinically psychopathic. If Kamala gets in, it would have had to be faked and rigged once again. Regardless, if that is coordinated by the owners of the US, said tyrannical laws will be rolled out extremely quickly.

The republicans (if selected by the owners to win) will have to wait patiently for a pre-planned false flag event, in order to pass the exact same laws. That's their role in this pre-scripted political drama......."sorry to enslave you, we had to do it, our hands were tied, look at this bad thing that happened (which the corporate owners made happen), we can't let this bad thing happen again, our apologies but we need to remove your basic human rights and enslave you, we wanted to stand by you and protect you but we can't now, things have changed, you understand right, so sorry." The only saving grace about Trump getting it is that the tyrannical laws will have to be implemented slower. I like any timeline that's slower, as to give the US public some extra time to wake up to this two-party relay race con job.

In the end, the same laws get passed and the same goals keep evolving and become more dystopian overtime....regardless of what actor people like best. Either the blue team will remove your basic human rights through pure evil very quickly or the red team will do the exact same through pre-planned false flag events....over a longer timeline. The exact same end destination will come into view, regardless of what actor is on the TV screen.....because they're both employees. If you're looking to simply reset your mind, as to how you should be thinking about all this, you can either a) watch The Jones Plantation or b) watch the writer of The Jones Plantation explain everything very clearly in this interview. Thank you for reading this article. Oh yes, the higher the price of gold, the closer the end of the US empire, so at least keep an eye on that and react appropriately.







END