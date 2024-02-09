I finally realized that something wasn’t quite right with the world in 2021, and since then I have been collecting lots of information about the so-called COVID-19 mRNA “vaccines”, the scamdemic, and The Great Reset/New World Order. Most of the information I have compiled is about the mRNA genocide jabs and is accessible at the shared drive link below. This information consists of articles, books, interviews, videos, documentaries, government and scientific studies, graphs and charts, as well as memes—all organized in an easy to download format.



DISCLAIMER: Due to the fact that we have been subjected to an unprecedented psychological and propaganda war over the last four years and we are still sorting out what is true and what is false, I cannot guarantee that every claim and each article in this collection is 100% accurate. Furthermore, there is clearly the problem of controlled opposition. This substack article names names of people likely working for the other side—and some information linked to them may be in this collection.



Here is the shared drive information:



##############################################################



COVID-19 PLANDEMIC AND VAX GENOCIDE SHARED DRIVE



##########################################################



Here is a link to my COVID-19 Plandemic/Vax Genocide Meme Page



Here are links to related information:



1 Over 1000 Scientific Studies Prove That the C-19 Jabs Are Dangerous and Deadly

2 Data from Around World Proving the C-19 “Vaccines” are Dangerous and Deadly



3 Over 1000 Peer Reviewed Articles Which Show That C-19 "Vaccines" are harmful



4 Excess Mortality Project



5 Reports of COVID-19 "vaccine" injuries and deaths from the CDC as of Dec 2023:



36,986 COVID Vaccine Reported Deaths

1,621,120 COVID Vaccine Adverse Event Reports



VAERS only captures 1% to 10% of the actual injuries and deaths?



6 BOOK: Pfizer Report—clinical trial data Pfizer wanted to hide for 75 years



7 BOOK: Cause Unknown

8 BOOK: COVID-19 and the Global Predators (DRAFT)



9 BOOK: Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy



10 BOOK: The Worldwide Corona Crisis: Global Coup d’État Against Humanity



11 BOOK: Controligarchs: Exposing…the Globalist Plan to Control Your Life



12 Insightful Documentaries

13 The Great Awakening – Plandemic Documentaries

14 96 Documentaries That Prove COVID Fraud



15 Summary of Everything and Quick Links (Sasha Latypova)

16 The COVID Pandemic and the mRNA Vaccine: What Is the Truth? (NIH Article)



17 Totality of Evidence (excellent aggregator site)



18 Coronavirus (COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2) news and resources (great aggregator site)

19 The Great Reset

20 Pfizer call from hell!



21 Catherine Austin Fitts on the financial component of the plandemic/Great Reset

22 Why You Shouldn’t Take The “Vaccine”



23 The Liberator—massive collection of red-pill information, free to download



24 100 free "wake up" movies!



25 Corey Digs files—more red pill information

26 expanded links page (download)





END



