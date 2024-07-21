Jason Christoff: We're being manipulated (and what to do about it)
video
I think that this is a good explanation of some of the psychological trickery that was used during the COVID-19 scamdemic to manipulate and control us. The people who planned and executed the scamdemic/vax attack on us are still running free and preparing their next assault. Understanding their methods may help protect us from their next attack.
END