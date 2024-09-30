Netflix recently released a multi-part documentary about Bill Gates titled “What’s Next?” A section of the documentary addresses various “conspiracy theories” about the depopulation and injection lovin’ billionaire. Bill laughs at and mocks the claims about him, but his past actions and his words have revealed that many of the “conspiracy theories” about him are conspiracy facts. As I noted in my post Satanic References in the Coronavirus Scamdemic where I discussed and excerpted a chapter from Karl Haemers book Covert Covid Culprits:



Depopulation aficionado Bill Gates played a central role in the COVID-19 scamdemic and “vaccine” genocide program and Haemers cites him for his funding of the Satanist-created Lucis Trust and for his close ties to Jewish Mossad agent/child rapist Jeffrey Epstein, whose Lolita Island was filled with occult symbolism.



In what is surely an act of Satanic mockery, Gates discusses some of these troubling claims about him with Lady Gaga, an acolyte of occult “Spirit Cooking” maven Maria Abramović. In his book, Karl Haemers details an incident where Bill Gates’ company Microsoft actually put out an ad, on Good Friday, featuring cannibalism-promoting Maria Abramović, before quickly yanking it in the face of public outrage and disgust:

“SPIRIT COOKING” WITCH PROMOTES MICROSOFT

In this examination of evil we must include the Microsoft ad for virtual realty goggles released on Good Friday 2020 featuring the satanic human ﬂesh eating ghoul Marina Abramovic. (505) She is notorious for hosting parties at which human blood is drunk and human bodies are eaten in ritual cannibalism.

The ad was quickly ﬂooded with 25,000 thumbs-down and outraged comments, and was withdrawn to be placed on “private only” status. The ad tried to feature the witch as an “artist,” and developed the theme of immortality (in a cyber world, obviously). Abramovic is Serbian, but appeared with Jewish ultra wealthy banker Jacob Rothschild, before a painting titled “Satan Summons His Legions.” (506)

While the Microsoft ad featuring a known Satanic witch may not seem directly associated with covid evil, founder and former Board Chair of Microsoft Bill Gates is well-known through extensive research by many analysts to be one near the center of the coronavirus scamdemic, as we will see in subsequent chapters.

GATES AND LITERAL SATANISTS

Tight connections existed between Gates and the serial child rapist Jew and Mossad blackmail ringleader Jeffrey Epstein and his satanic Cabal which includes Ghislaine Maxwell (Hoch), and main ﬁnancier Leslie Wexner, all Jews. Former Microsoft executive Nathan Myhrvold also had connections with Epstein et al. (All presented further in Chapter Fourteen.)

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation funded the Lucis Trust (507), which also had leadership by known Satanists. Alice Bailey, mentored by the Jewess occultist Madame Blavatsky was a founder of Lucis and operated a publishing outlet called more obviously the Lucifer Publishing Company. The Gates Foundation is listed in the “financial group” of another affiliate considered a subsidiary of Lucis Trust, the New Group of World Servers. (508) It is working to implement “the Plan,” which is not Christian, but includes “building the new world order.”

If you haven’t figured it out yet, the people who run the world from the top are a bunch of sick, demon-worshiping, child-raping, murderous freaks. They are not “elites,” they’re psychopaths and parasites. I think that a lot of people are starting to realize this, and the fact that Gates felt the need to respond to the “conspiracy theories” about him indicates to me that these “theories” are a problem for him. A lot of people are waking up.

A video creator with a channel on YouTube posted the following takedown of Gates’ response to the charges against him. I might not agree with everything the video producer says, but I think that his video is very educational and enlightening.



