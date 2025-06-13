This is an informative documentary that details some of the evidence that 9/11 was a jewish/israeli and U.S. government conspiracy. Just to be clear, I think that a cabal controls both governments and other governments involved as well the Media, so I would say-just to be accurate-that it was a conspiracy of this cabal.



A few of the topics covered in the documentary are the “neoconservative” (jewish) control of the second Bush administration, the 1996 PNAC Report, “7 countries in 5 years”, israel’s long history of false flag attacks, the “Dancing Israelis”, the ridiculous, unbelievable videos of the planes supposedly striking the WTC towers, the inexplicable collapse and disintegration of the towers, Building 7 falling into its own footprint at freefall speed-and the BBC getting ahead of the script and reporting the building’s collapse 20 minutes before it happened, the army of israeli intelligence agents who were infiltrating U.S. military bases prior to 9/11 and shadowing the alleged 9/11 hijackers, Larry Silverstein’s incredible World Trade Center insurance “gamble” that netted him literally billions of dollars (Lucky Larry is a longtime buddy of Bibi Netanyahu), and the absolutely absurd “coincidence” that the U.S. military was running several airline hijacking exercises on 9/11-something that very conveniently shut down the U.S. military’s response to the 9/11 event.

It may have been difficult in years past for many people to believe that the israeli and U.S. governments were behind 9/11. Now that both governments are clearly seen cooperating in the genocide of the Palestinians, the idea that these organizations manufactured the 9/11 attack and then subjected the world to 20 years of pointless war and bloodshed should seem a little less like a crazy “conspiracy theory” and more like a reasonable claim that should be seriously investigated. When people actually look into the evidence for this claim-like the evidence that is presented in this documentary-the ugly truth about the 9/11 attack should become obvious to them.



9/11: Missing Links Binky LaRue · September 12, 2024 This two-hour documentary focuses specifically on who did the 9/11 attacks and why, and makes it very clear that jewish supremacists did it. The narrator describes them as a “corrosive mafia.” This corrosive mafia is the enemy of humanity. Read full story

9/11 Predictive Programming Binky LaRue · September 11, 2024 Because of the research I have done over the last 4 years, I am becoming increasingly convinced that the world is run at the top by some sort of Satanic, judaic cult that relies heavily on propaganda and mind control to bend us to their will. I believe that this cabal creates fake events to manipulate and control us. Read full story

9/11 Memes Binky LaRue · September 12, 2024 The government and Media narrative is that 9/11 was a Muslim terrorist attack on America. However, it really was a jewish supremacist attack on Gentiles, part of a larger war against Gentiles that has been going on for millennia. The 9/11 false flag attack was designed to provide a pretext for the United States Read full story

In this essay the author explains why people have had such a hard time understanding and accepting the truth about 9/11:

