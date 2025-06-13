This is an informative documentary that details some of the evidence that 9/11 was a jewish/israeli and U.S. government conspiracy. Just to be clear, I think that a cabal controls both governments and other governments involved as well the Media, so I would say-just to be accurate-that it was a conspiracy of this cabal.
A few of the topics covered in the documentary are the “neoconservative” (jewish) control of the second Bush administration, the 1996 PNAC Report, “7 countries in 5 years”, israel’s long history of false flag attacks, the “Dancing Israelis”, the ridiculous, unbelievable videos of the planes supposedly striking the WTC towers, the inexplicable collapse and disintegration of the towers, Building 7 falling into its own footprint at freefall speed-and the BBC getting ahead of the script and reporting the building’s collapse 20 minutes before it happened, the army of israeli intelligence agents who were infiltrating U.S. military bases prior to 9/11 and shadowing the alleged 9/11 hijackers, Larry Silverstein’s incredible World Trade Center insurance “gamble” that netted him literally billions of dollars (Lucky Larry is a longtime buddy of Bibi Netanyahu), and the absolutely absurd “coincidence” that the U.S. military was running several airline hijacking exercises on 9/11-something that very conveniently shut down the U.S. military’s response to the 9/11 event.
It may have been difficult in years past for many people to believe that the israeli and U.S. governments were behind 9/11. Now that both governments are clearly seen cooperating in the genocide of the Palestinians, the idea that these organizations manufactured the 9/11 attack and then subjected the world to 20 years of pointless war and bloodshed should seem a little less like a crazy “conspiracy theory” and more like a reasonable claim that should be seriously investigated. When people actually look into the evidence for this claim-like the evidence that is presented in this documentary-the ugly truth about the 9/11 attack should become obvious to them.
Here are more posts from “Globalists” Versus Humanity which detail the conspiracy behind 9/11:
In this essay the author explains why people have had such a hard time understanding and accepting the truth about 9/11:
Many burnt offerings to their "god"! Then even more blood...
When I watched it, I bought it. I only wondered that US air control was so sleepy. In 2009 SGT mentioned "Building 7" - three minutes later my world looked like that very building. I want to thank the many US people for the wake up call and the many years of teaching I received. Looking back - I have lived in a box!
In October 2019 I looked at the oil chart, called my wife and said: "Maybe once in five years I see something crazy. This chart tells me oil goes 10 USD, which is impossible. All people worldwide needed to stop working and flying into holidays is not allowed either. A comet must crash into earth or something like it. But no war, this would make 140USD oil. I am stupid and we will laugh in three years about this moment - it is just: I do not understand."
Oil went MINUS 45 USD - the world stopped - my wife tought I was a genius and I remembered the many shorts "of an unknown owner" on US airlines on 9/11 day.