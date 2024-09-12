The government and Media narrative is that 9/11 was a Muslim extremist attack on America. However, it really was a jewish supremacist attack on Gentiles, part of a larger war against Gentiles that has been going on for millenia. The 9/11 false flag attack was designed to trick Gentiles into killing one another, and it worked. It provided a pretext for the United States to destroy Israel’s enemies in the Middle East.
”By way of deception thou shalt do war”-Mossad motto
I believe that showing the world that jewish supremacists did 9/11 will go a long way in uniting the world against them.
Larry Silverstein: 9/11’s Inside Man
Israeli Citizens were Warned of the 9/11 Attack Two-Hours Before it Happened
NOTE: This page is a work in progress.
Thanks - interesting that the Saudi Arabia alleged connection always resurfaces this time of year. I wonder which group is behind that. What was interesting in one of the news reports a lady was interviewed about this lawsuit and she immediately made reference to the growing antisemitism and we need to remember the Holocaust - they always drop clues. Still would love to see discovery in that case - but it would probably be blocked.
I like to watch footage at 0.25x speed it sometimes reveals interesting things like electrical interference and disappearing "plane" wings. In the security video above at 0.16 and 1.33 there is electrical interference. At 1:06 note the short pole across from the orange cone on the left - not sure what it is but it shoots up and casts a shadow. Disappointing that Judicial Watch was taken in.
Thank you for this.
Quite a bit here that I didn't know and clips I hadn't seen.
I unfortunately used to be a true believer.
Then I saw the video on building 7 and heard RFK speaking about operation Northwoods and a mass casualty false flag attack.
Currently reading "The New Pearl Harbour" by David Ray Griffin, before moving on to a copy of Judy Woods book.
The lying bastards have always lied.
And have always been bastards.
Nearly forgot.
Look at the game cover for one of the command and conquer games - Red alert 2*
https://x.com/Foone/status/963662851461218304
and also the X-Files spinoff, The Lone Gunman, which was released in March 2001.
https://the-lone-gunmen.fandom.com/wiki/Pre_9/11_controversy