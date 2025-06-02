"The World Is Our Stage"
By way of deception thou shalt do war
At this point you should question everything that you see in the Media and anything that the government says. They are definitely not working in your best interest.
Below is a video with some commentary by Remarque88 about a February 15, 2025 “Hamas” hostage release event, which he says is blatantly fake. Among other things, he notes that the “Hamas” fighters in the video of the event are wearing new, clean uniforms, most are carrying israeli-issued weapons like IWI Tavor bullpup rifles and M4s, and all the weapons look like they have never been used. Does it really seem like these are Palestinian fighters have who have been crawling through rubble while being bombed for a year and a half? I don’t think so. The “Hamas” fighters’ faces are hidden, which is explainable, but it sure is convenient, isn’t it? They could be anybody. Remarque88 questions why the israeli government did not follow its “Hannibal Directive” and shell and bombard this mass gathering of “Hamas terrorists” since the government had no qualms about shelling and bombarding and killing hundreds of israeli civilians when it responded to the October 7, 2023 “Hamas” attack, which of course was really done by israel.
The original Remarque88 video is located here, along with links to related information as well as viewers’ comments.
Of course Israel helped create and funds Hamas, which kind of gives the game away:
Why Israel Created Hamas
Netanyahu: Money to Hamas part of strategy to keep Palestinians divided
Ron Paul: Hamas was created by Israel and the US to counteract Yasser Arafat…
Did You Know That The United States And Israel Created And Funded Hamas?
How Israel Helped to Spawn Hamas
The Secret History of Hamas
As this man who is said to be a mossad agent explains to “journalist” Leslie Stahl, “We create a pretend world. We are a global production company. We write the screenplay. We’re the directors. We’re the producers. We’re the main actors. The world is our stage.” Yes, of course, and this hostage release event was yet another one of their stage plays.
Related: Hamas Negotiators Are Israel’s Bitches (Remarque88)
