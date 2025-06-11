I recently read Ayo Kimathi’s book Jews Are The Problem and thought that I would share an eye-opening chapter from it. This chapter-“Modus Operandi of the Jew: They War by Proxy”-describes the jewish hand in many of America’s racial problems. Kimathi points out that jews were big supporters of the Klu Klux Klan because they wanted to tamp down Black power and derail Blacks’ economic success after the American Civil War. He notes that jewish politicians were behind the removal of federal Soldiers from the South in 1877, Soldiers who were protecting Blacks from the Klu Klux Klan. Kimathi describes how this jewish war on American Blacks has continued to today and is focused on destroying Black masculinity and femininity and wrecking the Black family. It is the same playbook that the jews are using for Whites too, of course.



This author is a controversial figure and I don’t agree with everything he says and everything he is about. I don’t agree with everything he writes in Jews Are The Problem, including some of what he writes in this chapter. However, I got a lot out his book and I think that it provides a very interesting perspective on the jewish problem. I trust that those who had the good sense to subscribe to “Globalists” Versus Humanity possess the sophisticated intellectual discernment that allows them to take in information from a wide variety of different sources and learn something from all of them, even if they don’t always agree with every opinion and every attitude of these sources.



If you would like to read the rest of Kimathi’s book, you can order it from here.

EXCERPT: I recently read a book titled Jews Are The Problem, written by black activist Ayo Kimathi. The book is relatively short, weighing in at 160 pages in 5.5″ X 8.5″ format, but it manages to cover a wide range of topics. Although I was familiar with much of the information presented, I found Jews Are The Problem to be an interesting read and I would recommend it as a good introduction to the Jewish question for anyone seeking to understand why our modern world looks the way it does. Mr. Kimathi deserves considerable praise, not only for what he has written, but also for what he chose to name his book. He could’ve easily called his book “Zionists Are The Problem,’ or ‘Secularizing Activists Are The Problem,’ or ‘Talmudic Sages Are The Problem,’ or any number of less inflammatory, yet imprecise, titles that would have no doubt been more palatable to the average man on the street. Instead, he chose to speak frankly, exhibiting “great boldness of speech.” (2 Cor 3:12)

On the back cover of his book, Mr. Kimathi writes the following:

Are we ready to accept the reality that the Jewish desire to control the planet and exterminate the majority of its people, Black, White, Yellow, and Brown is real? Are we ready to accept the reality that their plan for global conquest is close to complete? Do we actually believe there is no common link between global food shortages, COVID-19, pedophilia in the schools, transgender normalization, skyrocketing fuel prices, the collapse of the dollar, and organized child-sex and organ trafficking? This book provides the link. JEWS ARE THE PROBLEM

I understand why people recoil upon hearing the word ‘Jew’ when it’s used in a negative context. After a lifetime of conditioning, many people in the West have become accustomed to believing that any criticism of Jews will inevitably lead to some kind of a holocaust. On top of that, I’m sure almost every American probably knows somebody who was born into a Jewish family and is an upstanding citizen (even Hitler made Emil Maurice an honorary Aryan in 1935). The faces of the nice Jewish family down the street are undoubtedly among the first images that enter the minds of the Sally Soccer Moms and Joe Six-Packs when harsh words are spoken about Jews. But if we can’t speak plainly and deal with the issue as it actually exists, not as we’d like it to exist, we have no hope of providing a coherent explanation for the fundamental threat facing our world today. The stakes are high and the time for clever euphemisms and mealy-mouthed evasions is over. It’s high time we identify more than just war-Zionism and Bibi Netanyahu as obstacles to world peace. If both somehow disappeared tomorrow, the rotten fruit of the diseased tree of Judaism would continue to poison the world. Ayo Kimathi is right: Jews are the Problem.

