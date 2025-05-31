I thought that I would share what I wrote in the comment section of a substack post written by an apologist for israel. Here is the article:
The article is just a bunch of tired israeli apologetics. I found it to be moronic and insulting and so I wrote a brief comment in the comment section. The author quickly responded and claimed that I was an unhinged conspiracy theorist. Of course. I spent some time composing an appropriate reply. I addressed the author’s questions and supplied links to supporting information. I pointed out that people just aren’t buying into the shop-worn pro-israel talking points anymore-not after 19 months of the israelis blowing up apartment buildings, schools and hospitals and killing probably well over a hundred thousand innocent men, women and children at this point. I checked over my post, tidied it up and hit the reply button. And this is what happened:
I guess the author didn’t like what I had to say in my first comment. Oh well. Anyway, here is our brief exchange and my blocked response, which I have slightly edited:
"Globalists" Versus Humanity
We have eyes and can see that jews are bombing schools, apartment buildings, hospitals, markets, mothers, fathers and children. We listen to your rabbis demand the murder of Palestinian babies and see the israeli polls which show that almost half of israelis want to genocide the Palestinian people. We see your soldiers massacring medical workers and have video of them sodomizing prisoners. We see the israeli air force bombing refugees in tents and burning children alive.
Frankly we are sick of your lies, propaganda and utter bullshit.
The jewish Genocide Of The Palestinians:
So you believe conspiracies like the Jews did 9/11, Oct 7 was a false flag and call a five-fold population boom the result of a 70-year genocide? If Israel is committing genocide, it must be the least effective one in history. No wonder you’re quoting fantasy polls and conveniently ignoring that Hamas uses schools and hospitals as military bases. Thanks for confirming you’re fully unhinged.
It is obvious to any semi-aware person that israel orchestrated the October 7th attack in order to create a pretext to massacre the Palestinians and drive them out of their land. Admit it-the official narrative about the October 7th attack is utterly ridiculous. Are we really supposed to believe that hundreds or thousands of terrorists just waltzed across the most technologically-advanced, most surveilled, most secure border wall in the entire world, and then spent like eight hours rampaging through israel with virtually zero military response? That is the official story though. It is absurd. And mossad had no warning of this attack either? Really? Of course when the israeli military did finally respond, it went crazy and shelled and rocketed seemingly all the israeli cars and homes in the area, killing hundreds of civilians. We have video of this, soldiers admit this, and no one disputes this now. But why was this done? I think it was done to create lots and lots of casualties to justify an all-out war on the Palestinians and steal their land. Similarly the beheaded babies stories (now debunked) and mass rape stories (now debunked) were created as atrocity propaganda, designed to generate the necessary rage and anger to allow israel to wage a full-scale war on the Palestinians. That's pretty sick, don't you think?
As I show in this post linked below, israel was founded by terrorists and has a long and very ugly history of committing many, many false flag attacks to achieve its geopolitical goals. As lots of people are finally realizing, israel was behind the 9/11 attack too, which was used to trick Americans into fighting against israel's enemies in the Middle East. Of course the US government colluded with the israelis in the 9/11 attack. Our whole governing system appears to be run by psychopaths.
>>No wonder you’re quoting fantasy polls
I am referring to a recent Penn State poll which shows that 47% of Israels believe that the IDF should kill all the Palestinians: https://geopoliticaleconomy.com/2025/05/30/poll-israelis-expel-palestinians-gaza-genocide/
>>and conveniently ignoring that Hamas uses schools and hospitals as military bases.
Most people know that the israeli government lies constantly, uses ridiculous, deceitful propaganda, cheats, reneges on deals, does false flag attacks constantly, purposely targets women and children, and they see that israel was literally created by terrorists. By the way, wasn't mossad's motto "By way of deception you shall engage in war"? The vast majority of the people of the world no longer believes anything that israel or the jews that defend israel say anymore, and they no longer buy into shopworn tropes like this. There is even a meme of an israeli soldier pointing at the World Trade Center and claiming that Hamas is hiding in the buildings. This excuse for blowing up schools and hospitals is a sick joke.
>>Jews did 9/11
Yes, they did. Here is overwhelming evidence that they did:
>>Oct 7 was a false flag
Yes, it is obvious and plenty of jews acknowledge that it was done by israel. See the copious evidence presented in this post:
Understand something: Everyone with a conscience is absolutely disgusted and enraged by israeli and israelis and this point, and no amount of dishonest rhetoric and cynical propaganda will change that. People across the world have been woken up by israel's 19 months of mass-slaughtering Palestinian men, women and children and realize that they have been lied to about israel for their whole lives. They realize that it is not a legitimate country and never was.
Feel free to add your thoughts to the comment section there, if it is still open. You can browse through the other comments, many of which are very critical of the author’s pro-israel position.
Here is an article that I cross-posted earlier which addresses the type of “hasbara” propaganda that we see in Ms. Tabrizi’s post:
THANK YOU BINKY LARUE.
Will humanity ever have its day in court against these abominable lying, cheating, psychopathic people? Israelis are not some aberrant subset of jews. They are straight-up talmudic criminals who visibly demonstrate the quiet part out loud, which is: In their failure to stop their genocidal brethren, all jews around the world are implicated by their tacit support of israeli barbarity, and prove jews as a people are a scourge on this earth. Wherefore art a 110th location on this planet to forever banish them to?
'Morning Binky! 😘
So I had a look at Lucy's article and her posted comments. I'm not going to bother responding to her because – at best – I'll meet the same fate you did.
Reading your post, the warning of Gildor Inglorion to Frodo came to mind, which I included in my repost of "One Man's Road to Holocaust Revisionism" (https://captroyharkness.substack.com/p/one-mans-road-to-holocaust-revisionism):
“Is it not enough to know that they are servants of The Enemy?” answered Gildor. “Flee them! Speak no words to them! They are deadly. Ask no more of me! ... May Elbereth protect you!”
His warning applies in spades to you and I. Lately, every time I read something posted by a Jew about this slaughter, I mutter Gildor's warning to myself; also think of what happened to David Irving as a result of his disastrous lawsuit against Deborah Lipstadt. (https://www.unz.com/runz/the-remarkable-historiography-of-david-irving/)
Meanwhile I proffered this comment yesterday to Scipio Euruditis' 3-part article on the B'nai B'rith and the ADL (https://dfreality.substack.com/p/sons-of-the-covenant-the-untold-history-iii/comment/121463205):
"Wow.. Just, wow... The hypocrisy is simply pathological. An organization created to defend a proven child rapist and murderer, now centrally involved in protecting the genocide state of Israel. And you speak out against any of it, on your peril. What did it for me after the patently-obvious false flag operation near Gaza on October 7, 2023, was reading numerous articles and comments online from ...members of the Jewish community... (that's a more delicate way to phrase it) not merely approving of the unrelenting slaughter, but REJOICING in it. Their rationale? Because of what the Nazis allegedly did in Europe getting on for a century ago (I now have grave doubts about this story), it is perfectly acceptable for the Israelis to dispossess, ethnically-cleanse the Palestinians of their land and homes; rape, murder and torture them in any way they see fit, using the utterly bogus platform of "Zionism" and The Holohoax as their justification. The captured American government supports this genocide to the tune of $8 billion / year, and if you speak out against it, try to do anything to mitigate it? 😱"
How many articles and comments since Oct. 7, '23 have I read on-line proffered by Jews who not merely approve of this slaughter, but rejoice in it? Dozens of them at least. It's blood-curdling. And as always, they are the innocent victims of unprovoked hatred. The hypocrisy truly is pathological. But you confront them on your peril. I'll continue posting, at least until Mark Carnage renews Justin Castreau's "On-Line Harms Act", but Binky: Don't engage these creatures. It just isn't worth it.
Best,
Capt. Roy Harkness