"Globalists" Versus Humanity

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cat McGuire's avatar
Cat McGuire
10h

THANK YOU BINKY LARUE.

Will humanity ever have its day in court against these abominable lying, cheating, psychopathic people? Israelis are not some aberrant subset of jews. They are straight-up talmudic criminals who visibly demonstrate the quiet part out loud, which is: In their failure to stop their genocidal brethren, all jews around the world are implicated by their tacit support of israeli barbarity, and prove jews as a people are a scourge on this earth. Wherefore art a 110th location on this planet to forever banish them to?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Binky LaRue and others
Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
8hEdited

'Morning Binky! 😘

So I had a look at Lucy's article and her posted comments. I'm not going to bother responding to her because – at best – I'll meet the same fate you did.

Reading your post, the warning of Gildor Inglorion to Frodo came to mind, which I included in my repost of "One Man's Road to Holocaust Revisionism" (https://captroyharkness.substack.com/p/one-mans-road-to-holocaust-revisionism):

“Is it not enough to know that they are servants of The Enemy?” answered Gildor. “Flee them! Speak no words to them! They are deadly. Ask no more of me! ... May Elbereth protect you!”

His warning applies in spades to you and I. Lately, every time I read something posted by a Jew about this slaughter, I mutter Gildor's warning to myself; also think of what happened to David Irving as a result of his disastrous lawsuit against Deborah Lipstadt. (https://www.unz.com/runz/the-remarkable-historiography-of-david-irving/)

Meanwhile I proffered this comment yesterday to Scipio Euruditis' 3-part article on the B'nai B'rith and the ADL (https://dfreality.substack.com/p/sons-of-the-covenant-the-untold-history-iii/comment/121463205):

"Wow.. Just, wow... The hypocrisy is simply pathological. An organization created to defend a proven child rapist and murderer, now centrally involved in protecting the genocide state of Israel. And you speak out against any of it, on your peril. What did it for me after the patently-obvious false flag operation near Gaza on October 7, 2023, was reading numerous articles and comments online from ...members of the Jewish community... (that's a more delicate way to phrase it) not merely approving of the unrelenting slaughter, but REJOICING in it. Their rationale? Because of what the Nazis allegedly did in Europe getting on for a century ago (I now have grave doubts about this story), it is perfectly acceptable for the Israelis to dispossess, ethnically-cleanse the Palestinians of their land and homes; rape, murder and torture them in any way they see fit, using the utterly bogus platform of "Zionism" and The Holohoax as their justification. The captured American government supports this genocide to the tune of $8 billion / year, and if you speak out against it, try to do anything to mitigate it? 😱"

How many articles and comments since Oct. 7, '23 have I read on-line proffered by Jews who not merely approve of this slaughter, but rejoice in it? Dozens of them at least. It's blood-curdling. And as always, they are the innocent victims of unprovoked hatred. The hypocrisy truly is pathological. But you confront them on your peril. I'll continue posting, at least until Mark Carnage renews Justin Castreau's "On-Line Harms Act", but Binky: Don't engage these creatures. It just isn't worth it.

Best,

Capt. Roy Harkness

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Binky LaRue
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Binky LaRue
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture