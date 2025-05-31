I thought that I would share what I wrote in the comment section of a substack post written by an apologist for israel. Here is the article:

The article is just a bunch of tired israeli apologetics. I found it to be moronic and insulting and so I wrote a brief comment in the comment section. The author quickly responded and claimed that I was an unhinged conspiracy theorist. Of course. I spent some time composing an appropriate reply. I addressed the author’s questions and supplied links to supporting information. I pointed out that people just aren’t buying into the shop-worn pro-israel talking points anymore-not after 19 months of the israelis blowing up apartment buildings, schools and hospitals and killing probably well over a hundred thousand innocent men, women and children at this point. I checked over my post, tidied it up and hit the reply button. And this is what happened:

I guess the author didn’t like what I had to say in my first comment. Oh well. Anyway, here is our brief exchange and my blocked response, which I have slightly edited:

Binky LaRue

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

10m

Edited

We have eyes and can see that jews are bombing schools, apartment buildings, hospitals, markets, mothers, fathers and children. We listen to your rabbis demand the murder of Palestinian babies and see the israeli polls which show that almost half of israelis want to genocide the Palestinian people. We see your soldiers massacring medical workers and have video of them sodomizing prisoners. We see the israeli air force bombing refugees in tents and burning children alive.

Frankly we are sick of your lies, propaganda and utter bullshit.

The jewish Genocide Of The Palestinians:

The jewish Genocide Of The Palestinians Binky LaRue · May 5 jews were attacking and killing Palestinians long before israel was even a country, and they have been imprisoning, raping, torturing and murdering the Palestinians in all of the time since the founding of israel (by jewish terrorists) in 1948. Read full story

Lucy Tabrizi

2m

So you believe conspiracies like the Jews did 9/11, Oct 7 was a false flag and call a five-fold population boom the result of a 70-year genocide? If Israel is committing genocide, it must be the least effective one in history. No wonder you’re quoting fantasy polls and conveniently ignoring that Hamas uses schools and hospitals as military bases. Thanks for confirming you’re fully unhinged.

Binky LaRue

It is obvious to any semi-aware person that israel orchestrated the October 7th attack in order to create a pretext to massacre the Palestinians and drive them out of their land. Admit it-the official narrative about the October 7th attack is utterly ridiculous. Are we really supposed to believe that hundreds or thousands of terrorists just waltzed across the most technologically-advanced, most surveilled, most secure border wall in the entire world, and then spent like eight hours rampaging through israel with virtually zero military response? That is the official story though. It is absurd. And mossad had no warning of this attack either? Really? Of course when the israeli military did finally respond, it went crazy and shelled and rocketed seemingly all the israeli cars and homes in the area, killing hundreds of civilians. We have video of this, soldiers admit this, and no one disputes this now. But why was this done? I think it was done to create lots and lots of casualties to justify an all-out war on the Palestinians and steal their land. Similarly the beheaded babies stories (now debunked) and mass rape stories (now debunked) were created as atrocity propaganda, designed to generate the necessary rage and anger to allow israel to wage a full-scale war on the Palestinians. That's pretty sick, don't you think?

As I show in this post linked below, israel was founded by terrorists and has a long and very ugly history of committing many, many false flag attacks to achieve its geopolitical goals. As lots of people are finally realizing, israel was behind the 9/11 attack too, which was used to trick Americans into fighting against israel's enemies in the Middle East. Of course the US government colluded with the israelis in the 9/11 attack. Our whole governing system appears to be run by psychopaths.

>>No wonder you’re quoting fantasy polls

I am referring to a recent Penn State poll which shows that 47% of Israels believe that the IDF should kill all the Palestinians: https://geopoliticaleconomy.com/2025/05/30/poll-israelis-expel-palestinians-gaza-genocide/

>>and conveniently ignoring that Hamas uses schools and hospitals as military bases.

Most people know that the israeli government lies constantly, uses ridiculous, deceitful propaganda, cheats, reneges on deals, does false flag attacks constantly, purposely targets women and children, and they see that israel was literally created by terrorists. By the way, wasn't mossad's motto "By way of deception you shall engage in war"? The vast majority of the people of the world no longer believes anything that israel or the jews that defend israel say anymore, and they no longer buy into shopworn tropes like this. There is even a meme of an israeli soldier pointing at the World Trade Center and claiming that Hamas is hiding in the buildings. This excuse for blowing up schools and hospitals is a sick joke.

>>Jews did 9/11

Yes, they did. Here is overwhelming evidence that they did:

>>Oct 7 was a false flag

Yes, it is obvious and plenty of jews acknowledge that it was done by israel. See the copious evidence presented in this post:

Understand something: Everyone with a conscience is absolutely disgusted and enraged by israeli and israelis and this point, and no amount of dishonest rhetoric and cynical propaganda will change that. People across the world have been woken up by israel's 19 months of mass-slaughtering Palestinian men, women and children and realize that they have been lied to about israel for their whole lives. They realize that it is not a legitimate country and never was.

Feel free to add your thoughts to the comment section there, if it is still open. You can browse through the other comments, many of which are very critical of the author’s pro-israel position.



Here is an article that I cross-posted earlier which addresses the type of “hasbara” propaganda that we see in Ms. Tabrizi’s post:

The Jewish Hasbara in All its Glory. Lies, Lies Everywhere September 10, 2024 This is a very informative article about the jewish Hasbara program to control information and increase jewish power, so I thought it would make a good addition to my substack. Read full story

RELATED INFORMATION:



Why Israel Created Hamas



Netanyahu: Money to Hamas part of strategy to keep Palestinians divided



"HAMAS" IS THE ISRAELI DEFENSE FORCES (video)



Ron Paul: Hamas was created by Israel and the US to counteract Yasser Arafat…



Did You Know That The United States And Israel Created And Funded Hamas?



How Israel Helped to Spawn Hamas



The Secret History of Hamas



Add Al-Aqsa Storm to the Long List of Khazarian False Flag Attacks

Jewish/Israeli/Zionist Terrorism: History They Don’t Teach



An Abridged History of Israel’s False Flag Operations against the U.S.A.



Israel’s Use of False Flags in Global Terrorism



From the Arab Platoon to Hamas—Israel’s “Abu Nidal” Strategy



An Historical Look At Israeli False Flag Operations



10 Jewish false flags operations that shaped our world



Terrorism 101 – How the Jews Do It – A Brief History of False Flags



The entire history of Zionist false flag attacks against the USA



Israel's Sacred Terrorism



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 1



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 2



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 3



The jewish Supremacists' War on Humanity Meme Page 4



The jewish Supremacists' War on Humanity Meme Page 5



The jewish Supremacists' War on the World Meme Page 6



The jewish Supremacists' War on Humanity Meme Page 7



The jewish Supremacists' War on Humanity Meme Page 8



Palestinian child in hospital



The October 7, 2023 "Hamas" Attack was an Israeli False Flag Attack



The State of Israel as "Cartoonishly Evil"?



Why are Israelis and Zionists so psychotic?



Globalists Versus Humanity posts about Israel



Sons of the Covenant: The Untold History of B’nai B’rith, the ADL, & the Assault on Dissent (Part II)



Terrorism: A jewish Tradition



What's the Deal with Jews and Torture?



The Real History of WWII?



The Jewish Hand in the World Wars



If jews Did Not Create Communism, Then Who Did?



jews Created Communism



You should absolutely fear the Jews



The jewish Supremacists' War on the White Population



Is this a jewish Supremacist War on the World?



The jewish War on the Gentiles



The jewish Supremacist Way of War



jewish Supremacists Speak



jewish Supremacist Quotes



Short videos about jewish Power

Kim Dotcom and The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion



The Peculiar Morality of Jewdom



Ending Antisemitism



One Man’s Road to “Holocaust” Revisionism



The Holocaust Hoax Meme Page



The Holocaust, at the Heart of the Gaza Genocide



The Holocaust



The Holocaust Narrative and Deep State Control



Jeff Berwick's commentary about jews



Some Commentary from Hervé Ryssen, author of "The Jewish Mafia"



The Red Terror, the Holodomor, and the "Globalists"



Israel and elements of the U.S. government did 9/11



A Discussion with Navy Veteran Phil Tourney about the USS Liberty Attack



END