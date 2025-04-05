I recently read a thought-provoking article titled The United States Has Become a Two-Tier Country that details some of the ways in which the American government is being controlled by jews for jewish interests. An example of this is how Americans and legal residents are being blocked by the U.S. government from criticizing Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians. An arrest just last week shows how American free speech is being shut down to make jews happy. In the March 25th incident, six masked agents of the Department of Homeland Security surrounded, abducted and jailed a Tufts graduate student named Rumeysa Ozturk, allegedly for her support of Hamas. However, her only crime seems to have been co-writing a 2024 editorial in the school newspaper in which she called for her university to divest from Israel for its ongoing, horrific crimes against the Palestinians. According to Ron Unz, ”apparently, one of the many powerful pro-Israel censorship organizations funded by Zionist billionaires became outraged over her sentiments and decided to make a public example of her, so its minions in the subservient Trump Administration immediately ordered her arrest.” I guess the hurt feelings of jews take priority over Americans’ right to free speech.

I wanted to share the Two Tier article here in some form, and then I saw a post by Sage Hana that referred to the article. Sage’s post includes some great commentary and interesting, related information, so I have copied and pasted it below. Sharing is caring.



Sage Hana quotes Health and Human Services Director Robert Kennedy Jr. condemning “antisemitism” and describing it as a “virulent pestilence” and “moral malady that sickens societies and kills people with lethalities comparable to history’s most deadly plagues.” Why has the HHS Secretary described “antisemitism” as a deadly illness?

Presidential candidate, Robert F Kennedy, Jr. joins Rabbi Shmuley Boteach at the “Celebrate Israel 75” parade in New York City, June 4th, 2023. Boteach, "one of the leading defenders of Israel," is an adherent of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, who taught "two contrary types of soul exist, a non-Jewish soul comes from three satanic spheres, while the Jewish soul stems from holiness" Picture taken from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – The Israel Lobby’s Useful Idiot



Though it may sound ridiculous and could just be wild speculation, Sasha Latypova suggests that the HHS Director’s linking of “antisemitism” to physical illness may have something to do with the fact that the U.S. government has already established an elaborate legal structure to wage war on illnesses (but in actuality on citizens) with the PREP act, a structure that strips citizens of their rights and removes government liability for harms. This was what enabled massive government tyranny during the COVID-19 plandemic. As Jason Christoff explains:



“THE PREP ACT removes the most key US citizen's basic rights and freedoms, if a health emergency is declared. There's still a health emergency declaration in place right now, which means the US government can attack its own citizens at any time, without any legal repercussion or blow back. Yes, not many people know any of this.......because it was a massive legal ambush all along, which goes back decades in the past. Both political parties are involved in this on-going war on the American people. In short, they want to either enslave you or murder you and take your assets, in order to enrich themselves. To do this......they need to pass illegal laws like THE PREP ACT. They are pirates in every sense of the word.”

“Watch the video below and you'll understand that THE PREP ACT is the biggest threat to each and every person on the planet right now, not just people inside the United States. Just listen to the portion where Sasha Latypova speaks about THE PREP ACT.”

"...they are contrary to American interests and designed to favor Israel and the groups and billionaires that make up the Israel Lobby over other American citizens and legal residents."



What has happened to the Constitutional Republic where all are equal under law?

Apr 04, 2025



by Sage Hana



Our foreign policy is dominated by Zionists while domestically our culture is led by Neo-Marxist Jews. Meanwhile most Americans still view everything as liberal vs. conservative with no clue who is pulling the strings. How bad is it? Most Americans would condemn me as an antisemite for that simple honest summation.

☝️This is the top comment on the article linked below.

I find it succinct and accurate.

Here is the article.

👇

https://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/the-united-states-has-become-a-two-tier-country/

And a pull quote from the article.

When I refer to America becoming two-tier I am particularly thinking of US foreign policy, most particularly as it relates to the Middle East, and the operational imperatives of the Department of Justice and the Office of the Attorney General. And when I say two-tier I am suggesting that there are specific policies that are purely the product of political and economic corruption in that they do not serve any US interest – indeed, I would point out how they are contrary to American interests and designed to favor Israel and the groups and billionaires that make up the Israel Lobby over other American citizens and legal residents. In practice this has meant supporting everything the state of Israel does, no matter how atrocious, while also funding, equipping and providing political cover for the slaughter of possibly as many as two-to-four hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and the deportation of three million more.

This was specifically warned about in 1947.

Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard

·

Jan 22

(1:58)

Read full story

Biden and Trump have given Netanyahu the green light to turning what was once Palestine into an Eretz (Greater) Israel. That implies stealing Palestinian homes and land and eradicating their culture and religion before destroying their livelihoods as first steps in the neo-colonial process. And domestically our recent presidents have made American Jews a protected species, coddled and privileged by the government and media beyond all reason, making them a special group that cannot be criticized or held accountable no matter what they do. Few Americans know that the Department of Homeland Security’s discretionary funding grants to enhance security goes more than 90% to Jewish groups and sites, to the tune of well over $400 million, and that does not include taxpayer funding of the proliferating so-called holocaust museums. And recent steps to suppress social media, most notably TikTok, came about after extremist Jewish groups like the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) began whining about negative coverage of the atrocities being committed by Israel, to include exposes of Israeli corruption of US Congressmen. Indeed, “antisemitism,” the symptoms of which deliberately include criticism of Israel, is the only crime that the Justice Department is willing to pursue with a Task Force, which may have Israeli intelligence officers accompanying, currently traveling throughout the nation and confronting universities with non-negotiable demands that they modify their teachings and take steps to stamp out any negative characterizations of Jews or the Jewish state.

“Anti-Semitism – like racism – is a spiritual and moral malady that sickens societies and kills people with lethalities comparable to history’s most deadly plagues,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “In recent years, the censorship and false narratives of woke cancel culture have transformed our great universities into greenhouses for this deadly and virulent pestilence. Making America healthy means building communities of trust and mutual respect, based on speech freedom and open debate.” The Task Force’s review is the first major action announced from the multi-agency Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism created by President Trump’s Executive Order titled “Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism, links to an external website.”

Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard

·

October 14, 2024

“*Never again.”

Read full story

So you got your guy in there, right?

To Rescue the Republic and get you some justice for the bad jabs?

Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard

·

Jan 25

Okay, here is the announcement of more magical gene editing plug and play mRNA to cure what ails you.

Read full story

