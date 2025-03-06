Lucas Gage Talks about Our Corrupt Government and jewish Power
"You're not voting your way out"
Lucas Gage is an American Marine veteran who became disillusioned with “Operation Iraqi Freedom” while serving in the war and then became aware of the Jewish Question shortly after leaving the military. In the last few years he has been become an outspoken critic of jewish power and regularly posts videos and essays online about the subject. He also has a small business editing and publishing historical books about jewish supremacy, such as The Conquest of the World by the Jews. As you can see here, Gage has garnered some notoriety among jewish organizations that fight “anti-semitism.” To me, their smears of Gage are endorsements of his work.
In a Twitter video Gage posted today, he talks off the cuff about his disdain for the American government, how it doesn’t represent him (or most citizens), how it is designed to keep us divided and controlled, and what it will take to replace it:
What he says makes a lot of sense to me.
Related: Former U.S. Marine EXPOSES the lies his government told him | Redacted Conversation with Lucas Gage
RELATED INFORMATION:
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page I
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page II
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page III
The jewish Supremacists' War on Humanity Meme Page IV
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page V
The Real History of WWII?
The Jewish Hand in the World Wars
jews Created Communism
The Peculiar Morality of Jewdom
The Holocaust, at the Heart of the Gaza Genocide
The Holocaust
The Holocaust Hoax Meme Page
One Man’s Road to “Holocaust” Revisionism
The Holocaust Narrative and Deep State Control
The October 7, 2023 "Hamas" Attack was an Israeli False Flag Attack
Former Green Beret Talks About His Experiences in Israel. September 7th, 2024.
The State of Israel as "Cartoonishly Evil"?
Why are Israelis and Zionists so psychotic?
The jewish Supremacist Way of War
The jewish Supremacists' War on the White Population
Is this a jewish Supremacist War on the World?
The jewish War on the Gentiles
Terrorism: A jewish Tradition
Jeff Berwick's commentary about jews
Some Commentary from Hervé Ryssen, author of "The Jewish Mafia"
The Red Terror, the Holodomor, and the "Globalists"
Israel and elements of the U.S. government did 9/11
A Discussion with Navy Veteran Phil Tourney about the USS Liberty Attack
jewish Supremacists Speak
jewish Supremacist Quotes
Short videos about jewish Power
Kim Dotcom and The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion
Ending Antisemitism
"Most jews do not like to admit it, but our god is Lucifer — so I wasn't lying — and we are his chosen people. Lucifer is very much alive." — Harold W. Rosenthal (1976)
END
Typo Binky…GAGE, not Cage 😉🤣👍…and I’m not a spelling Nazi😳.
Ex zogs are not to be trusted. Watch and see, there's going to be stances he will do 180s on if he hasn't already.