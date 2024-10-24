I voted for Trump twice. I was enraged when the 2020 election was obviously, clearly stolen. Early on, I expected that justice would prevail and that the stolen election would be overturned. How could it not be?



This was before I started to wake up, of course.



In 2021-after the fake pandemic, the lockdowns, the stolen election, the forced “vaccines” and a bit of research-I came to the sobering conclusion that the system we are living in is corrupt and fake and has been for awhile. Some people were woken up by 9/11, some realized this truth after the JFK assasination or the Vietnam War, but it took the tyranny of the COVID-19 scamdemic for me to finally catch on. I think that a lot of Americans now realize that the system we are living in is deeply corrupt. Trump supporters see the corruption too, but they don’t seem to understand the magnitude of it-they obviously don’t realize that Trump is part of it.



I want to provide the MAGA faithful who still see Trump as their savior with two red pills. One red-pill is Trump’s continuing support of the COVID-19 “vaccines” and the other red pill is his steadfast and frankly grotesque support of Israel. Maybe these are actually black pills.



Let’s start with the clot shots. I think that most reasonably intelligent people understand at this point-four years on from the release of the COVID-19 “vaccines-that these injections are maiming and killing lots of people. These shots have been shown to be dangerous and deadly in over a thousand peer-reviewed scientific studies, in Pfizer’s own “vaccine” data, and in mortality reports from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System-to name just a few sources of this evidence. Plenty of evidence of the dangers of the “vaccines” was available shortly after they were inflicted on the public. To believe that Trump-the former president, someone with access to the most accurate and timely information about all of the most important security and health issues facing Americans-was not aware of the harms of these injections from the beginning…is delusional. Of course he knew. Yet here are mutiple examples of Donald “Warp Speed” Trump boasting about and promoting the stroke pokes throughout 2021:

Some die-hard Trump supporters might argue that he has “wised up” since 2021. Well, he hasn’t changed his message. Here is a Trump tweet from 2024:

He’s still parroting the ridiculous COVID narrative: Thank God these novel gene-therapy injections didn’t go through the normal decade-long safety testing regime! We needed them ASAP to protect us from an illness with a 99.8% recovery rate!



And now, I guess, we can use this weird technology to treat all the young people who are getting turbo cancers from the mRNA shots. Right, Mr. Trump?

The people who still cannot see how irrational and crazy the official COVID-19 narrative is, how evil it is, may be beyond help. And the people who still think that Trump is going to save them from the increasing government cruelty and oppression need to wake up. As noted previously, information about the harms of these “vaccines” was accessible to the public at the beginning of 2021, yet Trump has continued to crow about them, right up to this year.

The fact that the COVID-19 tyranny is not even an issue in the presidential race-as far as I know the issue has been completely ignored-should be another huge red pill.



The other problem is Trump’s support of Israel. Earlier this year, in March, after Israel had bombed Palestinian apartment buildings, hospitals and schools for months-even hitting refugee camps-and had killed by the lowest estimates 30,000 men, women and children, Trump had this to say about Israel’s war on the Palestinians: “You’ve got to finish the problem…You had a horrible invasion that took place that would have never happened if I was president.” Of course the Hamas “invasion” was a false flag attack and this war on Palestine had obviously been planned long before October 7th. Surely Trump knew this, but he did not criticize Israel, or call for a ceasefire and peace negotiations. Of course not, because he is on Israel’s team. Not ours.

Israel’s military has recently been blowing up apartments in Lebanon, raping Palestinian prisoners, and bombing Syria and Yemen. On September 27th, Israel committed a novel and horrific terrorist attack in Lebanon:



”(On September 27th), the Israeli Mossad suddenly detonated thousands of booby-trapped pagers in Lebanon, whose simultaneous explosions killed or severely maimed around 500 civilians including some children, while wounding many times that number. Not only was this an obvious war-crime but given the scale of the attack and the terrifying public impact of converting ordinary electronic devices into deadly bombs throughout an entire country, it probably constituted one of the worst terrorist attacks in the history of the world, while setting extremely dangerous precedents for future strikes against other countries, certainly including our own. If our media had portrayed the incident one way, outraged Americans would surely have demanded that the terrorist state responsible be wiped from the face of the earth; but instead the media presented a different narrative, so our citizens either merely shrugged their shoulders or sometimes even cheered.”



I am not sure what Trump thought about these latest Israeli war crimes, but here is what he had to say recently to a largely jewish crowd in a speech marking the one-year anniversay of the October 7th (false flag) attack:



Speech starts at 8:20 minutes

Of course I wouldn’t expect Trump to criticize Israel in a speech to jews on October 7th, but I have not heard him criticize Israel at any time in the last year-or any time before. Maybe I missed it. In this speech he fully embraces the bogus October 7th narrative and calls the false flag attack “one of the darkest hours in all of human history.” He was really laying it on thick for his jewish audience. What about Israel’s ongoing genocide of the Palestinians, Mr. President? Any thoughts about that? What about Israel’s outrageous terrorist attack on Lebanon? And are you at all disturbed by Israeli politicians angrily demanding the right for Israeli Soldiers to sodomize Palestinian prisoners with metal poles?

Here is the section of his speech where Trump promises to “remove the jew-haters.” I am pretty sure that he is referring to anyone who has been protesting Israel’s continuing slaughter of the Palestinians. Isn’t it weird how being anti-genocide makes you an “anti-semite” now?:

Unfortunately today’s MAGA true-believers don’t understand that Trump is working for the globalists-who just happen to be mostly jewish. These citizens haven’t figured out yet that Israel and jews in countries around the world (BUT NOT ALL JEWS) are behind 99% of the problems we are facing. Many of these MAGA voters are fervent Christians who were raised to believe that jews are God’s chosen people, that God granted Palestine to the jews, and that it is their Christian duty to support the jews. Unfortunately they have been duped.

Conclusion



Trump’s continuing promotion of the COVID-19 bioweapon injections and his unwavering support for Israel while that country genocides the Palestinians shows that he is on the side of the “globalists,” not American citizens. Even if, theoretically, has was a true America-first patriot, he is just one man, and putting him back in an office that gives him no real power would make little difference to the ultimate course of the country, IMHO. The president doesn’t actually run the country-that should be clear by now. Biden-or whoever he is-definitely is not making any decisions that matter, possibly only determining what flavor of pudding he will be rewarded with for weakly shuffling around and babbling incoherently, playing his role as the Dog King-humiliating and demoralizing Americans. Kamala Harris is playing a similar role.

I don’t believe that the situation we are in is going to be resolved with an election. Or lots of elections. Elections are part of the control matrix. They are there to give us the illusion that we somehow have a choice in how our government is run. I suspect that even most local elections are rigged. The situation will be resolved when the majority of the population understands the nature of this corrupt system, understands who really runs it, understands how they divide us and weaken us and kill us, and the masses of people band together and work together to replace the system. Maybe the solution is to make government as minimal and as local as possible, the exact opposite of globalism.



What’s clear is that we are being herded into a digital slave system dystopia (with so-called “15 minute cities,” 24/7 survellience and Central Bank Digital Currencies) where even the few freedoms that we enjoy now will be gone. What is being done to the Chinese is being planned for us. Wake up your friends, family, neighbors and coworkers to this grim reality, and have them do the same. I don’t think that the globalists (jews) can create this nightmare world if everyone is awake.





RELATED INFORMATION:



The Most Dangerous Superstition



Political Ponerology



Our Greatest Earthly Enemy



The Politics of Obedience: The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude



The Jones Plantation



Interview with Jason Christoff: On Mind Control, Poisoning, Human Farming, Solar Panels, Word Magic, Egyptians and much more.



The Apocalypse of the Yajnavalkya NOTE: I really don’t know what to think or say about the first 215 pages of this book, but starting on page 216 the author focuses on the nature of the people running the world today and their methods of control, and what he describes makes a lot of sense.



The Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire



The Rape of the Mind



100 free redpill movies!



10 Conspiracy Fact Videos



The Liberator



Truthstream Media



Here is the Evidence



Being Red-Pilled



END

