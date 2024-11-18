I am sorry to say that Trump is not on the side of the American people. I voted for this guy twice but I now see that voting is a sham and that Trump is just another puppet working for the “globalists.” The videos I have collected below should make this abundantly clear. This truth is a hard pill for Trump supporters to swallow, but accepting it is the first step to finding real solutions to the problems that we face. Trump is not the hero who is going to save us from The New World Order because he is part of it.

1) Catchy ”Super Trump” sung by the Jerusalem Boy’s Choir. The Israelis love Trump, which tells you who he is really working for.



2:56

2) This commentator claims that Trump is on the side of the “Deep State” which he says is Israel.



20:50

3) Trump promises to support Israel’s genocidal war on the Palestinians.



1:20

4) Trump vows to work on “extract(ing) the hateful poison of antisemitism from our world” and further on in his speech he calls for the death penalty for people in some unspecified group. The video is edited so it is hard to know who he is referring to.



2:38

5) Trumps pledges to crush antisemitism.



43 seconds



6) Trump is sounding a lot like jewish Bolshevik leaders from a century ago. Weird, huh?



39 seconds



7) Trump explains that ”we have to get the people of our country, of this country, to love Israel more.” I am hoping that Americans are loving Israel less and less after losing friends and family members to jew-created wars in the Middle East, watching the Israelis genocide the Palestinians, seeing how much control Israel and jews have over our country and understanding how much destruction they are wreaking on the United States and the world.



20 seconds

8) In this 2023 speech, Trump cheers on Israel and says that he will cut off aid to the Palestinians and deport foreigners who support Hamas, which really means those who protest Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians.



4:33

9) Trump the Zionist.



1:09:49

10) The jews behind Trump.



10:55

11) Super Trump, the Golden Golem, sporting a yarmulke and doing jewish stuff with jews.



2:58

I hope to add more videos to this page, but this is about all I can stomach for now. It is really revolting to watch Trump endlessly praising Israel knowing all that I know now about Israel and jewish supremacism. My big concern about Super Trump is that he will get the United States into a war with Iran after he is sworn into office, to fulfill the wishes of his tiny hat puppetmasters.



END