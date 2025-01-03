This is a video of Israelis being asked about civilian deaths in Gaza. I don’t know when this video was made, but I assume it was quite a while ago because the estimated civilian death toll cited in the video is very low compared to now. I don’t know how well these peoples’ views represent the Israeli population as a whole, but I do know that the Israeli government has heavily programmed Israelis to view Palestinians as sub-human, which is what governments do before committing genocides. Hopefully the Israelis in this video are just brainwashed and terribly deluded, and are not the sociopaths that they appear to be.

