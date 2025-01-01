A free PDF of Dalton’s book is located here.



Below is an audio version of Thomas Dalton’s book “Eternal Strangers,” in which he examines historical criticisms of jews and judaism. These criticisms illuminate a history of conflict between jews and Gentiles that I was largely unaware of until only recently. Over the years I heard about the pogroms against jews and I was subjected to endless propaganda about the Holohoax, of course, but I didn’t understand the extent of this struggle between jews and Gentiles and the real reasons for it until only recently. I had assumed or maybe had been told that poor, blameless jews had endured persecution and hatred over the centuries only because of the ignorance and bigotry of Christian religious fanatics.



After being red-pilled by the COVID-19 plandemic tyranny, doing a little bit of historical research and becoming aware of the “Jewish Question,” I now understand that the truth about this ancient conflict is not what I had thought. I now see that jews have not always been the innocent victims of unjust persecution, as they will often claim, but that there is another side to the story of why they have faced hostility from Gentiles over history. It is very clear to me now that many jews (BUT NOT ALL JEWS) have certain beliefs and engage in certain behaviors that ivariably put them in opposition to everyone else. These particular jews apparently believe that they have the right and, in fact, have a God-given mission to rule the world-to kill anyone they want and to subjugate the rest of humanity in slavery. As you can imagine, this has tended to rub Gentiles the wrong way.

As I have shown in this substack, jews have been the world’s biggest slave-traders, jews created communism and inflicted it on the world, they have been the most prolific genociders of recent history, their bankers are behind debt-slavery and all of our wars, and their nation-state of Israel has been a moral blight on humanity for the last 76 years. I am careful to say that not all jews are responsible for or support the monstrous crimes of the jewish supremacists, but I have struggled to understand how any decent, good, morally-upstanding person can remain in a group that is linked to all of this evil. I believe that the “good jews” are incredibly ignorant and thoroughly brainwashed.

Hopefully these kind, caring, compassionate jews will wake up and join the rest us of in opposing and stopping their evil co-religionists. Resources like Dalton’s book and these books can be helpful in freeing them from their brainwashing and indoctrination.

THOMAS DALTON ∙ ETERNAL STRANGERS

Table of Contents

PART ONE: CRITIQUES FROM THE ANCIENT WORLD .....….7

CHAPTER 1: ANTI-JEWISH MUSINGS FROM THE PRE-

CHRISTIAN ERA .............................................................…………………..9

CHAPTER 2: OF ROMANS AND CHRISTIANS ...........................25

CHAPTER 3: TRANSITION TO A CHRISTIAN

WORLDVIEW .................................................................……………………39

PART TWO: INTO THE MODERN ERA ..................................…….55

CHAPTER 4: EARLY BRITISH CRITIQUES ..................................57

CHAPTER 5: MODERN ‘ANTI-SEMITISM’ IN FRANCE

AND GERMANY ...........................................................……………………..67

CHAPTER 6: GERMAN CRITIQUES OF THE LATE 19TH

CENTURY ........................................................................…………………….83

PART THREE: CONTEMPORARY VIEWS ...............................…….99

CHAPTER 7: INTO THE 20TH CENTURY ....................................101

CHAPTER 8: JUDAICA AMERICANA .........................................…115

CHAPTER 9: ANGLO-AMERICAN VIEWS IN WARTIME ......…131

CHAPTER 10: TO THE PRESENT DAY.........................................…151

Bibliography .................................................................................……….165

Index .............................................................................................…………169

5:26:13 hours

