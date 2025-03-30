Utopian Fool suggested that I read the 2012 book “The Falsificaton of History” by John Hamer so I downloaded it and am about 100 pages into it. I decided to share the chapter “Freemasonry, the Illuminati and the New World Order” here because I think that this chapter helps explain why the world has become so strange and incomprehensible to so many people. Hamer describes how the world is controlled from the top by ruthless psychopaths and he claims that these wealthy, powerful and extremely sick and demented people are now rushing to create a New World Order, which he depicts as “a world of utter, abject misery and slavery for the few non-Elites still remaining after the proposed super-genocide to come.” Note that Hamer wrote this in 2012 before the COVID-19 plandemic tyranny was unleashed. Even now this New World Order idea sounds crazy to many people because of their programming and conditioning, but some basic research should show them that it is not crazy at all.



In his essay The War on Whatever, author C.J. Hopkins describes the situation this way:

”If you’re still not quite connecting the dots, all right, let me try to spell it out for you.”

“The global ideological system we all live under is going totalitarian. (That system is global capitalism, but call it what you want. I really don’t give a sh*t.) It is stripping away the simulation of democracy, which it does not need to maintain anymore. The Cold War is over. Communism is dead. Global capitalism has no external adversaries. So, it doesn’t need to placate the masses with democratic rights and freedoms. So, it is gradually stripping away those rights and conditioning us to accept the loss of them.”

“It is doing this by staging a series of ‘emergencies,’ each featuring a different ‘threat’ to ‘democracy,’ or to ‘freedom,’ or ‘America,’ or ‘the planet,’ or whatever, each with its own particular ‘monsters’ who are such a threat to ‘freedom’ or whatever that we need to surrender our constitutional rights, and make a mockery of democratic values, or ‘otherwise the monsters will win.’”

“It is doing this by switching the face it wears from ‘left’ to ‘right,’ then back to ‘left,’ and then back to ‘right,’ then ‘left’ and so on, because it needs our cooperation to do this. Not all of our cooperation at once. Just one cooperative demographic at a time.”

“It is succeeding at this – i.e., the system is – by instrumentalising our fear and hatred. The system could not possibly care less whether we identify as ‘left’ or ‘right’ but it needs us divided into ‘left’ and ‘right’ so that it can feed our fear and hatred of each other … one administration, one ‘emergency,’ one ‘war’ at a time.”

“There you go. That’s the War on Whatever. I cannot make it any simpler than that”

I am not done with Hamer’s book and I don’t know that everything that he writes about is 100% accurate. In the PDF version of his book there are no footnotes or a bibliography provided, unfortunately-and I am not sure if the printed copy has them. Despite this, Hamer makes compelling arguments for his claims and I have seen what he describes written about in many other books and articles from various authors. I have provided links to information supporting some of Hamer’s claims at the end of this post.



Below is Chapter 7 from his book.

Chapter 7: Freemasonry, the Illuminati and the New World Order, from the book "The Falsification of History" by John Hamer



It is a scientifically accepted fact that approximately 1% or one hundredth of the world’s population is psychopathic, and that at least 4% of lower management in corporate organisations has that same attribute.

However it is perhaps a less well-known fact that the closer to the top of any Elite pyramid we venture, the greater the proportion of psychopaths to ‘normal’ people there are until at the very top, almost 100% of senior management in any corporate sphere, also including politics, the law, the armed forces, the police etc. etc., possess psychopathic tendencies and this fact in itself explains much about how the world operates today.

“At one major investment bank for which I worked, we used psychometric testing to recruit social psychopaths because their characteristics exactly suited them to senior corporate finance roles.” A senior UK Investment Banker, quoted in the UK newspaper, The Independent, 1st January 2012.

Of course, this does not necessarily mean that all psychopaths are mass murderers or totally insane, simply that they suffer from a physical-cum psychological disorder that sets them apart from the rest of us ‘normal’ people. Psychopaths are by their nature, cunning, subtle and manipulative but most importantly lack the one human trait that gives us our identity as a species above all else – empathy. Empathy may be broadly defined as the ability to recognise and share the emotions, feelings or sufferings of other people and therefore to experience their grief or joy along with them. In short a psychopath has no compassion, no conscience and has no inherent ability to feel guilt or shame for their own actions. This is why so many psychopaths are extremely violent and even mass-murderers, as they are always able to self-justify their actions as being reasonable.

Physically speaking, psychopathy is the lack of a gene in human DNA that controls and engenders feelings towards other people. Although psychopaths lack compassion and guilt, they do however feel the emotion of fear and they are well aware of what the consequences would be of them ever being caught-out in their selfish, often criminal actions. It is in fact ‘fear’ that is the only limiting factor in inhibiting their behaviour and which could otherwise result in them becoming totally ‘out of control’, so it would naturally follow that if this fear could be overcome or removed then a psychopath has no need of self-restraint whatsoever. Sadly, this is exactly what has happened over the millennia. The dominant, psychopathic families/bloodlines were able to assume control of the rest of us by the expedient of being utterly ruthless, merciless and uncaring as to the fate of anyone else and this state of affairs has persisted since almost the beginning of time. If one has enough money, power and influence (which they have in abundance) then one can do anything and ignore the consequences. This situation has also been exacerbated by the constant inter-breeding of the bloodlines within themselves across the centuries and thus deliberately keeping the psychopathic traits in the genes of those who rule us with utter brutality.

The possession of unlimited finances provides the ability to do almost anything to protect their position of power and removes the inhibiting element of fear. They can arrange for wars to further their fortunes through bribery, blackmail and corruption. They can buy-off governments and countries whilst subtly promoting their own agenda through propaganda in the media which they own in one form or another in its entirety. They can place their own puppets in strategic, influential positions, arrange for expedient political assassinations for the disposing of unsympathetic ‘world leaders’ or anyone disloyal to their goals or whom they may see as a potential threat. They can re-write history to their own script to aid their future agendas, manipulate current events to their own advantage and in short, they can do anything they wish to ensure that their power-base is protected and enhanced, in fact exactly what is happening all around us in the world today.

It is this uninhibited, uncaring, pitiless, utterly ruthless attitude that leads to all the ills of the world today and in the sending of thousands (millions?) of propagandised young men (and now even women) to fight their wars and in the process, maim, kill and bomb helpless, innocent men, women and children in the name of corporate profits and wealth. They have no shame or feelings of guilt but what they do have however is a strong sense of self justification running contrary to the feelings and emotions inherent in most ‘normal’ people.

A recent peer-reviewed theoretical paper entitled ‘The Corporate Psychopaths’ Theory of the Global Financial Crisis’, details how highlyplaced psychopaths in the banking sector almost brought down the entire world economy (and may yet still) through their own inherent inability to truly care about the consequences of their actions. The author of this paper, Clive Boddy, formerly of Nottingham Trent University in England, believes that this theory would go a long way towards explaining how and why senior managers in the banking industry acted in ways that were disastrous for the institutions for which they were employed, the investors they represented and the global economy at large. If true, this also means that the astronomically expensive public bailouts would never have solved the problem anyway, since many of the morally-impaired individuals who caused this mess still remain in positions of power. Worse still, they are actually the same people advising governments on how to resolve this crisis.

When employed in senior positions, their psychopathy also means that they are biochemically incapable of something they are legally required to do, that is act in good faith on behalf of other people. The banking and corporate sector is built on the ancient principle of ‘fiduciary duty’ which is a legal obligation to act in the best interest of those with whose money or property you are entrusted. Asking a psychopath to act in another’s best interests is tantamount to recruiting a pyromaniac to become a fire-fighter.

“With a total disregard for traditional culture, the ruling elites have turned our schools, universities, arts and mass media into a giant propaganda machine promoting political correctness, pseudo-history and economics and the new world religion: debt-based consumerism. Anyone who questions their version of science, world history, or monetary policy is immediately branded as a malcontent and removed from the public discourse. They control the message by controlling the money. Many look at the twentieth century as a time of great economic and technical advance, but history, while recognising the technical innovation, will condemn this century as the most vile in human history. The miracle that began in Greece, expanded in Rome, flourished in the Renaissance and Enlightenment and finally found its modern form in the Western liberal democracy has been gutted by a century of materialism, enslavement, slaughter and greed.” Robert Bonomo, activistpost.com 13th October 2011

And so this is the background to the Illuminati, who are today in essence a cartel of international bankers and corporate industrialists primarily but not exclusively based in Western Europe and North America, the family lines of whom have persisted over long, long periods of time. The most important names are Rothschild and Rockefeller along with the royal lines, but the rest are as noted in the previous section. These are the same bloodlines that have ruled over us with varying degrees of despotism for aeons. At least 45 US presidents were provably descended from William the Conqueror (King William I of England) as are the entire British and all the European Royal families. William himself was descended from the Viking rulers of the ‘Dark Ages’ who in turn had been spawned from Greek and Roman nobility back through to the ancient times of antiquity, the Sumerians and Babylonians et al, before their mass-migration Northwestward through Europe.

In more recent times, 1776 to be precise, a man named Adam Weishaupt in Bavaria, in what is now part of Germany, became interested in Freemasonry. However, he was disappointed in what he discovered, believing that the Freemasons did not understand Masonry's occult significance and refused to accept its roots in the ancient pagan religions–hence his subsequent takeover of a society which he transformed into theIlluminati. In 1777, he finally joined the Masonic Lodge of the Strict Observance Rite in Munich, which practiced a form of neo-Templar-Masonry.

At around this time in 1776, the Order of Perfectibilists also became known as the Order of Illuminists or the Order of the Illuminati, sometimes known to its members as the Society of the Hidden Hand. ‘Illuminati’ is the plural of the Latin Illuminatus, from illumino meaning lighten or enlighten, or 'enlightened one', a term used to describe the initiates of the Pagan Mysteries. Initially the Order had only five members, who were radical freethinkers, but they soon attracted the attention of Bavarian society and within ten years of its foundation there were over 2,000 members.



Illuminism spread from Ingolstadt all over Bavaria and then to other German dukedoms such as Saxony, Westphalia and Franconia that were at the time ruled by feudal princes and dukes. It was also exported abroad to the Austro-Hungarian Empire, France and Italy. The Illuminati's membership was largely drawn from the middle and upper classes and with this in mind it is ironic to note that revolutionary movements are seldom started by the working-classes. Instead, they are usually led by intellectualsand disenchanted members of the ruling power Elite. Members of the Illuminati included doctors, teachers, lawyers, judges, university professors, priests, police and military officers and aristocrats such as Duke Ferdinand of Brunswick, Duke Ernst of Gotha, Duke Karl of Saxe-Weiner, Prince Augustus of Saxe-Gotha, Prince Carl of Hesse, and Baron Dalberg.

The inclusion of these aristocratic and royal rulers in its membership roll seems strange considering the methods of the Illuminati. Adam Weishaupt's personal vision was a utopian, pacifist society without monarchy, private property, social inequality, national identity and religious affiliation – in other words, what we would now refer to as ‘communism’. In this new state people would supposedly live together in harmony in a universal brotherhood based on peace, free love, spiritual wisdom, intellectual and scientific knowledge and equality. According to Weishaupt's doctrine in his own words: “Salvation does not lay where strong theories are defended by swords, where the smoke of censers ascends to heaven or where thousands of strong men pace the rich fields of harvest. The revolution which is about to break [the French Revolution] will be sterile. It is not complete”.

Eventually, the Illuminati was infiltrated and usurped by the Rothschilds who introduced the element of Satanism which is still practiced extensively today by these people and their wide ranging networks. These Satanic psychopaths believe that Lucifer and Satan are two distinctly separate entities. Lucifer is their god of light, knowledge, science, logic and philosophy whereas Satan is their god of chaos and destruction and Jehovah, the Christian god, is their sworn enemy. The Illuminati practice a combination of Luciferianism and Satanism as well as a form of communitarianism (a kind of communism/fascism hybrid) which they are currently attempting to foist upon the world.

Luciferianism is embodied in Freemasonry, with its intentionally obscured symbolism and ordinances. It is also symbolised by the ‘All-Seeing Eye’ at the top of an uncapped pyramid which they often use symbolically as a ‘calling-card’ or a mark of the fact that they are behind some given event. At the highest level of the Illuminati are the Philosopher kings that seek to bring about the Luciferian ideal of ‘Atlantis’, as described by Plato. The second level is reserved for the military ruling class, which worship destruction and are hard-core Satanists whilst the third level is reserved for the International Bankers and other business leaders which merely manage the resources of the organisation.

Both the York and Scottish Rites of Freemasonry are designed to lead mankind to the worship of Lucifer, although this is hidden to the majority of the members of the organisation, the so-called ‘blue degrees’ (levels 1-3) which are considered ‘useful idiots’ by the hierarchy. The top three degrees (31-33) correspond to the above leadership pattern (Philosopher Kings, Military Ruling Class and Merchant Class). Interestingly enough, the Knights Templar were organised in this fashion and also worshipped both Lucifer and Satan (Baphomet). They were also the founders of the Rosicrucians and Freemasonry.

Solomon, the son of David, is believed by the Illuminati to have rejected the one true God for the above practices. This is evidenced by the fact that he was led away from God by his foreign wives and even went so far as to sacrifice his own son to Moloch (Satan).

The pivotal family, royalty aside is probably the house of Rothschild, the descendants of Mayer Amschel Rothschild (1743–1812) of Frankfurt. The male descendants of this family, for at least two generations and often more, generally married first cousins or even nieces in order to ‘keep it in the family’. The family established banking institutions in Vienna, London, Naples and Paris as well as Frankfurt and ever since the Middle Ages, these families have been building and consolidating their power by lending money at various rates of interest to the monarchies and governments of Europe who were forever in debt, particularly in times of war. Sooner than tax the population to raise funds, always an unpopular measure, they usually preferred to borrow money from these corrupt money-lenders. This was the birth of the concept of ‘the national debt’. The countries of the world are forever in debt, all of it un-payable because of interest mounting upon interest and where there is a debtor there is also a creditor. So to whom is this money owed? It is owed to this coterie of international bankers or banksters (banker–gangsters) for such they are.

By the nineteenth century the power of the Rothschild family had become immense. They constantly increased their wealth with great cunning and fortitude whilst always endeavouring to maintain a low public profile. A notable example of their methods was their exploitation of the outcome of the Battle of Waterloo to gain vast profits and further extend control. The Rothschilds had spies watch the course of the battle and as soon as it became evident that Wellington had won the day, a Rothschild agent travelled at maximum speed to London, arriving hours before Wellington's own messenger. Rothschild received the news of the battle’s outcome and began conspicuously selling his stocks. The whole stock exchange assumed that the battle was lost and so everyone started selling. At this point however, other Rothschild agents bought massive amounts of shares at greatly reduced prices and in this way an already incalculable fortune was massively increased.

The Rockefeller family is almost equally important. They are the loyal lieutenants of the Rothschilds on the American continent. The pivotal figure in this family was J. D. Rockefeller, who made his fortune out of Standard Oil in Ohio and Pennsylvania and also controlled the American railways. When rival, road transport systems were established he attempted to block them by parking his trains across the roads at level crossings and his basic business technique was the elimination of competitors at all costs, the establishment of a monopoly, followed by extreme profiteering. He rapidly acquired a name for huge wealth, secrecy and hard and dirty business practice. In his later years he had a harsh and gaunt appearance, so to counter his bad ‘public image’, JD Rockefeller effectively invented the PR industry. He had short films of himself made, calculated to charm the public, for example playing golf with a cute little child. This was very effective with the less conspicuously ‘aware’ public of the day in promoting his own image as one of a ‘benevolent’, caring person.

The Rockefellers currently have controlling interests in the oil company Exxon (the world's largest corporation) and the Chase Manhattan Bank, which turns over trillions of dollars every week. Strange is it not, that names such as Rockefeller, Rothschild, Windsor et al never appear in the popular ‘rich lists’ of the world’s most wealthy? Why is that? What do the media not want us to know? I would venture to suggest that they do not want us to know who really runs the world and exactly how wealthy and powerful these families really are. With so many trillions under their direct control already, what does more money mean? Obviously it means more power and even more control over other human beings, but to what end and in whose name?

Apparently, one would assume, in the name of Lucifer, the ‘fallen angel’ also known as the bringer of light, hence the name ‘Illuminati’ which literally means ‘the enlightened ones’. Lucifer is also known for the characteristics of pride, deception and impermanence. As previously stated, the Illuminati were founded in Bavaria in 1776 by Adam Weishaupt, a student of the Jewish philosopher Mendelsohn and backed by both the Rothschild and European royal families. The Illuminati has always been based on and maintained strong links with Freemasonry, which was taken over at the highest levels during the course of the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries by agents of Weishaupt’s Illuminati. Freemasonry is an extremely secretive institution, to the extent that members at one level do not know what members at another level are doing and hence it is commonly known as an organisation concerned with charitable events and money raising for worthwhile causes at the lower levels, whilst its motives and deeds at the higher levels manifest an extremely dark side indeed. Anyone of any ‘importance’ in the world today such as senior police officers, members of the judiciary and local as well as central government officials can only attain the highest positions through Freemasonry, such is its insidious grip on the lives of us all. Indeed anyone deemed as an outsider will not be accepted for high office without being a member and depending on the exact position, a member at a certain level.

Both Freemasonry and Judaism have strong roots in the ancient Egyptian systems of religious belief and it was this very similarity which attracted the illuminati to Freemasonry, for most of them were Jewish originally and many senior people still are to this day. However, It is a source of controversy today to speculate whether or not they are still predominantly Jewish. Obviously it is evident that they are not all Jewish. Both George Bushes for instance, are prominent illuminati figures and yet overtly notJewish, nevertheless they are Zionists despite their lack of ‘Jewishness’ as are the overwhelming majority of all politicians, the significance of which will be covered in greater detail in a later chapter.

The United States of America itself is no less than a creation of Freemasonry. The symbol of Freemasonry was placed on the cornerstone of the White House, while the assembled Freemasonic lodges stood and watched the ceremony. The famous ‘all-seeing eye in the pyramid’ appears on the US one dollar bill and is one of the main symbols of Freemasonry and the Illuminati. This $1 bill also bears the inscription, in Latin, ‘1776, the year of inception of a secular new world order’ (Novus Ordo Seclorum) and significantly this does not refer to the date of American independence as assumed by most but simply to the date of the founding of the Illuminati. Also significantly, the dots formed by the stars of the thirteen original states depict an exact ‘Star of David’.

As briefly alluded to previously, the goal of the Illuminati is total, absolute control of the world for the benefit of themselves and their families. They wish to see a one-world government, a one-world religion (theirs) and a one-world bank, all enforced by a one-world army who will police and subjugate the micro-chipped, remaining slave population who survive the proposed cull of 95% of the current population in line with their stated aims. The only nations currently resisting their power are the middle eastern, Islamic nations and China but this resistance is very limited purely because the Illuminati have vast economic power and influence and as can be observed in world events today, the western nations led by the USA and Britain primarily are currently systematically subjugating those remaining few nations not yet under their jackboots, one by one. The dominoes are falling all across the middle east as Afghanistan, Iraq and now Egypt and Libya fall under their spells with Syria, closely followed by Iran widely expected to be the next ones to succumb to their irresistible military machine.

There are certain methods of subjugation and control which are indispensable to this power, in addition to overt brute force. The first is, of course, complete control over all financial systems, all borrowing and lending. All banks, all building societies (mortgage providers) and all insurance companies will be completely under their control as one single entity in their proposed New World Order. It is an interesting if not widely known fact that both the Federal Reserve Bank and its British counterpart, the Bank of England are currently controlled by these Elite, Illuminati dynasties, in spite of the names of these banks deceptively suggesting that they are publicly run for public benefit. Both Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy most famously attempted to change this system, along with several other US presidents such as James Garfield. They were of course all disposed of by the usual expedient of blaming ‘lone-nut’ assassins, but we all know who were the real culprits and they were certainly not those who purportedly ‘pulled the triggers’.

The second essential component of maintaining ultimate power is total control of the media. This is achieved simply through standard business protocols. If a board meeting, a management meeting or a sales meeting for example, suggests or recommends that facts should be presented in a certain way, who is going to present them differently or even challenge this decree within a corporate entity without seriously jeopardising their own positions? In commerce, there is always an implied or even overt threat to jobs and livelihoods for the heinous crime of challenging the status quo and therefore few people would gladly risk unemployment for standing-up for a principle and indeed many people are so ambitious or desperate to enhance their standards of living that they will do almost anything at all ‘reasonable’, to court favour with their superiors. This is how all commerce and business activity is controlled and the media is at the forefront of the Elite control structure as it strongly influences the way we all think and what we believe to be real and unreal, true or false. Humans are very suggestible animals and this factor itself, is used by the Elite to the full. For example, Lenin's primary objective after the Russian revolution was the capture of the radio stations as he knew it was important to be able to influence and preferably win ‘the hearts and minds’ of the masses through propaganda broadcasts. Where have we heard that before?

The third element in the quest to wield total control of a population is ‘education’. From the Elite-controlled universities down through the entire spectrum of the education system, there must be a paradigm in place which constantly churns out generation after generation of programmed ‘system servers’. Particular emphasis is placed on the teaching of sociology, politics, economics and education itself in order to affect full control. Elite place-men are inserted into the universities through the power of funding by big business and thus do they then spread their influence downwards from tertiary to secondary and primary education.

The fourth factor is the enormous influence wielded by two similar organisations, the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in the USA and the Royal Institute of International Affairs (RIIA) in the UK (see later chapters for more details). These institutions are training-schools for statesmen, Elite-controlled statesmen. They are the spawning grounds of men such as Henry Kissinger, Zbigniew Brzezinksi and Lord Carrington and exert a pernicious influence on all US and British governments, no matter which party is currently pretending to be ‘in power’. The statesmen produced by these institutions can and do decide the fate of nations and even the whole world as well as fixing future policies with extremely long-term agendas through such methodologies as ‘The Report from Iron Mountain’ covered elsewhere in this book, totally regardless of supposed political affiliations. There are also many tax-exempt foundations which are also instruments of Elite power-broking. The Ford foundation and the Rockefeller foundation are two prominent examples of this type of ‘charitable’ institution and both of these organisations were heavily involved in supporting various communist powers when the ‘Cold War’ of 1945-90 was at its height. This communism versus capitalism arms race was simply a ploy by which more money and power for the Illuminati could be engendered, whilst at the same time causing most of the world to cower in fear at the thought of an imminent nuclear attack, referred to at every given opportunity by the media moguls of the world, as with the fake ‘war on terror’ in operation today. Fear is a most valuable weapon in their arsenal as fear renders populations easier to control and manage, but fear is only one simple method by which we are controlled, amongst many others.

Artificially creating conflicts using a theory devised by Hegel (the Hegelian dialectic), which is: thesis versus antithesis = synthesis. Sometimes more commonly referred to as ‘problem, reaction, solution’. Every force tends to have an opposite counterforce and the conflict between the two results in a new situation, the synthesis. The Elite make it their business to be the synthesis and thus no problem situation is ever solved early but it is rather encouraged, exacerbated and used for their own ends. After a time, the masses will cry out for a solution to the problem and of course our Elite masters will then come to our rescue with a plan to resolve it, thus engendering the exact situation that they wanted in the first place. A simple example would be this; the Elite decide that they want to impose more police powers to say, stop and search civilians at random. They will then engineer a scenario where several terrorist attacks take place which they deem could have been prevented by random street searches. The media will then make a huge ‘play’ of this fact and then the public will in turn and as planned all along, clamour for the very thing the Elite wanted, to be brought into law. Q.E.D.

Another ploy is that of ‘divide and rule’. This takes so many forms and is utterly rampant in all its manifestations. Instead of promoting the similarities between all the diverse peoples of the world, the Elite emphasise the differences at every opportunity The encouragement of large scale immigration into first world countries is one great example of this ‘divide and rule’ strategy. Firstly, make a race of people appear to be the enemy through the usual methods of demonisation through the media and then encourage that race of people to undertake large scale immigration to the country in question. The newspapers and TV/Radio stations news programmes will then be full of comments such as ‘…these people, coming over here, taking OUR jobs’ etc. all of which creates severe resentment, tension, unease, possibly violence and even murders. Create enough of this type of situation to keep us all engrossed and then by this expedient the Elite are left free to continue their agenda ‘under the radar’ as it were.

Even more common examples of the ‘divide and rule’ strategy are such basics as religion, race, gender, sexual orientation, age, class and skin colour. All these are used against us by encouraging us to concentrate on the differences between our fellow men and women, rather than the similarities and things we all have in common as members of the same species on the same planet.

‘Double-speak’ and ‘double-think’ were George Orwell’s creations in his hugely prophetic novel, ‘1984’. Orwell was from an Elite, insider family who was broadly aware of the proposed future agenda for mankind. An example of double-speak would be; ‘I categorically deny it will happen’ really meaning ‘it will happen a little later whilst you are all distracted by something else’ or ‘peace equals war by another means’. To say one thing and actually do the opposite is fundamental to Elite methods and practices. They believe that the public will accept these lies through apathy, ignorance, laziness and wishful thinking. Unfortunately they are usually correct – on all counts.

Keeping us all busy is another crucial aspect of their control. We are kept so busy working longer and longer hours and then afterwards with social distractions such as mass communication devices that allow us to be in almost constant contact with friends, computer games, music and 24/7 sports and entertainment broadcasting so that we do not have the energy left to care about, understand or participate in the decisions and events that will crucially affect our future. This of course allows them the clear route through to fulfilling their vile agenda almost un-noticed.

When a real move is made to grab even more power, it is usually done secretly and suddenly, often with the pretence that nothing has happened. There is preparation for opposition, but conflict is often not necessary as most people have been programmed to be so passive that they will probably not raise any effective opposition and often bad news for the masses can be buried in the fallout of other tragedies that now, to my mind at least, suspiciously take place in ever greater frequency.

One example of this was the announcement of the Pentagon ‘misplacing’ $2.6 trillion dollars on the 10th September 2001 which was very convenient and largely responsible for the birth of the phrase ‘a good day to bury bad news’. Also digressing slightly, but strange was it not that the missile, sorry, plane that allegedly hit the Pentagon on 9/11 just happened to hit the audit department where the search for the missing money was in feverish full-swing at the time. It was indeed the audit department that suffered the 120+ casualties sustained by employees of the Pentagon in the attacks of that day. This was obviously just another coincidence though, so please do not be at all alarmed.

The use of ‘front men’ in important positions is another important tactic. These ‘front men’ are in all cases, slavishly obedient to their Elite masters, usually because of their reputations being previously compromised by financial irregularity or indiscreet ‘honey-traps’ which they are anxious to conceal and often also because they are afraid of losing their positions of importance and influence and even sometimes they and their families’ lives. Most of the Presidents of the USA and western senior politicians in general, fall into this category and they have in many cases, been groomed for this position almost from birth. Men like Tony Blair, David Cameron, Henry Kissinger, Zbigniew Brzezinski, Bill Clinton and George Bush are good examples.

Often the assassination of dissenting leaders is ordered, as quietly and as secretly as possible, so as to simulate a natural death or sometimes via the tried and tested ‘lone-nut gunman’ method. If this is not appropriate or possible due to circumstances, surrogates are used and the lines of suspicion are covered by deception, false accusation and if necessary, multiple assassinations to eliminate all those with the knowledge of what actually occurred. Undetectably induced heart attacks (eg. Robin Cook), fake ‘accidents’ (eg. Princess Diana) and contrived suicides (eg. Dr. David Kelly) constitute some of their favoured methods of assassination, besides the more overt assassinations such as those of Kennedy, John Lennon or Martin Luther King. It is rumoured that the secret services (MI5, MI6 and CIA etc.) are in possession of a type of gun that will fire deadly, bullet-like, thin slivers of ice that can penetrate the heart instantly and then melt, leaving no trace whatsoever.

An easily manipulated, compliant, un-thinking population is highly desirable and mixed population groups with weak morals, weak traditions, low educational standards and weak group-willpower are the aim. Those with special aptitudes, especially blind, unquestioning loyalty, will be groomed and trained to serve the Elite for technical purposes, security purposes or as part of the propaganda apparatus. Through skillful, patient social engineering, the middle classes are being systematically engineered to become surplus to requirements, reduced to relative poverty and eventually, over time to be part of the planned ‘cull’.

Undermining the virtues and morals of society, control of the media, the fashion industries and the education systems are essential components in this strategy. ‘Free love’ otherwise known as extreme sexualisation-especially homosexuality, perverted sex, sexualisation of children, the cult of youth, overt and sustained mockery of religious faiths also fall into this category. By these means of subtle subversion, societies and nations are conquered from within and open confrontation is usually rendered unnecessary. It is the overt encouragement of homosexuality, increasingly vile pornography, perversion and paedophilia etc., which is being used at an ever-increasing pace to attempt to bring about the destruction of human society and the traditional family and its values, thereby weakening humanity’s last bastion of defence, the security inherent in the philosophy of ‘sticking together against the odds’, against these extreme psychopathic predators.

The concept of unrelenting economic warfare is yet another weapon in their armoury and the recent economic crashes and the widely expected worldwide financial catastrophe at the time of writing still-to-come, is in reality an assertion of the Elite's economic power, an expression of economic dominance and a weapon to cause maximum fear and disruption and the extending of their power, money and influence still further. Also as we will see in a later chapter, the Elite now own the means to control the worldwide weather and even geological upheaval and are not averse to using it for their own nefarious ends. (see chapter on HAARP).

We are also suffering from the extreme control and exploitation and a general lowering of the standards of public health. The sale of prescription drugs is a huge business, generating obscene profit levels, whilst seriously debilitating our physical and mental health and thus affecting further our ability to recognise how we are being duped on a grand scale. In fact, big business, particularly the big drug companies, have a vested interest in the ill health of the population. These companies, working through the US Food and Drug Administration, (FDA) are wilfully suppressing the health food industry in order to own and control it so that healthy and nutritious foods will only be available to the Elite few.

It is perhaps pertinent at this stage to point-out the great deception taking place on a worldwide scale regarding political labels, in order to confuse and obfuscate the hidden goals of the Elite. To clarify here are some political terms, their perceived meanings and their actual meanings…

Communism. Believed to be and painted as the ‘evil’ doctrine devised by the Elite puppet Karl Marx as a means of equalising and sharing power between all levels of society and portrayed by its exponents as a legitimate way of ending all the inequality and poverty in the world. Often described as unworkable as it ‘runs contrary to human nature’.

Actually no different in practice to Socialism. More accurately described as Communitarianism consisting of totalitarianism and overt control by the Government instead of by ‘the people’, the exact opposite to that implied.

Socialism. Generally thought by ‘the people’ to be a form of watered down Communism. A sort of acceptable ‘half-way house’ which enables the ‘lower classes’ to participate in the governmental decision-making process without the full descent into anarchy that Communism is perceived as being. The antithesis of Capitalism. No different in practice to Communism, but this perceived difference allows the Elite to subtly promulgate Socialism where Communism would be unacceptable.

Fascism. The overt control of the people and all of capitalist industry by the Government rather than the capitalist interests. Another ‘no-no’ as far as the masses are concerned.

There is absolutely no difference whatsoever between any of these three terms in a practical, working sense. These perceived opposites, Fascism and Communism have been used to divert us from the truth and control us for more than a century, whilst the Elite work towards their ultimate goal of a Fascist / Socialist / Communist One World Government. They do not really care what it is referred to as in respect of the above terms – only that it comes about as quickly as possible.

“Under Capitalism, man exploits man while under Communism; it's the other way around.” 20th century Russian saying.

So, there is no fundamental difference between the perceived polarities of Fascism and Communism and its little brother, Socialism. It is simply a ruse to keep us all debating and thus lose sight of the real issues. In other words it is a typical ‘Hegelian trap’. Under Communism, the state owns the corporations and the bankers own the state. Under Fascism, the corporations own the state and the bankers own the corporations. Both ‘systems’ are absolutely dedicated to providing the Elite bankers (who are the real rulers) with a total political, cultural, economic and spiritual monopoly, otherwise known as the New World Order. This is the real reason for the existence of deliberately manufactured, false paradigms such as ‘racism’, ‘anti-Semitism’ ‘hate speech’ and ‘political correctness’. It is not about protecting the ‘freedoms’ and rights of minorities as it is portrayed to be, it is really about the restriction and ultimately the enslavement of the majority. Do you think the likes of Cameron, Obama, Sarkozy, Merkel, Gillard and their ilk (or any of the so-called ‘loyalopposition’ for that matter) give a damn about protecting the rights of blacks, Jews, homosexuals and other ‘oppressed minorities’? Unfortunately, it is just another control mechanism.

What we casually refer to as ‘racism’ is so blatantly one-sided in any case. What actually constitutes racism and where do we draw the line? An obvious example of racism would be calling someone a ‘black bastard’ for example, but why is that now accepted and reviled universally as being a crime worse than simply calling someone a ‘Welsh bastard’, a ‘ginger bastard’ or even just simply a ‘bastard’? Referring to someone of a white majority race such as a Welshman by his race is less unacceptable is it? It certainly would not invoke the same outrage as the use of his skin colour would. We need to look between the lines and ask why this has been engineered to be the case, as it most certainly has and not just over-react to conveniently arbitrary, artificial distinctions.

For example in late 2011 / early 2012 the world of British sport was thrust into the spotlight with a series of ‘racism’ scandals which dominated the sports and the standard news broadcasts for weeks on end, with accusations and counter accusations flying around and a series of ‘talking heads’ being employed to emphasise the evil inherent in these heinous crimes (as they have been engineered to become). One of the incidents culminated in the English FA removing John Terry (the England soccer captain) from his duties simply because he was accused (not convicted or proven mind you, simply accused) of using racist language to another player, in turn resulting in the resignation of the England team manager, Fabio Capello in protest and in a show of allegiance to Terry. Now, I am not condoning what he allegedly did at all. Any form of verbal abuse of anyone is unacceptable in my opinion, but the fact that the tag ‘racism’ has been attached to it, somehow puts it on a par with first degree murder, such is the ensuing outcry. Why should this be? We need to ask ourselves honestly if the same degree of ‘horror’ would have resulted from Terry or anyone else abusing one of his colleagues because he was a ‘northerner’ or had ginger hair, but I think we all already know the answer to that question. Please do not be fooled by this hypocrisy.

However, getting back on topic, the huge difference in the ‘first world’ as opposed to the rest of the world is that there is an illusion of freedom and democracy. Groomed servants of the bankers are chosen to lead governments and corporate organisations, whilst unwitting dupes and shills perpetuate the illusion of a free, democratic society. The masses meanwhile are deliberately kept in a deep coma through the education system and the mass media and with engineered distractions such as the above-described racism debate.

To conclude this section, it is growing increasingly evident that a world government, otherwise widely referred-to as the New World Order is being promulgated by the Elite as rapidly as they dare. The consequences of World Government (or some of them) will be as follows:

Increasing profits for big business whilst further centralising power into the super-corporations.



Increasing poverty for and dissolution of the middle classes.



A rapid decline in moral standards and the promotion of social decay resulting in extreme social instability.



Extreme transience including but not exclusive to, jobs that do not last and communities that do not survive long.



Increasing levels of crime and violence to cause maximum fear and disruption.



The decline and ultimate demise of public services which will be replaced by private enterprise. Good service only for those few that can afford it.



Ongoing ill health for the bulk of the population because of stress, poor quality foods, food additives, genetic engineering, vaccinations, environmental and atmospheric pollution and pharmaceutical drugs. There will be good health only for those who can afford it and it will be priced well beyond the means of us ordinary mortals.



The gradual phasing out of national governments, which will have powers more similar to the regional/local governments of today. This is already happening through organisations such as the United Nations, the EU and NAFTA.



The appointment (note, not the election) of a new ‘world leader’ wielding supreme executive power over the whole of the planet.



This then will comprise their much-vaunted and oft-cited ‘New World Order’, a world of utter, abject misery and slavery for the few non-Elites still remaining after the proposed super-genocide to come.

